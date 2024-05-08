Projected Lineups for Bruins vs Panthers – Game 2

The Boston Bruins face the Florida Panthers tonight at Amerant Bank Arena for Game 2 of their second-round matchup. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
Related: 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 2 Hub
(2A) BRUINS at (1A) PANTHERS
Eastern Conference Second Round, Game 2
7:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC
Boston leads best-of-7 series 1-0
Bruins projected lineup
Pavel Zacha — Morgan Geekie — David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — Jake DeBrusk
James van Riemsdyk — Trent Frederic — Justin Brazeau
John Beecher — Jesper Boqvist — Pat Maroon
Mason Lohrei — Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort — Parker Wotherspoon
Jeremy Swayman
Linus Ullmark
Scratched: Kevin Shattenkirk, Jakub Lauko, Michael DiPietro, Matt Grzelcyk, Patrick Brown
Injured: Danton Heinen (undisclosed), Andrew Peeke (upper body)
Status Report
- Boqvist returns to center Boston’s fourth line after Brown replaced him for Game 1. “He was nursing some things,” Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said. “He’s good to go tonight.”
- Heinen, a center, and Peeke, a defenseman, skated again Wednesday morning, but remain out.
More from THW:
- Top 3 All-Time Bruins Goalies
- Jeremy Swayman’s Playoff Performance Mimicking Former Bruin Tim Thomas
- Bruins’ Convincing Game 1 Win Shows Depth on the Roster
Panthers projected lineup
Carter Verhaeghe — Aleksander Barkov — Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Sam Reinhart
Evan Rodrigues — Kevin Stenlund — Vladimir Tarasenko
Nick Cousins — Steven Lorentz — Kyle Okposo
Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola — Brandon Montour
Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Dmitry Kulikov
Sergei Bobrovsky
Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: Ryan Lomberg, Tobias Bjornfot, Uvis Balinskis, Josh Mahura, Jonah Gadjovich, Spencer Knight, Rasmus Asplund, Mike Benning, Magnus Hellberg, Matt Kiersted, Will Lockwood, Mackie Samoskevich, Justin Sourdif
Injured: Sam Bennett (upper body)
Status report
- The Panthers will dress the same lineup they used in a 5-1 loss in Game 1 on Monday.
- Bennett is expected to return when the series moves to Boston for Games 3 and 4; the center has been out two weeks after being injured against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 2 of the first round.
More from THW:
- Bruins’ Convincing Game 1 Win Shows Depth on the Roster
- Bruins Overwhelm Panthers in Game 1 of Second-Round Matchup
- Projected Lineups for the Bruins vs Panthers – Game 1
Related: 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Bracket