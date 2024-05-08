Projected Lineups for Bruins vs Panthers – Game 2

The Boston Bruins face the Florida Panthers tonight at Amerant Bank Arena for Game 2 of their second-round matchup. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

(2A) BRUINS at (1A) PANTHERS

Eastern Conference Second Round, Game 2

7:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC

Boston leads best-of-7 series 1-0

Bruins projected lineup

Pavel Zacha — Morgan Geekie — David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — Jake DeBrusk

James van Riemsdyk — Trent Frederic — Justin Brazeau

John Beecher — Jesper Boqvist — Pat Maroon

Mason Lohrei — Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort — Parker Wotherspoon

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

Scratched: Kevin Shattenkirk, Jakub Lauko, Michael DiPietro, Matt Grzelcyk, Patrick Brown

Injured: Danton Heinen (undisclosed), Andrew Peeke (upper body)

Status Report

  • Boqvist returns to center Boston’s fourth line after Brown replaced him for Game 1. “He was nursing some things,” Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said. “He’s good to go tonight.”
  • Heinen, a center, and Peeke, a defenseman, skated again Wednesday morning, but remain out.

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe — Aleksander Barkov — Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Sam Reinhart

Evan Rodrigues — Kevin Stenlund — Vladimir Tarasenko

Nick Cousins — Steven Lorentz — Kyle Okposo

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola — Brandon Montour

Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Dmitry Kulikov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Ryan Lomberg, Tobias Bjornfot, Uvis Balinskis, Josh Mahura, Jonah Gadjovich, Spencer Knight, Rasmus Asplund, Mike Benning, Magnus Hellberg, Matt Kiersted, Will Lockwood, Mackie Samoskevich, Justin Sourdif

Injured: Sam Bennett (upper body)

Status report

  • The Panthers will dress the same lineup they used in a 5-1 loss in Game 1 on Monday.
  • Bennett is expected to return when the series moves to Boston for Games 3 and 4; the center has been out two weeks after being injured against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 2 of the first round.

