Sam Dickinson – 2024 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Sam Dickinson

2023-24 Team: London Knights (OHL)

Date of Birth: Jun, 07, 2006

Place of Birth: Toronto, ON, CAN

Ht: 6-foot-2 Wt: 199 pounds

Shoots: L

Position: D

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2024 first-year eligible

Rankings

Many expected London Knights defenseman Sam Dickinson to take a big step forward and earn more meaningful minutes and responsibility this season. He definitely showed why they acquired him from the Niagara Ice Dogs as he continued to show great potential in his rookie season. In his draft year, Dickinson has elevated his game to new heights as a competitive, two-way defenseman.

Dickinson finished the regular season fourth among defenseman in Ontario Hockey League scoring with 70 points and fourth in assists with 52. In addition, he’s taken the second most shots of any defenseman with 232. Many wondered if his offensive production will take off heading into this season and clearly it did as he blew his rookie season production out of the water.

Sam Dickinson, London Knights (Natalie Shaver/OHL Images)

Dickinson already excels with his strong defensive game and IQ without the puck. He defends extremely well against the rush and within his own zone, something that other defenders are inconsistent with this early on in their development. That aspect to his game is near pro ready as he already has that advantage over other defenders his age. He’s already showing that he’s consistent with his positioning and decision-making, utilizing his size to his advantage to get the inside edge to break up plays down low or along the boards. He’s able to execute breakups effectively, knowing when to step up and get into the passing lanes with an active stick or tie up an attacking forward to regain possession and quickly clear the puck out.

He’s excellent with his gap control, keeping the puck carrier to the outside and using his size and speed to neutralize them getting to the middle of the ice and even boxing them out in front of the net. When he’s on the attack, he reads the situation well, knowing when to back off and prioritize defense when he needs to. Even if there’s a breakup or a turnover, he has quick awareness and reaction time to get back and get into position.

Sam Dickinson. Starts breakout. Works down into the offensive zone. Play turns, hustles back, breaks up chance. Tosses outlet. Perfectly defends 2-on-1. Jumps back up, creates chance with a give-and-go. All in under a minute. Beautiful. #NHLDraft @FCHockey | @LondonKnights pic.twitter.com/ol9TG8lWio — Aaron Vickers (@AAVickers) January 29, 2024

While he’s great at reading the play when attacking players enter the zone, he isn’t afraid to engage physically and lay the body. Whether it’s an open ice hit or along the boards, Dickinson imposes his will and makes life difficult for the opposition.

Offensively, Dickinson’s game might not stand out compared to other defenders, but he’s effective every time he has the puck. He isn’t a flashy, offensive-minded defenseman, but he does a great job to pick his spots and attack with force. He’s a very mobile skater, as his long stride and speed makes him difficult to contain breaking out of his own zone and in transition, easily attacking the offensive blueline when he generates speed. He knows when to jump up to make timely pinches to keep plays alive, join the rush or engage in the offensive zone and not put his teammates in a bad spot by doing so.

Dickinson’s got a powerful shot from the point as he’s always getting pucks on net. Whether it’s a quick wrist shot or a powerful one-time blast, Dickinson has the power and accuracy to find the back of the net or even generate second chance opportunities. He’s just as effective with his playmaking, walking the line cleanly to open things up and find cross seams with his teammates. There are times where he can be too passive and it can lead to a broken play after forcing one, but for the most part, he’s always creating and executing plays very well from the backend.

Sam Dickinson- NHL Draft Projection

Given how this is the draft of the defensemen, Dickinson will definitely hear his name called early on draft day. His pro-level qualities and defensive game will surely attract many teams, but where he’ll go remains up in the air. Some see him as a top-five pick, others just outside that but as a top-10 player. Either way, that’s a perfect range to take a defenseman with his upside, compete level and intensity.

Quotables

“Dickinson routinely kills plays, especially in transition. Players have a difficult time gaining the zone against him as he’s got the feet to stay with almost anyone, combined with the ideal length, reach, and stick work to knock pucks away. He’s tough and physical in his own end and ties up players in front of his net.” – Jordan Harris, Dobber Prospects

“Wicked all-around defenseman who has put up more offense than a lot of us expected this season. Dickinson is hard to play against in his own zone, thanks to his details and physicality… he’s already good at the things young blueliners usually need to be taught.” – Ryan Kennedy, The Hockey News

“Where Dickinson excels for me is in his ability to start the breakout. I love his poise in the face of the forecheck. He trusts his feet and he has great scanning habits. He’s just really tough to pin in. The size, mobility, and reach combination will make him a high end defensive player at the NHL level too.” – Brock Otten, OHL Prospects/ McKeen’s

Strengths

Skating and mobility in transition

High end compete level and physicality

Powerful point shot

Strong defensive positioning and gap control

Strong IQ on both sides of the puck

Under Construction- Improvements to Make

Can be too patient with the puck and creating plays

Improve offensive output and production for the next level

NHL Potential

There isn’t any doubt that Dickinson can be a very impactful top pairing defenseman. He’s a player that can be relied on in any situation and eat minutes, be it on the power play or when you need to protect a lead. He’s going to be a player that will get the job done. His strong defensive game is going to make it tough for opposing players to go up against him and if his offense translates to the pro-level, he could be even more dangerous. His play is very reminiscent of Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad as he’s been a big impact player for them.

Risk- Reward Analysis

Risk- 1/5, Reward 5/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense- 5.5/10, Defense 8/10

Awards/ Achievements

Dickinson was named to the OHL First All-Rookie Team in 2022-23 and won gold for Canada at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup before the 2023-24 season. He captained Team Red at the CHL Top Prospects Game.

