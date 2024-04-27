As Nylander Returns to the Maple Leafs’ Lineup, Who is Out?

It has been a wild ride for the Toronto Maple Leafs and the William Nylander saga. Nylander didn’t dress for Game 1 of the series against the Boston Bruins, which sparked a ton of speculation about him potentially being disciplined by the organization for a lazy forecheck in Game 82 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

After he missed Game 2, it felt that he may have been dealing with some sort of injury, but the Maple Leafs were keeping it very tight-lipped. Ahead of Game 3, though, there were multiple reports about him dealing with a concussion and migraines that had kept him out of the lineup.

Things got especially odd when he was practicing daily but wasn’t dressing for the team; however, all that will come to an end now because he is expected to play tonight in Game 4.

Maple Leafs preparing for Nylander to play.



Some game-time decisions, but Robertson moves to fourth line, Dewar sits.



Brodie looks to take Liljegren’s spot on third pair.



Keefe hasn’t liked that pair, plus Liljegren is not 100 percent healthy. — luke fox (@lukefoxjukebox) April 27, 2024

After the morning skate, head coach Sheldon Keefe updated the media on his situation, saying that he is expected to play in Game 4; he also announced other lineup changes.

Who Comes Out?

The most interesting note here is that Connor Dewar is expected to be coming out of the lineup. Nick Robertson’s spot in the morning rushes was taken by Nylander as he skated on the third line alongside Calle Jarnkrok and Pontus Holmberg. Now it seems that Robertson will slide down and take Dewar’s spot on the fourth line, which could disturb how well they have been playing, but you need goals, and he can provide you with that.

As the Maple Leafs look to tie up the series at home tonight against the Bruins, adding Nylander back into the lineup is huge. He will bring much-needed help to the struggling power play, especially with zone entries. He is hands-down the best player on this team at gaining the zone with the puck. He can weave in and out of the opposition and take the zone before passing it around to allow his teammates to set up.

Nylander will also add another scoring option to the third line. The line combination of Jarnkrok, Holmberg, and Robertson has been good but was used more as a checking line than a scoring line. With the second line of John Tavares, Matthew Knies, and Mitch Marner not playing as well as they should, adding Nylander to this third line should help the Maple Leafs get more chances offensively.

Knowing how Keefe works, Nylander will most likely take additional shifts with Auston Matthews and Marner, and we could even see some with Tavares and Marner. Personally, it wouldn’t be surprising if Keefe puts Nylander up on the second line in the third period and pushes Knies down to the third line to provide his team with another checking line.

The Maple Leafs are preparing for their team’s biggest game tonight. They cannot go down 3-1 in the series heading back to Boston; this is as much of a must-win as Game 7’s are. Be sure to tune in and cheer on the boys in blue and white. Game 4 gets underway at 8:00 p.m. EST.