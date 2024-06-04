Stars’ Joe Pavelski Planning to Retire from the NHL

After the Dallas Stars lost in the Western Conference Final to the Edmonton Oilers, 39-year-old veteran forward Joe Pavelski announced that he is planning to retire from the NHL. A veteran of 18 seasons, he is choosing to hang up the skates after an incredible NHL journey.

Joe Pavelski tells the media that he is planning to retire from the NHL. 🥺 pic.twitter.com/t09yvPyyJk — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 4, 2024

Pavelski serves as the cliche underdog story in sports. Drafted with a seventh-round pick by the San Jose Sharks in 2003, he was never supposed to be an NHLer, let alone a star for nearly two decades. His progression as a youngster was pretty promising right away, though, putting up point-per-game campaigns in the United States Hockey League (USHL) and in college. Once he scored 26 points in 16 games in the American Hockey League (AHL) in 2006-07, it was evident that he was ready for the NHL.

From there, Pavelski never looked back. He was immediately an important contributor for the Sharks at both ends of the ice. From the moment he entered the league, he was a two-way monster. That continued even when he reached his offensive peaks of 41 goals in 2013-14 and 81 points in 2021-22.

Consistency defined Pavelski’s career, as he reached 1,068 points in 1,332 games despite never having a point-per-game season in the NHL. He was most known for his elite ability to deflect pucks in front of the net, scoring a bunch in that way. He didn’t have any high-end skills, but his well-roundedness made him a top-notch player far longer than anyone could have guessed.

Unfortunately, Pavelski was never able to win a Stanley Cup despite playing on great teams year after year. The closest he came was in 2016 with the Sharks and in 2020 with the Stars, losing the Stanley Cup Final in six games in both of those instances. With 201 games played in his postseason career, he holds the NHL record for the most playoff games without a championship.

With Pavelski’s playoff misfortune aside, he was an essential leader for both the Sharks and Stars. He backed up this role by being one of the best players on all of his teams. Even by the time he was in his late 30s, he was still scoring 60 points each season and getting great defensive results.

Among American players in NHL history, Pavelski has the sixth-most goals and points. While he might not go to the Hockey Hall of Fame due to his lack of individual awards, he should be remembered for a long time. He left behind a memorable legacy for both of the teams he played for.