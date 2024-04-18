Ducks’ 2023-24 Season Finale: A Debut & a Retirement

The Anaheim Ducks wrap up the 2023-24 campaign on the road against the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday (April 18). The Ducks began the season with a 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights on Oct. 14 before emerging victorious in each of the past two meetings between the two clubs. The Ducks earned a 4-2 win over the defending Stanley Cup champions on Nov. 5 and recorded a 5-2 triumph on Dec. 27.

The Golden Knights have playoff positioning on the line in the series finale, which should result in a competitive matchup as the Ducks look to play the role of spoiler. The Golden Knights can claim the third spot in the Pacific Division with a win, in any fashion, against the Ducks. That would set up a first-round playoff series versus the Edmonton Oilers. If the Ducks defeat the Golden Knights for a third-straight time in regulation and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Chicago Blackhawks, the Golden Knights will face the Western-Conference-champion Dallas Stars in the opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

First Game for Gauthier

Cutter Gauthier will make his NHL debut after signing an entry-level contract with the Ducks on Sunday (April 14). He was acquired from the Philadelphia Flyers on Jan. 8 in exchange for defenseman Jamie Drysdale and a 2025 second-round selection. The Flyers selected Gauthier with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. The talented 20-year-old forward led the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) with 38 goals and finished second in the nation with 65 points in 41 games during his sophomore season with Boston College. He also compiled two goals and 10 assists in seven games for the United States at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship en route to winning the gold medal and being named the best forward of the tournament.

In his first taste of NHL action, he is expected to skate on the top line with Alex Killorn and Leo Carlsson. Gauthier will also likely see time on the first power-play unit. His much-anticipated debut should provide a glimpse of what makes him one of the best prospects in hockey. He possesses all the offensive tools to be an impactful scorer at the NHL level.

Final Game for Silfverberg

Jakob Silfverberg announced last week (April 11) that he would retire at the end of the 2023-24 season. The 33-year-old winger logged 13:17 of ice time in his final home appearance after averaging 15:24 of action over his previous nine outings. He has accounted for seven goals and 19 points in 80 games while seeing time on the power play and penalty kill. He has spent 11 of his 12 NHL seasons with the Ducks after being chosen in the second round (39th overall) of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft by the Ottawa Senators. He was acquired along with Stefan Noesen and a 2014 first-round pick (Nick Ritchie) in exchange for Bobby Ryan on July 5, 2013. Among all-time Ducks leaders, Silfverberg is fifth in goals (158), fifth in games played (771), fifth in shots (1,709), seventh in points (354), seven in game-winning goals (20), eighth in assists (196), third in shorthanded points (17), and third in shorthanded goals (11).

Jakob Silfverberg, Anaheim Ducks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Even though his NHL playing days will be done, the Swedish forward has agreed to a two-year contract with Brynas IF to suit up for his hometown team. He was a member of the organization at the junior and professional levels for seven seasons, beginning in 2005-06, before heading to the NHL.

Special Teams Focus

Despite some improvements this month, the power play and penalty kill were problems again during the Ducks’ back-to-back losses to the Calgary Flames and Kings on Friday (April 12) and Saturday (April 13), respectively. The Flames went two-for-five on the man advantage and killed both of the Ducks’ power plays, while the Kings were one-for-four on the power play and blanked the Ducks on two player-advantage situations.

The Ducks’ lack of discipline and the team’s problem with killing penalties have been major areas of concern all season. The Golden Knights only rank 20th on the power play in 2023-24 (20.1%), but staying out of the box would go a long way toward helping the Ducks secure a victory because of how porously the penalty kill has performed. The Ducks sit 31st in the league in penalty kill percentage (72.5%) and have allowed by far the most power-play goals (90) in the league. The team is 26th overall in power-play efficiency (17.5%) but could get a boost from Gauthier’s presence in the lineup. The Ducks haven’t scored on seven man-advantage chances across the last three contests.

Taking Positives Into the Summer

Getting to see Olen Zellweger play a more prominent role down the stretch has been a late-season bright spot. He has contributed two goals, six points, and 14 shots in his last seven appearances. Sam Colangelo’s play has been a positive as well: He picked up one goal and three assists in four matches for the San Diego Gulls of the American Hockey League after completing a productive senior campaign with Western Michigan University, where he collected 24 goals and 43 points in 38 games. He scored in his NHL debut versus the Flames on April 12. Finally, getting a sneak peek at Gauthier is another positive development for the Ducks in what has been a difficult season.