Projected Lineups for the Avalanche vs Stars – Game 1

The Colorado Avalanche take on the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center tonight for Game 1 of their second-round series. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

(3C) AVALANCHE at (1C) STARS

Western Conference Second Round, Game 1

9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN360, SN, TVAS

Avalanche projected lineup

Valeri Nichushkin — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen

Artturi Lehkonen — Casey Mittelstadt — Zach Parise

Miles Wood — Ross Colton — Chris Wagner

Brandon Duhaime — Yakov Trenin — Andrew Cogliano

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Samuel Girard — Josh Manson

Jack Johnson — Sean Walker

Alexandar Georgiev

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Jean-Luc Foudy, Arvid Holm, Caleb Jones, Nikolai Kovalenko

Injured: Jonathan Drouin (lower body), Joel Kiviranta (lower body)

Status Report

Kiviranta, a forward, participated in the Avalanche morning skate Tuesday in a noncontact jersey. … Georgiev will start after taking a maintenance day and not practicing Monday.

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Wyatt Johnston

Jamie Benn — Matt Duchene — Logan Stankoven

Evgenii Dadonov — Tyler Seguin — Joe Pavelski

Craig Smith — Faksa Faksa — Sam Steel

Thomas Harley — Miro Heiskanen

Esa Lindell — Chris Tanev

Ryan Suter — Nils Lundkvist

Jake Oettinger

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Ty Dellandrea

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Mason Marchment (undisclosed)

Status report

The Stars held an optional morning skate Tuesday and will dress the same lineup they used in a 2-1 win against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 7 of the Western Conference First Round on Sunday.

