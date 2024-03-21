Patrick Roy Sending the Wrong Message to Islanders’ Ilya Sorokin

Frustrations are boiling over with the New York Islanders – and Ilya Sorokin is right at the center of the blame. Head coach Patrick Roy, who was brought in mid-season to change the team’s losing trajectory, did not hold back on the Russian goaltender.

I asked Patrick Roy if he was pleased with the way Ilya Sorokin has been playing: "Yeah, I'm not 100% pleased and it's obvious and I'm sure he's not, pleased with himself, either." #Isles



“I’m not 100% pleased with him,” the French Canadian Hall of Famer told reporters ahead of Tuesday’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes.

“It’s obvious, and I’m sure he’s not pleased with himself either.”

Analyzing Sorokin’s Season and Recent Stretch

Now look, Sorokin has not had a great season. In 50 games, his save percentage (SV%) is .909, which is significantly below his superb .924 last season which helped carry the Islanders to the playoffs.

Ilya Sorokin has not been great this season but he hasn’t been getting help from his team (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

That said, it appeared during the season-changing six-game winning streak that he was starting to get his game back. However, the latest losing streak might be getting to him. It’s tough to totally fault the 28-year-old for the Buffalo Sabres game on March 14, as the Islanders got outplayed all night and got shut out. The shots favored their opponent 37-21. Sorokin did his part with a .917 SV%.

Ahead of Roy’s comments, Sorokin in recent games only really had a rough start against the New York Rangers, where he posted a .839 SV%. But the criticism from the head coach doesn’t do any justice. Sure, he’s probably frustrated that Sorokin hasn’t given the Islanders elite goaltending for most of the season – but it’s a distraction from the core issues. And that’s the team in front of him, which is surrounded by pricey underperforming players from the top to the bottom of the lineup. Whether that’s Anders Lee or Jean-Gabriel Pageau, who both count a combined $12 million against the cap.

This season, the Islanders rank 19th in expected goals and 25th in Corsi for percentage, according to Natural Stat Trick. Also, out of all goaltenders this season, Sorokin has faced 1,487 shots – the most in the NHL. During the five-game losing streak, the team has been shut out twice and held to two goals or less a couple of times. That’s not exactly a recipe for success.

Patrick Roy should focus more on his team’s play in front of his star goaltender (Photo by Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images)

Instead of saying he’s not pleased with his star goaltender, maybe he should wonder why his team isn’t prepared to play at the most crucial time of the season. If anything, Roy’s remarks had a negative impact on Sorokin, as he got lit up in the first period for three goals. It was the wrong message to send when you’re trying to restore confidence and the rest of the team has bigger issues.

So Roy decided to change his tone after his netminder did not allow another goal in Tuesday’s 4-1 loss against the Hurricanes.

After saying pregame that he wasn't pleased with Ilya Sorokin's play, Patrick Roy says he was "really happy with how he bounced back" tonight vs. the Hurricanes

“I was really happy with how he bounced back,” the coach told reporters after the game. “That’s what we wanted to see. I thought after the third goal he came back strong in the second and third periods.”

What’s Next for the Islanders?

Now, it remains to be seen what Roy does to the lineup in a critical game against the Detroit Red Wings. One move to expect is Pierre Engvall making a return after being a healthy scratch Tuesday, according to the 58-year-old coach.

"I wasn't too happy with his play lately. Sometimes have a night off."



Patrick Roy on scratching Pierre Engvall tonight #Isles pic.twitter.com/cOpkuTBg6g — Missin Curfew (@MissinCurfew) March 20, 2024

It’s unconfirmed who will be between the pipes on Thursday – but the season is on the line, as the Red Wings are three points ahead of the Islanders right now with a chance to make it five with a regulation win. And with that into account, you have to ask yourself: Do you have any confidence in Semyon Varlamov? Sure he’s come through big-time in some playoff games for the Islanders – but the 35-year-old in three of his last four games has produced sub .880 SV% play.

That’s a tough call for Roy. But one thing is for sure, the team’s play in front of their goaltenders needs to improve if they want to go on a run to make the playoffs. And yes, Sorokin can be better.