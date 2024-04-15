Anaheim Ducks Sign Top Prospect Cutter Gauthier

The Anaheim Ducks have signed forward Cutter Gauthier to a three-year entry-level contract beginning this season.

The 20-year-old was acquired from the Philadelphia Flyers for defenseman Jamie Drysdale, and a 2025 second-round selection on Jan. 8. Gauthier has scored the most goals among NCAA skaters the past two seasons (54), recording 54-48=102 points in 73 career games at Boston College.

As a freshman in 2022-23, Gauthier scored a team-high 16-21=37 points in 32 games, leading the Eagles in goals, assists, points, and power-play goals (7). He was named a Hockey East Third Team All-Star and a unanimous selection to the Hockey East All-Rookie Team.

Cutter is a Duck!



Gauthier has helped Team USA earn medals at numerous international tournaments. He led the Americans to a gold medal at the 2024 World Junior Championship, co-leading the tournament in points (2-10=12) and assists while serving as an alternate captain.

He was named the Best Forward and to the 2024 tournament All-Star Team, leading Team USA in points and assists while scoring the game-winning goal in the third period of the Semifinal to help the U.S. advance to the gold medal game. He also represented Team USA at the 2023 World Championship, ranking tied for second in goals at the tournament and recording the most points by an under-20 player (7-2=9).

Gauthier was originally selected by Philadelphia in the first round (fifth overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft.