Lukas Fischer — 2024 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Lukas Fischer

2023-24 Team: Sarnia Sting (OHL)

Date of Birth: Sept. 9, 2006

Place of Birth: Brighton, Michigan

Height: 6-foot-3, Weight: 170 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: D

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2024 first-year eligible

Rankings

As the son of a former NHL player (Jiri Fischer), Lukas Fischer grew up around hockey. He learned the ways of the hockey world from a young age, which has helped him in his development since moving from the United States Hockey League (USHL) to the OHL with the Sarnia Sting last season. In his rookie season, he learned the ropes of junior hockey thanks to being surrounded by players like Christian Kyrou, Ethan Del Maestro, and Ryan Mast.

Lukas Fischer, Sarnia Sting (Natalie Shaver/OHL Images)

Along with his development has come a strong and mature game that Fischer possesses, even though he is one of this draft class’s youngest players. Even with a big frame at 6-foot-3, his skating does not lack in any way. His strong skating helps him make his way through the neutral zone when helping lead rushes from the back end, as he possesses a good offensive game for a defenseman. One of his biggest assets in the offensive end of play comes from his shot, one of the strongest in this year’s class. Fischer is a good mix of a “stay-at-home” defenseman while being able to use his strong shot to get involved offensively. He has shown that he is more than capable at the end of the ice but is willing to jump into offensive rushes as well.

With being a bigger-bodied player, many would believe that Fischer uses it to his advantage physically and in the dirty areas of the ice, but early on in his time with Sarnia, he did not do so. He has, this season, shown more of a willingness to use his body to his advantage, though. An area of improvement for Fischer comes in the form of being turnover-prone at times, leading to rushes and extra chances for opponents.

Lukas Fischer — NHL Draft Projection

With this year’s draft being stocked full of defensemen, Fischer may not be a team’s top option in the first or second round, but he should hear his name called either towards the end of the second round or early on in the third round, thanks to the ceiling he has to his game. If he can continue to progress in his development, he may end up being a solid pick for a third-rounder.

Quotables

“…he demonstrates excellent positional awareness, allowing him to hold the blue line in the offensive zone and rely on his four-way mobility to recover when needed. He serves as a stabilizing presence on the back-end for Sarnia. Fischer has the advantage of time to further develop the offensive aspects of his game.”- Mike Kennedy, FCHockey

“It’s not all about size though, it’s Lukas’ physical tools and athleticism that make him such an intriguing prospect. His skating ability is terrific, especially for someone with his length. Long, powerful strides allow him to chew up ice quickly and efficiently. He can have a profound impact as a puck mover because of it.”- Brock Otten, McKeen’s Hockey

Strengths

Strong skating ability

Size

Strong shot

Defensively sound

Strong playmaking abilities

Areas of Improvement

Tends to be turnover-prone with the puck

Needs to become more consistent on the back end of the ice.

He has been good on the power play but could use more development on the man advantage.

NHL Potential

While Fischer has a major upside to his game, he likely will not see his name called until probably the second round of this year’s draft. Once he is in an NHL organization, developing his defensive game and gaining confidence in his game will be a key factor in what kind of role he will carve out for himself in his career. If he can continue his development, he could find himself as a solid fourth defenseman for a team while also being able to contribute to a power-play unit.

Risk/Reward

Risk: 3/5 Reward: 4/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense: 6/10 Defense: 7/10

Awards/Achievements

2024 CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game

Lukas Fischer Stats

Videos