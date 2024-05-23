Avalanche’s Press Conference Takeaways: Landeskog, Nichushkin & More

Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog and general manager Chris MacFarland just finished a press conference with the media to answer any questions they had for them, and they were asked plenty of questions. When the Avalanche lost to the Dallas Stars in six games in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, many questions were brought to mind. With the time the media had, much was to be brought up about free agency, unrestricted free agents, prospects, and injuries along the way.

Many were shocked, scared, and surprised when they announced that Landeskog was joining MacFarland, not President of Hockey Operations Joe Sakic or head coach Jared Bednar. Landeskog was a significant story throughout the season due to his rehab from his knee surgery. Especially during the playoffs, we had constant sightings of him either skating or doing some shooting and practice drills alone to potentially make his return. So, what did we get from the two? The beginning of the press conference was a highlight, so we shall start there.

The Captain isn’t Finished Just Yet

Right from the start of the live stream I was watching at home, Avalanche PR head Brendan McNicholas announced, “Big News: Gabe is not retiring.” That was the start of many questions about his future with the team. As the season has come to an end and the focus shifts to the draft, free agency, and the slow buildup to the 2024-25 season, many are wondering about Landeskog’s progress. If the Avalanche were to beat the Stars and move on to Round 3, would he have been close to returning? “Mentally I felt pretty close,” he stated but continued that it was ultimately the best decision for him to keep rehabilitating instead of forcing his return.

Gabriel Landeskog of the Colorado Avalanche lifts the Stanley Cup (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

“I’ve felt really good now for two straight months, physically with no setbacks, minor or major,” stated Landeskog when asked about essential benchmarks in his recovery. His presence in the locker room and training facilities is one thing. Still, his impact on the ice is another, and while he might not have the skill ceiling of teammates like Nathan MacKinnon or Cale Makar, his physicality and knowledge on ice are challenging to replicate. Many wondered what a timeline could look like to begin next season with him on the starting lineup come the first game of the 2024-25 regular season; he simply turned to McNicholas and asked when training camp starts and then stated laughingly, “Mid-September and start of April, I feel pretty good about it.”

The captain is currently carrying a $7 million cap hit into next season, and with him on Long Term Injured Reserve, when he may be ready is a significant factor going into next season regarding building a team that fits within the cap. MacFarland knows it’s going to be tough.

“It’s a cap challenge. Its reality… We’ll stay in touch with Gabe and continue to pull for him and see where he’s at and glean more information, but definitely hopeful and we’re going to be 100% behind him, whether it’s September, October, November, whenever that day is, we’ll be super excited to see it, that’s for sure,” he said.

The Valeri Nichushkin Situation

Just before the puck dropped in Game 4 against the Stars, it was announced Valeri Nichushkin was placed into Stage 3 of the Players Assistance Program. Nichushkin was dominating the playoffs on a scoring front, scoring in seven games straight and, at the time, being the leading goal scorer in the playoffs with nine goals in eight games played. It was the second time in a row something came up to remove him from the playoffs, with the last playoffs situation involving the police. “That Monday was very disappointing,” MacFarland stated. He continued by stating the organization feels for Nichushkin and wants him to get the help he needs but said that news was a tough blow.

Many question the team’s involvement with Nichushkin going into next season and whether the Avalanche would trade him or work with the NHL to void his contract. Still, MacFarland quickly answered those thoughts, “at this point, is not an option.” He heads into next season with a cap hit of $6.125 million, which means even though under the rules of the Assistance Program, he won’t be allowed to play until November, and that cap hit will affect the team going into free agency and the following season.

How do his teammates feel, even with the news and situation at hand? He is a key contributor, and this is another scenario of him leaving the team during a crucial time. MacFarland, through a roster situation, sees it as “It’s very plausible that he will be back with the Avalanche,” but his teammates? “We will see how Val handles this situation and how the next six months go,” Landeskog said.

Injuries, Free Agency and More

MacFarland announced that Artturi Lehkonen will have shoulder surgery next week and may be ready to go for training camp. At the same time, Casey Mittelstadt’s injury he sustained in Game 6 against Dallas isn’t a long-term issue and shouldn’t require anything.

A big topic point was the roster construction heading into next season. With big cap hit situations like Landeskog’s and Nichushkin’s currently uncertain, MacFarland said the team would need many lower average annual value players next season. As of writing, the Avalanche has more than $15 million in cap space, and more will come with the cap increase.

MacFarland brought up players like Nikolai Kovalenko, Sam Malinski, and Jean-Luc Foudy as players who could capitalize on the opportunity available on the cusp to make the roster since their cap hit is so low due to them still on their entry level contracts.

One name that was mentioned was Calum Ritchie, the 2023 27th-overall pick, who just finished a career season with the Oshawa Generals in the Ontario Hockey League. In 50 games, he scored 28 goals and added 52 assists for 80 points while helping lead his team to the OHL finals. He ultimately lost but finished with eight goals and 22 assists for 30 points in 21 games. MacFarland said they’ll look to get Ritchie signed in the near future but emphasized they don’t want to rush him, but alluded to the fact that if a young guy kicks a door down, there’s a chance for them to play.

A lot was answered — maybe not to the level some would hope — but much was brought up about the franchise’s future and how they will look to get back to the playoffs and win it all once again. With the NHL Entry Draft on June 28 and free agency beginning on July 1, it will be interesting to see the moves made to compete for the Stanley Cup once again.