Zeev Buium – 2024 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Zeev Buium

2023-24 Team: University of Denver (NCAA)

Date of Birth: Dec 7, 2005

Place of Birth: Laguna Niguel, CA, USA

Height: 6 feet, Weight: 183 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: D

Rankings

While he may not be the top defender heading into the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, Zeev Buium is a player many fans should learn the name of. He is a smooth-skating defender with strong skills at both ends of the ice and has an extremely high IQ. He has maintained over a point-per-game average in the NCAA with the University of Denver this season and has established himself as a first-round lock heading into the upcoming draft.

Zeev Buium, USNTDP ( Jenae Anderson / The Hockey Writers)

There is no real consensus as to who will be picked where after Macklin Celebrini almost surely goes first overall, leaving Buium’s fate up in the air as to where he could truly be drafted. He might be the most well-rounded defender in this upcoming draft class considering his IQ at both ends of the ice and could be someone a team takes a gamble on as he seems to only be getting better as the days go by. While he doesn’t play a flashy style of game, he is still able to be evasive on the rush and create chances for himself and his teammates.

His smooth skating is something that should get the attention of plenty of NHL teams, and he could be considered one of the strongest skaters in the draft class. He can find open space with his speed and ability to move laterally while moving up the ice, and his speed with the puck on his stick is simply phenomenal. His production offensively may draw some worries from fans who could believe he is too one-sided, but that just isn’t the case. He is just as strong offensively as he is in his own end. For reference, Buium is producing at a 1.22 points-per-game pace, which is the highest for a defenceman in NCAA history.

As crazy as it sounds, Buium could go as high as second overall in the 2024 draft. It’s unlikely, but his skill set and his production levels are simply out of this world. I would consider him underappreciated and underrated heading into the draft and if he slips out of the top 10, he would be a steal for any team that ends up bringing him in. His shot isn’t talked about a lot but when he chooses to use it, it is accurate and powerful; it can either find the back of the net or cause havoc in front of the net by generating a rebound.

Zeev Buium – NHL Draft Projection

There is not a lot of consensus between mock drafts as to where Buium will be drafted. However, he should be considered a guaranteed first-round pick and is likely lock to be selected before the 15th overall selection. In all likelihood, he should be selected anywhere between 6th and 12th overall depending on team fit and need at the time of their respective selections.

Quotables

“Zeev Buium is a tremendous skater who uses his mobility to create consistent advantages on both sides of the puck.” – Sebastian High, Dobber Prospects

“The ability to create space and evade pressure at the point is an important trait for any defender looking to impact the offensive side of the game, and it’s an area where Buium subtly excels. He sets up opponents by feinting a stride to one side and then shifting his weight to quickly accelerate the other way. His puckhandling isn’t flashy with noticeable dekes, but he has displayed the ability to open the blade of his stick to indicate he plans on going in one direction before attacking the opponent’s heels once they make their move.” – Tony Ferrari, The Hockey News

Strengths

Offensive IQ

Creates space in the defensive zone

Smooth skating

Strong on the rush

Defensive IQ

Shot

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Physicality

Toughness in puck races/battles

NHL Potential

Buium has the potential to be a top-four defender in the NHL if he continues to focus on the little things in his game and progress at them. It’s unlikely he will make it into the NHL next season, and one more season at the junior level should benefit his development. Whichever team ends up taking him will have a future potential star on their hands.

Risk-Reward

Risk: 2/5, Reward: 5/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense: 9/10, Defense: 7/10

Awards and Achievements

2022-23: U18 World Junior Championship (WJC) Gold Medal

2023-24: Hobey Baker Award Nominee, U20 WJC Gold Medal, U20 WJC Best Plus/Minus, U20 WJC Most Goals by Defenseman

Zeev Buium Stats