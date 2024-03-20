Zayne Parekh- 2024 NHL Draft Profile

Zayne Parekh

2023-24 Team: Saginaw Spirit (OHL) Date of Birth: February 15, 2006 Place of Birth: Nobleton, Ontario, Canada Height: 6-foot-1 Weight: 180 pounds Shoots: Right Position: D NHL Draft Eligibility: 2024 First-Year Eligible

After a rookie season in the 2022-23 season that saw Zayne Parekh set the Ontario Hockey League record for most goals from a defenseman aged 17 or younger with 21 goals while benefiting from playing alongside Pavel Mintyukov for the first 37 games of the season, he showcased his strong offensively minded game.

Zayne Parekh, Saginaw Spirit (Photo by Natalie Shaver/OHL Images)

His 2023-24 season has seen even more growth offensively while also improving his defensive game. He has quarterbacked the Spirit’s top power-play unit, which sits towards the top of the OHL rankings while showcasing his strong passing and playmaking abilities. He has not shied away from shooting the puck either, though, letting his strong shot be on display a lot. He has also taken on roles in all situations for the team, becoming one of their top penalty killers.

His offensive game is only the beginning of Parekh’s arsenal. He has possibly some of the softest and best hands of all the defensemen in this year’s draft class, which has made him getting through the neutral zone on rushes look rather easy. His stickhandling has also come in handy while making quick moves in the offensive zone to make escape-type moves when pressured to give himself more space to make a play in the zone. His strong, smooth skating has also helped factor into his strong play through the neutral zone. This has helped Parekh set Saginaw Spirit records for defensemen in a season in a few different categories.

Zayne Parekh completes the hat-trick! 🧢🧢🧢



The star defenceman collects his second three-goal game of the season as the new-look Spirit are firing on all cylinders in Windsor 📽️@SpiritHockey | #NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/vg7SCWAa6v — Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) January 11, 2024

While Parekh’s offensive game and play with the puck have been massive bright spots in his game, his defensive game is lacking from time to time. He seems to lack a sense of urgency to make plays in his end of the ice and his lackadaisical play has come back to haunt him a few times this season. Even though his smooth skating has been a positive for him, it has also been, at times, nonchalant, creating turnovers and rushes for his opponents. Overall though, Parekh can keep his opponents in check defensively thanks to his good closing speed and stick work while defending.

Quotables

“His offensive game is so advanced as he’s always got a plan when the puck is on his stick. Parekh is the king of deception and misdirection as he will line up his eyesight and hips in one direction getting opponents to chase in that direction before flipping his hips fluidly and cutting up or cutting back against the grain unevaded to the net.”- Jordan Harris, Dobber Prospects

“Zayne Parekh is one of the better puck-moving defensemen in the 2024 NHL Draft class. He loves to take advantage of tight passing lanes when on the rush and pressure intensifies. Parekh will complete outlet and stretch passes underneath the stick of the attacker with ease. When off puck but his team has possession of the puck, Parekh loves to jump into the rush and provide his teammates with a passing option up ice.”- Josh Tessler, SMAHT Recruiting

NHL Potential

Parekh has all of the potential to have the same impact that his former teammate Mintyukov has had for the Anaheim Ducks due to his offensive game. With the right development and added muscle and weight to his frame, he could become a top-four defenseman on whatever team takes him while also being able to man a power-play unit as well. The biggest question mark on his game transitioning to the next level comes down to the translation of his style of play being viewed as “loose.” While the system that the Saginaw Spirit runs allows him to do this, the NHL game is slightly different.

A good comparison for Parekh is a mix of Cale Makar, Adam Fox, and Quinn Hughes. His skating ability is reminiscent of both Makar and Hughes, while his offensive skillset is comparable to all three current NHLers.

Strengths

Offensive Hockey IQ

Puck handling

Playmaking ability

A strong shot from all areas of the offensive zone

Smooth skating

Areas of Improvement

Defensive zone urgency and play

A habit of lackadaisical play at times

Risk-Reward

Risk: 1/5 Reward: 5/5

Awards/Achievements

2024 CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game Hlinka Gretzky Cup Gold Medal- Team Canada (2023) CHL All-Rookie Team (2022-23 season) OHL First All-Rookie Team (2022-23 season)

Zayne Parekh Stats

