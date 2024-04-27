3 Maple Leafs’ Frustrations Headed Into Game 4

Game 3 of the playoff series against the Boston Bruins left Toronto Maple Leafs fans grappling with familiar frustrations. Despite scoring first for the first time this season against the Bruins, the Maple Leafs couldn’t maintain their lead. Ultimately, they lost on home ice by a score of 4-2.

The game saw physicality levels escalate, with both teams taking the intensity to a new level. In that area, the Maple Leafs held their own. However, Toronto’s inability to capitalize on key opportunities and address ongoing issues cost them dearly. They could not score on the power play, and they allowed the Bruins to score when they had the man advantage.

Frustration 1: The Maple Leafs Special Teams Struggles Continued

The ongoing series against the Bruins has highlighted one major frustration. The Maple Leafs are struggling on special teams. In Game 3 specifically, Toronto went 0-for-5 on the power play while allowing two goals on three Boston man advantages. Despite having myriad chances to convert with the extra attacker, they couldn’t beat Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman. Also, despite holding the edge in shot attempts, shots on goal, and expected goals during even-strength play, the Maple Leafs find themselves on equal footing with the Bruins in scoring.

Ilya Samsonov, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Much of this parity can be attributed to goaltending. Plain and simple, the Bruins’ netminders outperformed the Maple Leafs’s Ilya Samsonov. It isn’t that Samsonov is playing poorly; it’s just that Swayman has played better in the two games he’s backstopped Boston. Samsonoov has not been able to match the performance of his counterparts.

Frustration 2: Brad Marchand’s Influence Is Profound

Being a Maple Leafs fan during a postseason matchup against the Bruins often comes with a uniquely frustrating experience. That frustration is embodied when the team faces the Bruins’ captain, Brad Marchand. Marchand’s agitating style of play and ability to push the boundaries of what’s allowed on the ice make him a formidable opponent. Despite knowing better, the Maple Leafs have succumbed to Marchand’s psychological warfare.

It’s been tough for the Maple Leafs to maintain discipline and focus. The Bruins’ Game 3 tying goal was a metaphor for the chaos that Marchand and crew can wreak on a team. After Charlie McAvoy tackled Auston Matthews behind the Maple Leafs net – no call – Marchand and Tyler Bertuzzi scrum(ed) up the ice, engaging in what should have been a penalty-filled march to the box for both of them.

Still, there was no call on obvious penalties. The Maple Leafs players believed the play had been blown dead. (It should have been.) But in that chaos, Trent Frederic threw a wrist shot past a confused Samsonov.

Refereeing decisions have further exacerbated players and fan frustrations, with missed calls on key plays directly leading to Boston goals. The infamous “Marchand factor” also loomed large as the agitator capitalized on opportunities created by the Maple Leafs’ reactions to his antics. Marchand’s overwhelming influence on the game has been undeniable. He’s turned the team’s eyes away from focusing on winning toward getting even with him.

Frustration 3: The Lack of Home-Ice Advantage

Another source of frustration was the Maple Leafs’ lack of home-ice advantage. Despite having the last change and the support of 20,000 fans, Toronto has struggled at Scotiabank Arena in recent playoffs. Their record has been a dismal 5-13 record. The disparity between their home and away performances raises concerns about their ability to capitalize on favorable conditions.

Can Game 4 Reshape the Frustration Into Optimism?

While frustrations run high, all is not lost for the Maple Leafs. Tonight’s Game 4 is critical; one win could shift the momentum in their favor, turning the tide of the series and reigniting hope for a deep playoff run. It could also curiously give the team an advantage on the road. How strange could that be?

Maple Leafs fans hope for a turnaround in Game 4 amid the frustrations. The Maple Leafs are outplaying the Bruins in five-on-five hockey. If they can address key issues, maintain composure, and match the Bruins’ goalie play, they can win. Who knows if and when this team can flip the switch?

If they can figure it out, you’d have to believe they can pull it off. Sadly, that kind of optimism is sparse in Blue & White Nation these days. Could things be different when the sun comes up tomorrow?