Projected Lineups for the Jets vs Avalanche – Game 3

The Winnipeg Jets take on the Colorado Avalanche tonight for Game 3 of their first-round series. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

(2C) Jets at (3C) Avalanche

Western Conference First Round, Game 3

10 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, ALT, TVAS, CBC

Best-of-7 series tied 1-1

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi

Nikolaj Ehlers — Sean Monahan — Tyler Toffoli

Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Mason Appleton

David Gustafsson — Vladislav Namestnikov — Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo

Brenden Dillon — Neal Pionk

Nate Schmidt — Dylan Samberg

Connor Hellebuyck 

Laurent Brossoit

Scratched: Rasmus Kupari, Cole Perfetti, Colin Miller, Collin Delia, Logan Stanley

Injured: Morgan Barron (lower body)

Status report

  • Girard, a defenseman, participated in morning skate and could be a game-time decision. He has missed the first two games of the series while in concussion protocol.
  • Annunen, who has missed the past two games due to illness, will backup Georgiev.
  • Holm, a goalie, was recalled from Colorado of the American Hockey League on Friday.

Avalanche projected lineup

Valeri Nichushkin — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen

Artturi Lehkonen — Casey Mittelstadt — Zach Parise

Miles Wood — Ross Colton — Joel Kiviranta

Andrew Cogliano — Yakov Trenin — Brandon Duhaime

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Sean Walker — Josh Manson

Caleb Jones — Jack Johnson

Alexandar Georgiev

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Arvid Holm

Injured: Jonathan Drouin (lower body), Samuel Girard (concussion)

Status report

  • Schmidt, a defenseman, will make his Stanley Cup Playoffs debut, replacing Stanley in the lineup.

