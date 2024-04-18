Brad Marchand’s Hit Has Fueled the Maple Leafs’ March to the Playoffs

On Nov. 2, during a Toronto Maple Leafs game against the Boston Bruins, the Bruins’ Brad Marchand “accidentally” got his stick caught between Maple Leafs’ defenseman Timothy Liljegren‘s legs as they battled for a loose puck along the boards. This caused Liljegren to crash into the boards awkwardly.

Liljegren left that game with an injury and missed more than six weeks of playing time. He didn’t see game action until Dec. 16th against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Should the Maple Leafs celebrate their first-round victory over these same Bruins sometime soon, that incident involving Marchand’s trip that led to Liljegren’s injury will be a significant moment for the Maple Leafs. Marchand will be the singular reason his team lost to their Original Six rivals.

The Maple Leafs Lack of Response That Night Re-Shaped Their Team Ethos

Following this incident, the Maple Leafs’ players did not immediately respond. That embarrassed the team and drew strong criticism from head coach Sheldon Keefe. Keefe openly expressed that he hated and was disappointed with the team’s lack of reaction. As a former player, he emphasized that such situations required unity and support from teammates. He highlighted the importance of players standing up for each other on the ice and showcasing team solidarity. As a coach, that his team did not respond infuriated him.

That game was a turning point for this team and prompted a more focused response to similar occasions. Keefe’s reaction was clear. He demanded that his Maple Leafs players pony up to show more concern, resilience, and team spirit. In the face of opponents taking liberty with their teammates, they needed to care enough to stand up in kind to physicality shown against the band of brothers that were their teammates.

Timothy Liljegren, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

He either was exasperated beyond caring what his team thought or strategically viewed the incident as a learning opportunity for the team to grow some courage and develop a stronger collective identity. Either way, it doesn’t matter. What did matter, however, was that his team bought in.

This Maple Leafs Team Enters this Series as Different and More Caring

At the end of the season, the Bruins might have been hoping to play the Maple Leafs rather than the Tampa Bay Lightning. If that were the case, it would have been a huge mistake for the Massachusetts-based team. As the Maple Leafs prepare for their playoff series against the Bruins, this incident, Keefe’s subsequent comments, and their growing response during the regular season will serve as a rallying point for the team.

The memory of Liljegren’s injury and Keefe’s call for a more cohesive team response will fuel the Maple Leafs’ performance in the postseason. Fans of the Blue & White should expect their team to demonstrate greater unity and determination on the ice. This team will stand up for each other and assert their identity as a physical unit against the Bruins. This incident has reshaped the team’s mindset and approach as they enter a critical playoff series. There has been a renewed focus on team solidarity and resilience.

The memory of Liljegren’s injury at the hands of Marchand earlier in the season will motivate the Maple Leafs as they prepare to face the Bruins in the playoffs. The incident, which resulted in Liljegren missing significant playing time due to injury, will be used to fuel the Maple Leafs’ resolve and toughness heading into this critical postseason matchup.

This Maple Leafs Team Is Built and Motivated to React More Physically

When Marchand’s questionable hit sidelined Liljegren, it left a mark on the player and the entire team. The Maple Leafs witnessed a teammate sidelined due to what was seen as a dirty play. The resulting repercussions of that hit were deeply felt. The team’s failure to respond has reshaped their play during the remainder of the season.

When similar occasions have occurred, they have become more physical in their responses. Ryan Reaves carries proactive physicality; he can be counted on to engage first and worry about it later. Yet, he’s far from alone. The Maple Leafs’ defense is built for toughness. Simon Benoit and Joel Edmundson are born for this kind of hockey.

Even more diminutive players like Max Domi and Connor Dewar are itching for physical engagement. Also, a surprising pair of regular combatants this season has been Morgan (don’t-you-dare-fire-an-empty-netter-into-our-goal) Rielly and Captain John Tavares, both setting up camp front-and-center in the scrum territory.

As the Maple Leafs gear up to face the Bruins in the playoffs, this incident was a rallying point for the team’s toughness and unity. Since that moment, the Maple Leafs have transformed into a more physical team. They’ve embraced a stronger, more in-your-face identity led by players like Reaves and many others willing to stand up for their teammates.

This Maple Leafs Team Will No Longer Allow Such Incidents to Pass

The Maple Leafs are no longer a team that will allow physical incidents to pass without response. They understand the importance of standing up for each other, especially in high-stakes playoff hockey. You can bet that coach Keefe will use Liljegren’s November injury as poster board material.

This team is different. It will not be embarrassed. In the playoffs, where every shift matters, the Maple Leafs will channel this motivation into their performance. They will play with an edge, purpose, and a commitment to defend their teammates.

Marchand, penalties or not, will be the target for resolving past grievances. This renewed sense of purpose and toughness could be the X-factor that propels the Maple Leafs to success in their series against the Bruins.

As the puck drops and the battle begins, expect the Maple Leafs as a corporate unit to remember Liljegren’s injury and use it to ignite their playoff intensity and determination. The stage is set for a hard-fought series, and the Maple Leafs are poised to make a statement against the Bruins.

Bruins be warned. This is not the team you saw in the past playoff series. Nor is it the team that you pushed around in November.