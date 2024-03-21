Bruins Goaltending Depth Extends to AHL

It’s no secret that the Boston Bruins’ biggest strength comes in the form of their goaltending. Boasting perhaps the best goalie depth in the entire NHL, with the reigning Vezina Trophy winner Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman splitting starts once again this season. However, at least outside of the Boston market, what’s discussed less is how deep the team’s depth truly extends. Though Ullmark and Swayman are mentioned in just about any Bruins’ discussion, it’s important to note that the team also has a wealth of riches just waiting in the wings between Brandon Bussi and Michael DiPietro.

Brandon Bussi could compete for a backup job with the Boston Bruins as early as the 2024-25 season depending on how the offseason plays out for them with Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

It’s unfair to put unnecessary pressure on either Bussi or DiPietro by including them in the same conversation as two of the NHL’s best goalies; the intention isn’t to hyperbolize their abilities or project them to become elite goaltenders down the line. Instead, it’s to highlight how well they’ve played for the Providence Bruins this season and acknowledge that both could find themselves competing for a backup role in the NHL as early as the 2024-25 season.

With the Bruins reportedly trying to trade Ullmark ahead of the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline and Swayman’s contract set to expire at the end of the season, there will be no shortage of questions heading into the offseason regarding goaltending in Boston. Many different avenues are available to the Bruins, and though retaining Swayman would be the optimal plan of action, nothing is set in stone until it’s set in stone. Everything from retaining both Swayman and Ullmark, to trading one and retaining the other is on the table as the Bruins look to improve their roster and maintain their presence as legitimate Stanley Cup contenders.

This is where Bussi and DiPietro come into play.

DiPietro and Bussi Provide Options for the Bruins

DiPietro, acquired from the Vancouver Canucks in a deal that saw Jack Studnicka sent the other way, has been excellent for the Bruins in Providence this season. Studnicka has since been traded again following the deal, whereas DiPietro has made an impact in the Bruins system after seemingly falling out of favor with the Canucks. DiPietro would spend the majority of his time in the ECHL last season, playing 29 games with the Maine Mariners and putting together a 19-9-0 record with a 2.61 goals-against average and .918 save percentage. He’d also play in one game with Providence in the AHL, making 33 saves on 35 shots and earning the victory.

This season, DiPietro has played 26 games in the AHL and has gone 17-8-0 with a 2.52 goals-against average and .917 save percentage. His play was rewarded with an in-season contract extension that will see DiPietro remain with the Bruins on a one-year, two-way deal through the 2024-25 season. The deal carries an NHL cap hit of $775,000; an identical deal to the one he’s currently playing on in Providence.

Bussi, playing under the same terms on his contract, has yet to sign an extension with the Bruins but has also played well for the team. In 33 games, Bussi has gone 19-9-3 with a 2.63 goals-against average and .913 save percentage and has been consistent in his two-plus seasons of AHL action throughout his career. With Bussi and DiPietro playing well in Providence, it opens the door for the Bruins to at least explore all of their options in the offseason regarding Ullmark and Swayman, though it’s become very apparent that both netminders in Boston, as well as the entire roster, seem keen on the team keeping this tandem together as they currently exist.

Related: Bruins’ Quiet Deadline Puts Faith in Roster for 2024 Playoffs

For now, it’s best to enjoy the Bruins’ biggest area of strength. The offseason decisions will be made in the offseason, but the Bruins should and will be focusing on their current objective, winning the Stanley Cup, before shifting focus to house-cleaning decisions.