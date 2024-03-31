Maple Leafs Recap: Matthews’ Milestone & Samsonov’s Shutout

Last night, the Toronto Maple Leafs showed their dominance for the second game in a row by skating to a commanding 3-0 victory over the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. Auston Matthews inscribed his name into NHL history with his 60th goal of the season, while captain John Tavares celebrated his 1,100th NHL game by scoring the game’s first goal. Nick Robertson scored the third goal for the team.

Auston Matthews Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

However, goalie Ilya Samsonov’s brilliant game made him easily the team’s first star of the game. He registered his third shutout of the season and stole the spotlight with his astounding play. This victory seems to underscore the Maple Leafs’ determination to hit the playoffs building on game success. While the game featured key contributions from Matthews, Tavares, Robertson, and Samsonov, the entire squad seems to have their sights set on the bigger picture – postseason success.

This next week will perhaps be a truer test when the Maple Leafs meet the Florida Panthers (on Monday) and the Tampa Bay Lightning (on Wednesday); however, the team seems to have taken head coach Sheldon Keefe’s criticism to heart and appears poised for a formidable playoff push.

After the Game, Kyle Bukauskas and Luke Fox Talked About the Game’s Two Stars

Reflecting on Matthews’ milestone after the game, Kyle Bukauskas and Luke Fox highlighted the inevitability of his second 60-goal campaign. Despite the anticipation surrounding this achievement, the determination and hunger displayed by Matthews on Saturday were truly remarkable. As Bukauskas noted, he reached this milestone in the building where he was drafted eight years ago.

Fox noted that Keefe had acknowledged the significance of Matthews’ accomplishment, emphasizing that achieving 60 goals at home would have been ideal. However, if the milestone was to be set on the road, doing it in Buffalo was the second-best place. The team’s support for Matthews was tangible, evident in the fist pump after the goal and the resounding standing ovation from the fans.

Fox Also Noted Samsonov’s Great Game in the Crease

However, amidst the offensive spotlight on Matthews, Fox noted that Samsonov emerged as the game’s unsung hero. His exceptional performance between the pipes ended in a shutout against the Sabres. What a turn-around story for the 27-year-old goalie. Despite adversity earlier in the season, including a challenging game against the same Sabres where the Maple Leafs gave up nine goals, Samsonov has demonstrated remarkable growth and consistency.

After the game, coach Keefe reported that the team’s goalie coach Curtis Sanford said that technically this game was Samsonov’s best of the season. With the playoffs looming, Samsonov’s stellar form presents a compelling case for him to start in goal for the Maple Leafs.

As the regular season winds down, the Maple Leafs find themselves in a position of strength, propelled by Matthews’ offensive brilliance and Samsonov’s defensive prowess. With their sights set on postseason success, the team’s depth and resilience will be crucial in navigating the challenges ahead.