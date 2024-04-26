Projected Lineups for the Jets vs Avalanche – Game 3

The Winnipeg Jets take on the Colorado Avalanche tonight for Game 3 of their first-round series. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

(2C) Jets at (3C) Avalanche

Western Conference First Round, Game 3

10 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, ALT, TVAS, CBC

Best-of-7 series tied 1-1

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi

Nikolaj Ehlers — Sean Monahan — Tyler Toffoli

Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Mason Appleton

David Gustafsson — Vladislav Namestnikov — Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo

Brenden Dillon — Neal Pionk

Nate Schmidt — Dylan Samberg

Connor Hellebuyck

Laurent Brossoit

Scratched: Rasmus Kupari, Cole Perfetti, Colin Miller, Collin Delia, Logan Stanley

Injured: Morgan Barron (lower body)

Status report

Girard, a defenseman, participated in morning skate and could be a game-time decision. He has missed the first two games of the series while in concussion protocol.

Annunen, who has missed the past two games due to illness, will backup Georgiev.

Holm, a goalie, was recalled from Colorado of the American Hockey League on Friday.

Avalanche projected lineup

Valeri Nichushkin — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen

Artturi Lehkonen — Casey Mittelstadt — Zach Parise

Miles Wood — Ross Colton — Joel Kiviranta

Andrew Cogliano — Yakov Trenin — Brandon Duhaime

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Sean Walker — Josh Manson

Caleb Jones — Jack Johnson

Alexandar Georgiev

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Arvid Holm

Injured: Jonathan Drouin (lower body), Samuel Girard (concussion)

Status report

Schmidt, a defenseman, will make his Stanley Cup Playoffs debut, replacing Stanley in the lineup.

