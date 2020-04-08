2011 NHL Draft Top 10: Where Are They Now?

As players selected at the 2011 NHL Draft reach their ninth anniversary in the NHL, it provides a perfect opportunity to look back on the top-10 players selected. Have they lived up to their franchise-defining billings, or have these players failed to meet the hype of their draft position?

Note: The 2011 Entry Draft was hosted on June 24-25th at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.

#1: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

With the first-overall selection at the 2011 NHL Draft, the Edmonton Oilers selected WHL standout Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. Heading into the draft, he took over the top spot with a 106-point season for the Red Deer Rebels, making him a can’t-miss prospect.

Related: Revisiting Doug Armstrong’s Drafts – 2012

It didn’t take long for Nugent-Hopkins to have an impact with the Oilers, as he played 62 games in the 2011-12 season. During his rookie season, he posted 18 goals and 52 points, en route to earning a Calder Trophy nomination.

As the second-straight first-overall selection by the Edmonton Oilers, expectations were high for Ryan Nugent-Hopkins to make an immediate impact on the franchise. (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

After his impressive debut, Nugent-Hopkins has maintained his standard of play in Edmonton. He has never been explicitly bad, but he never developed into that dominating goalscoring presence either. In nine seasons, he’s failed to break 30 goals or 70 points, but he has also posted at least 40 points six times.

Has he lived up to his top-billing at the draft? Unfortunately, no. But was he a total bust either? No. For now, Nugent-Hopkins looks like a steady presence in the Oilers’ lineup, providing secondary scoring behind superstar teammates Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

#2: Gabriel Landeskog

Heading into the draft, many scouts felt that Gabriel Landeskog was the most NHL-ready prospect available. He was the perfect package, with top-five offensive skill, a constant drive to win and that intangible leadership that could make him the future captain of any team that drafted him.

With so many positives to draw from, the Colorado Avalanche saw Landeskog as a surefire hit, taking him with the second-overall selection. While there was a lot of top-end talent on the board, Colorado knew that they could have something special in the Swedish forward.

Special is exactly what he has been for the Avalanche. In 2011-12, he posted 22 goals and 52 points, en route to winning the Calder Memorial Trophy. Following that, he was named team captain before the 2012-13 season, becoming the youngest captain in NHL history at the time.

Gabriel Landeskog has grown into the player that the Colorado Avalanche hoped he could become when they drafted him second-overall back in 2011. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Since a somewhat poor showing during the lockout-shortened 2012-13 season, Landeskog has been one of the most consistent players for the Avalanche. He has scored at least 20 goals six times while breaking 50 points five times in his career.

Related: 5 Years Later – Redoing the 2011 NHL Draft

While he may be overshadowed by his teammate Nathan MacKinnon in the national spotlight, one can’t deny that the Avalanche had a hit with Landeskog.

#3: Jonathan Huberdeau

Even before the start of the 2010-11 season, Jonathan Huberdeau was considered a top prospect in the draft. After he helped lead the Saint John Sea Dogs to the Memorial Cup and was named the tournament’s MVP, he skyrocketed up the charts. By the time it was all said and done, many considered him one of the best prospects in the draft.

Seeing the potential for a top-line forward and a franchise face to build around for years, the Florida Panthers drafted Huberdeau with the third-overall selection.

While it took an extra season to make his NHL debut, Huberdeau has done nothing but impress. In the lockout-shortened 2013 season, he posted 14 goals and 31 points, while winning the Calder Memorial Trophy.

No matter how you look at it, Jonathan Huberdeau has been an incredible top draft-pick for the Florida Panthers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Huberdeau struggled in his sophomore season before returning to form with five 50-point campaigns in six seasons. In particular, 2018-19 was a career year, when he scored 30 goals and posted 92 points.

Despite being one of the Panther’s top players, his best years may still be in front of him. With an affordable contract that will keep him in Florida until at least 2022-23, there’s still plenty of time for him to pad his records with the franchise.

#4: Adam Larsson

Sometimes, a player’s NHL legacy will be defined by a situation that is outside of their control. That’s the case for Adam Larsson.

Related: Who’s Never Picked #1 in the NHL Draft

As the fourth-overall selection made by the New Jersey Devils, Larsson entered the NHL as an 18-year-old and immediately took on big minutes on New Jersey’s blue line. By all accounts, the Swedish defenseman appeared to be growing into his game, and he earned more than 22 minutes of ice time per game by his fifth season in the league.

As the fourth-overall selection at the 2011 draft, Adam Larsson was expected to become the next great defenseman for the New Jersey Devils. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

However, in the 2016 offseason, his career projection drastically changed. On June 29, 2016, he was traded to the Oilers in a blockbuster deal that sent 2010’s first-overall pick Taylor Hall back to the Devils.

This deal was lampooned at the time as a miss for Edmonton, as they gave up one of the top trade chips in the league for a top-four defenseman.

Rob Soria of THW said it best:

With all due respect to Larsson, a No. 3 defenceman with little to no offensive upside to his game is simply not worth one of a handful of wingers in the game today who can drive offence on his own.

Interestingly, history has been a bit kinder to this deal. While Hall has since been traded by New Jersey, Larsson is still holding down more than 20 minutes each night for Edmonton. The trade may always be looked back on as a mistake, but Larsson has at least been able to provide a needed defensive presence for the Oilers.

#5: Ryan Strome

With the fifth-overall selection, the New York Islanders took forward Ryan Strome, a player with great potential who raised his draft stock by scoring 106 points for the Niagra IceDogs during the 2010-11 season. While it took until late 2013 to make his Islanders debut, he looked like a true NHL talent in 2014-15 when he posted 50 points.

After that strong start, however, Strome’s play flatlined. He struggled through the next two seasons, posting only 28 and 30 points. As a result, rumors started to swirl that the Islanders wanted to trade him. Eventually, they struck a deal with the Oilers, returning Jordan Eberle in a one-for-one deal.

Despite being a top-pick for the New York Islanders, Ryan Strome was traded to the Edmonton Oilers. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Similar to the Larsson trade, this move immediately considered a mistake for the Oilers. Strome never took in Edmonton, spending less than two seasons with the club before he was sent to the New York Rangers in another one-for-one trade for Ryan Spooner.

However, Strome started to find his game with the Rangers, posting two straight solid seasons. So, while he may not live up to the billing of a top-five pick, he at least found his niche in the league.

Related: Senators’ 2000 Draft – It could Have been Better

Eberle has also been a good add for the Islanders, giving the franchise a consistent 20-goal scorer for their top-six. The only loser in this ordeal was Edmonton, who parted ways with Spooner just 25 games after they traded for him. (from ‘Ryan Spooner wasn’t the answer Oilers sought in Ryan Strome trade,’ Edmonton Sun, 01/21/2019)

#6: Mika Zibanejad

When it came time for the Ottawa Senators to make their first pick at the 2011 Draft, they selected Swedish forward Mika Zibanejad. Despite posting only modest scoring totals with his home hockey club in Sweden, Djurgardens IF, his poise and strong play against older competition made him a prime prospect.

In Ottawa, his production and NHL skill grew each and every year. By his fourth NHL season, he broke 20 goals, and in year five he posted 50 points, all indications of a bright future with the Senators.

In the 2016 offseason, however, Ottawa traded Zibanejad and a second-round draft pick to the Rangers for Derick Brassard, and a seventh-rounder.

Despite showing stead growth with the Ottawa Senators, Mika Zibanejad was traded to the New York Rangers during the 2016 offseason. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Since joining New York, Zibanejad has blossomed into a star. In 2018-19, he broke 30 goals for the first time in his career, and before the NHL paused the 2019-20 season, he was having a career year, posting 41 goals and 75 points.

In all, Zibanejad’s future is bright with the Rangers, and he will likely be their top-line center for years to come. He lived up to the billing of a sixth-overall pick and more, even if it wasn’t with the franchise that drafted him.

#7: Mark Scheifele

For the Winnipeg Jets, the 2011 Draft holds a special place in their recent history. While it was known that the Atlanta Thrashers would be relocating to Winnipeg, it was officially announced at the draft that the franchise would again be called the Jets.

With this announcement, the Jets entered the draft with the seventh-overall pick and the need for a young player to become a face of the franchise. Hoping to fill this void, they selected the big-bodied and offensively gifted Mark Scheifele.

Scheifele was sent back to juniors to grow his game until the start of the 2013-14 season, and he really didn’t come into his own until 2014-15. That season, he scored 49 points while showing glimpses of the player that he could become.

Mark Scheifele has grown into the role of one of the Winnipeg Jets’ franchise faces since he was drafted by the relocating franchise. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

With one productive year under his belt, Scheifele started stringing together successful season after successful season. In both 2016-17 and 2018-19, he broke the 30-goal plateau, and he was on his way to his third 30-goal, 80-point season in 2019-20 before the pause.

Given everything they were facing, Winnipeg hit a home run when they drafted Scheifele. This was a pick that could have turned into a mulligan for the returning Jets, but they got exactly what they needed to build a successful and stable future for the franchise.

#8: Sean Couturier

Before the Philadelphia Flyers selected Sean Couturier eighth overall, they had to acquire the pick. They did so by sending 30-goal scorer Jeff Carter to the Columbus Blue Jackets in return for Jakub Voracek, the eighth-overall selection and a third-round pick.

With this haul, the Flyers moved quickly to select one of the best offensive candidates in the draft. Couturier was coming off of two straight 96-point seasons in the QMJHL and looked ready to make an impact in the NHL.

He earned a spot in the Flyers’ lineup out of training camp, playing 77 regular-season games along with 11 playoff starts in his rookie season. While his point totals were underwhelming at first, he was a consistent starting presence for the first six years of his career.

In 2017-18, things started to click offensively. Couturier posted back-to-back 30-plus-goal, 76-point seasons and was nominated for the Selke Award. The 2019-20 season was more of the same, and many believed he would win the award for the first time in his career.

Sean Couturier has developed into one of the NHL’s top two-way forwards for the Philadelphia Flyers. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

In all, Couturier has developed into one of the best two-way forwards in the NHL, and he is the type of player franchises hope for when they make a top-ten draft selection. The fact that the Flyers got him and Voracek for Carter makes that trade a steal.

#9: Dougie Hamilton

For the Boston Bruins, the trade that sent Phil Kessel to the Toronto Maple Leafs was a gift that kept on giving. The Bruins acquired a 2010 and 2011 first-round pick from Toronto, and both became a top-ten selection.

With the ninth-overall selection, the Bruins took the second defenseman of the draft, Dougie Hamilton. In his first three seasons in Boston, Hamilton showed top-pairing potential, and he started taking on more than 20 minutes of ice time each night while scoring 40 points by the 2014-15 season.

However, due to the Bruins’ cap-crunch heading into the 2015 offseason, when Hamilton needed a raise as a restricted free agent, he was dealt to the Calgary Flames for a first and two second-round picks at the 2015 Draft. Seeing his potential to become an NHL star, Calgary quickly locked him down with a six-year, $34.5 million extension.

Former Calgary Flames defenseman Dougie Hamilton (Photo by Mark LoMoglio/Icon Sportswire)

However, despite showing promise and offensive upside, Hamilton didn’t become that dominant player the Flames were expecting. Just three seasons after acquiring him, Calgary pulled a blockbuster five-player trade with the Carolina Hurricanes to send him, Micheal Ferland and prospect Adam Fox to Carolina for Noah Hanafin and Elias Lindholm.

With his third franchise in just a handful of seasons, Hamilton has seemingly found his place. In the 2019 playoffs, he helped lead the Hurricanes to the Eastern Conference Final, and in 2019-20, he was having a career year before a serious injury sidelined him.

Related: The NHL’s Top 5 Defenses

It may have taken a while for him to get there, but Hamilton has developed into that top-pair, monster defenseman that everyone knew he could become.

#10: Jonas Brodin

When the Minnesota Wild drafted Jonas Brodin with the tenth-overall selection, they did so thinking that they had found a special defensive-defenseman who could anchor their blue line for years to come.

When he made his NHL debut during the lockout-shortened 2012-13 season, Brodin instantly impressed with his calm, steady play while taking on more than 23 minutes of ice time each night. This led to a fourth-place finish in Calder voting, despite only scoring 11 points.

Jonas Brodin is one of the Minnesota Wild’s most consistent players when he is healthy, playing more than 20-minutes of ice-time each night. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Since that impressive rookie season, Brodin has been what every franchise hopes for in a defense-first starter. Sure, his scoring totals are never going to be the best, but he brings a needed presence to the Wild, eating 20-plus minutes of ice time each night.

Needless to say, this pick has been a big win for Minnesota. With the final year of his five-year extension coming up in 2020-21, however, there is a chance he could be moved this offseason for the right offer or he could be extended before the start of the next one.

The 2011 Draft Brought Stars to the NHL

What is most impressive about the top-ten picks from the 2011 NHL Entry Draft is just how successful they all are. Not only is every player still in the league, but many have become franchise faces.

Sure, some of them didn’t reach their full potential with the franchises that drafted them, but they all found some level of success after being traded. Given how difficult that can be, it’s an impressive feat for all of these picks.