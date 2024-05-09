Noel Fransén – 2024 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Noel Fransén

2023-24 Team: Färjestad BK (J20 Nationell)

Date of Birth: Dec. 07, 2005

Place of Birth: Karlstad, SWE

Ht: 6-feet Wt: 183 pounds

Shoots: L

Position: D

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2024 first-year eligible

Rankings

In a draft that’s full of defensemen with limitless potential, there are bound to be some that may be over looked or that are flying under the radar in the later rounds. That has been the case for Noel Fransén as he has made his case to be a known name in the 2024 NHL draft.

Fransén finished his draft season just under a point per game with 44 points in 45 games. Among J20 players, he was the only defender to finish in the top-30 in points and in goals with 20. For a defender, that alone is going to standout and it’s clear to see why as his offensive instincts and puck rushing abilities are always on display when he’s on the ice.

Fransén’s offensive awareness and skillset is tremendously impressive. He’s always in attack mode, be it leading a rush or being actively engaged in the offensive zone. He’s extremely confident when the puck is on his stick and possesses a strong work ethic when battling for the puck. Whenever he’s on for a shift, he acts as a fourth forward when he has the open ice, he doesn’t hesitate to pick his spots to be aggressive when attacking. His smarts are evident but having the quick agility and mobility to strike is what makes him dangerous.

Fransén can spot lanes very well and he can instantly turn on the jets to create that separation when dealing with pressure on a breakout and lead an attack. He has strong edges to evade in tight spaces and has great control of the puck every time. Even when he starts in the offensive zone, he isn’t passive when taking his route. He will put pressure and push defenders on their heels as he can move up the ice quickly and efficiently.

Offensively, Fransén is a dual threat as a passer and as a shooter. He can easily draw players to make strong and crisp passes to his teammates. When given the opportunity he’s going to attack the middle of the ice and wire it on net or drive hard to the net for a scoring chance. He has a powerful one-time release and accurate wrist shot.

While Fransén has the makings to be a potential strong puck-moving defenseman, his defensive game can come into question much like other players of his skillset. He can be passive and not aware of his surroundings when he doesn’t have the puck or when the play isn’t near him. He can be a step behind on tie ups and tends to be over aggressive and get out of position. Hopefully given his potential, he can develop and improve on the other side of the puck.

Noel Fransén – NHL Draft Projection

Starting off as not being ranked on Central Scouting’s mid-term rankings for European skaters, Fransén has quickly climbed up the boards to become a name to watch. His puck-moving abilities and offensive game will attract a lot of teams and could be a great selection as a second-round pick. He could be taken higher, but his defensive game remains a talking point as he’s very raw.

Quotables

“Offensively, he is a play-connector on the blueline and has shown – with increasing regularity – flashes of deceptive playmaking. These strengths would have him even higher on our board were it not for some of the off-puck growing pains.” – Sebastian High, Dobber Prospects

“He’s skating, shooting, passing, puck handling and hockey sense are really good and allows him to create danger very often. I honestly don’t see any major flaws in his game other than he needs to be more physical.” – Moises Vindas, Recruit Scouting

“He’s constantly with his head up, scanning the ice and identifying open lanes to attack. He’ll either attack these lanes to establish possession in the offensive zone, or he will attack and drive the net himself.” – Spoked Z, SMAHT Scouting

Strengths

High-end offensive instincts

Dual threat as a shooter and playmaker

Strong vision in transition and in offensive zone

Strong agility and great speed

Under Construction- Improvements to Make

Defensive game can come into question

Improve awareness away from the puck

Don’t shy away from physical play

NHL Potential

Fransén looks to be a high risk, high reward type of player given his quick transitional and offensive game. He definitely has the makings to be a very effective puck-mover and sharp shooter and if he can improve on his defensive game, that could definitely increase his stock as a player. He could be a second-pairing, power play quarterback specialist, but the risk remains if he doesn’t adapt and focuses on offense only.

Risk- Reward Analysis

Risk- 4/5, Reward 4/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense- 8/10, Defense 6/10

Noel Fransén Stats

Videos

Noel Fransén 🇸🇪 is a defenseman who deserves a lot more attention heading into the #2024NHLDraft. He meets many of my favorite qualities: good skater, smart, hard-working, explosive, creates danger, good motor and is able to analyze/execute plays at high speed. pic.twitter.com/LjbPw4Fyfc — Moi Vindas 🏒 (@moisesmv7506) December 5, 2023