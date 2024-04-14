Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Samsonov, Matthews, Marner & Robertson

​​For the Detroit Red Wings, it was an exciting performance. The team from the Motor City clinched a thrilling 5-4 overtime victory against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Dylan Larkin emerged as the Red Wings’ hero, netting the game-winner just 41 seconds into the extra frame on a critical power play. Despite a Maple Leafs’ comeback led by Auston Matthews, Detroit took home a much-needed win that, for the moment, keeps them in the playoff race.

The game was a rollercoaster of momentum swings, with Detroit commanding a 4-1 lead after the first period. Alex DeBrincat’s goals and contributions from David Perron and Simon Edvinsson pushed the Red Wings early on. However, Toronto stormed back to erase the deficit in the second period, led by goals from John Tavares and Nick Robertson.

Matthews, hunting for a historic 70th goal of the season, scored his 69th with a booming shot past ex-Maple Leafs James Reimer. The search for 70 created an electric atmosphere, with fans eagerly waiting for Matthews to achieve his milestone. He didn’t, but it wasn’t for a lack of everyone trying.

Item 1: 3 Reasons the Maple Leafs Lost

The first reason the Maple Leafs lost last night is because they played a skunky first period. The team dug itself into a deep hole early in the game, trailing 4-1 entering the second period. The Red Wings, who seemed to care more, capitalized on almost everything. Maple Leaf’s defensive lapses became quality scoring chances for the opposition, and they made them count. In the end, Detroit’s commanding lead was too hard to overcome. The slow start proved costly, requiring a significant comeback effort later in the game. The team played with fire and got burned.

Second, where did Toronto’s strong penalty kill disappear? The Blue & White struggled with a man short, conceding critical goals to Detroit on the power play. DeBrincat did his job by capitalizing on rebounds and defensive breakdowns, exploiting the Maple Leafs’ poor penalty-killing. Special teams played a key role in the outcome, with Detroit’s power-play success tilting the momentum in their favor.

Jake McCabe was injured last night. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Finally, despite mounting a vigorous comeback in the second period, the Maple Leafs fell short. The bottom line is that they couldn’t finish their scoring chances. Because it became THE game’s narrative, Matthews’ pursuit of his 70th goal added pressure. Toronto’s offense seemed to force plays and missed chances. The inability to convert on late power plays and Detroit’s defensive resilience kept the Maple Leafs from completing the comeback and winning on home ice.

Item 2: Ilya Samsonov’s Tale of 2 Games in 1

It’s tough to analyze Ilya Samsonov’s game last night. Clearly, it was far from perfect and might cause some concerns among Toronto fans as the playoffs approach. Samsonov made 27 saves in the overtime loss against the Red Wings and stood tall after his team started to play with some spirit in front of him. Yet, the bottom line is that his recent form has been inconsistent. He’s allowed 11 goals on 52 shots over his last two games.

The timing of this slump could be (as noted, who knows?) particularly troubling, given the coming playoffs. Playoff success will hinge on his performance; he must play well. Yet, given all the events of this game, Samsonov cooling off could raise doubts about his reliability in critical games. His first period was iffy, yet he looked great as the game continued.

While Samsonov made impressive saves during the game, the overall trend of giving up goals in volume is a concern. Addressing Samsonov’s form will be crucial in preparing for the playoff push.

Item 3: Auston Matthews: – 1 Goal Closer to 70

Auston Matthews continued his remarkable goal-scoring streak. Last night, he notched his 69th goal on a power play. This achievement ties him with Mario Lemieux’s 69-goal season in 1995-96. Matthews is on an eight-game goal streak and has scored 10 goals. He also is on a 14-game point streak, scoring 14 goals and 11 assists.

With 107 points this season, Matthews has passed his previous career-high of 106 points reached in the 2021-22 season. As the regular season concludes, it will be tough to give Matthews a rest when the elusive 70-goal mark is so tantalizingly close. This is such a rare event that it will likely be part of the team’s agenda over the upcoming two games in Florida.

Scoring 70 goals would cement Matthews’ place in NHL history. The Maple Leafs have two remaining road games in Florida, allowing Matthews to potentially reach the 70-goal milestone. This feat has not been achieved in over 30 years.

Item 4: Mitch Marner on a Heater

Since returning from injury, Mitch Marner has been on a tear. In last night’s overtime loss to the Red Wings, he registered a goal and two assists. Since his return from his injury, he’s maintained an impressive scoring streak, putting up points in every game. Combining his current streak with his performance before the injury, Marner has collected 10 points, including eight assists across seven games.

Overall, on the season Marner has collected 84 points (26 goals, 58 assists) in 67 games. He’s having an offensive impact for the Maple Leafs. His return to form is a boost for the team as it heads towards the end of the regular season and prepares for the playoffs.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

The Maple Leafs face an interesting decision regarding Nick Robertson as the regular season concludes and the playoffs approach. Robertson has shown a knack for scoring whenever he plays. His ability to put the puck past the goalie seems to be demonstrated every game. He makes shots few other Maple Leafs players can make.

Does the team make space in its lineup for his notable scoring touch, even though he may not be a consistent 200-foot player? His ability to contribute offensively presents a compelling case for consideration in the playoff lineup. He’s fast, he creates offense, and he works hard. He makes rookie mistakes, but he shows up. It will be an interesting coaching decision.