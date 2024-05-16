Ducks Should Use 3rd Pick in 2024 NHL Draft on a Defenseman

After a status-quo draft lottery, the Anaheim Ducks will have the third-overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. This is the sixth year in a row the Ducks will draft in the top 10, and the third in the last four that they will pick in the top five.

Related: Ducks Awarded 3rd Pick in 2024 NHL Draft Lottery

With high-end talent in every position group, the Ducks will have plenty of options when they’re on the clock. While they could improve in nearly every position, they should focus on the defensive options, particularly on the right side. This year’s draft class is particularly loaded with defensive talent, with potentially eight blue liners slated to go in the top half of the first round.

Wingers and Centers Won’t Move the Needle

With only one winger garnering much top-five consideration, the Chicago Blackhawks can make Anaheim’s job easy by selecting Ivan Demidov second overall and removing the option entirely. While the wing has been Anaheim’s weakest position group for the past few seasons, there are better ways to address it than through this year’s third-overall pick. They’ve already invested some high-end capital into the top of the lineup, so depth is the bigger positional need. Trevor Zegras, Troy Terry, and Cutter Gauthier should be three of the four top-six wingers in the long term, with Alex Killorn, Frank Vatrano, and Ryan Strome being paid as top-six players.

Ivan Demidov, SKA Saint Petersburg (Photo by Maksim Konstantinov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Next season will be significant for Anaheim’s developing wingers. Sam Colangelo, Sasha Pastujov, Nikita Nesterenko, and Pavol Regenda should have the chance to see NHL minutes. Additionally, general manager Pat Verbeek indicated he wants to improve the roster through the bottom six, which will be done by steady, penalty-killing veterans instead of volatile rookies.

Behind the projected number-one-pick Macklin Celebrini, there are two centers with differing tools at the top of the draft. Cayden Lindstrom, a towering 6-foot-3 power forward, could form a punishing one-two punch behind 6-foot-4 top-line center Leo Carlsson. Berkly Catton is a complete 200-foot player, but he doesn’t necessarily have an elite skill that puts him over the top of any other prospect, and his 5-foot-11 frame does raise concerns for his viability as an NHL center.

In a similar vein to wingers, Anaheim’s centers skew young and run several names deep. Carlsson and Mason McTavish seem to have the top two center positions locked down, so Zegras, the first center drafted during this rebuild, will likely be forced to the wing to keep a spot in the top-six. Deeper down the lineup, first-round pick Nathan Gaucher should be cracking the NHL roster soon. Adding another center doesn’t immediately make the roster better, and it doesn’t add any length to their competitive window.

A Loaded Defensive Class in 2024

If there is one thing the Ducks have excelled at during their rebuild, it’s been scouting, drafting, and developing defensemen. Pavel Mintyukov, Olen Zellweger, Tristan Luneau, Noah Warren, and Tyson Hinds are all 20 or younger, with Jackson LaCombe as the elder statesman prospect at 23 years old. This doesn’t even include Anaheim’s highest-drafted defenseman during the rebuild, Jamie Drysdale, who was traded to the Philadelphia Flyers for Gauthier because of the surplus.

The Ducks’ collapse in the late 2010s serves as a recent reminder that it’s important to maintain a solid defensive pipeline. While these prospects have futures in the NHL, it remains to be seen if it pans out with the Ducks. Drysdale was a prominent part of Anaheim’s future until he wasn’t. Besides LaCombe, all five contracts expire in 2027, when the Ducks will also have to work new deals for Carlsson and an arbitration-eligible Zegras. Money will be flying, but it feels unlikely every player will get signed, even with the cost control restricted free agency affords.

Besides keeping the cupboard stocked, a player’s strong side should be considered. Drysdale was, by far, their most experienced right-handed prospect before he was traded. Luneau, Warren, and Drew Helleson are Anaheim’s best right-shot prospects, while the left side is a clear upgrade with Zellweger, Mintyukov, and Hinds. There are philosophical arguments to be made about one’s need to play on their strong side, but the Ducks seem to adhere to it — Verbeek, in his exit interview, acknowledged the talent gap between right and left shots and announced he’s looking for another righty.

In addition to a veteran signing, I believe the Ducks are preparing to draft a right-shot defenseman. Early mock drafts have Michigan State’s Artyom Levshunov as Anaheim’s choice at third overall. As an Eastern European coming to North America in his pre-draft years, his path is similar to that of Mintyukov, who could be used as a blueprint for Levshunov’s transition to the professional level.

While Levshunov is the most common pick, Carter Yakemchuk and Zayne Parekh are garnering some top-10 consideration and I think the Ducks could turn some heads by picking one of them. Anaheim’s Canadian Hockey League scouts have been incredible at finding defensive talent recently, with all three leagues naming a Ducks prospect as their defenseman of the year in 2023. If either are drafted, it’s a positive sign that their scouts see something worth the perceived reach.

As part of our offseason coverage, we’ll perform several mock drafts with each of these defensemen as the June 28 draft draws closer and the final order is established.