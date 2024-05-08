Projected Lineups for Bruins vs Panthers – Game 2

The Boston Bruins face the Florida Panthers tonight at Amerant Bank Arena for Game 2 of their second-round matchup. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

(2A) BRUINS at (1A) PANTHERS

Eastern Conference Second Round, Game 2

7:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC

Boston leads best-of-7 series 1-0

Bruins projected lineup

Pavel Zacha — Morgan Geekie — David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — Jake DeBrusk

James van Riemsdyk — Trent Frederic — Justin Brazeau

John Beecher — Jesper Boqvist — Pat Maroon

Mason Lohrei — Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort — Parker Wotherspoon

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

Scratched: Kevin Shattenkirk, Jakub Lauko, Michael DiPietro, Matt Grzelcyk, Patrick Brown

Injured: Danton Heinen (undisclosed), Andrew Peeke (upper body)

Status Report

Boqvist returns to center Boston’s fourth line after Brown replaced him for Game 1. “He was nursing some things,” Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said. “He’s good to go tonight.”

Heinen, a center, and Peeke, a defenseman, skated again Wednesday morning, but remain out.

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe — Aleksander Barkov — Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Sam Reinhart

Evan Rodrigues — Kevin Stenlund — Vladimir Tarasenko

Nick Cousins — Steven Lorentz — Kyle Okposo

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola — Brandon Montour

Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Dmitry Kulikov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Ryan Lomberg, Tobias Bjornfot, Uvis Balinskis, Josh Mahura, Jonah Gadjovich, Spencer Knight, Rasmus Asplund, Mike Benning, Magnus Hellberg, Matt Kiersted, Will Lockwood, Mackie Samoskevich, Justin Sourdif

Injured: Sam Bennett (upper body)

Status report

The Panthers will dress the same lineup they used in a 5-1 loss in Game 1 on Monday.

Bennett is expected to return when the series moves to Boston for Games 3 and 4; the center has been out two weeks after being injured against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 2 of the first round.

