Jeremy Swayman’s Playoff Performance Mimicking Former Bruin Tim Thomas

There are certainly some good player storylines this postseason. When you look at the first-round series between the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights, a player you may have least expected dominated the series. Second-year player Wyatt Johnston was stellar, as he leads the team with four goals and seven points. With a team that has high-profile players, Johnston stood out the most. The same can be said for Boston Bruins’ goalie Jeremy Swayman.

There were questions as to who would start in Game 1 of round one. Linus Ullmark had a stronger finish to the season, whereas Swayman struggled after the trade deadline. However, Swayman got the nod and never looked back. In fact, he is a huge reason why the Bruins advanced to the second round and is doing something that a goalie hasn’t done since the days of Tim Thomas.

Swayman Performing Like Thomas

Goaltending has been a blessing for the Bruins’ organization and they’ve been able to transition seamlessly from one guy to the next. There are numerous teams that haven’t had that luxury and are still in search of their number-one goalie. Fortunately, the Bruins have had the luxury of having two starting-caliber guys but the one getting the spotlight is Swayman. When it comes to the playoffs overall, he has performed better than Ullmark and finally removed the narrative of being the guy to lose in Game 7. What Swayman is doing right now is nothing short of amazing and he’s put himself in a tier with another Bruins playoff legend.

Related: Bruins’ Convincing Game 1 Win Shows Depth on the Roster

Swayman finished the first round against the Toronto Maple Leafs with a .950 save percentage (SV%) and a 1.49 goals against average (GAA.) Also, he ranks sixth in NHL playoff history since 2003-04 with the fewest goals allowed in a single series, which puts him in a class with some high-profile names. One of those names is Thomas, who not only helped the Bruins win the Stanley Cup in 2011, but also won the Conn Smythe Trophy.

Jeremy Swayman (.950 SV%) joined Tim Thomas (.967 SV% in 2011 SCF) as the second @NHLBruins goaltender on record to post a save percentage of at least .950 in a playoff series (min. 6 GP). #StanleyCup #NHLStats: https://t.co/VwhPrLDoNa pic.twitter.com/SWVakmJeQy — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 5, 2024

That’s good company to be in if you are Swayman. Thomas and at-the-time Los Angeles Kings goalie Jonathan Quick both won the Conn Smythes, Quick winning a year after Thomas. Thomas was sensational in the 2011 Stanley Cup Final, which is where the comparison comes in. Against the Vancouver Canucks, Thomas allowed eight goals through seven games, one fewer than Swayman allowed to the Maple Leafs. Thomas also pitched two shutouts in the series, including Game 7 to win it all. He delivered on the biggest stage and put forth one of the best playoff performances in recent memory. Also, Swayman posted numbers in one category that are very similar to Thomas.

When it comes to SV%, Swayman’s .950 was not far off from Thomas’ .967. Both are equally impressive and both accomplished this feat against good offensive teams. Swayman became the second Bruins goaltender to post a .950 save percentage in a single series since Thomas. The best part, he hadn’t slowed in the second round.

It’s been one game, but Swayman maintained his pace of allowing two or fewer goals in a start, as he smothered the Panthers offense in a 5-1 win. He set a career high with 38 saves and finished the game with a .974 SV%. It’s magnificent what he’s doing and is starting to make a case for one of the best playoff performances by a Bruins goaltender.

Swayman Stealing Games and Series

Riding the hot hand is the way to go and it appears it is something that will continue going forward. With all the controversy surrounding the goalies and who will start next, head coach Jim Montgomery put any questions to bed.

Montgomery: “We contemplated going with Ullmark, but when a guy is playing that well, don’t outsmart yourself.” — Ty Anderson (@_TyAnderson) May 7, 2024

It’s the right call, as a hot goaltender can do wonders for any playoff team. Swayman not only helped seal and deliver a first-round series win, but also stole a game on the road against the Panthers in round two. In Games 5 and 6 against the Maple Leafs, the Leafs were certainly the better team and collectively, the Bruins had three shots on goal in the first period in those two games. Even with his team’s slow starts and subpar efforts, Swayman was strong and kept them in those games. They lost them both, but without Swayman, the damage could’ve been much worse. The Panthers were strong in the early stages of the first period and they took it to a Bruins team that was sitting back and playing passive. His performances bring back memories of another goaltender the Bruins have had for numerous playoff series in Tuukka Rask.

Jeremy Swayman, Boston Bruins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

In a convincing 2011 sweep of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Rask was sensational and stole that series. He pitched two shutouts and never allowed more than one goal in those starts. Furthermore, Rask finished with a 0.44 GAA and a .985 SV% for the series.

Swayman has been on the same path as Rask in that sense, and if the Bruins defeat the Panthers in round two, he will be a big reason why.

Playoff Swayman Has Arrived

As you can see, the Bruins have had good fortune when it comes to goaltending. In addition, they’ve performed well in the playoffs and have delivered in different ways. Winning the Stanley Cup is not an easy task and it’s a team accomplishment (although, goalies deserve every ounce of praise when they do perform.)

Swayman has put himself in a class with Thomas in certain categories, and has taken after Rask by standing tall and stealing a series for his team. The Panthers are favorites to win, but with Swayman in net, that can easily change. It’s been special to watch him perform and take the crease all for himself.