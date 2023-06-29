Chicago Blackhawks Draft Oliver Moore 19th Overall

With the 19th pick of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, the Chicago Blackhawks have selected Oliver Moore from the U.S. National U18 Team Development Program (NTDP)

About Oliver Moore

Oliver Moore is an elite skater who is exceptional in defending the neutral zone and provides great support in the defensive and offensive zones. He is considered one of the best, if not the best, skaters in this draft class with his explosive speed and superior edgework. He has top-level skills in accelerating through crossovers while possessing a great first step in navigating tight spaces.

Related: 2023 NHL Draft: Live Tracker

His speed set him up for offensive success and helped him have an outstanding 2022-23 season, despite playing on the second line for the U.S. NTDP. In 61 games with the Under-18 squad, he had 75 points. He also had success internationally as he was a key part of the gold-winning Team USA at the recent IIHF Under-18 World Championship by grabbing nine points in the seven-game tournament.

THW Prospect Profile Excerpt

“Moore is much more than just a fast skater. He has a blistering shot with a quick release that’s led to him scoring 26 times this season with the United States U18 Development Program, which puts him fourth on a very skilled team, as well as another eight goals with the USNDP Juniors in the United States Hockey League (USHL). That puts him on pace to hit similar totals to Trevor Zegras or Clayton Keller during their time in the program.

Latest News & Highlights

“In an incredibly deep draft class filled with high-skill centers, Moore might be the fastest of the bunch. He can get up to top speed in the blink of an eye, and if he’s given any space, he can blow by opponents like they were standing still. That level of speed allows him to dictate the flow of the game, as does his agility. He can spot and turn on a dime and change speed effortlessly, ensuring that no matter what happens, as long as he has the puck, his team will get a scoring chance.

Oliver Moore, USNTDP (Jenae Anderson / The Hockey Writers)

“When a player moves so quickly, he needs to be able to think quickly, and Moore is no exception. When he has the puck, he can identify exactly where he needs to put it to create a scoring chance. He’s not the greatest puck handler, but that hasn’t stopped him from putting up 36 assists with the Development Team, the third-highest total on the team behind Will Smith and Gabe Perrault.

Related: 2023 NHL Draft Guide

“A lower profile has allowed Moore to flourish on his own away from criticism that he is only benefiting from playing alongside the team’s biggest star. He certainly doesn’t have the versatility of Will Smith, but his tools and speed will make him a highly coveted player on draft day.”

Full player profile can be found here.

How This Affects the Blackhawks’ Plans

The Blackhawks have to be thrilled to find the best skater in the draft at pick 19. They will look for Moore’s continued development that is projected to see him as a dangerous top-two center that can put up 70-plus points. He will be expected to end up on the power play and potentially the penalty kill if he bulks up while playing at the University of Minnesota.