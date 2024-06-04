Mikhail Yegorov – 2024 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Mikhail Yegorov

2023-24 Team: Omaha Lancers (USHL)

Date of Birth: March 7, 2006

Place of Birth: St. Petersburg, Russia

Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 187 pounds

Catches: Left

Position: Goaltender

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2024 first-year eligible

Rankings

NHL Central Scouting: 1st (North American Goaltenders)

Elite Prospects: 98th

Scouts see a lot of potential in 6-foot-4 goaltender, Mikhail Yegorov, despite an 8-25-3 record with the United States Hockey League’s Omaha Lancers. Yegorov was named to this season’s All-USHL Rookie Second Team. He appeared in 43 games, the most among rookie goalies and third among all netminders, finishing in the top 15 in save percentage (SV%) at .892, was one of 15 goaltenders to record a shutout, and played 2,117 minutes. His size helps, but he battles hard. He never gives up on a play, even with a terrible lineup in front of him. The Boston University commit is very athletic for his size and seems to stay focused no matter what is happening around him.

Mikhail Yegorov, Omaha Lancers (Photo Credit: USHL)

Yegorov faced 40 to 50 shots in most games. There is nothing flashy about his approach; he keeps his movements around the crease short and quickly sets his feet to give himself the best chance to track the puck. He seals the ice well when he drops into the butterfly and makes a lot of saves on quick-developing opportunities by simply filling space with his large frame.

He’s been described as “clunky” at times, and scouts agree Yegorov needs significant improvement in his skating and footwork. Despite that, he still gets around the crease fairly well and is very good at reading the attack well enough to put himself in a good position to make saves.

It is also somewhat difficult to judge Yegorov as he has not had the benefit of playing in international competition. However, he had an excellent postseason in 2022-23 for CSKA Moskva U18, posting a 1.31 goals-against average in five playoff appearances.

Mikhail Yegorov – NHL Draft Projection

The things NHL Central Scouting and Boston University saw about Yegorov’s game will not go unnoticed by NHL teams, who love big goaltenders who can — or have the potential — to move well in the crease. Yegorov will likely see his name called in the fourth round of this year’s draft.

Quotables

“Yegorov has good size and uses it well by staying in an upright stance. His stance looks a bit rigid. He parlays his size by playing well above the top of the crease to cut down any looks at the net. Yegorov is also square to the shooter on good angles, which further cuts down the amount of net the opposing shooters can see. His movement is average but he gets around the crease well enough.” Kellen Eyre, FC Hockey

“Yeah, the record is awful. Five wins in 34 games? Not great. Yegorov has faced 30 or more shots in 21 outings this year. So it’s no surprise it’s been difficult, but scouts still see a ton of potential from the 6-foot-4 keeper. The size helps, but he battles so hard. He never gives up on a play, even with a terrible lineup in front of him. I could see Yegorov being one of the biggest goaltender steals of this draft because he has all the tools needed to succeed but just doesn’t have the results.” Steven Ellis, Daily Faceoff

“Yegorov has eye-catching size and while his mobility — like most goaltenders with his stature — lacks natural grace, he does get around the crease fairly well and reads attacks adeptly enough to get to save locations and often telescopes to a more aggressive depth. He didn’t face the most challenging shots for much of this outing but his rebound control was good.” Shaun Richardson, FC Hockey.

Strengths

Fierce competitor

Uses his size effectively

Cuts down the angles and space

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Skating

Footwork

Mikhail Yegorov – NHL Potential

Many NHL teams crave goaltenders with size, and Yegorov has that and it allows him to make saves on quick-developing plays. If he can improve his quickness, he will have a chance to have a long and productive career in the NHL.

Awards/Achievements

2023-2024 USHL All-Rookie Second Team

Mikhail Yegorov – Stats

Videos

Mikhail Yegorov appreciation post! We’re still knotted at 0! @USHL pic.twitter.com/mBDN6NT6TX — Omaha Lancers (@OmahaLancers) January 20, 2024

Mikhail Yegorov was ranked by NHL Central Scouting as their #1 North American goalie, and it's easy to see why. He has all the traits and attributes that you want an NHL goalie to have



If Russia had been able to play internationally this year he would have gotten much more buzz pic.twitter.com/Spg2PIKe4x — Derek Neumeier (@Derek_N_NHL) May 12, 2024

