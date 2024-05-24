2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Conference Final Predictions

The second round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs is history, and the second round is set and ready to go. The writers at The Hockey Writers took a poll on the third-round matchups and cast their votes on who they think will win each series, in how many games, and the series MVP (most valuable player).

New York Rangers vs. Florida Panthers Predictions

New York Rangers: 71.5% of votes

Florida Panthers: 28.5% of votes

The Eastern Conference Final is set to be a thrilling series. Votes took place before Game 1, and the voters at The Hockey Writers seem pretty confident in the New York Rangers this season. With plenty of toughness, offense, defense, and goaltending, this series is going to be fantastic from whichever side of the game you appreciate the most.

NYR in 6 Games: 33.3%

NYR in 7 Games: 28.6%

FLA in 7 Games: 19%

FLA in 6 Games: 9.5%

NYR in 5 Games: 9.5%

To no surprise, votes lean heavily on a long series. The matchup is so tight that it is hard to expect a short one. I think the thought process among the voters was that while both teams are great, the Rangers are just a little better in each category than the Panthers.

Series MVP: (Top 3)

Igor Shesterkin: 28.6%

Mika Zibanejad: 14.3%

Sam Bennett, Vincent Trocheck, Chris Kreider: 9.5%

Quite a few names received at least one vote, but with Shesterkin and Zibanejad being the only players separated from the rest of the pack, and with Bennett being the only non-Ranger in the top-five for votes, there seems to be much more confidence in the Rangers’ stars than the Panthers’ top guys.

Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers Predictions

Dallas Stars: 71.5% of votes

Edmonton Oilers: 28.5% of votes

On the West Coast, two very different teams are matching up and the voters seem to lean heavily in the Dallas Stars’ favor. Dallas is capable of playing an excellent defensive game, while the Oilers’ offense speaks for itself. If the Stars can get some offensive support and depth scoring, they may take over the series in a big way.

DAL in 6 Games: 42.9%

EDM in 7 Games: 19%

DAL in 5 Games: 14.3%

DAL in 7 Games: 14.3%

EDM in 6 Games: 9.5%

Dallas in five games being so high on the list is a surprise, but nearly half the votes for the Stars to take the series in Game 6 is just as surprising. The series is expected to be closer than the votes here indicate, but it is playoff hockey. Anything can happen.

Series MVP: (Top 3)

Wyatt Johnston: 33.3%

Connor McDavid, Miro Heiskanen, Jake Oettinger: 14.3%

The best player in the world, one of the best defensemen left in the playoffs, and one of the best goaltenders left, they all come in second place trailing rookie Wyatt Johnston. What a run the kid has been on, and being acknowledged in such a big way is great to see.

Voters Are Perfect So Far

Through two rounds of playoff hockey, the voters are 12/12 in series predictions. The length and MVP aren’t as high, but that is excusable. With these two series, having a heavy favorite in each may be a surprise, but the voters have done very well so far.