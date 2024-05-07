Projected Lineups for the Avalanche vs Stars – Game 1

The Colorado Avalanche take on the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center tonight for Game 1 of their second-round series. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
(3C) AVALANCHE at (1C) STARS
Western Conference Second Round, Game 1
9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN360, SN, TVAS
Avalanche projected lineup
Valeri Nichushkin — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen
Artturi Lehkonen — Casey Mittelstadt — Zach Parise
Miles Wood — Ross Colton — Chris Wagner
Brandon Duhaime — Yakov Trenin — Andrew Cogliano
Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Samuel Girard — Josh Manson
Jack Johnson — Sean Walker
Alexandar Georgiev
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Jean-Luc Foudy, Arvid Holm, Caleb Jones, Nikolai Kovalenko
Injured: Jonathan Drouin (lower body), Joel Kiviranta (lower body)
Status Report
- Kiviranta, a forward, participated in the Avalanche morning skate Tuesday in a noncontact jersey. … Georgiev will start after taking a maintenance day and not practicing Monday.
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Wyatt Johnston
Jamie Benn — Matt Duchene — Logan Stankoven
Evgenii Dadonov — Tyler Seguin — Joe Pavelski
Craig Smith — Faksa Faksa — Sam Steel
Thomas Harley — Miro Heiskanen
Esa Lindell — Chris Tanev
Ryan Suter — Nils Lundkvist
Jake Oettinger
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Ty Dellandrea
Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Mason Marchment (undisclosed)
Status report
- The Stars held an optional morning skate Tuesday and will dress the same lineup they used in a 2-1 win against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 7 of the Western Conference First Round on Sunday.
