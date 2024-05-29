Ducks’ Dostal Primed for an Increased Role in 2024-25

Lukas Dostal displayed plenty of upside during his first full season in the NHL ranks during the 2023-24 campaign. He secured the backup role during training camp and eventually became the main starter for the Anaheim Ducks in the season’s final stretch. Dostal’s outstanding performance at the 2024 IIHF World Championship in Czechia demonstrated his readiness for an expanded role with the Ducks in 2024-25.

Ducks Plan to Go with the Hot Hand

Once the dust had settled after another tumultuous season for the Ducks, general manager Pat Verbeek and head coach Greg Cronin met with the media to discuss what had transpired in 2023-24 and what comes next for the organization. The topic of goaltending inevitably came up, and Verbeek made it clear that it would be a battle for playing time between Dostal and John Gibson. “Ultimately, I think we’re going to come to a point to where we’ve got to win hockey games and it’s going to become competitive. It’s a situation where whoever’s playing the best could be taking the net,” said Verbeek. “We’re kind of getting close to that spot right now.

The Ducks had seemingly already adopted that philosophy before the end of the 2023-24 season, as Dostal appeared to gain momentum as the team’s go-to starter. He played in 17 of the final 23 contests, while Gibson was between the pipes only seven times in the last two months of the regular season. Dostal went 6-8-2 over that span with a .909 save percentage (SV%) and one shutout. Meanwhile, Gibson posted a record of 0-7-0 while allowing a whopping 38 goals on 232 shots. “Obviously, Dostal played a lot of games, probably more than I would’ve envisioned when he got here, but I think now we’re in a good spot,” Verbeek stated. “We have two goaltenders that can play equally well and now it’s going to be, I think a really good thing in the sense to where there’s competition within the lineup, and that’s going to bring out the best in everyone and our team.”

Dostal Shines at the World Championship

Dostal took a significant step forward in his development when he backstopped Czechia to a gold-medal victory at the World Championship in May. The 23-year-old netminder received the bulk of the starts en route to being named the Best Goaltender and claiming a spot on the Media All-Star Team. Dostal compiled a 6-2 record with three shutouts, a 1.58 goals-against average (GAA) and a .939 SV% at the tournament. He led all goaltenders in shutouts, co-led in wins, and ranked second in GAA and SV%. During the elimination round, he made 36 saves in a 1-0 shutout of the United States in the quarterfinals before stopping 37 of 40 shots in a 7-3 win over Sweden in the semifinals and blanking Switzerland with 31 stops in the gold-medal game.

Lukas Dostal, Anaheim Ducks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

“His record speaks for itself. But he’s been terrific,” said defenseman Radko Gudas, who was also a member of Team Czechia. “He stepped into the NHL last year and he didn’t look back. He’s a man in the right place. For the age he’s at, he’s so calm. He gives us confidence to be able to play and make those plays in front of him. It’s an unbelievable feeling to have him as a teammate in Anaheim, and it’s awesome to be together as world champions.”

What Does Dostal’s Emergence Mean for Gibson?

Gibson played well at the start of 2023-24 before wearing down as the season progressed. His future with the team will become a hot topic again, especially if Dostal manages to seize control of the No. 1 job. Gibson has proven to be difficult for the Ducks to trade despite ongoing rumors. Questions about his health and his $6.4 million cap hit through 2026-27 have likely scared away plenty of potential suitors. The subject of salary retention has also been tricky for the Ducks and other teams to navigate.

The Ducks may have also been reluctant to pull the trigger because there wasn’t a viable successor waiting to take the reins. If he stays on course and continues to improve, Dostal could change that and expedite the trade process because Gibson would become too expensive to keep on as just a backup. As a result, it will be interesting to see how the goaltending situation unfolds early in 2024-25 and how much momentum Dostal can carry over.

Dostal Is Ready to Take the Next Step

Expectations will need to be tempered. Dostal should not be portrayed as a savior just yet, but like other young members of the Ducks’ core group, he has a tremendous amount of upside. Being a regular starter isn’t easy, and staying consistent is something that even proven veterans struggle with on occasion. Still, he showed flashes of his potential in the 2023-24 season and proved himself further at the World Championship.

In a pressure-packed situation on the international stage in front of a raucous home crowd, he delivered some of his best performances of the tournament, which is a very encouraging sign. He should enter training camp brimming with confidence, and he will receive every opportunity to prove himself as the team’s top choice in the crease.