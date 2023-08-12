Blackhawks’ Oliver Moore Proving He Is More Than Speed

When thinking of the future of the Chicago Blackhawks, the first name that comes to mind is Connor Bedard, but the fact that the Blackhawks have one of the strongest prospect pipelines in the NHL isn’t just due to him alone. Players like Oliver Moore, who Chicago drafted with their second first-round pick after Bedard in the 2023 NHL Draft, bring even more eagerness for the team’s future. With Moore, he was considered a top-10 draft pick, and many couldn’t figure out why he fell to 19th overall. This summer, he is showing why Chicago may have gotten a steal. With insight from Moore and his inner circle and his recent play, here is what fans can expect from him.

Moore Isn’t Just a One-Dimensional Threat

Most know Moore’s draft story. Going in, he was considered a probable top-10 pick due to his primary weapon: speed comparable to Connor McDavid. General manager Kyle Davidson stated that he tried working the phones to trade up from 19 to snag him, thinking there was no possible way he would fall to them. Davidson couldn’t find a trade partner, but it worked out. Blackhawks’ director of amateur scouting, Mike Doneghey, stated that Moore’s hockey sense, defense, penalty-killing, and, yes, speed are traits that stood out to him.

If you heard Moore’s name before the draft, all anyone mentioned was speed. Even when the Blackhawks called his name on the draft stage, one of the broadcaster’s first actions was pointing out his speed. They are correct to do so, as footspeed kills in the NHL, but it can be unfair in ways; as Moore mentioned, his game carries more weight than that.

“Every time I am out there, I’m just trying to make the right play. Whether it’s shooting or passing. Just trying to make the right reads out there. I’m trying to be an all-around player, not just a one-dimensional one.”

Oliver Moore, Chicago Blackhawks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

By looking at Moore’s playing history, the stats speak for themselves as a goal scorer. His time with the US National U18 team last season saw him notch 31 goals, 44 assists, and 75 points in 61 games, which was fourth-best on the team. On the US National U17 team in 2021-22, he had 24 goals, 15 assists, and 39 points in 43 games. At the U18 World Junior Championship for Team USA, he had four goals, five assists, and nine points seven games. His stats show that his assists usually outweigh his goals by a good margin, which is a sign of a very good playmaker.

The final thing to note about his game is his competitiveness. Davidson pointed out his work ethic after drafting him, and his father Brian expounded on that, saying, “Whatever he has done, he does well, and he works very, very hard. A lot is made of the skating, but he wouldn’t be where he is without more than that. He’s very dedicated in the weight room and [to] nutrition and studying the game and trying new things when he’s on the ice. They talk a lot about his ‘compete level,’ but that’s just who he is. He’s going, all the time.”

World Junior Summer Showcase

One of the areas where fans got to witness Moore’s play firsthand was during the World Junior Summer Showcase two weeks ago, where he had three goals, one assist, and four points in four games. He wasn’t the flashiest scorer, compared to another Blackhawks prospect, Frank Nazar, who led the entire showcase in scoring with eight points in four games for the US teams. But, he made a statement. The Hockey News listed his 200-foot game as a standout and noted his ability to drive a line made him one of the best players on the ice during their final game. Here is an example:

Oliver Moore is fast. And now USA Blue leads 1-0.



Quinn Finley with the stretch pass, and Jake Livanavage with the assist. #WJSS pic.twitter.com/KHUiDt1OIP — Steven Ellis (@SEllisHockey) August 2, 2023

Moore has very good anticipation. He knows where the puck will be and sits in the correct positions to receive a pass. His breakaway speed also helps him evade everyone and get a clear shot and score. His US National U18 team assistant coach Chad Kolarik said, “His shot is NHL-caliber today.” I would agree, as my first thought was that his shot reminds me a bit of Detroit Red Wings’ forward Alex DeBrincat. It’s a quick shot that just fools goalies. There is a lot to be excited about regarding the 18-year-old’s game, as he also showed some prime stickhandling skills.

Moore is working on explosiveness and has been working with skating coach Katie McDonough for the past eight years, who continues to help him unlock his skating technique to get the most out of his speed and stride (from ‘How Blackhawks NHL Draft pick Oliver Moore developed into 2023’s fastest prospect’ – The Athletic – 6/29/2023). He’ll continue to ride his successful summer showcase in his home state at the University of Minnesota next season, which will be significant for his development.

My guess is that Moore fell in the draft because scouts may have assumed he was all gas and no brakes. Whatever the case, the Blackhawks could not be more thrilled with the outcome. Something McDonough said stood out to me about Moore, stating, “When he’s on the ice, everybody’s better because of it, and he’s not doing anything other than showing up and working hard. He has an energy that he brings that’s contagious. All of his peers, they gravitate toward him.” These are the types of players you want and need on your team.

Moore is ready to be a Blackhawk and to continue putting in the work. If any teams had doubts about him, surely that changed fast. People can continue to tout him for his wheels, but if they’re focusing on that, then they’re missing the full picture of a player who is versatile (can play wing or center), has offensive skills for days, a drive to succeed, and a two-way game that’s hard to miss. For Chicago, the Moore and Bedard era can’t start soon enough. What a steal.