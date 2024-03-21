Anton Silayev – 2024 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Anton Silayev

2022-23 Team: Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod

Date of Birth: April 11, 2006

Place of Birth: Sarov, Russia

Height: 6-foot-7, Weight: 207 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: Left Defense

NHL Draft Eligibility: First Year Eligible

Rankings

Anton Silayev is an excellent defensive defenseman who has been an absolute force in big minutes for his team in the KHL (Russia’s best pro league) this season, despite him not turning 18 until April. He was relatively unknown before this season, but broke out in a big way in a full time KHL spot this Fall, immediately jumping into the first round and even the top-10 conversation.

Silayev has played an important role at even strength and on the powerplay for Torpedo Novgorod this year, and that role has only grown throughout the season despite his production drying up a bit. He’s not the most talented puck carrier, but he can make solid outlet passes after retrieving the puck in his own end and has a pretty accurate wrist shot from long range. Silayev will likely gain some strength as he grows into his massive frame, and that could go a long way in making his wrister and slap shot a good bit heavier.

Anton Silayev, Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod (Photo Credit: Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod)

The good news is that his defensive play has continued to grow as well this year, with Silayev already looking like an imposing force on the backend due to his size, physicality, and remarkably smooth skating for someone of his size. He maintains good gaps during rush defense, and his sense of timing for when to close out with a hit or a quick jab to get knock the puck away from an opponent with his massive stick is impressive for a 17-year-old playing in a high-end pro league.

His poise and work ethic are really positive traits as well, as he goes on the ice to work hard and try to win games. Silayev isn’t the flashiest player, and doesn’t cheat for offense, instead trying to find the best possible play he can make without compromising any dangerous chances in the other direction.

Silayev is an exceptional skater for his size, and moves like an NHL-caliber defender already. He can work his way across the offensive blueline with possession, shut down plays from disadvantages with his speed and reach, and has shown some potential as a puck carrier through transition.

Related: 2024 NHL Draft Guide

After scoring just eight points in 41 junior games last year Silayev scored six points in his first six KHL games this year. While his scoring has since slowed down considerably, he has already broken the KHL record for the most points by a U18 defender and is on the verge of catching the U19 record with over a year left before he hits 19. He scored 11 points over 63 games this year, and is signed to a contract that will keep him in Russia for another two full seasons after this one.

That would make him eligible to join an NHL team in the 2026-27 season when he would be 20 years old. If he develops well over the coming years, there’s a chance he joins his NHL team in that year and is capable of stepping right into their top pairing and being a great defensive piece right off the bat.

Anton Silayev – NHL Draft Projection

Anton Silayev is not going to last long on draft day. While I think it’s a near lock that Macklin Celebrini will be the first overall pick, the chances of Silayev going first are not zero. The size, pro experience, and sense of untapped potential could lead to a draft day shocker. Regardless, I think Silayev is almost certainly going to land in the top-five of the 2024 Draft, with a top-three spot seeming pretty likely.

Quotables

“The potential with Silayev is just too great to ignore. A 6-foot-7 defenseman who can skate and chip in on offense? Yes, please. Silayev was a point-per-gamer early in the season before cooling off, but his game is so alluring – plus he’s being coached by ‘The Professor,’ Igor Larionov, in the KHL” – Ryan Kennedy, The Hockey News

Anton Silayev, Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod (Photo Credit: Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod)

“The 6-foot-7 blueliner is averaging just under 20 minutes a night while blocking shots, landing hits and showing off great skating for his size. From talking to scouts recently, they think he’s the next Victor Hedman. That’s quite the praise and a reason why many have him as the first defenseman taken this year.” – Steven Ellis, Daily Faceoff

““Silayev is not worried about impressing anybody. He’s just going to play; he’s not worried about showing himself off. He’s just a really good hockey player and at 17 years of age, I can’t imagine where he’ll be at 20.” – Craig Button, TSN

Strengths

Skating

Size

Defensive Timing

Physicality

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

More strength on his shot

Can rush a bit when taking charge on offense

NHL Potential

Anton Silayev already looks like he’s got a good chance to be a number one defender in the NHL who kills penalties and plays a shutdown role at even strength. Picture Chris Tanev but with more offense and about five extra inches of height. That said, it really feels like Silayev has the potential to be a special offensive player, and if he can add that dimension to his game then he could be a potential superstar in the NHL, more on the level of someone like Victor Hedman.

Risk-Reward

Risk – 0.5/5, Reward – 5/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense – 6/10, Defense – 10/10

Silayev, Levshunov lead loaded 2024 defensive NHL Draft Class

Anton Silayev Stats

Videos