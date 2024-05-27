THW 2024 Mock NHL Draft Round 1: Our Writers Make Their Picks

It’s that time of year again. With the 2024 NHL Entry Draft about a month away, it’s time for the THW writing staff to make their picks in the annual mock draft.

Similar to last year, we got together with our team and they made their selections through the first round. This post will cover each selection, followed by an explanation of the pick by the writer who made the pick. Since the draft was done during the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the order may be subject to change before the actual draft. The order was set based on the positions after the first round. The teams that follow are based on Tankathon’s draft order at the time of the draft. It should be noted that there was a trade involving picks made after this mock draft between the Chicago Blackhawks and New York Islanders. The Blackhawks traded pick 20 to move up to 18, but that isn’t reflected here.

While there were some predictable moments during the draft, there were plenty of surprises and great selections made based on players that had strong second halves of the season. Overall, it could improve their stock to potentially make them first-round picks or even early second-round picks.

1. San Jose Sharks: Macklin Celebrini, C, Boston University (NCAA)

THW Writer: Logan Horn

The only no-brainer pick in the draft is the first one. In Macklin Celebrini the San Jose Sharks are adding a potential top-line center with the hockey sense and shot to command a power play and the complete defensive game to win matchups against tough competition. Celebrini was the best player in college hockey this past season, scoring a ridiculous 64 points in 38 games for Boston University, despite being just 17 years old all season long.

Macklin Celebrini, Boston University (Photo by Richard T Gagnon/Getty Images)

Celebrini’s impact on a Sharks team that has completely bottomed out will be massive, allowing them to check off one of the most difficult roster spots for any rebuilding team to fill, that of an elite first line center.

2. Chicago Blackhawks: Artyom Levshunov, RD, Michigan State (NCAA)

THW Writer: Jim Bay

As our THW colleague Brooke LoFurno noted, the Blackhawks have some nice options with their second overall pick. I am guessing that all of the elite-level defensemen will be gone by the time the Hawks pick again at 20, and there should be some talented forwards at this spot. While Ivan Demidov would be a fine pick, Levshunov checks off a few boxes that will help the Hawks in the future as a big, physical blueliner who can score at a high level. While playing for Michigan St. in their NCAA tournament game against Western Michigan, his team was trailing 4-3 late in the third period. The freshman took the puck deep into the zone, created space, and found a teammate in front of the net for a game-tying goal that forced overtime. In eventually winning the game in overtime, Levshunov provided the calming presence during the frenzy of coming from behind and winning in overtime. This is exactly what the young Blackhawks need.

3. Anaheim Ducks: Ivan Demidov, RW/C, SKA-1946 St. Petersburg (MHL)

THW Writer: Matthew Zator

Even though the Anaheim Ducks are loaded with offense up front with Mason McTavish, Leo Carlsson, Trevor Zegras and Cutter Gauthier for the foreseeable future, it was difficult to pass up a talent like Ivan Demidov. Potentially a perennial 30-40-goal scorer in the NHL, he has all the tools you want to see from a top-line winger. With patience, creativity and a accurate shot at his disposal, he is dangerous more often than not in the offensive zone and will be the perfect complement to either McTavish or Carlsson in the future. The Ducks don’t have any potentially elite wingers in their system right now – unless you count Zegras – so Demidov was a no-brainer at third overall.

4. Columbus Blue Jackets: Anton Silayev, LD, Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod (KHL)

THW Writer: Mark Scheig

With the fourth pick, the Blue Jackets had several options to choose from. However, given their struggles allowing goals, they opt for perhaps the defenseman with the highest ceiling in this draft in Anton Silayev. At 6-foot-7, he’s a modern day Zdeno Chara who can skate faster than Victor Hedman at this stage.

While it is worth noting the possible risk in taking Russian prospects at this stage, Silayev’s situation is more defined than some of his counterparts from draft’s past. Add that to the fact the Blue Jackets already have a bevy of Russians within the organization and it adds up to an opportunity to bolster their blue line for years to come with the likes of Zach Werenski already there and both David Jiricek and Denton Mateychuk knocking on the door of the NHL. This has the potential to be one of the most potent defensive cores in the NHL in future years.

5. Montreal Canadiens: Cayden Lindstrom, C, Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL)

THW Writer: Trege Wilson

The Canadiens’ management seems to like size and skill, and Lindstrom is the best player for both qualities. He had wrist surgery, which held him back this season, and he rehabbed a back injury that could raise questions, but for all intents and purposes, he seems healthy and ready to go.

Related: 2024 NHL Entry Draft – Top 10 Centers

Lindstrom will give the Canadiens even more size to go with Juraj Slafkovsky and Kirby Dach and another top-six power forward who can play center and the wing.

6. Utah Hockey Club (Formerly Arizona Coyotes): Zeev Buium, LD, Univ. of Denver (NCAA)

THW Writer: Chase Beardsley

The Utah NHL team (formerly known as the Arizona Coyotes) has a stockpile of up-and-coming forward prospects. While there are some great choices in that department in this year’s draft most likely available at number six, Utah is expected to select a defenseman. Outside of Jeremy Langlois, Justin Kipkie, Dmitri Simashev, and Maveric Lamoureux (who has sustained multiple injuries since being drafted), there are no real standouts in the pipeline. That’s why Zeev Buium will be selected by general manager Bill Armstrong.

Zeev Buium, University of Denver (Photo by Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Buium played the past year with the University of Denver putting up 50 points in 42 games, eventually being named NCHC rookie of the year and offensive defenseman of the year. He capped off his 2023-24 season by winning an NCAA national championship with Denver. The California native is a quick and smooth skater which is lethal combined with his powerful shot. While he doesn’t have the flashiest puck handling, the defenseman makes up for it with his fantastic two-way play. With Silayev projected to be drafted by the Columbus Blue Jackets, Buium is most likely the second-highest defenseman that will be drafted and will help make Utah’s blueline one to fear in the future.

7. Ottawa Senators: Zayne Parekh, RD, Saginaw Spirit (OHL)

THW Writer: Jacob Billington

The Ottawa Senators selecting Zayne Parekh with their first pick feels destined to be. The need for a high-end right-shot defenseman in the organization makes it easy to narrow in on this pick. Parekh is a very good puck-mover, and there is hardly any of that on the Senators’ right side. His defending, while having room to improve, isn’t looking like it will be a detriment to the roster, and his high-end to elite offensive upside helps counter that. Looking to the future a bit, once the two spend another season or two developing, Parekh could line up with Jake Sanderson and create one of the top young pairings in the NHL, and their individual play could balance each other very nicely. Some people say the best defense is a strong offense, and that is how you should look at Parekh. While he may not project to be one of the highest scoring defensemen in the league, there is a good chance that he can be a strong two-way defenseman with a good offensive output.

8. Seattle Kraken: Sam Dickinson, LD, London Knights (OHL)

THW Writer: Matthew Zator

The Seattle Kraken have a pretty solid prospect pool for a building team in only the fourth season of existence. But they don’t really have a sure-fire top-pairing defender in their system. Enter Sam Dickinson. Arguably the best two-way defenseman in this draft class, he could end up being the first defender from the 2024 Draft to suit up in the NHL. Mature beyond his years in the defensive zone, his strengths lie in his hockey IQ and gap control as he rarely gets caught out of position. While he isn’t dynamic offensively like Parekh or Carter Yakemchuk, he has the skating, mobility and smarts to jump up in the play when needed. He will be a minute-muncher for the Kraken in all situations for many seasons to come.

9. Calgary Flames: Tij Iginla, C, Kelowna Rockets (WHL)

THW Writer: Stefano Rubino

The Calgary general manager Craig Conroy may select one of the many talented young defensemen in this year’s draft. However, the opportunity to pick Tij Iginla, the son of former Flames Hall-of-Famer Jarome Iginla (and Conroy’s former linemate), could be too good to pass up. With Connor Zary and Matt Coronato joining the Calgary roster this season, the Flames could benefit from adding a skilled young offensive forward like Iginla to their prospect pool. He could become an essential part of the team’s youth movement.

10. New Jersey Devils: Berkly Catton, C, Spokane Chiefs (WHL)

THW Writer: Alex Chauvancy

Do the Devils need another smaller skill winger in their system? Probably not, but it was hard to pass up on Berkly Catton at No. 10. He finished this past season with 54 goals and 116 points, a relatively outrageous total for a draft-eligible prospect. Catton is a dynamic forward who fits how the Devils want to play in transition and off the rush. He can shoot the puck, is a high-end playmaker, and has plenty of upside. Considering Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier have had some injury trouble early in their careers, picking Catton makes plenty of sense at No. 10, especially since the Devils don’t have a notable center prospect in their system.

11. Buffalo Sabres: Cole Eiserman, LW, USA U18 (NTDP)

THW Writer: Lukas Bernasiewicz

Buffalo’s prospect pool is filled with elite offensive weapons like Noah Ostlund, Matthew Savoie, and Jiri Kulich. Buffalo’s defensive core is now set for the future after making a great trade with Colorado to acquire Bowen Byram. So, with Cole Eiserman having fallen in their lap in this draft, you cannot pass on such a great player with elite talent and potential. Adding Eiserman to a team that already has all of the players previously mentioned along with Tage Thompson, Dylan Cozens, and Zach Benson will make Buffalo’s offence formidable for years to come.



Eiserman was a standout for Team USA in the development program and turned heads all around the hockey world at the U-18 World Championships both last season and this season. He broke Cole Caulfield’s NTDP goal record in the most recent Gold Medal game against Team Canada along with scoring 10 points in seven games at the U-18s with nine of them being goals. Eiserman has an elite shot and is deadly on the powerplay with both his one-timer and wrist shot. He and Tage Thompson on the man advantage would be lethal.

12. Philadelphia Flyers: Michael Brandsegg-Nygård, RW, Mora IK (HockeyAllsvenskan)

THW Writer: Jesse Courville-Lynch

With the 12th overall selection, the Philadelphia Flyers select Michael Brandsegg-Nygård. While the Flyers may have a strong prospect pool and some strong forwards in their pipeline, Brandsegg-Nygård falling to them would be a dream come true. His two-way game is phenomenal, and he will likely be able to make the jump to the NHL within two seasons. The Flyers, who are close to being competitive again, could utilize him in their middle-six, and likely their top-six for many years to come. His offensive game is impressive, but his all-around strength as a two-way forward is something any team would be excited to bring into their lineup.

13. Minnesota Wild: Liam Greentree, RW, Windsor Spitfires (OHL)

THW Writer: Dayton Reimer

The Wild continue to boost their solid group of young forwards, headlined by Marco Rossi, Riley Heidt, and Danila Yurov by adding Liam Greentree. He’s another great goal-scorer – he led the offence-starved Windsor Spitfires with 36 this season – but he’s also a strong leader and loves to position his 6-foot-2 frame in front of the net and in the dirty areas to help out his team. He works hard every shift and could be one of his draft class’s best pure power forwards. That fits very well with Bill Guerin’s Wild.

14. San Jose Sharks (via PIT): Carter Yakemchuk, RD, Calgary Hitmen (WHL)

THW Writer: Logan Horn



After taking Celebrini first overall, landing Will Smith at fourth overall last year, and drafting William Eklund seventh overall back in the 2021 Draft, the Sharks have used plenty of early picks on forwards. They’ve got quite the group up front at this point, but they don’t have any clear top-end talent on the back-end unless you’re a big believer in Shakir Mukhamadulin. With that in mind, I expect them to go for a defender at 14, especially if someone like Carter Yakemchuk is available.

2024 NHL Entry Draft: Top 10 Right Wingers

Yakemchuk is a big, right-handed defender who scored 30 goals in the WHL this season for the Calgary Hitmen. He plays a very physical style and created a ton of offense in his draft year for a Calgary team that was on the weaker side offensively. There are questions about his defensive impact, but Yakemchuk believers can see him becoming a Brent Burns type of player, which would be immense value at 14.

15. Detroit Red Wings: Beckett Sennecke, RW, Oshawa Generals (OHL)

THW Writer: Jordan Orth

Beckett Sennecke adds some massive offensive touch to the Red Wings’ system and to the future as well. While it has been noted before that his skating is not the greatest, that is something that can be worked on and improved. The upside with Sennecke’s offensive game and work ethic in all areas of the ice add a lot of value to the organization.

Beckett Sennecke, Oshawa Generals (Photo by Terry Wilson / OHL Images)

Sennecke has shown constantly that he has no problem using his body to his advantage, whether it is shielding off defenders or getting into the dirty areas of the ice and using his body to help get the puck in battles. The Red Wings have lacked a player of this playing style and is surely a welcome sign in Detroit. Steve Yzerman tried to address that last offseason, but ended up trading Klim Kostin away and Christian Fischer is a unrestricted free agent at the end of the year. The thought of someone of Sennecke’s ability slotted into the top-six of the lineup should make Red Wings’ fans excited for this kid’s future.

16. St. Louis Blues: Ryder Ritchie, RW, Prince Albert Raiders (WHL)

THW Writer: Jesse Courville-Lynch



The St. Louis Blues are going to be heading toward a retooling, so bringing in a guy like Ryder Ritchie who they can be patient with as he continues to develop into a two-way forward is the right move here. Coming off of a 44-point performance through 47 games in the WHL this season with the Prince Albert Raiders, Ritchie has room to grow at both ends of the ice, but his style of play makes sense for a changing Blues team. He will likely break out offensively next season as he likely returns to the WHL, where he will also have the opportunity to clean up the little things in his game.

17. Washington Capitals: Michael Hage, C, Chicago Steel (USHL)

THW Writer: Lukas Bernasiewicz

A player who was a star in minor hockey for the Toronto Jr. Canadiens, Hage decided to take his talents south of the border and join the Chicago Steel of the USHL. Michael Hage did not see the ice much in his rookie season due to an injury he sustained in the summer of 2022 but once he returned near the end of the season, he scored 10 points in 13 regular season games and two points in six playoff games while also committing to the University of Michigan for the 2025-26 season. Hage struck back in his draft year after a full training camp and produced 75 points in 54 regular season games and four points in two playoff games.

Hage will need some time to develop which is why Washington picking him at this spot would be perfect. The Capitals took a step forward this year in making the playoffs but the team is not in any rush to win a Stanley Cup just yet. The team will be waiting on recent first-round pick Ryan Leonard for at least another year and also have 2023 second-round pick Andrew Cristall in the pipeline. Alex Ovechkin isn’t getting any younger and the Capitals need to think of a future where he is no longer on the team anymore. Adding Hage to an already promising offensive prospect pool will do wonders for the franchise after Ovechkin retires.

18. New York Islanders: Teddy Stiga, LW, USA U18 (NTDP)

THW Writer: Michael Ostrower

Teddy Sitga is a low risk, high upside pick for the New York Islanders. He is a strong skater who drives play from the perimeter, utilizing his vision and playmaking ability to drive offense. He will be joining Boston College next season and should take strides in development, so the Islanders will be getting an exciting prospect to follow. As a left-handed shot, he will have an easier path to reaching the NHL given the Islanders’ organizational weakness in that area. As well, his speed puts him in position to eventually slot in well alongside Mat Barzal.

19. Vegas Golden Knights: Adam Jiříček, RD, HZ Plzen (Czechia)

THW Writer: Brooke LoFurno

The Vegas Golden Knights need help everywhere in their prospect pipeline. They were ranked 23rd Scott Wheeler of The Athletic’s prospect pool rankings, while also noting they are missing a right-shot defenseman. (from ‘NHL prospect pool rankings 2024: Scott Wheeler evaluates all 32 farm systems’ – The Athletic – 01/30/2024).



In that case, Adam Jiricek makes a lot of sense. He is a 6-foot-2, 168-pound defensemen that fits the mold of what they already have going with defensemen like Alex Pietrangelo and Zach Whitecloud. His two-way game fits Vegas’ system and although he missed most of the season due to a lower-body injury he sustained at the World Juniors in December, he might be too enticing to pass up.

20. Chicago Blackhawks (via TB): Jett Luchanko, C, Guelph Storm (OHL)

THW Writer: Brooke LoFurno



With the Blackhawks selecting Levshunov at second overall in this mock draft, they may shift their focus more on scoring at 20th overall with someone like Jett Luchanko. Connor Bedard can use all the help he can get, and the team can’t continue to finish at the bottom of the NHL standings in offense.

Jett Luchanko, Guelph Storm (Natalie Shaver/OHL Images)

Luchenko could be an option because of his noted top-six potential, and he has the high motor, speed, and skill that the Blackhawks love to add to their pipeline. He is 5-foot-10 and 165 pounds, so size might be a factor here, but talent could win out. Why not Jett-speed their rebuild by adding someone like him?

21. Los Angeles Kings: Terik Parascak, RW, Prince George Cougars (WHL)

THW Writer: Michael Ostrower

Terik Parascak scores goals from the slot and around the net, and can read the ice like few other draft-eligible prospects. The Los Angeles Kings will be getting a high upside prospect as well as a right-handed shot, an area of weakness for the team. The Kings also have a history of drafting from the Prince George Cougars (WHL), selecting Koehn Ziemmer in the third round of the 2023 draft. Parascak may be a few seasons away from reaching the NHL, but he will add an exciting presence to the Kings’ bare prospect pool.

22. Nashville Predators: Konsta Helenius, C/RW, Jukerit (Liiga)

THW Writer: Jacob Billington

The highest-ranked European skater by NHL Central Scouting falling to the Nashville Predators would be music (country, of course) to the ears of the Predators organization and fanbase. While there isn’t one skill where you look at Konsta Helenius and say he has the potential to be one of the best in the league at, he has a good balance of everything in his game to make up for it. Even though the size isn’t all there, he still plays a physical game which is utilized at both ends of the ice. He is a good defensive player, but even better offensively. He has a strong and accurate shot, he has great vision to set up a play for his linemates, and one of his best skills, his skating, will make a play that looks like a dead-end turn into a scoring chance. If all goes right for Helenius, he could be among the best players taken in this draft class.

23. Toronto Maple Leafs: E.J. Emery, RD, USA U18 (NTDP)

THW Writer: Peter Baracchini

The Maple Leafs are in dire need of help on the backend. Mainly they need a defender that can play the right side, can be a strong defensive presence, close gaps quickly, be strong in transition and has great mobility. E.J. Emery checks off all of those boxes and to top it all off, he isn’t afraid of being a strong physical presence. Even though he isn’t a big offense producer, he has the tools to be a strong breakout player, be with his skating or passing to stretch a play quickly.

Related: NHL Draft-Eligible Players in the 2024 Memorial Cup

His shutdown game was on display at the World U18 Championship, tallying six assists in seven games and winning a silver medal for USA. While it may not seem like much to draft a shut-down defender in the top-25, but there’s some untapped offense potential where he can be a Jake Muzzin-type of player for the team in the future. He needs time to develop, but he’s just what the Maple Leafs need.

24. Anaheim Ducks (via EDM): Charlie Elick, RD, Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL)

THW Writer: Matthew Zator

With their second first-round pick, the Ducks opted to bolster the right side of their defense with Charlie Elick. One of the best skaters in the draft, he uses his speed, size and physicality to disrupt plays and make life difficult on his opponents.

While his offense isn’t very prominent right now, he could develop that side of his game in the future and become a modern day defensive defenseman like Jaccob Slavin or Devon Toews. He might turn into the ideal partner for Olen Zellweger or Pavel Mintyukov, allowing them more freedom offensively while he takes care of the defensive zone.

25. Colorado Avalanche: Dominik Badinka, RD, Malmö Redhawks J20 (Nationell)

THW Writer: Stefano Rubino

The Colorado Avalanche currently need a right-shot defenseman in their prospect pool, and they take Dominik Badinka from the SHL’s Malmö Redhawks to address this need. Badinka, a 6’3″ 190-pound Czech blueliner, recorded four points in 33 games with the Redhawks and 13 points in 17 games with their J20 Nationell squad. He possesses NHL-level attributes, including his size, mobility, ability to make offensive plays, solid hockey sense, and calm demeanour. He is contracted with the Redhawks until 2025-26, giving him more time to develop his game against Swedish professionals and help pave his way to the NHL.

26. Ottawa Senators (via BOS): Igoy Chernyshov, LW, MHK Dynamo Moskva (MHL)

THW Writer: Dayton Reimer

The Senators are Brady Tkachuk‘s team, so why not build around that? Igor Chernyshov is a big, powerful winger and is almost impossible to knock off the puck. But he’s also smart, which meshes well with the other half of the Senators, Tim Stutzle. He is fast and slick and has shown remarkable adaptability in one of the world’s best hockey leagues. It helps that he’s also a winger, which the Senators could use plenty more of in their prospect pool.

27. Montreal Canadiens (via WPG): Justin Poirier, RW, Baie-Comeau Drakkar (QMJHL)

THW Writer: Trege Wilson



Justin Poirier is a skillful forward from the Baie-Comeau Drakkar, where he scored 82 points in 68 games, including another 27 in 17 playoff games. He is smaller but has the skill to overcome his size disadvantage. Poirier also fulfills the Canadien’s “French” draft pick, satisfying the fans who want French players. Besides the language, Poirier brings skill and speed and could be a hidden gem in the draft. He may be small, but he uses his size to his advantage and could be a quality top-six player for the Canadiens in the coming years.

28. Carolina Hurricanes: Ondrej Becher, C, Prince George Cougars (WHL)

THW Writer: Zach Martin

When it comes to Ondrej Becher, he is a wildcard pick for scouts as someone who could go late first-round or somewhere in the middle second-round. However, his straight-line acceleration and fluid edges could make him a dangerous player when it comes to getting into high-danger areas.

Ondřej Becher, Prince George Cougars (Photo Credit: Tri-City Americans)

He is a savvy player with great hands and puck protection. His hockey sense even allows him to easily complete impressive feeds, even no-look ones, to teammates. It’s a risky pick at 28 however, he is someone who can learn within the Hurricanes organization and thrive to become the Martin Necas of the future for Carolina. His main focus on growing is just being more consistent.

29. Calgary Flames (via VAN): Trevor Connelly, LW, Tri-City Storm (USHL)

THW Writer: Stefano Rubino

The Flames continue their youth movement, taking USHL’s Tri-City Storm, skilled left-winger Trevor Connelly. The 6’1″, 161-pound winger led the Storm with 31 goals and 47 assists for 78 points in 52 games, finishing second among USHL scorers. His game has many aspects that cause him to go much higher in the draft, but falling to the Flames with his skating and two-way skill, with the addition of this elite vision and offensive game, will pair well with Iginla in the future.

30. Philadelphia Flyers (via FLA): Andrew Basha, LW, Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL)

THW Writer: Jesse Courville-Lynch

With their second pick in the first round, the Flyers go with forward Andrew Basha. Basha was an offensive weapon in the WHL this season putting up 85 points through 63 games. If he falls to 30th overall and the Flyers have a chance to take him, they would be ecstatic.

Related: 2024 NHL Draft Rankings – Forbes’ Top 100 for May

While it could be smart to consider going the defensive route since they took Brandsegg-Nygård earlier in this mock draft, it’s going to be tough to pass up a guy like Basha who has the potential to turn into a top-six forward.

31. Dallas Stars: John Mustard, LW, Waterloo Black Hawks (USHL)

THW Writer: Peter Baracchini

‘The Dallas Stars really don’t need any immediate help as all their young top prospects are starting to make the transition to the NHL. Well, why not take a name that isn’t getting nearly enough attention and was successful as a rookie in the USHL in John Mustard? The 17-year-old had a strong draft year, finishing second in rookie scoring with 56 points in 60 games played. Mustard’s game is built around high-end skill and being a lethal offensive presence.

He’s got fantastic agility and speed and the combination of his puck handling skills makes him a real offensive power house. He has a powerful shot and continues to display a high-end motor and work ethic. His game reflects what the Stars have gone for in the past, especially when they selected Logan Stankoven in the second-round in 2021. Oh, and let’s not forget about Wyatt Johnston, who was selected 21st overall that year.

32. New York Rangers, Aron Kiviharju, LD, HIFK (Liiga)

THW Writer: Jesse Courville-Lynch

Last but not least, the New York Rangers take defenceman Aron Kiviharju. While his injuries have sidelined him for the majority of the 2023-24 season, Kiviharju is still an elite prospect who should be able to make the jump to the NHL in just a few seasons. Getting him 32nd overall could end up being the steal of the draft, as Kiviharju was once considered a top-10 prospect in this draft class. Bringing in Kiviharju as the Rangers continue to be contenders is a smart move, as they can also be patient with his development as he recovers from injury and looks to get back to 100%.

What do you think of the selections? Who would you take for your favourite team? Have your say in the comment section.

Sign up for our NHL Prospects & Draft Substack newsletter