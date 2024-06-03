2024 Stanley Cup Final Hub

The first three rounds of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs have come and gone and the Stanley Cup Final is here. In the conference finals, both series went six games. Four of the 12 games went to overtime, including three in the Eastern Conference Final. The Stanley Cup Finalists are:

Edmonton Oilers – Back in the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2006 and looking to win their first Stanley Cup since 1990 and end Canada’s drought at 30 years.

Florida Panthers – In the Final for the second consecutive season and seeking their first Stanley Cup after falling to the Vegas Golden Knights.

