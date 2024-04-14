Macklin Celebrini’s Dominant Draft Year is One to Remember

The 2023 NHL Draft was deep with talent and all eyes were on current Chicago Blackhawks phenom Connor Bedard as he dominated his draft season. In the end he went first overall, as everyone predicted. While this year’s class doesn’t have a generational talent like Bedard, the play of Boston University’s Macklin Celebrini sure feels like it.

Sign up for our NHL Prospects & Draft Substack newsletter

Coming into this season, Celebrini was the projected first overall pick. As the season progressed, he continued to show that and separate himself from other potential contenders. As we’re months away from the NHL Draft in Las Vegas, there isn’t any doubt that he’s the first overall pick come draft day. He was extremely productive in his freshman season and winning the Hobey Baker Award– the NCAA’s top collegiate player– as the youngest player was the icing on the cake on a fantastic season.

Even though he may not have the same label as Bedard, Celebrini performed at the same, high-end level that has left an impression on scouts.

Dominant From Start to Finish

Celebrini’s draft season wasn’t off to the best start as he was still recovering from offseason shoulder surgery that forced him to miss the Hlinka- Gretzky Cup and start of the NCAA season. Well, no matter, as Celebrini was absolutely dominant from his first game of the season to the end.

Macklin Celebrini, Boston University (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

Celebrini finished the season, third overall in points with 64 and had the second-best point per game average of 1.68 behind only Boston College’s Will Smith. We see freshmen standout in a big way much like Adam Fantilli last season and Jack Eichel heading into the 2015 NHL draft. This season, Celebrini tore up the competition as a freshman, but what made it more impressive is that he did it all as a 17-year-old. For him to come into this season, dominate and be a player that takes charge against players much older than him in a competitive league, there’s a reason why he won the top collegiate award.

As a result, he’s the fourth freshman to win the award behind Fantilli, Eichel and Paul Kariya. For comparisons sake, let’s take a look at Celebrini’s award winning season to that of the above three mentioned.

Player (Season) Games, Points Point per Game Macklin Celebrini (2023-24) 38 GP, 64 Pts 1.68 Adam Fantilli (2022-23) 36 GP, 65 Pts 1.81 Jack Eichel (2014-15) 40 GP, 71 Pts 1.78 Paul Kariya (1992-93) 39 GP, 100 Pts 2.56

While no one is going to put up Kariya’s numbers, Celebrini definitely kept up with both Fantilli and Eichel falling just behind both of them. Had Celebrini played a full season, he probably could’ve bested one or both of them and would’ve built on his already impressive draft year. As a result, he’s the top ranked prospect at The Hockey Writers, as all three rankings have him at the top spot.

Related: THW’s 2024 NHL Draft Guide

Even though his college career may be at an end, his season may not be over as there’s the possibility that he can continue showing his value against senior competition playing at the World Hockey Championship.

Celebrini’s Shot and IQ Stands Out

If you haven’t watched Celebrini’s game to this point there are very few flaws to his game as he’s as complete of a player as they come. He possesses great two-way abilities, but his offensive instincts and skillset are at the top of this class when it comes to his shot and his on-ice IQ.

No matter where he is on the ice, Celebrini is a shooting threat. In the high danger area, down low on the goal line or set up along the wall for a one-time opportunity, he has the power and accuracy to always find the back of the net. His 32 goals were second to only Anaheim Ducks prospect Cutter Gauthier (38) of Boston College. Celebrini’s shot is very deceptive as he can change the angle of his shot easily while also manipulating players as screens to trick the opposition.

Macklin Celebrini with his 18th goal of the season in his 22nd game.



Reminder: The average age in the NCAA is a little over 22. Celebrini won't turn 18 until June pic.twitter.com/K510LzEaiU — Cam Robinson (@Hockey_Robinson) January 31, 2024

This goal here is the perfect example of that. As two defenders come out to try and take the shooting lane away from Celebrini, he manages to still find an opening between two players and still manages to find the top corner for a goal. Very few players can shoot, find spots like that and pick their corner. He’s showing that he can do just that and that’s what will make him a force at the next level.

Celebrini’s overall IQ and hockey sense jumps out as well, finding the open spaces and manipulating certain situations to his advantage. Whether it’s on the rush or in the offensive zone, he will power his way through opponents like it’s nothing. That, combined with his soft hands and puck control in tight spaces, makes it very difficult to contain him. Even while playing at the World Junior Championship, he showcased that same determination and ability to take control of a shift.

Macklin Celebrini 👀



Canada's leading scorer is FLYING early in this one#WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/HjclAgtLmt — TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 2, 2024

While his offensive game is the talk of the town, he doesn’t get enough credit for his play away from the puck, hunting down loose pucks and being a reliable two-way force on the backcheck. He can do damage offensively, but his defensive game already makes him a true complete player. That is why he’s the complete package and a centreman that could be franchise altering for any NHL team.

Celebrini Has Bright Future

Celebrini has the makings to be a very impactful super star at the next level. While he’ll only turn 18 just before the draft, it would be difficult to envision him going back to college. It would be nice for him to go back and win the National Championship, he already showed he can dominate against players much older than him.

Related: Catching Up with Saginaw Spirit Defenseman Zayne Parekh

It’s rare for 18-year-olds to automatically make the jump to the NHL, but with the way Celebrini handled himself and managed to be productive, the NHL appears to be his next stop. Especially if it’s a team who could use some immediate help right away, like the San Jose Sharks who hold the best odds.

Either way, Celebrini is going to be an exciting name to watch when he makes the NHL.

Statistics from Elite Prospects.