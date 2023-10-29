Maple Leafs’ Samsonov Shows Human Side of Professional Sports

As fans of NHL hockey, we watch, cheer for, sometimes agonize over, and often complain about our beloved Toronto Maple Leafs players. What we sometimes do is forget these players are human beings just like us.

Yes, they are paid well for what they do, very well indeed. We’re sure all of us would love to get paid at the same level as an NHL hockey player. Even those making the so-called league minimum are making $1 million a year in Canadian money.

Professional Athletes Face Some Very Human Issues

Often we hear the argument that professional athletes should be treated differently because they are just that – professionals. While that’s true to an extent, it also seems to ignore the very human aspects of their lives. In some ways, because NHL players ply their craft so publicly, they are even more subject to critiques for their performance. Fair or unfair, it remains important that fans remember the very human side of the sport.

In this post, we are not arguing about the nature of critique or even suggesting that it stop. Still, it’s hard for us as old guys to forget that we are dealing with humans here who face the immense pressure that all NHL players face from their own fans and their own professional standards. These pressures are even more profound because – as humans – they also do not want to do anything to embarrass their families.

Even Opposing Players Are Prone to the Same Issues

The NHL players we cheer for and against face immense stress and scrutiny. As well, they also deal with injuries, personal challenges, and the emotional toll of wins and losses. Critique, when delivered, can be both constructive and motivating. Furthermore, it’s also part of what we all call “sports.”

Former Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Jake Gardiner speaks to reporters after a locker cleanout. Gardiner suffered from the scrutiny of playing in Toronto.

Even for players we don’t particularly like (because they play for the wrong team), it seems human enough for us as fans to recognize their dedication, hard work, and the fact that they are not immune to the same human vulnerabilities that affect us all. They all have off-days, moments of self-doubt, and external factors that impact their performance.

In some ways, acknowledging their humanity alongside their athleticism helps us appreciate the sport we love even more. It certainly helps us have a more compassionate and well-rounded perspective on the athletes we admire (or don’t).

These Issues Were Brought to Light With Ilya Samsonov This Week

Like all of us, NHL players go through struggles in their daily lives. This fact was made transparent this week when Ilya Samsonov opened up about his mental health issues in dealing with how his season has started.

During a media availability at the Maple Leafs’ practice on Oct. 27, Samsonov talked about how his struggles have affected him mentally. Samsonov, who is known for wearing his heart on his sleeve and who lets his feelings known when he gives an interview, be it good or bad, was blunt when he stated that he felt like s**t” after his most recent performances in the Maple Leafs’ net. This feeling culminated when he was pulled after giving up three goals on four shots during the Tampa Bay Lightning game. He felt he let his teammates (and his friends) down.

Samsonov’s interview from that practice can be seen in the video below:

Last Night Samsonov Got the Start in Nashville

Last night, which was the day after giving the interview, Samsonov got the start in the Maple Leafs game in Nashville. He looked shaky at the start of the game and gave up a power play goal to the Predators’ Ryan O’Reilly that he probably wished he had back. However, as the game went on, he looked better and made some great saves.

We can’t say he ever looked totally comfortable in the game. However, the second goal O’Reilly scored (also a power-play goal) later in the game came on a play where Samsonov didn’t really have a chance. The Maple Leafs eventually lost the game in overtime when they were dominated in the three-on-three extra period.

Samsonov Deserved a Better Fate

Samsonov deserved a better fate in the game and would have had it if the players in front of him had managed to score more than two goals in regulation. In today’s NHL, when a goalie gives up just two goals in a 60-minute game they win those games over 75 percent of the time. But, this one wasn’t to be.

Surprisingly, the Maple Leafs allowed Samsonov to be interviewed after the game. We say surprisingly because of how he struggled throughout the interview. It is a difficult 1:34 to watch. It is obvious exactly how down on himself Samsonov is right now. The Samsonov part of the interview starts at about 5:30 through the postgame interviews.

Remembering That Samsonov Is Very Human

When we see Samsonov in this interview, we’re not just looking at a goaltender who had a bad game or a bad start to the season. Instead, we’re seeing how impactful an NHL player’s performance can be on his sense of self-worth. Again, he stressed how hard the Maple Leafs’ players played in front of him. He clearly feels he let them down.

As fans, we know Samsonov is a talented goaltender. There’s no way he could have amassed an 81-33-14 record in 136 games in his career if he were not.

For now, however, it’s hard to watch the obvious struggles that Samsonov is going through. In his struggle, he offers an insight into how fragile and human NHL players are – despite all the money they make as professionals.

[Note: I want to thank long-time Maple Leafs fan Stan Smith for collaborating with me on this post. Stan’s Facebook profile can be found here.]