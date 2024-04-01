Alexander Zetterberg – 2024 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Alexander Zetterberg

2023-24 Team: Örebro HK J20 (J20 Nationell)

Date of Birth: Apr. 27, 2006

Place of Birth: Sundsvall, Sweden

Ht: 5-foot-8 Wt: 159 pounds

Shoots: R

Position: C

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2024 first-year eligible

Rankings

Another offensive talent coming out of Sweden, Alexander Zetterberg is likely a second-round option with first-round abilities. This season with Örebro HK in the J20 Nationell, Zetterberg put up 20 goals and 58 points in 45 games during the regular season and represented Sweden twice on the international stage with 16 points in 10 games — including at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Now, there are a couple of things around Zetterberg’s game that do play against him and could drive his stock down — hence the second-round prediction that could be even lower given how some of the draft class has stepped up late in the season. His size seems to be a major talking point even with how the league has changed around that topic over the past decade. He’s five-foot-eight and just under 160 pounds and while his possession game is a draw when it comes to his skill set, his strength on the puck is still an area that needs improvement.

He’s a shifty player so that gives him an advantage with the puck. He can change direction quickly and deceive opposing players, but his game is primarily offensively driven. His quick turns and transition game are strong — and extremely reminiscent of the type of offensive game that William Nylander plays with for the Toronto Maple Leafs. His first step gives him an advantage on some opposing defenders and he can really drive the play with his puck-handling.

Alexander Zetterberg, Team Sweden (Photo by Michael Miller/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

That said, his defensive game has holes. His strength, or lack thereof, is telling on the other side of the puck and his defensive responsibility needs work. That’s a major reason — along with the size, of course — that Zetterberg likely won’t be a first-round pick in 2024 and could even find himself slipping to the third round on some draft boards. It’ll depend on how teams prioritize offensive production over defensive play when the make their second and third-round picks in June’s draft.

Alexander Zetterberg – NHL Draft Projection

He is a top-20 European skater, but sprinkle in the North American skaters and what you have in Zetterberg is a late-second to early-third round pick. There’s very little question around what he can bring offensively, but his overall game is what will determine where he goes in this draft. He’s ranging from 40th all the way to 66th, while others don’t even have him ranked. But it’s a safe bet that Zetterberg should go in that 45 to 60 range.

Quotables

“He plays with vigour and pace, looking to make a difference with every puck touch. At just 5-foot-8, he must avoid getting pushed around, but he’s excelled in junior hockey for years. The shiftiness and puck skill allow him to open space up for himself, and his vision and center-focused attack help him generate plenty of offence.” — Tony Ferrari, The Hockey News

“From a talent perspective, Zetterberg isn’t far off from being a first-rounder. The numbers are fantastic, especially internationally. I was blown away by how often he had the puck in a scoring position in my live viewings earlier this year. The issue? He’s 5-foot-8. That’ll scare teams away because he doesn’t have the tenacity of someone like, say, Logan Stankoven.” — Steven Ellis, Daily Faceoff

“Despite the lack of opportunities in the SHL, there hasn’t been much amiss with Zetterberg’s performances. He has consistently scored at a high rate throughout the season and has garnered particular praise on the international stage. Transitioning to the wing after growing up as a centre, Zetterberg demonstrates intelligence in both offensive and defensive aspects of the game. Possessing a decent shot, playmaking abilities, and a keen understanding of forechecking, he, nevertheless, encounters difficulties translating his defensive reads into effective puck retrievals and creating space with his hands while controlling the puck.” — Jimmy Hamrin, Elite Prospects

Strengths

Getting to open ice

Seeing the game offensively

Possession

Offensive awareness

Vision

Under Construction — Improvements to Make

Size and strength

200-foot game

Transition game

NHL Potential

Ten years ago, Zetterberg’s potential for an NHL career would’ve been a heck of a lot different than it is today based solely off his size and stature. Fast forward to now and size isn’t as big a component as it once was when it comes to NHL potential. That said, Zetterberg needs to make a few changes to his game, including strength on the puck and finding a way to play a 200-foot game. If he can add that during his development over the next couple of seasons, Zetterberg could turn into a middle-six forward at some point in the next handful of years.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk – 3/5, Reward – 3.5/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offence – 7/10, Defence – 5.5/10

Awards/Achievements

There’s still a lot of room for trophy and plaques when it comes to career accomplishments for the Swedish forward, but it is worth noting that he has begun to make a name for himself in the J20 Nationell over the past couple of seasons. In 2022-23, Zetterberg had the most points by a U17 player (34) and in 2023-24 he finished with the best plus-minus (+23) and most assists (21) in J20 Nationell.

Alexander Zetterberg Stats

