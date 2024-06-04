Zach Hyman’s Remarkable Postseason with the Edmonton Oilers

When Zach Hyman left the Toronto Maple Leafs and signed with the Edmonton Oilers, most fans thought the Oilers had paid too much for the gritty forward. Every Maple Leafs fan loved Hyman because he was always hard on the puck. He was a hardworking, blue-collar player who complemented the more elite Maple Leafs players, and his presence was felt and appreciated. Still, Leafs Nation didn’t think he was worth the money the Oilers forked out for him.

Perhaps they were wrong. When Hyman joined the Oilers, his play dramatically improved. He lost none of his drive but added goal-scoring to his resume. This season, he scored 54 goals and added 14 more in the playoffs. He has been an amazingly productive partner alongside the great Connor McDavid, and he hasn’t lost any of his blue-collar nature in the process.

Zach Hyman’s 2024 Postseason, Thus Far

How has Hyman become one of the Oilers’ go-to players? He scored the game-winner in Game 6 against the Dallas Stars, which pushed his team into the Stanley Cup Final. He’s on the verge of setting a record for the most goals in any Stanley Cup series. That mark is shared by Jari Kurri (also with the Oilers) and Reggie Leach (with the Philadelphia Flyers), who are tied for the most goals in a single NHL playoff run with 19.

INGLEWOOD, CA – 1989: Jari Kurri #17 of the Edmonton Oilers controls the puck as he and Dean Kennedy #6 of the Los Angeles Kings round the net during an NHL game circa 1989 at the Great Western Forum in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Bruce Bennett Studios/Getty Images)

On Saturday night, the Oilers and Florida Panthers will meet in what promises to be a thrilling Stanley Cup Final. Both teams are strong. The Panthers are the most penalized team in the postseason, while the Oilers boast a formidable power play. As fans prepare for this matchup, here’s a look at Hyman’s remarkable postseason journey, detailing his key performances across each round.

Round 1: Hyman Dominates the Los Angeles Kings

The Oilers beat the Los Angeles Kings in five games in the first-round series, while Hyman had an amazingly productive series.

Game 1: Hyman Became the Hat Trick Hero

Hyman kicked off the playoffs with a bang, scoring a hat trick and adding an assist in the Oilers’ 7-4 win over the Kings in Game 1. His chemistry with McDavid was on full display, setting the tone for the series.

Game 2: Hyman Shows Power Play Proficiency

Hyman scored a crucial power-play goal in a tough 5-4 overtime loss. As usual, he showed his knack for finishing around the net.

Game 3: Hyman Strikes Twice

Hyman continued his scoring spree with two goals, including a power-play marker, in a dominant 6-1 Oilers victory. His presence on the top line and as part of the first power-play unit was pivotal.

Game 5: Hyman Scores the First-Round Series Clincher

Hyman scored the game-winning goal in the 4-3 series-clinching win when he deflected a shot past the Kings’ goalie. This marked his seventh goal of the playoffs, tying for the league lead.

Round 2: Battling the Vancouver Canucks

The round-two series against the Vancouver Canucks was the Oilers’ most difficult. Falling behind 3-2, the Oilers won the last two games to move on. Once again, Hyman was front-and-center with his goal-scoring.

Game 1: Hyman Pots Dual Goals

Hyman opened the series against the Canucks with two goals, including a power-play tally, in a close 5-4 loss. His constant scoring kept the Oilers competitive in this game.

Game 2: Hyman Shows Playmaking and Persistence

Hyman recorded an assist and contributed four shots, two hits, and a plus-2 rating in his team’s 4-3 overtime win. Hyman’s all-around play was essential in tying up the series.

Game 6: Hyman Breaks His Goal Slump With the Game-Winner

After a brief three-game scoring slump, Hyman netted a game-winning goal, snapping his drought and helping his team win by a score of 5-1. This goal marked his tenth of the postseason.

Game 7: Hyman Steps Up in the Round-Two Series Winner

Hyman scored another goal in the decisive Game 7, helping the Oilers advance to round three with a 3-2 win. His leadership and timely scoring were crucial in the high-pressure situation.

Round 3: Western Conference Finals vs. Dallas Stars

After beating the Pacific Division champion Canucks, the Oilers then took on the Central Division champion Dallas Stars. The Oilers prevailed in five tough-fought games.

Game 1: Hyman Registers One of Each

Hyman recorded a goal and an assist in the Game 1 double-overtime thriller, setting the pace for the series. His ability to score and create opportunities proved vital.

Game 3: Hyman Adds to His Goal Total

Hyman scored again in Game 3, maintaining his offensive momentum despite a 5-3 loss. Once again, Hyman’s goal-scoring kept the Oilers in contention.

Game 4: Hyman Assists His Team

In Game 4, Hyman contributed an assist, five shots, and five hits in a 5-2 win. His physical play and playmaking were instrumental in the Oilers’ win.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins of the Edmonton Oilers celebrates his goal with teammates in Game Seven of the Second Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Vancouver Canucks (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images)

Game 6: Hyman’s Power-Play Goal Was the Series Winner

In the series-clinching game, Hyman scored the game-winning power-play goal. He finished the Western Conference Final with three goals and two assists over six games. His contributions to the power play significantly influenced the series, and the Oilers’ special teams’ success was the difference in the series.

The Bottom Line for Hyman Heading in the Stanley Cup Final

Hyman’s postseason journey has been a testament to his scoring prowess, physical play, and his ability to step up in critical moments. As the Oilers prepare for the Stanley Cup Final, could Hyman’s performance be the tipping point in the Oilers’ quest for the Stanley Cup?

Hyman has to be one of the best free-agent pickups in the franchise’s history. Six more goals would make him the top goal-scorer in NHL playoff history. He’s been a fantastic addition to this Oilers team.