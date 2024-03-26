Aron Kiviharju — 2024 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Aron Kiviharju

2023-24 Team: HIFK (Liiga)

Date of Birth: Jan. 25, 2006

Place of Birth: Esberg, Denmark

Height: 5-foot-10, Weight: 165 pounds

Shoots: L

Position: D

Rankings

Aron Kiviharju is a Finnish defenseman who plays for HIFK in the Finnish Liiga. He has only played in seven games this season due to an injury (knee surgery) that had a timetable of four months of recovery. That has dropped Kiviharju in all draft rankings, as he was once considered the top prospect available for the 2024 draft.

Kiviharju’s injury makes him tough to evaluate because we don’t have many data points from his draft-eligible season since he’s only played seven games. That means we mostly have to rely on what he did in his D-1 season, a year that had many draft experts placing him close to or at the top of their draft boards.

The first thing that stands out about Kiviharju is his skating. I wouldn’t call him a burner by any stretch, but he is a smooth and patient skater. He uses that skating to move the puck through the neutral zone in transition, something modern-day NHL defensemen need to have in their repertoire to succeed.

Another thing that stands out about Kiviharju’s game is his passing. He can stretch the ice with breakout passes from the defensive zone, but he also uses his passing ability well in the offensive zone to help set up quality scoring chances. Part of that passing ability comes from Kiviharju’s smarts. He won’t force a pass if it’s not there, but when he finds an opening, the pass is usually on the tape. If it isn’t, that’s where he’ll use his skating to move the puck in transition.

Kiviharju is also a shifty and deceptive stickhandler, perhaps an underrated one at that. He will use his stickhandling when skating out of the defensive zone to pull oncoming forecheckers out of position, or he’ll use it to create space for himself in the offensive zone when there might not be much space available.

Aron Kiviharju with Team Finland (Photo by Pasi Mennander/FIHA)

The concerns I have with Kiviharju are injuries and size. The former is more of a concern, as it’s something that he’s battled through over the last couple of years. I’m sure that’s part of why he’s gone from being a top-three prospect to somewhere in the early 20s, depending on what scouting services you look at.

At 5-foot-10, 165 pounds, I wonder how effective a defender he’ll be at the NHL level. The good thing about a 165-pound 18-year-old is that he has plenty of room to add strength to his frame. But another reason his size is less of a concern to me is because his skating and excellent hockey sense make up for him being a smaller defender.

Kiviharju’s skating will be able to get him out of trouble in the NHL, and so should his hockey sense since he’s a very good decision-maker. I can see why way-too-early rankings 12-18 months ago projected him as a top prospect in the 2024 draft. If he can stay healthy moving forward, he could be a great find for a playoff team with a pick in the 15-30 range.

Aron Kiviharju — NHL Draft Projection

Kiviharju has missed nearly the entire Liiga season, so it’s difficult to say where he’ll fall in the draft. He was once considered a top prospect for this year’s class, but most rankings now have him in the back half of the first round. Will a team take a chance on him higher in the draft due to his potential? Or will he fall because of injuries and concerns about his size? My guess is he ends up going off the board in the 20-30 range.

Quotables

“Despite making his debut in the Liiga at just 16 years old, his development has encountered some setbacks. He’s been battling some injuries and having some difficulties in translating his offensive game to the Liiga level. It’s fair to point out that he hasn’t gotten a lot of power play deployment that could have helped him elevate his offensive game. Despite these challenges, Kiviharju’s strengths remain evident. He thinks the game on a level only few can. He anticipates plays exceptionally well and makes smart decisions with and without the puck. He’s a great passer and has showcased strong, deceptive playmaking skills on the blueline on a junior level. His defensive game relies heavily on his stick work, and the physical side of the game is something he really needs to work on. That said, it’s a rare occurrence that a defenseman can play significant Liiga minutes in his draft year, so it’s safe to say the potential is imminent.” – Anni Karvinen, Dobber Prospects

“I’m a fan of the way Kiviharju plays the game. He manages to play in front of him with impressive poise and comfort, directing and influencing play all the way down the ice. He effortlessly advances play under pressure inside his own zone, side-stepping forecheckers to headman pucks. He walks the line beautifully, with a knack for shaping shots through to the net. His first touch on the move is always perfectly caught. He’s clever. He processes the game faster than the opposition and sees things that others don’t see. And he’s a smart defender who gaps up well and gets pucks going the other way quickly with little bump passes and exits in order to offset some of his size limitations.” – Scott Wheeler, The Athletic (From ‘2024 NHL Draft rankings at midseason: Celebrini, Levshunov lead Scott Wheeler’s top 64 list’ – The Athletic, 1/29/2024)

Strengths

Skating

Decision-making

Ability to process the game quickly

Passing

Stick-handling

Puck-moving ability

Under Construction — Improvements to Make

Strength

Staying healthy

Translating offensive skill set into results

Adding more explosiveness to his skating

NHL Potential

Kiviharju’s NHL potential really hinges on his health. If he continues to have injury problems over the next couple of seasons during his most important developmental years, it will stunt his growth. That could lower his projection to a top-four defenseman, but his skill set suggests there’s plenty more to his game and that he could turn into a No. 2 defenseman on a contender. He just needs to stay healthy. That’s why he’s a high-risk, high-reward prospect, in my opinion.

Risk-Reward

Risk: 4/5, Reward: 4.5/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense: 8/10, Defense: 7/10

Awards/Achievements

2022-23 Awards:

Hlinka Gretzky Cup Bronze Medal

U18 WJC Top 3 Player on Team

U20 SM-sarja Bronze Medal

Aron Kiviharju Stats