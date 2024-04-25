Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Marchand, Domi, Samsonov & Nylander

The Boston Bruins won a key 4-2 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 3 on Wednesday night. Taking advantage of the Maple Leafs’ home-ice disadvantage, they now have a 2-1 series lead. As frustrating as it is, although Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman might have been the best player on the ice, Brad Marchand emerged as the most critical player. He broke a tie midway through the third period with a crucial goal and later sealed the win with an empty-netter.

Item One: Dealing With Marchand

For all that’s been written about Marchand, his solid performance and agitating play style works for his team. Who knows how he gets away with what he gets away with? Yet, once again, he frustrated the Maple Leafs and head coach Sheldon Keefe. Me, too. It’s hard not to rue the challenges of dealing with Marchand’s gamesmanship.

But the fact is that it is only in part Marchand’s fault, and who can blame him for playing his game? Until he’s called for some of his dangerous antics, such as jamming the butt end of a stick into a player’s face, he’ll continue to engage these ploys. At the same time, the Maple Leafs Max Domi again played into the opposition’s hands, spearing Swayman during a TV timeout.

Max Domi, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

While the initial view showed Domi spearing Swayman’s shoulder, another angle revealed that Swayman might have exaggerated the contact to draw a penalty from the officials. While no penalty was called, the play infuriated an already riled-up Bruins team. A case can be made that this incident was the game’s turning point. Whether it did tip the scales or not, it highlights the contentious gameplay the Maple Leafs’ players cannot fall into if they expect to beat Boston.

Item Two: Three Reasons for the Maple Leafs’ Loss

There were at least three reasons the Maple Leafs lost Wednesday’s game. First, their power play was ineffective. Toronto could not convert, going 0-for-5 in Game 3. They could not swing the momentum in their favour. The team is now 1 for 11 in the series.

Despite a strong start from the Maple Leafs, highlighted by a goal on a great setup from Mitch Marner to Matthew Knies, Toronto could neither score with the man advantage nor stop the Bruins from scoring when they had the advantage.

Second, Marchand’s pivotal goals and agitating style were the tipping point in Game 3. His antics work especially well during the postseason when the game’s intensity is amped up. His ability to elevate his game and disrupt Toronto’s defensive rhythm was a key factor in the outcome.

Ilya Samsonov, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Third, goalie Ilya Samsonov played well. Except for the Bruins’ first goal, which was manufactured from a series of on-ice events that caused massive confusion, he made 30 saves. Yet, Toronto’s defence struggled to contain Boston’s offensive push and allowed crucial goals that shifted the momentum.

Item Three: Yet Again, William Nylander Didn’t Play

William Nylander remained sidelined for Game 3. It was the third straight game he’s missed. The 27-year-old’s availability for Game 4 on Saturday remains uncertain. However, the team hopes the additional day off will give him time to recover and return to the lineup.

Item Four: Could Bobby McMann Be Back Soon?

An update from today noted that Bobby McMann, who’s dealing with a lower-body injury, could return for either Game 5 or Game 6 of the series. Given his reported timeline and that he has not resumed skating with the team, he is likely out again for Game 4 on Saturday. However, the young winger’s return would give the lineup a boost, especially considering his previous role on the top line despite recent struggles with production.

​What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Looking ahead to Game 4, the Maple Leafs must address their power play inefficiencies and find ways to neutralize Marchand’s impact to regain momentum and even the series. If they cannot do either, winning Game 4 will be tough.