2024 NHL Draft: Baracchini’s Mock Draft

With the draft lottery completed and the first 23 spots of the 2024 NHL Draft being set, we’re getting that much closer to the two two-day spectacle at The Sphere in Las Vegas. As a result, I thought it would be fun to do a little mock draft ahead of time.

The San Jose Sharks had the worst record this season, going 19-54-9 and having a points percentage of .287. As a result, they had the best chances to win the lottery and did so, earning the chance to select highly coveted prospect Macklin Celebrini. Sharks general manager Mike Grier has stated that they will select him and that he could be ready to step in right away.

There was no movement as every team remained in their spot heading into the lottery. Before we get started with the mock draft here are a few things to consider.

This mock will include all 32 teams. While most of the draft lottery is set with the teams in order, teams still in the playoffs (or still in it) is based off of Tankathon’s draft order. Keep in mind, there is bound to be movement towards the end of the board as the playoffs aren’t done, but let’s just roll with this for now. Picks that were traded are included to show who had that initial pick.

Without further ado, let the mock draft begin!

1. San Jose Sharks: Macklin Celebrini, C, Boston University (NCAA)

It’s the worst kept secret. The Sharks are taking Celerbini, the highly touted and extremely skilled centreman from Boston University. He dominated this season with 64 points in 28 games, winning the Hobey Baker Award and Top Collegiate Rookie award. He’s extremely dynamic, taking control of a shift every time he steps on the ice. He’s a speed demon in transition, has very strong puck skills, a lethal shot and a very mature two-way game. He’s a centreman that can do it all, as he has the complete package. The Sharks already have talent in the prospect pipeline, Celebrini makes them deeper.

2. Chicago Blackhawks: Ivan Demidov, RW, SKA-1946 St. Petersburg (MHL)

The Blackhawks have multiple options with this pick, but when there’s an opportunity to draft a highly skilled player to play Connor Bedard in the future you can’t pass that up. That’s where Ivan Demidov comes in. He’s extremely dynamic, pulling moves off at a quick pace and completely fooling the opposition with his deception in the process. He was an offensive dynamo all season long, tallying 60 points in 30 games and added another 28 in 17 playoff games. He suffered a knee injury in the playoffs but won’t need surgery, some good news for the Blackhawks heading into the draft.

3. Anaheim Ducks: Artyom Levshunov, RD, Michigan state (NCAA)

The Ducks have great talent on the left side of their defense with Olen Zellweger and Pavel Mintyukov. Adding Artyom Levshunov would potentially give them a solid, right shot, top pairing for years to come. A year after taking the USHL by storm, he had an impressive freshman season with 35 points in 38 games. He’s big, physical, has a powerful shot and has strong offensive instincts to lead or join the attack. I had some reservations about his game earlier in the season. He can be aggressive with his reads, but he has improved in that area. The Ducks have a wealth of riches and Levhsunov makes them richer.

4. Columbus Blue Jackets: Cayden Lindstrom, C, Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL)

Yes, the Blue Jackets have Adam Fantilli, but they need some depth behind him. Cayden Lindstrom is that prototypical power forward that brings a heavy shot, a strong presence in the offensive zone and a very strong and competitive nature. His size allows him to fend off players easily and push his way to the middle of the ice. He dealt with an injury in the second half of the season, but his value and overall impact is definitely one that could be a great addition for the Blue Jackets.

5. Montreal Canadiens: Berkly Catton, C, Montreal Canadiens (WHL)

Although the Canadiens would love to add some size up the middle of the ice, the skill and IQ that Catton has matches that of Nick Suzuki as they can form a dynamic 1-2 punch up the middle of the ice. Berkly Catton was fourth in Western hockey League scoring with 116 points and plays a bigger game than his 5-foot-11 size suggests. He’s extremely competitive and is very elusive on his edges getting to the high danger area. He’s got excellent puck skills and is a very creative playmaker.

6. Utah (formerly Arizona Coyotes): Zeev Buium, LD, Univ. of Denver (NCAA)

The Coyotes have big defensive stalwarts in Dmitri Simashev and Maveric Lamoureux, Zeev Buium gives Utah a truly dynamic offensive threat from the backend. He led all NCAA defensemen in points with 50 and played a big part in helping both Denver win the NCAA championship and Team USA win gold at the World Junior Championship. He’s a fantastic skater with strong edges and isn’t afraid to take chances when he has the puck as he has great composure when in control of the play.

7. Ottawa Senators: Zayne Parekh, RD, Saginaw Spirit (OHL)

The Sens are keeping their first round pick as a result of being penalized for the Evegni Dadonov trade. They have plenty of talent and depth up front, but the main issue for them has been defense and finding offense from the backend. While Jake Sanderson shows promise as the defender for the future, Zayne Parkeh would be a perfect complement to him as a strong puck mover on the right side. He led all Ontario Hockey League defenders in goals (33) and points (96). He’s extremely active off the rush and is always finding himself in the shooting lanes to unleash his accurate wrist shot.

8. Seattle Kraken: Sam Dickinson, LD, London Knights (OHL)

Finishing fourth in OHL scoring among defensemen with 70 points, Sam Dickinson is a strong and mobile, two-way defender. He’s got a strong work ethic, shows great composure when defending the rush and can play a tough style when he needs to. His defensive game is probably the best in the class with his positioning and gap control. He already shows great awareness and pro habits in his game. As the Kraken continue to build a solid prospect pipeline, Dickinson will be at the top of that list, a guy who can log a lot of minutes and be relied on in every situation.

9. Calgary Flames: Tij Iginla, C, Kelowna Rockets (WHL)

If there’s anyone that improved their stock overall, it’s Tij Iginla. His play in the second half of the season and dominant game at the World U-18 Championship showed why he should be taken higher. He was three goals shy of the 50-goal mark in his second season in the Western Hockey League and his dominance continued into the postseason with 15 points in 11 games. At the World U18 tournament, he was showcasing all aspects of his game; the compete, ability to hunt down pucks and attack the middle constantly. Also, it would be nice to see him play for the same team his dad, Jarome, played for most of his Hall of Fame career.

Tij Iginla board play, physicality, and forechecking:



Skill inside contact, intercepting contact early, getting pucks off the wall, net drives, and more. #2024NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/zJsnMl73ol — Mitchell Brown (@MitchLBrown) April 10, 2024

10. New Jersey Devils: Michael Brandsegg- Nygård, RW, Mora IK (HockeyAllsvenskan)

The Devils find themselves in a spot where they didn’t want to be in after missing the playoffs a season after they made it. As they’re in that competitive stage to push forward, they could use someone who could make the jump almost instantly with Michael Brandsegg-Nygård. He excelled playing at the professional level in the regular season and in the postseason posting good results. He’s got great size, strength, speed and a shot that can make him a threat on the ice. He could make the pros sooner rather than later as the Devils look to remain competitive.

11. Buffalo Sabres: Anton Silayev, LD, Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod (KHL)

The Sabres are pretty much stocked up front for the future with the likes of Matt Savoie, Jiri Kulich and Zach Benson. They could really use some more depth on defense and Silayev will give them just that. Anton Silayev showed a lot of promise at the start of the season. Even though his start cooled off, he still brings excellent size and mobility from the back end. Not to mention the ability to play a mean game when he needs to. His stock may have dropped, but he showed he can play at high level as young player in the KHL.

12. Philadelphia Flyers: Konsta Helenius, C/RW, Jukerit (Liiga)

Losing Cutter Gauthier was a big loss for the Flyers. However, getting another potential centreman with pro experience is a big bonus for a team that’s looking to take the next step forward. Konsta Helenius, also a winger, had an impressive season in the Liiga with 36 points in 51 games. He’s extremely driven and competitive in the dirty areas and possesses excellent IQ. He stood out at every major tournament he’s played in and the World Hockey Championship is next on his list. With his resume, he could be a part of their future very soon.

13. Minnesota Wild: Adam Jiricek, RD, HC Plzeň (Czechia)

If he didn’t suffer a season ending injury at the World Junior Championship, Adam Jiricek would’ve been a top-15 prospect, probably top-10. The Wild have Brock Faber making the jump to the NHL, and while they have some defensive names in the pipeline, Jiricek would instantly become their next top defensive prospect. He plays at such a quick pace and his playmaking, mobility and speed stand out. He needs to work his way back from injury, but his stock is valuable as a mobile defender with a strong two-way game.

14. San Jose Sharks (via PIT): Carter Yakemchuk, RD, Calgary Hitmen (WHL)

After taking the top forward in the draft, why not go with a defender with your second pick if you’re the Sharks. And one with a lot of offensive upside and potential in Carter Yakemchuk. He finished the season fifth in WHL scoring among defenders with 71 points and first in goals with 30 as he has some of the best offensive instincts in this draft. He is constantly taking control of a shift and confident in leading a rush. His defensive game and decision-making leaves you with a lot of questions as he’s definitely a high-risk, high-reward type of player.

15. Detroit Red Wings: Cole Eiserman, LW, USA U18 (NTDP)

The Red Wings came so close to being out of the lottery. Why not make it count by selecting the best shooter and goal scorer in this draft. The possibility of Cole Eiserman dropping remains, but the Red Wings won’t complain as they would love his awareness and powerful shot in their system. He recently broke Cole Caufield’s goal record by a NTDP player at the U18 Championship. While his defensive game is still questionable, there was more of a willingness to use his size more and be more engaging.

16. St. Louis Blues: Igor Chernyshov, LW, Dynamo Moskva (KHL)

I really think Igor Chernyshov doesn’t get as much recognition as other players in this draft. He has a strong ethic and plays a responsible 200-foot game. When he has control of the puck, he goes into overdrive driving hard to the lanes and using a combination of his stick-handling and positioning to protect the puck very well. He kind of reminds me of Otto Stenberg in terms of being a high energy and effective player where one skillset doesn’t stand out as he does everything so well.

17. Washington Capitals: Beckett Sennecke, RW, Oshawa Generals (OHL)

I’ve been a fan of Beckett Sennecke’s since the start of last season and his play down the stretch of the regular season and playoffs shows it. He’s been dominant and has taken over games in big moments. After recording 68 points in 63 games in the regular season, he has been on a tear offensively with 22 points in 16 postseason games. He’s not the smoothest skater, but he has the intensity, speed and size to fend off attackers very well. He drives hard to the lanes and has great hands in tight areas on the ice. He’s relentless in pursuit of the puck and is very creative with his playmaking.

18. New York Islanders: Michael Hage, C, Chicago Steel (USHL)

The Islanders prospect system is very weak and Michael Hage would be a big add to it. He’s definitely a player with high-end skills, offensive instincts and pace of play. He possesses a high-motor and is able to make plays at a very quick rate. He had a slow start after recovering from shoulder surgery, but he elevated his play and increased his production as the season progressed. He was recently being named to the USHL’s First All-Star Team as it will surely help improve his stock.

19. Vegas Golden Knights: Ryder Ritchie, C/RW, Prince Albert Raiders (WHL)

I don’t know why, but this kind of feels like a perfect match for both player and team. Ryder Ritchie plays with a strong ethic and controls the pace of a shift, slowing it down or striking quickly with his speed and on-ice awareness. He plays that puck possession style the Golden Knights play with and is always playing with confidence. He was a standout at both the Hlinka Gretzky Cup and U18 Championship, winning a gold medal for Canada.

20. Chicago Blackhawks (via TBL): Liam Greentree, RW, Windsor Spitfires (OHL)

We talked about Demidov being a complimentary piece on Bedard’s wing, what’s one more. While Liam Greentree isn’t dynamic as Demidov, he’s always doing the little things right every time he’s on the ice. He shields the puck extremely well thanks to his 6-foot-2, 207-pound frame and possesses a lethal and deceptive release. Even though Spitfires were at the bottom of the OHL standings, he was the lone bright spot, taking charge offensively as his 90 points had him 12thoverall in league scoring.

21. Los Angeles Kings: Terik Parascak, RW, Prince George Cougars (WHL)

Terik Parascak dominated on a deep Cougars team. As a rookie, he finished eighth in league scoring with 105 points in 68 games. He isn’t the best skater, but he makes up for it with his smarts and positioning. He’s always providing support for his teammates and is always making himself available as a passing or shooting option. He does a great job to draw in players but is also willing to get to the dirty areas and the front of the net. That mentality really is what makes him stand out.

22. Nashville Predators: Sacha Boisvert, C, Muskegon Lumberjack (USHL)

Another standout in the USHL, Sacha Boisvert had a very impressive draft season finishing with 68 points and fifth overall in goals with 36. When you watch Boisvert play, you are drawn to his ability to make plays at such a quick pace. Whether it’s flying through the neutral zone on a rush attack or showcasing his hands in tight, he’s always involved with the play. He displays a strong compete level and his shot is up there as one of the most dangerous in this class.

23. Toronto Maple Leafs: Dominik Badinka, RD, Malmö Redhawks (SHL)

The Maple Leafs need a defenseman that has a right shot, size, skill, a defensive presence and physicality. Domink Badinka checks off all of those boxes. While his offensive numbers, may not jump off the page, he can lead an attack from the backend as he’s got a smooth stride and great agility. He’s a strong defender on the rush with great gap control and an active stick. He can play the body when he needs to and is always displaying great confidence and a strong compete level. He could be a defenseman that they can rely on in any situation.

Dominik Badinka is fun to watch.



A few clips from yesterday’s game vs. Team USA highlighting his active stick, mobility, physical play, zone exit/entry and transition through the neutral zone.#2024NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/HrpL9YaSqu — Czech Prospects (@CZprospects) November 9, 2022

24. Anaheim Ducks (via EDM): Teddy Stiga, LW, USA U18 (NTDP)

The Ducks don’t need any more forwards as they’re pretty much set up front, but Teddy Stiga’s stock increased. His play with the NTDP is worthy of being a possible late first-round selection. He has great IQ, is extremely competitive, has great speed and skill as well as the work ethic that makes him successful from shift-to-shift. He’s now on everyone’s radar and the Ducks should take advantage of selecting a player that can do it all effectively.

25. Colorado Avalanche: Aron Kiviharju, LD, LPS (Liiga)

It’s been a rough year for the once projected top-five pick in this year’s draft. Dealing with injuries as well as inconsistencies to his game didn’t help, but if his play at the U18 championship is any indication, then Aron Kiviharju may be back on teams’ radars. Although Finland didn’t have the best tournament, I thought he played well despite everything he overcame this season. Was it enough? Given his ability and smarts on the back end, he can still be impactful as a team like the Avalanche could take a chance on him.

26. Ottawa Senators (via BOS): Emil Hemming, RW, TPS (Liiga)

The Senators are weak on the right side, especially after the Tyler Boucher reach hasn’t worked out as many expected. With 11 points in 39 Liiga games this season, Emil Hemming plays a strong power forward game with a scoring touch that could provide them with better value this time around. He’s got great speed to get to the inside and has the strength to shield the puck very well in the process. He battles hard and plays with an edge which will bode well with this team’s feisty side as well.

27. Montreal Canadiens (via WPG): Cole Beaudoin, C, Barrie Colts (OHL)

Even though they drafted Catton earlier, Cole Beaudoin is the type of middle-six forward that can give the size up the middle but would be a nightmare to go up against. He’s got incredible strength, a high-end compete level and the physicality that can be extremely difficult to defend against. He’s always battling below the goal line or along the boards for possession and has great speed to be the first player in on the forecheck. He almost cracked the 30-goal mark with 28 in his second season with the Colts.

28. Carolina Hurricanes: John Mustard, C, Waterloo Black Hawks (USHL)

This may be an off the board pick, but the Hurricanes aim towards speed and skill. Considering they can add some depth up the middle of the ice, this seems like a good fit. John Mustard is extremely deceptive with his skating and movements. Combined with his strong puck skills, ability to beat defenders to the outside and power game, he’s a lot to handle. He was a high riser this season and much like Bradly Nadeau last year, he could sneak into the late part of the first round.

29. Calgary Flames (via VAN): Cole Hutson, LD, USA U18 (NTDP)

The Flames acquired a dynamic, right shot playmaker in Hunter Brzustewicz in the Elias Lindholm deal, why not add another dynamic puck-moving defenseman in Cole Hutson on the left side. Having both players as part of the defensive core for the future could make them a dynamic duo on the backend. If you deal with Brzustewicz on one pairing, next up is Cole. While his defensive game is still questionable, teams shouldn’t make the same mistake like they did, passing on his brother Lane and take him in the first round.

30. Philadelphia Flyers (via FLA): Jett Luchanko, C, Guelph Storm (OHL)

A smart, highly competitive two-way centre, Jett Luchanko definitely fits the bill of being a Flyer. He possesses great awareness and is very tenacious when on the attack and establishing a forecheck. He’s on the smaller side, but is always in position in order to win battles and retrieve pucks. He led the Storm in scoring with 74 points and was a standout for Canada at the World U18 Championship winning gold.

31. Dallas Stars: Andrew Basha, LW, Medicine Tigers (WHL)

Energetic and possessing a motor that never quits, Andrew Basha’s drive and mindset is always on display. He’s sound positionally to break up plays, hunting down pucks, attacking quickly in transition and keeps defenders on their heels on the rush. He has a great shot and can sneak in undetected for a scoring opportunity. When Lindstrom went down with an injury, Basha stepped up with his production, as he finished with 85 points in 63 games.

32. New York Rangers: E.J. Emery, RD, USA U18 (NTDP)

It’s hard to overlook the calming defensive presence that E.J. Emery brings to the table. He’s great at shutting plays down, but has an underrated offensive and transitional game. The Rangers have some solid forward prospects in the system but most of their defensive prospects have started to make the transition to full-time NHLers. Having Emery in the system gives them a defender with top-four upside and can play a strong two-way game.

Who would you select for your team? Have your say in the comment section below.