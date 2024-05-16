Utah Hockey’s Needs vs. Wants in 2024 NHL Draft

There are plenty of events on the NHL calendar that draw much excitement. Of course, things like the first game of the season and the All-Star Game, among others, are highlights of each NHL season. However, one that stands out from them all is none other than the NHL Draft, where dreams are made for the players getting drafted. Whether on TV or in person, it’s an event that is a must-watch, and it never fails with endless action and entertainment.

Formerly the Arizona Coyotes, now Utah fans should be brimming with anticipation for the 2024 NHL Draft on June 28 and 29 in Las Vegas. This season, Utah has the opportunity to draft at the number six spot, the same spot where the Coyotes drafted last year. With this in mind, general manager Bill Armstrong has another chance to bolster the ever-expanding prospect pool, which seems to grow with every draft.

This time around, Armstrong has accumulated a staggering 13 draft picks, which is the most in the NHL this draft. Of those 13 picks, seven are in the first three rounds, which goes to show the amount of draft assets Armstrong has acquired throughout his time as GM. While more draft picks enhance the odds of drafting NHL-level talent, Utah has plenty of needs and wants heading into the highly anticipated draft, as most NHL teams do. Well, what are those needs and wants, and what are some options for Armstrong and the rest of the scouting staff?

The Need for an Elite Defenseman

Since Armstrong was hired in 2020, the majority of his first-round selections have been forwards: Logan Cooley, Dylan Guenther, Conor Geekie, and Daniil But. While Cooley and Guenther already played a big part in the Coyotes’ success last season, Geekie and But are expected to follow suit in due time. Bearing that in mind, they’ve only taken two defensemen in the first round: Dmitri Simashev and Maveric Lamoureux. Those, of course, are just the first-round selections; other promising defensemen are in the pipeline with Artem Duda, Jeremy Langlois, Maksymilian Szuber, and Terrell Goldsmith.

As we look ahead to this year’s draft, it’s clear that adding another defenseman to the pipeline is a priority. One potential pick is Anton Silayev, a player who perfectly fits the size profile Armstrong is building, standing at an impressive 6-foot-7. Silayev’s smooth skating is a standout feature, although there are some concerns about his offensive production, which was concentrated in the early games of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) season.

Anton Silayev, Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod (Photo Credit: Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod)

Armstrong’s other option, and arguably one of the most intriguing players, is Denver University Zeev Buium. He stands in at 6-foot-0 but has offensive instincts like no other, notching 11 goals and 50 points in 42 games as a freshman. Already having a lock-down defenseman in Simashev in the system, adding Buium would add a level of talent that Utah does not have yet. Two additional options are Sam Dickinson and Zayne Parekh, both of whom have plenty of offense in the tank and would add another element to Utah’s future.

Utah should draft a defenseman in the 2024 NHL Draft, and the need for an elite defenseman couldn’t be greater.

The Want for Another Top-Six Center

When it comes to the NHL Draft, there are always many intriguing players. As mentioned above, drafting Silayev sixth overall could round out Utah’s defensive corps. However, while drafting for wants over needs is a strategy that likely doesn’t always succeed, it has benefits, such as taking the best player available.

In this case, taking a forward wouldn’t be the end of the world for Utah because taking the best player available is what most teams do. There are numerous centers that could be taken at sixth overall, the first being Cayden Lindstrom, who stands in at 6-foot-5; he fits everything Armstrong raves about. Questions remain about whether he’ll be available at six, as a team like the Anaheim Ducks or Montreal Canadiens could have their eyes set on him.

Cayden Lindstrom, Medicine Hat Tigers (Photo by Jonathan Kozub/Getty Images)

Despite that, there are plenty of other centers, such as Berkly Catton, Tij Iginla, and Konsta Helenius. All three are undersized for the standard that Armstrong drafts in forwards, but each is very talented. Catton registered 116 points in just 68 games in the Western Hockey League (WHL). Iginla had his best season in the WHL, having 47 goals in 84 games, while Helenius took off like a rocket, having one of the better draft years in the Liiga with 36 points.

While Utah will be getting an elite prospect into the pipeline, either way, they may want to opt for the need for a defenseman rather than the want of a forward.

Draft Day Couldn’t Come Sooner

The fun thing about NHL Draft Day, compared to other major sports leagues, is how young the players are when drafted. For instance, in the National Football League (NFL), some players are up to 24 years old when they get picked. In the NHL, they are still 18 or 19 years old when drafted, which shows how talented the scouting staff are throughout the league. The draft is about a month and a half away, and it’ll be a day that goes down in Utah history.