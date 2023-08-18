Blackhawks Prospect Frank Nazar’s Ongoing Journey to the NHL

The Chicago Blackhawks have a plethora of intriguing prospects in their pipeline, one of them being the 13th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, Frank Nazar. While this 19-year-old has had some setbacks, namely hip surgery in Oct. 2022, he’s overcome them and is impressing all over again. The Blackhawks and their fans should be excited about Nazar. Here’s more on his ongoing journey to the pros.

Nazar’s Beginnings With the U.S. National Team Development Team & University of Michigan

The Mt. Clemens, Michigan native played for the United States National Team Development Program (USNTDP) for two seasons from 2020 through 2022. The 2021-22 season was when the center/right winger really stood out, recording 28 goals and 42 assists in 56 games.

Related – Blackhawks News & Rumors: Wirtz Memorial, Jones, Bjork & More

At 5-foot-10, 175 pounds, Nazar isn’t exactly known for his size, but he is known for his skill, speed and high compete level. These are all attributes the Blackhawks value for their culture and type of team they’re trying to build. Which is obviously why Nazar was on their radar.

The Blackhawks selected him 13th overall in the 2022 Draft and he was all set to attend the University of Michigan in the fall of 2022, being considered one of the top freshmen in the country. However, after participating in the Team USA World Junior Camp and the Blackhawks 2022 development camp, Nazar arrived at the University of Michigan suffering from a nagging hip injury.

Forward Frank Nazar was drafted 13th overall in the 2022 NHL Draft by the Chicago Blackhawks. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

While he was trying to play through it, he finally decided it would be best to address the situation with surgery. It was his first major injury, so this was a difficult decision. But Nazar and the coaching staff determined the timing was right for his future development to get this done sooner rather than later. (from ‘Blackhawks’ first-round pick Frank Nazar to have surgery, miss significant time’, The AthleticCHI – 9/18/22)

Overcoming Injury, the Mental & Physical Aspect

Nazar underwent surgery in Oct. 2022, and wasn’t expected to return until at least Feb. 2023. There was also the possibility he would be out for the entire season. That’s not an easy thing for a young kid to come to terms with, especially one with the drive of Nazar. Said his Michigan head coach Brandon Naurato,

Obviously it’s a tough time for him, so just trying to get his spirits up. I don’t think he’s had a major injury before. Just trying to be positive…He’s such a student of the game and hockey nerd, but he’s got to relax right now. It’s just tough. Just hope he gets better soon, but I’m sure he’ll come out stronger from this and learn a little bit (about himself). It’s not some crazy injury that somebody hasn’t had, but I think it makes you appreciate your body. If you can do that at an earlier age versus later, I think that’s an advantage.

Naurato kept Nazar busy while he was sidelined, watching video and helping out with stats during games. Once he was able, he worked on stickhandling and shooting skills. Nazar’s recovery ended up being right on track, and he did return in February to compete in 13 games with the Wolverines.

He contributed two goals and seven points, but he wasn’t the same dynamic self he was that last season with the USNTDP. It was good to play again and get back on track, but he still wasn’t at 100%.

Latest News & Highlight

Nazar Shines at Summer Showcase

Fortunately, Nazar had a chance prove to himself and others that he was making strides in the right direction at the World Junior Summer Showcase in late July. This is a tournament that was put together to evaluate who might play in the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship, which takes place in Dec. 2023 through Jan. 2024. Nazar’s eight points in four games was the highest in the competition, and that included five goals!

Frank Nazar, shown here with the U.S. National Development Team. (Jenae Anderson / The Hockey Writers)

According to Scott Powers of the Athletic, Nazar was making “more impactful plays” than he did when he first returned to the Wolverines after his injury. Powers attributed that to the forward gaining his endurance and strength back. (from ‘Blackhawks family pays final respects to Rocky Wirtz: Powers Points’, The AthleticCHI – 8/9/23)

This is good news for Nazar, for the University of Michigan and for the Blackhawks!

What the Future Holds for Nazar

Nazar won’t participate in training camp with the Blackhawks this fall, because he will be in training camp in preparation for his sophomore season at the University of Michigan. During this past summer he’s been working with Michigan strength and conditioning coach Joe Maher, GVN Performance owner and USNTDP director of sports science Brian Galivan and Prodigy Hockey founder and head of player development Brian Keane. His focus has been about getting stronger and faster. (from ‘Blackhawks prospect Frank Nazar’s ‘got something to prove’ this season’, The AthleticCHI – 7/19/23)

Galivan gave some insight into Nazar’s mindset.

He’s super dialed off the ice. Like, nutrition, training, recovery training, him and Oliver Moore, both guys the Blackhawks drafted (from USNTDP), they’re sneaky dialed off the ice…in the end, it’s up to the player to do the work and he does the work. He’s an impressive kid. I love him. I can’t say enough good things about him.

This coming season presents an excellent opportunity for Nazar because his former teammate and top Wolverine player, Adam Fantilli, will not be returning. Instead, the 2023 third overall draft pick will join his NHL team, the Columbus Blue Jackets. Many feel Nazar can step in and provide a similar impact as Fantilli did. Coach Naurato concurs.

Behind the scenes, this is a kid that expects to be in the spotlight, expects to be out at the end of the game, and that was taken away from him last year. And he’s got something to prove, not to me, not to his teammates – they know what he is and what he’s about – but just to the hockey world that he can help Michigan and that he’s coming down the road for that next step. It might be one year, it might be two years, it might be three, whatever, but that’s his goal. So he wants to have an impact. He wants to be the driver.

It will be interesting to see how many years Nazar stays with Michigan, as Naurato alludes to. When will the Blackhawks want him to take that next step towards becoming a pro? More than likely Nazar will play a full year at the collegiate level to get that experience and confidence under his belt. Then he can come to the Blackhawks training camp next fall to compete for a spot on the 2024-25 roster. He could also join the Rockford IceHogs for some further development, and progress from there.

Related – Blackhawks’ Oliver Moore Proving He Is More Than Speed

Needless to say, Nazar is a hot prospect to keep an eye on. It’s only a matter of time before he’ll be suiting up and making an impact in a Blackhawks uniform.