Projected Lineups for the Jets vs Avalanche – Game 3

The Winnipeg Jets take on the Colorado Avalanche tonight for Game 3 of their first-round series. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
(2C) Jets at (3C) Avalanche
Western Conference First Round, Game 3
10 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, ALT, TVAS, CBC
Best-of-7 series tied 1-1
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi
Nikolaj Ehlers — Sean Monahan — Tyler Toffoli
Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Mason Appleton
David Gustafsson — Vladislav Namestnikov — Alex Iafallo
Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo
Brenden Dillon — Neal Pionk
Nate Schmidt — Dylan Samberg
Connor Hellebuyck
Laurent Brossoit
Scratched: Rasmus Kupari, Cole Perfetti, Colin Miller, Collin Delia, Logan Stanley
Injured: Morgan Barron (lower body)
Status report
- Girard, a defenseman, participated in morning skate and could be a game-time decision. He has missed the first two games of the series while in concussion protocol.
- Annunen, who has missed the past two games due to illness, will backup Georgiev.
- Holm, a goalie, was recalled from Colorado of the American Hockey League on Friday.
Avalanche projected lineup
Valeri Nichushkin — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen
Artturi Lehkonen — Casey Mittelstadt — Zach Parise
Miles Wood — Ross Colton — Joel Kiviranta
Andrew Cogliano — Yakov Trenin — Brandon Duhaime
Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Sean Walker — Josh Manson
Caleb Jones — Jack Johnson
Alexandar Georgiev
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Arvid Holm
Injured: Jonathan Drouin (lower body), Samuel Girard (concussion)
Status report
- Schmidt, a defenseman, will make his Stanley Cup Playoffs debut, replacing Stanley in the lineup.
