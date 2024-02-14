Ducks News & Rumors: Killorn, Luneau, Gibson, Henrique & More

The Anaheim Ducks began a four-game road trip Tuesday (Feb. 13) with arguably their worst effort of the season in a 5-0 loss to the Montreal Canadiens. The Ducks were blanked for the sixth time in 2023-24 and managed to record a measly 13 shots on goal. With only 10 games left until the March 8 2024 Trade Deadline, the team will need much better performances to avoid thoughts of a significant roster overhaul. Still, plenty of changes could be coming over the next few weeks.

This week’s edition of News & Rumors features plenty of injury updates, the latest trade speculation, and a promising peak at the future.

Killorn Participates in Practice, Travels with Team

Alex Killorn joined his teammates for practice on Sunday (Feb. 11) after he resumed skating a few days earlier. The center hasn’t played since Jan. 16 against the Washington Capitals but appears to be making good progress in his recovery from the arthroscopic knee surgery he underwent a couple of weeks ago and came with an initial recovery timetable of four to six weeks. According to Derek Lee of the Sporting Tribune, the 34-year-old accompanied the team on its four-game road trip. Even if his return is not imminent, he will be able to continue to work himself back into game shape.

The Ducks got Pavel Mintyukov — who had been out due to a separated shoulder — back in Tuesday’s disappointing loss to the Canadiens. He logged 16:03 of ice time while picking up one shot on goal and a minus-2 rating following an 11-game absence. The 20-year-old rookie defender returned about a week ahead of schedule. Mason McTavish, who missed one game with an upper-body injury, also returned to action in Tuesday’s defeat. If the Ducks welcome Killorn back soon, which appears to be a real possibility, then another important player will be back in the fold. The ability to ice a fully-healthy lineup has been an issue for the team all season.

Luneau Might be Done for the Season

Tristan Luneau may not be available to play again this season, according to Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports. The 20-year-old blueliner has been recovering from a knee infection since being loaned to Team Canada in December for the 2024 World Junior Championship; he wasn’t able to take part in the tournament and still hasn’t resumed skating yet. Luneau, who has been training off the ice, might sit out the remainder of the season to make sure he can be ready for NHL training camp in the fall.

Luneau contributed one goal and two assists in seven appearances with the Ducks this season. He also had two helpers in six outings for the San Diego Gulls of the American Hockey League during a conditioning loan in November. Luneau was named the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (now called the Quebec Maritime Junior Hockey League) Defenseman of the Year following his 83-point performance over 65 contests with the Gatineau Olympiques in 2022-23.

Vatrano Hopes to Stay with Ducks

Frank Vatrano leads the Ducks with 22 goals and 38 points in 52 games this season. Predictably, his resurgent performance has made him the subject of trade rumors leading to the deadline. However, the soon-to-be-30-year-old forward would prefer to stay with the team and be part of the organization’s rebuild. “I’m happy in Anaheim, I love it there,” Vatrano told Steven Ellis of Daily Faceoff. “Obviously, I don’t want to go anywhere but that’s way out of my control. I’m excited to be in Anaheim right now. .. Our future is very bright, and I’m excited to be a part of that and see these guys grow.”

Vatrano still has another season left on his three-year, $10.95 million contract before being eligible for unrestricted free agency. Despite his high trade value, dealing away your top producer may be a hard pill to swallow given the team’s longstanding struggles with goal-scoring.

Insider Discusses Gibson and Henrique

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman mentioned John Gibson and Adam Henrique during his latest (Feb. 7) written instalment of 32 Thoughts. Both players have been mentioned frequently in trade talks this season, which isn’t anything new for either of them. Friedman anticipates any potential deal involving Gibson would be a complicated process.

“With Anaheim in a rebuild, John Gibson wants meaningful games,” Friedman wrote. “[General manager Pat] Verbeek is willing to accommodate, but it is complex. Verbeek is a tough negotiator, and there are two prices: one for the player and one to retain money. There was a time I thought the Ducks might prefer to move the contract and take what they could — but that’s not the case. Biggest concern: Gibson’s health. If you’re going to make this plunge, he needs to prove he can stay healthy.”

Gibson was forced to leave the team’s 5-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Feb. 9 after two periods because of a lower-body injury. He was able to serve as Lukas Dostal’s backup versus the Canadiens, but that’s not the first time he’s been unable to complete a start this season. That’s an understandable concern from any team that trades for the 30-year-old veteran netminder, and it’s also easy to see the Ducks’ point of view of wanting to avoid salary retention as much as possible. Gibson still has a $6.4 million cap hit for the next three seasons.

When it comes to Henrique, Friedman believes the Ducks could get a strong return package. “If you’re Pat Verbeek, you’re smiling at the market, with several teams looking for middlemen,” he wrote. A first-round draft pick was included in the trades for rental centers Elias Lindholm (traded to the Vancouver Canucks by the Calgary Flames) and Sean Monahan (traded to the Winnipeg Jets from the Canadiens) which bodes well for the Ducks. Henrique is viewed as the top pivot remaining on the market, which could help Verbeek and company drive up the asking price a bit further as deadline day draws closer.

Gauthier Lands NCAA Honor

Cutter Gauthier was tabbed as the co-winner of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Hockey East Player of the Week for the period ending Feb. 11. He notched two goals and two assists for his second career four-point effort in a 6-1 win over the New Hampshire Wildcats. Gauthier is tied with Macklin Celebrini, who is projected to be the first overall pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, for first in the nation with 23 goals this season. Gauthier has 39 points in 27 outings this season for the Boston College Eagles.

Gauthier could be part of that bright future Vatrano talked about as early as this season. However, his time in the NHL might be brief. If he signs his entry-level contract after completing his sophomore season, the 20-year-old forward may only play in one game with the Ducks if the Eagles reach the championship of the 2024 NCAA Frozen Four.