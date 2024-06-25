Connor McDavid Wins Conn Smythe Trophy in Losing Effort

Connor McDavid had already set a playoff record with 34 assists this postseason, and his 42 points rank fourth best, trailing only two playoff runs by Wayne Gretzky (47 points in 1986 and 43 in 1988) and one by Mario Lemieux (44 in 1991).

He became the first player ever to post back-to-back games of at least four points in the Stanley Cup Final to help Edmonton rally from 3-0 down to win Games 4 and 5.

Winning the Conn Smythe without winning the Cup is not unprecedented. Previously, five players on losing teams have won the trophy since it was first awarded in 1965: Jean-Sebastien Giguere (2003 Anaheim Mighty Ducks), Ron Hextall (1987 Philadelphia Flyers), Reggie Leach (1976 Flyers), Glenn Hall (1968 St. Louis Blues) and Roger Crozier (1966 Detroit Red Wings).

Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers celebrates with teammates after scoring during the third period against the Florida Panthers in Game Five of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

McDavid’s record-breaking playoff run helped the Oilers reach the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in 18 years and win a franchise-record four games while facing elimination this postseason.

He is only the second skater to win the prize after not winning the Cup, following Leach of the Flyers in 1976.