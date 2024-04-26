2024 NHL Draft Lottery Set for May 7

The NHL made the date for its highly-anticipated 2024 Draft Lottery official. Set to take place on May 7, it could be a franchise-altering night for some clubs.

The prize of the draft is widely considered to be Boston College phenom Macklin Celebrini, who won the Hobey Baker Award as the best Division 1 collegiate athlete in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA). As it stands, the San Jose Sharks have the best odds to land the top pick at 18.5 percent. The 11 worst teams in the NHL by record all have a chance to snag him pending the results of the lottery.

Beyond Celebrini, there are several notable prospects. Wingers Ivan Demidov and Cole Eiserman are two highly-skilled players, centers Cayden Lindstrom and Berkly Catton could go off the board early, and it’s a loaded defensive class with Artyom Levshunov, Zeev Buium, Sam Dickinson, Zayne Parekh, Anton Silayev, and Carter Yakemchuk all having top-10 pick potential.

While the 2024 class might not be as good depth-wise as 2023’s was, there are still a lot of potential stars on the board. The lottery will commence after the first round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.