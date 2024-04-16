Toronto Maple Leafs Trade History

From the first player traded to the most recent deal, here is a collection of every trade in the history of the Toronto Maple Leafs. Below is every trade broken down by each separate year. You can scroll through the page, use your browser’s search function, or use the table below to jump to any desired year.

Years

1921 – The First Trade

Jan. 21, 1921 – Maple Leafs trade C Mickey Roach to the Hamilton Tigers for cash considerations

1927 – The NHL’s First 3-Team Trade, More Cash

May 16, 1927 – Maple Leafs trade D Bill Brydge to the Detroit Cougars for D Art Duncan

Oct. 26, 1927 – Maple Leafs trade cash considerations to the Ottawa Senators for D Ed Gorman

Nov. 5, 1927 – Maple Leafs trade D Art Duncan to the Pittsburgh Pirates for cash considerations

Dec. 1, 1927 – Maple Leafs trade D Bert McCaffrey to the Pirates for C Eddie Rodden

Dec. 21, 1927 – Maple Leafs trade LW Eric Pettinger and cash considerations to the Boston Bruins for C Jim Herberts

1928 – Trading Patterson, Herberts, Keelings

Feb. 8, 1928 – Maple Leafs trade RW George Patterson to the Montreal Canadiens for cash considerations

April 8, 1928 – Maple Leafs trade C Jim Herberts to the Detroit Red Wings for D Jack Arbour and cash considerations

April 16, 1928 – Maple Leafs trade LW Butch Keeling to the New York Rangers for RW Alex Gray

June 20, 1928 – Maple Leafs trade C Eddie Rodden to the Bruins for cash considerations

Oct. 1, 1928 – Maple Leafs trade RW Fred Elliott to the Montreal Maroons for RW George Horne

Oct. 18, 1928 – Maple Leafs trade G John Ross Roach to the Rangers for G Lorne Chabot and cash considerations

1929 – Trading Owen, Carson, Acquiring Cotton, Plaxton

Jan. 10, 1929 – Maple Leafs trade D George Owen to the Bruins for LW Eric Pettinger and LW Hugh Plaxton

Jan. 25, 1929 – Maple Leafs trade C Bill Carson to the Bruins for cash considerations

Feb. 12, 1929 – Maple Leafs trade C Gerry Lowrey and cash considerations to the Pirates for LW Harold “Baldy” Cotton

Oct. 23, 1929 – Maple Leafs trade cash considerations to the Maroons for RW Cliff McBride

Dec. 18, 1929 – Maple Leafs trade/loan Ben Grant to the New York Americans for cash considerations

1930 – Acquiring Frank Nighbor and King Clancy

Jan. 31, 1930 – Maple Leafs trade LW Danny Cox and cash considerations to the Senators for C Frank Nighbor

Oct. 10, 1930 – Maple Leafs trade LW Eric Pettinger, D Art Smith, and cash considerations to the Senators for D Francis “King” Clancy

King Clancy. (THW Archives)

1932 – Acquiring Miller

Feb. 8, 1932 – Maple Leafs trade cash considerations to the Chicago Blackhawks for LW Earl Miller

1933 – Trading Chabot, Gracie, Acquiring Hainsworth, Kilrea

Oct. 1, 1933 – Maple Leafs trade G Lorne Chabot to the Canadiens for G George Hainsworth

Oct. 4, 1933 – Maple Leafs trade C Bob Gracie and cash considerations to the Senators for C Hector Kilrea

Nov. 13, 1933 – Maple Leafs trade D Fred Robertson to the Red Wings for cash considerations

1934 – Trading Shill, Sands for Cash

April 11, 1934 – Maple Leafs trade D Alex Levinsky to the Rangers for cash considerations

May 12, 1934 – Maple Leafs trade/loan Jack Shill to the Bruins for cash considerations

May 12, 1934 – Maple Leafs trade RW Charlie Sands to the Bruins for cash considerations

1935 – Trading Kilrea, Cotton, Acquiring Finnigan

Feb. 13, 1935 – Maple Leafs trade cash considerations to the St. Louis Eagles for RW Frank Finnigan

Sept. 29, 1935 – Maple Leafs trade C Hector Kilrea to the Red Wings for cash considerations

Oct. 9, 1935 – Maple Leafs trade LW Harold “Baldy” Cotton to the Americans for cash considerations

1936 – Trading Hollett, Kelly, Acquiring Broda, Kendall

Jan. 15, 1936 – Maple Leafs trade D Bill “Flash” Hollett to the Bruins for cash considerations

May 6, 1936 – Maple Leafs trade cash considerations to the Red Wings for G Turk Broda

May 7, 1936 – Maple Leafs trade C Andy Blair to the Blackhawks for cash considerations

Dec. 29, 1936 – Maple Leafs trade RW Regis “Pep” Kelly to the Blackhawks for RW Bill Kendall

1937 – Trading Hap Day, Jackson, Shill

Sept. 23, 1937 – Maple Leafs trade D Clarence “Hap” Day to the Americans for cash considerations

Sept. 23, 1937 – Maple Leafs trade C Art Jackson to the Bruins for cash considerations

Oct. 17, 1937 – Maple Leafs trade LW Jack Shill to the Americans for D Wally Stanowski

Clarence ‘Hap’ Day (THW Archives)

1938 – Trade Conacher, Acquiring Mann, Romnes

Oct. 12, 1938 – Maple Leafs trade/loan RW Charlie Conacher to the Red Wings for cash considerations

Nov. 3, 1938 – Maple Leafs trade cash considerations to the Maroons for RW Gus Marker

Nov. 15, 1938 – Maple Leafs trade cash considerations to the Rangers for RW Norm Mann

Dec. 8, 1938 – Maple Leafs trade C Bill Thoms to the Blackhawks for C Elwyn “Doc” Romnes

Dec. 19, 1938 – Maple Leafs trade C Bill Thomson and cash considerations to the Red Wings for D Wilfred “Bucko” McDonald

1939 – Acquiring Sweeny Schriner

May 18, 1939 – Maple Leafs trade C Murray Armstrong, LW Frank “Buzz” Boll, LW Harvey “Busher” Jackson, and LW Elwyn “Doc” Romnes to the Americans for LW David “Sweeny” Schriner

Sept. 22, 1939 – Maple Leafs trade RW Charlie Conacher to the Americans for cash considerations

1940 – Trading Kelly, Chamberlain, Acquiring Eddolls

May 10, 1940 – Maple Leafs trade RW Regis “Pep” Kelly to the Blackhawks for cash considerations

May 10, 1940 – Maple Leafs trade C Erwin “Murph” Chamberlain to the Canadiens for cash considerations

June 7, 1940 – Maple Leafs trade RW Joe Benoit to the Canadiens for D Frank Eddolls

1941 – Trading Heron, Knott, Acquiring Brydson, Carr

Jan. 17, 1941 – Maple Leafs trade C Clarence Drouillard to the Americans for D Jack Howard and LW John “Peanuts” O’Flaherty

Oct. 8, 1941 – Maple Leafs trade G Phil McAtee and LW John “Peanuts” O’Flaherty to the Americans for RW Viv Allen and RW Glen Brydson

Oct. 30, 1941 – Maple Leafs trade/loan RW Gus Marker, C Red Heron, D William “Nick” Knott, and cash considerations to the Americans for RW Lorne Carr

1942 – Trading Church, Goldup, Acquiring Babe Pratt

Feb. 2, 1942 – Maple Leafs trade D Jack Church to the Americans for cash considerations

Oct. 4, 1942 – Maple Leafs trade RW Gordie Drillon to the Canadiens for cash considerations

Nov. 27, 1942 – Maple Leafs trade D Dudley “Red” Garrett and LW Hank Goldup to the Rangers for D Walter “Babe” Pratt

1943 – Trading Eddolls, Acquiring Ted Kennedy

Sept. 10, 1943 – Maple Leafs trade D Frank Eddolls to the Canadiens for C Ted Kennedy

Nov. 1, 1943 – Maple Leafs trade D Wilfred “Bucko” McDonald to the Rangers for cash considerations

1944 – Acquiring Mahaffy, Jackson

Nov. 24, 1944 – Maple Leafs trade cash considerations to the Canadiens for C John Mahaffy

Dec. 24, 1944 – Maple Leafs trade D Bingo Chapman and cash considerations to the Bruins for C Art Jackson

1945 – Trading Reg Hamilton

July 9, 1944 – Maple Leafs trade D Reg Hamilton to the Blackhawks for cash considerations

1946 – Trading Baldwin, Mahaffy, Acquiring Watson, Hiller

Sept. 21, 1946 – Maple Leafs trade D Doug Baldwin and C Ray Powell to the Red Wings for LW Gerry Brown

Sept. 21, 1946 – Maple Leafs trade C Billy Taylor Sr. to the Red Wings for LW Harry Watson

Sept. 21, 1946 – Maple Leafs trade LW Gerry Brown and C John Mahaffy to the Canadiens for LW Wilbert “Dutch” Hiller and LW Vic Lynn

1947 – Trading Bodnar, Poile, Acquiring Bentley, Thomas

Nov. 2, 1947 – Maple Leafs trade C Gus Bodnar, D Ernie Dickens, D Bob Goldham, RW Norman “Bud” Poile, and LW Gaye Stewart to the Blackhawks for C Max Bentley and C Cy Thomas

1948 – Trading Morris, Stanowski, Acquiring Gardner, Mathers

April 26, 1948 – Maple Leafs trade D Elwin “Moe” Morris and D Wally Stanowski to the Rangers for C Cal Gardner, D Bill Juzda, RW Rene Trudell, and D Frank Mathers

1950 – Trading Ezinicki, Lynn, Acquiring Flaman, Maloney

Nov. 16, 1950 – Maple Leafs trade C Bill Ezinicki and LW Vic Lynn to the Bruins for D Leo Boivan, D Fern Flaman, C Phil Maloney, and LW Ken Smith

1951 – Trading McCormack

Sept. 23, 1951 – Maple Leafs trade C John McCormack to the Canadiens for cash considerations

1952 – Trading Klukay, MacKell, Acquiring Morrisson, Lumley

Jan. 9, 1952 – Maple Leafs trade C Fleming MacKell to the Bruins for D Jim Morrisson

Jan. 28, 1952 – Maple Leafs trade cash considerations to the Bruins for C Bill Ezenicki

Sept. 11, 1952 – Maple Leafs trade C Cal Gardner, RW Ray Hannigan, D Gus Mortson, and C Al Robbins to the Blackhawks for G Harry Lumley

Sept. 16, 1952 – Maple Leafs trade LW Joe Klukay to the Bruins for cash considerations

1953 – Trading Max Bentley

Aug. 11, 1953 – Maple Leafs trade C Max Bentley to the Rangers for cash considerations

1954 – Trading Flaman, Boivin, Acquiring Price, Gariepy

May 4, 1954 – Maple Leafs trade C George “Dust” Blair, RW Jack Leclair, and D Frank Sullivan to the Blackhawks for C Brian Cullen

July 20, 1954 – Maple Leafs trade LW Danny Lewicki to the Rangers for cash considerations

July 20, 1954 – Maple Leafs trade D Fern Flaman to the Bruins for C Dave Creighton

Aug. 10, 1954 – Maple Leafs trade C Bob Hassard to the Blackhawks for cash considerations

Sept. 23, 1954 – Maple Leafs trade G John Henderson to the Maple Leafs for D Ray Gariepy

Oct. 4, 1954 – Maple Leafs trade LW Ray Timgren to the Blackhawks for D Jack Price

Nov. 9, 1954 – Maple Leafs trade D Leo Boivin to the Bruins for LW Joe Klukay

Nov. 16, 1954 – Maple Leafs trade C Dave Creighton to the Blackhawks for cash considerations

Nov. 16, 1954 – Maple Leafs trade cash considerations to the Blackhawks for C Bob Hassard

1955 – Trading McCarthy, Ciesla, Acquiring Collins

Aug. 29, 1955 – Maple Leafs trade LW Tom McCarthy to the Rangers for cash considerations

September 1, 1955 – Maple Leafs trade C Hank Ciesla to the Blackhawks for C Gary Collins

1956 – Trading Lumley, Solinger, Gariepy for Cash

May 21, 1956 – Maple Leafs trade G Harry Lumley and C Eric Nesterenko to the Blackhawks for cash considerations

July 7, 1956 – Maple Leafs trade D Ray Gariepy, C Bob Hassard, C Willie Marshall, G Gilles Mayer, D Jack Price, and LW Bob Solinger to the Red Wings for cash considerations

1957 – Acquiring Masnick

June 4, 1957 – Maple Leafs trade cash considerations to the Rangers for LW Pete Conacher

Sept. 30, 1957 – Maple Leafs trade cash considerations to the Canadiens for C Paul Masnick

Nov. 18, 1957 – Maple Leafs trade LW Pete Conacher to the Rangers for cash considerations

1958 – Trading Sloan, Marshall, Acquiring Stanley, Ehman

June 6, 1958 – Maple Leafs trade C Tod Sloan to the Blackhawks for cash considerations

Oct. 8, 1958 – Maple Leafs trade D Jim Morrison to the Bruins for D Allan Stanley

Nov. 21, 1958 – Maple Leafs trade LW Boris Elik to the Bruins for LW Gord Redahl

Dec. 23, 1958 – Maple Leafs trade/loan C Willie Marshall to the Red Wings for G Gerry Ehman

1959 – Trading Cullen, Price, Acquiring Wilson, Kennedy

June 9, 1959 – Maple Leafs trade RW Barry Cullen to the Red Wings for D Frank Roggeveen and LW Johnny Wilson

Oct. 3, 1959 – Maple Leafs trade D Noel Price to the Rangers for C Hank Ciesla and C Bill Kennedy

Nov. 1, 1959 – Maple Leafs trade C Gary Collins to the Canadiens for cash considerations

1960 – Acquiring Red Kelly & Eddie Shack

Feb. 10, 1960 – Maple Leafs trade D Marc Reaume to the Red Wings for C Red Kelly

June 7, 1960 – Maple Leafs trade D Al MacNeil to the Canadiens for LW Stan Smrke

June 7, 1960 – Maple Leafs trade cash considerations to the Canadiens for LW Guy Rousseau

Nov. 7, 1960 – Maple Leafs trade LW Pat Hannigan and LW Johnny Wilson to the Rangers for LW Eddie Shack

Johnny Bower and Red Kelly (THW Archives)

1961 – Trading Chadwick, Rousseau, Acquiring Simmons, Corcoran

Jan. 31, 1961 – Maple Leafs trade G Ed Chadwick to the Bruins for G Don Simmons

June 1, 1961 – Maple Leafs trade LW Guy Rousseau to the Canadiens for C Norm Corcoran

1964 – Trading Nevin, Duff, Acquiring McKenney, Bathgate

Feb. 22, 1964 – Maple Leafs trade RW Bob Nevin, LW Dick Duff, C Bill Collins, D Arnie Brown, and D Rod Seiling to the Rangers for C Don McKenney and RW Andy Bathgate

June 25, 1964 – Maple Leafs trade C Lou Angotti and C Ed Lawson to the Rangers for RW Ed Ehrenverth and D Duane Rupp

Aug. 1, 1964 – Maple Leafs trade cash considerations to the Bruins for C Tom McCarthy

1965 – Trading Harris, Stewart, Acquiring Pronovost, Stapleton

May 20, 1965 – Maple Leafs trade RW Andy Bathgate, RW Billy Harris, and LW Gary Jarrett to the Red Wings for D Autry Erickson, LW Larry Jeffrey, C Eddie Joyal, RW Lowell MacDonald, and D Marcel Pronovost

June 8, 1965 – Maple Leafs trade C Ron Stewart to the Bruins for RW Andy Hebenton, C Orland Kurtenbach, and D Pat Stapleton

1967 – Trading Kelly, Shack, Acquiring Block, Wetzel

May 15, 1967 – Maple Leafs trade LW Eddie Shack to the Bruins for C Murray Oliver and cash considerations

June 1, 1967 – Maple Leafs trade cash considerations to the Rangers for LW Pete Conacher

June 6, 1967 – Maple Leafs trade G Ken Broderick, D Barry MacKenzie, and C Gary Dineen to the Minnesota North Stars for cash considerations

June 8, 1967 – Maple Leafs trade C Red Kelly to the LA Kings for D Ken Block

Sept. 1, 1967 – Maple Leafs trade G Al Millar to the Philadelphia Flyers for cash considerations

Oct. 12, 1967 – Maple Leafs trade G Gerry Ehman to the California Golden Seals for LW Jean-Paul Parise and C Bryan Hextall Jr.

Dec. 23, 1967 – Maple Leafs trade C Milan Marcetta and LW Jean-Paul Parise to the North Stars for RW Murray Hall, RW Duke Harris, D Don Johns, LW Len Lunde, LW Ted Taylor, and G Carl Wetzel

1968 – Trading Mahovlich, Acquiring Quinn, Barrie, Moore

Jan. 13, 1968 – Maple Leafs trade C Bronco Horvath to the North Stars for cash considerations

March 3, 1968 – Maple Leafs trade C Garry Unger, C Pete Stemkowski, LW Frank Mahovlich, and D Carl Brewer to the Red Wings for C Norm Ullman, RW Floyd Smith, LW Paul Henderson, and D Doug Barrie

March 25, 1968 – Maple Leafs trade cash considerations to the St. Louis Blues for D Pat Quinn

May 14, 1968 – Maple Leafs trade cash considerations to the Golden Seals for RW Terry Clancy

May 23, 1968 – Maple Leafs trade RW Jim Pappin to the Blackhawks for D Pierre Pilote

June 6, 1968 – Maple Leafs trade D Doug Barrie to the Red Wings for cash considerations

Sept. 30, 1968 – Maple Leafs trade LW Gary Croteau, C Brian Murphy, and G Wayne Thomas to the Kings for C Louis Devault and C Grant Moore

1969 – Trading Meehan, Carleton, Acquiring Harrison, Kennedy

March 2, 1969 – Maple Leafs trade RW Mike Byers, LW Gerry Meehan, and C Bill Sutherland to the Flyers for C Forbes Kennedy and LW Brit Selby

May 30, 1969 – Maple Leafs trade C Forbes Kennedy to the Pittsburgh Penguins for cash considerations

Dec. 10, 1969 – Maple Leafs trade C Wayne Carleton to the Bruins for C Jim Harrison

1970 – Trading Tim Horton, Acquiring Jacques Plante

Feb. 1, 1970 – Maple Leafs trade LW Gary Marsh to the Kings for D Jacques Lemieux

March 3, 1970 – Maple Leafs trade D Tim Horton to the Rangers for LW Denis Dupere

May 18, 1970 – Maple Leafs trade cash considerations to the Blues for G Jacques Plante

May 22, 1970 – Maple Leafs trade C Murray Oliver to the North Stars for D Terry O’Malley and C Brian Conacher

Aug. 1, 1970 – Maple Leafs trade LW Andre Hinse to the Vancouver Canucks for LW Pat Hannigan and C Ted McCaskill

Aug. 31, 1970 – Maple Leafs trade RW Floyd Smith and C Brent Imlach to the Buffalo Sabres for cash considerations

Sept. 3, 1970 – Maple Leafs trade C Bob Pulford to the Kings for C Garry Monahan and C Brian Murphy

Nov. 13, 1970 – Maple Leafs trade LW Brit Selby to the Blues for D Bob Baun

Dec. 23, 1970 – Maple Leafs trade RW Terry Clancy to the Canadiens for cash considerations

1971 – Trading Gamble, Conacher, Acquiring Bernie Parent

Jan. 31, 1971 – Maple Leafs trade G Bruce Gamble, C Mike Walton, and a 1971 first-round draft pick (RW Pierre Plante) to the Flyers for G Bernie Parent and a 1971 second-round draft pick (RW Rick Kehoe)

Feb. 1, 1971 – Maple Leafs trade RW Norm Armstrong to the Kings for RW Don Westbrooke

June 10, 1971 – Maple Leafs trade cash considerations to the Bruins for a 1971 seventh-round draft pick (D Steve Johnson)

Aug. 20, 1971 – Maple Leafs trade C Brian Conacher to the Red Wings for cash considerations

Aug. 20, 1971 – Maple Leafs trade cash considerations to the Canadiens for RW Terry Clancy

Sept. 27, 1971 – Maple Leafs trade C Doug Brindley to the Canucks for LW Andre Hinse

1972 -Trading Dorey, Acquiring Jarry, Schofield

Feb. 20, 1972 – Maple Leafs trade D Jim Dorey to the Rangers for RW Pierre Jarry

June 8, 1972 – Maple Leafs trade cash considerations to the Bruins for a 1972 ninth-round draft pick (D Gary Schofield)

1973 – Trading Plante, Parent, Acquire Neely, Turnbull

March 3, 1973 – Maple Leafs trade G Jacques Plante and a 1973 third-round draft pick (C Doug Gibson) to the Bruins for a 1973 first-round draft pick (D Ian Turnbull) and future considerations (G Eddie Johnston)

May 15, 1973 – Maple Leafs trade a 1973 second-round draft pick (D Larry Goodenough) and the rights to G Bernie Parent to the Flyers for a 1973 first-round draft pick (D Bob Neely) and future considerations (D Willie Brossart)

May 15, 1973 – Maple Leafs trade a 1973 eleventh-round draft pick (C Russ Weichnik) to the North Stars for cash considerations

May 15, 1973 – Maple Leafs trade cash considerations to the New York Islanders for a 1973 tenth-round draft pick (D Lee Palmer) and a 1973 eleventh-round draft pick (LW Norm McLeod)

May 29, 1973 – Maple Leafs trade RW Murray Heatley and D Larry McIntyre to the Canucks for G Dunc Wilson

July 3, 1973 – Maple Leafs trade cash considerations to the Penguins for C Eddie Shack

Oct. 17, 1973 – Maple Leafs trade RW Terry Clancy to the Red Wings for cash considerations

Nov. 18, 1973 – Maple Leafs trade RW Pierre Jarry to the Red Wings for LW Tim Ecclestone

1974 – Trading Grisdale, Fortier, Acquiring Flett, Seiling

May 27, 1974 – Maple Leafs trade G Eddie Johnston to the Blues for RW Gary Sabourin

May 27, 1974 – Maple Leafs trade D Dave Fortier and LW Randy Osburn to the Flyers for RW Bill Flett

Sept. 13, 1974 – Maple Leafs trade RW Rick Kehoe to the Penguins for LW Blaine Stoughton and a 1977 first-round draft pick (D Trevor Johansen)

Oct. 16, 1974 – Maple Leafs trade D John Grisdale and C Garry Monahan to the Canucks for D Dave Dunn

Nov. 2, 2974 – Maple Leafs trade D Willie Brossart and LW Tim Ecclestone to the Washington Capitals for D Rod Seiling

1975 – Trading Jarvis, Acquiring Holland, Barnes, Laine

June 3, 1975 – Maple Leafs trade cash considerations to the Kansas City Scouts for a 1975 twelfth-round draft pick (D Bob Barnes)

June 3, 1975 – Maple Leafs trade cash considerations to the Blackhawks for a 1975 tenth-round draft pick (RW Paul Crowley) and a 1975 eleventh-round draft pick (RW Jack Laine)

June 3, 1975 – Maple Leafs trade cash considerations to the Blues for a 1975 twelfth-round draft pick (C Jim Montgomery)

June 3, 1975 – Maple Leafs trade cash considerations to the Capitals for a 1975 twelfth-round draft pick (G Ken Holland)

June 3, 1975 – Maple Leafs trade a 1975 fourth-round draft pick (C Rick Adduono) to the Bruins for a 1976 third-round draft pick (RW Gary McFadyen)

June 20, 1975 – Maple Leafs trade RW Gary Sabourin to the Golden Seals for C Stan Weir

June 26, 1975 – Maple Leafs trade C Doug Jarvis to the Canadiens for D Greg Hubick

Sept. 1, 1975 – Maple Leafs trade cash considerations to the Kings for C Tom Cassidy

1976 – Trading Favell, Harrison, Acquiring Mackasey, Gladney

Sept. 15, 1976 – Maple Leafs trade G Doug Favell to the Colorado Rockies for cash considerations

Sept. 27, 1976 – Maple Leafs trade cash considerations to the Capitals for D Blair Mackasey

Sept. 28, 1976 – Maple Leafs trade the rights to C Jim Harrison to the Blackhawks for a 1977 second-round draft pick (D Bob Gladney)

1977 – Trading Hammarstrom, Acquiring Pratt, Butler

March 8, 1977 – Maple Leafs trade a 1977 third-round draft pick (RW Randy Pierce) to the Blackhawks for D Tracy Pratt

Nov. 1, 1977 – Maple Leafs trade RW Inge Hammarstrom to the Blues for C Jerry Butler

1978 -Trading Carlyle, Thompson, Acquiring Maloney, Monahan

Jan. 9, 1978 – Maple Leafs trade D Bob Neely to the Rockies for cash considerations

Jan. 29, 1978 – Maple Leafs trade D Claire Alexander to the Canucks for cash considerations

March 13, 1978 – Maple Leafs trade a 1978 first-round draft pick (RW Brent Peterson), a 1978 second-round draft pick (G Al Jensen), a 1980 first-round draft pick (RW Mike Blaisdell), and LW Errol Thompson to the Red Wings for LW Dan Maloney and a 1980 second-round draft pick (D Craig Muni)

May 15, 1978 – Maple Leafs trade D Jim McKenny to the North Stars for cash considerations and future considerations (D Owen Lloyd)

May 30, 1978 – Maple Leafs trade cash considerations to the Rockies for D Bob Neely

June 13, 1978 – Maple Leafs trade D Randy Carlyle and C George Ferguson to the Penguins for D Dave Burrows and a 1978 sixth-round draft pick (D Mel Hewitt)

June 14, 1978 – Maple Leafs trade a 1981 fourth-round draft pick (LW Terry Tait) to the North Stars for G Paul Harrison

June 14, 1978 – Maple Leafs trade LW Scott Garland, D Brian Glennie, RW Kurt Walker, and a 1979 second-round draft pick (D Mark Hardy) to the Kings for D Dave Hutchison and LW Lorne Stamler

June 15, 1978 – Maple Leafs trade a 1978 eleventh-round draft pick (LW Jean-Francois Boutin), a 1978 twelfth-round draft pick (LW Paul Stasiuk), a 1978 thirteenth-round draft pick (D Brian Crombeen), and a 1978 fourteenth-round draft pick (D Blair Wheeler) to the Blues for cash considerations

Sept. 13, 1978 – Maple Leafs trade cash considerations to the Canucks for C Garry Monahan

Oct. 5, 1978 – Maple Leafs trade a 1980 third-round draft pick (D Randy Velischek) to the North Stars for C Walt McKechnie

Oct. 19, 1978 – Maple Leafs trade C Jack Valiquette to the Rockies for a 1981 second-round draft pick (C Gary Yaremchuk)

1979 – Trading Lanny McDonald and Joel Quenneville

March 13, 1979 – Maple Leafs trade C Don Ashby and D Trevor Johansen to the Rockies for C Paul Gardner

Aug. 22, 1979 – Maple Leafs trade a 1981 sixth-round draft pick (D Steve Smith) to the Edmonton Oilers for C Reg Thomas

Dec. 13, 1979 – Maple Leafs trade C Reg Thomas to the Quebec Nordiques for D Dave Farrish and C Terry Martin

Dec. 27, 1979 – Maple Leafs trade C Pat Boutette to the Hartford Whalers for RW Bob Stephenson

Dec. 29, 1979 – Maple Leafs trade RW Lanny McDonald and D Joel Quenneville to the Rockies for C Pat Hickey and RW Wilf Paiement

1980 – Trading Palmateer, Tiger Williams, Acquiring Rutherford

Jan. 10, 1980 – Maple Leafs trade D Dave Hutchison to the Blackhawks for D Pat Ribble

Feb. 10, 1980 – Maple Leafs trade cash considerations to the Canucks for G Curt Ridley

Feb. 16, 1980 – Maple Leafs trade D Pat Ribble to the Capitals for C Mike Kaszycki

Feb. 18, 1980 – Maple Leafs trade C Jerry Butler and LW Tiger Williams to the Canucks for C Bill Derlago and RW Rick Vaive

March 3, 1980 – Maple Leafs trade C Walt McKechnie to the Rockies for a 1980 third-round draft pick (D Fred Boimistruck)

June 10, 1980 – Maple Leafs trade a 1980 second-round draft pick (C Kevin LaVallee) to the Calgary Flames for D Dave Shand and a 1980 third-round draft pick (LW Torrie Robertson)

June 11, 1980 – Maple Leafs trade G Mike Palmateer and a 1980 third-round draft pick (LW Torrie Robertson) to the Capitals for C Tim Coulis, D Robert Picard, and a 1980 second-round draft pick (D Bob McGill)

Nov. 18, 1980 – Maple Leafs trade D Dave Burrows and C Paul Gardner to the Penguins for C Kim Davis and LW Paul Marshall

Dec. 2, 1980 – Maple Leafs trade D Richard Mulhern to the Winnipeg Jets for cash considerations

Dec. 4, 1980 – Maple Leafs trade C Mark Kirton to the Red Wings for G Jim Rutherford

1981 – Trading Picard, Rutherford, Acquiring Ruzicka

Jan. 30, 1981 – Maple Leafs trade a 1981 third-round draft pick (D Uli Hiemer) to the Rockies for C Rene Robert

Feb. 18, 1981 – Maple Leafs trade cash considerations to the Blackhawks for LW Ron Sedlbauer

March 10, 1981 – Maple Leafs trade a 1981 second-round draft pick (C Dave Donnelly) to the North Stars for RW Ron Zanussi and a 1981 third-round draft pick (C Ernie Godden)

March 10, 1981 – Maple Leafs trade D Robert Picard to the Canadiens for G Michel Larocque

March 10, 1981 – Maple Leafs trade G Jim Rutherford to the Kings for a 1981 fifth-round draft pick (C Barry Brigley)

Aug. 10, 1981 – Maple Leafs trade D Bob Gladney and a 1983 sixth-round pick (LW Kevin Stevens) to the Kings for C Don Luce

Sept. 11, 1981 – Maple Leafs trade G Paul Harrison to the Penguins for a 1982 fourth-round draft pick (C Vladimir Ruzicka)

Oct. 16, 1981 – Maple Leafs trade C Pat Hickey to the Rangers for a 1982 fifth-round draft pick (LW Sylvain Charland)

Nov. 11, 1981 – Maple Leafs trade D Ian Turnbull to the Kings for D John Gibson and RW Billy Harris

1982 – Trading Sittler, Acquiring Daoust, Gingras

Jan. 20, 1982 – Maple Leafs trade C Darryl Sittler to the Flyers for C Rich Costello, a 1982 second-round draft pick (C Peter Ihnacak), and future considerations (C Ken Strong) [Revisit]

Feb. 3, 1982 – Maple Leafs trade D Greg Hotham to the Penguins for a 1983 fifth-round draft pick (C Dan Hodgson) and a 1982 sixth-round draft pick (RW Craig Kales)

March 8, 1982 – Maple Leafs trade a 1982 fourth-round draft pick (C Craig Coxe) and a 1983 fifth-round draft pick (RW Joe Kocur) to the Red Wings for D Jim Korn

March 8, 1982 – Maple Leafs trade LW Laurie Boschman to the Oilers for LW Phil Drouillard and RW Walt Poddubny

March 9, 1982 – Maple Leafs trade RW Wilf Paiement to the Nordiques for C Miroslav Frycer and a 1982 seventh-round draft pick (D Jeff Traino)

Sept. 9, 1982 – Maple Leafs trade cash considerations to the Capitals for G Mike Palmateer

Oct. 5, 1982 – Maple Leafs trade LW Paul Marshall to the Whalers for a 1983 tenth-round draft pick (C Greg Rolston)

Oct. 19, 1982 – Maple Leafs trade a 1983 fourth-round draft pick (D Dave Korol) to the Kings for LW Greg Terrion

Dec. 17, 1982 – Maple Leafs trade a 1984 third-round draft pick (C Ken Hodge Jr.) and a 1986 second-round draft pick (LW Benoit Brunet) to the Canadiens for C Dan Daoust and D Gaston Gingras

1983 – Trading Larocque, Logan, Acquiring St. Crois, McRae

Jan. 10, 1983 – Maple Leafs trade D Dave Logan to the North Stars for cash considerations

Jan. 10, 1983 – Maple Leafs trade G Michel Larocque to the Flyers for G Rick St. Croix

Jan. 15, 1983 – Maple Leafs trade C Serge Boisvert to the Oilers for D Reid Bailey

Jan. 23, 1983 – Maple Leafs trade RW Rod Willard to the Blackhawks for LW Dave Snopek

Aug. 12, 1983 – Maple Leafs trade D Richard Turmel to the Nordiques for LW Basil McRae

Aug. 15, 1983 – Maple Leafs trade RW Rocky Saganiuk and G Vincent Tremblay to the Penguins for LW Pat Graham and G Nick Ricci

Oct. 6, 1983 – Maple Leafs trade D Dave Shand to the Capitals for D Lee Norwood

1984 – Trading Harris, Acquiring Root

Feb. 15, 1984 – Maple Leafs trade RW Billy Harris to the Kings for cash considerations

Aug. 17, 1984 – Maple Leafs trade a 1986 fourth-round draft pick (C Kent Hulst) to the Canadiens for D Bill Root

1985 – Trading Campedelli, Anderson, Acquiring Fergus

Feb. 14, 1985 – Maple Leafs trade D Gaston Gingras to the Canadiens for LW Larry Landon

May 29, 1985 – Maple Leafs trade a 1987 fourth-round draft pick (RW Tim Harris) to the Flames for G Don Edwards

Aug. 21, 1985 – Maple Leafs trade LW John Anderson to the Nordiques for D Brad Maxwell

Sept. 18, 1985 – Maple Leafs trade D Dominic Campedelli to the Canadiens for a 1986 second-round draft pick (D Darryl Shannon) and a 1986 fourth-round draft pick (C Kent Hulst)

Oct. 7, 1985 – Maple Leafs trade RW Stewart Gavin to the Whalers for D Chris Kotsopoulos

Oct. 11, 1985 – Maple Leafs trade C Bill Derlago to the Bruins for C Tom Fergus

1986 – Trading Benning, Poddubnt, Acquiring Esau, Allison

Aug. 18, 1986 – Maple Leafs trade RW Walt Poddubny to the Rangers for RW Mike Allison

Oct. 2, 1986 – Maple Leafs trade D Brad Maxwell to the Canucks for a 1988 fifth-round draft pick (D Len Esau)

Oct. 3, 1986 – Maple Leafs trade D Jim Korn to the Flames for D Terry Johnson

Dec. 2, 1986 – Maple Leafs trade D Jim Benning and C Dan Hodgson to the Canucks for D Rick Lanz

1987 – Trading Jackson, Vaive, Acquiring Olczyk, Secord, Semenko

Feb. 4, 1987 – Maple Leafs trade a 1989 fifth-round draft pick (D Pat McLeod) to the Flyers for D Mike Stothers

March 5, 1987 – Maple Leafs trade LW Jeff Jackson and a 1989 third-round draft pick (LW Rob Zamuner) to the Rangers for LW Mark Osborne

Sept. 3, 1987 – Maple Leafs trade D Bob McGill, RW Steve Thomas, and RW Rick Vaive to the Blackhawks for C Eddie Olczyk and LW Al Secord

Sept. 8, 1987 – Maple Leafs trade D Bill Root to the Whalers for LW Dave Semenko

Sept. 17, 1987 – Maple Leafs trade a 1988 fifth-round draft pick (D Scott Matusovich) to the Flames for D Dale DeGray

Dec. 14, 1987 – Maple Leafs trade RW Mike Allison to the Kings for C Sean McKenna

1988 – Trading Courtnall, Frycer, Acquiring Veitch, Curran

March 8, 1988 – Maple Leafs trade a 1988 sixth-round draft pick (RW Pavel Gross) to the Islanders for D Brian Curran

June 10, 1988 – Maple Leafs trade C Miroslav Frycer to the Red Wings for D Darren Veitch

June 21, 1988 – Maple Leafs trade D Mike Stothers to the Flyers for D Bill Root

Nov. 7, 1988 – Maple Leafs trade RW Russ Courtnall to the Canadiens for D John Kordic and a 1989 sixth-round draft pick (RW Mike Doers)

1989 – Trading Secord, Niedermayer, Acquiring Kurvers, Ramage

Feb. 7, 1989 – Maple Leafs trade LW Al Secord to the Flyers for a 1989 fifth-round draft pick (D Keith Carney)

Feb. 21, 1989 – Maple Leafs trade/loan LW Chris McRae to the Rangers for D Ken Hammond

Feb. 25, 1989 – Maple Leafs trade the rights to C Pete DeBoer to the Canucks for LW Paul Lawless

March 6, 1989 – Maple Leafs trade G Ken Wregget to the Flyers for a 1989 first-round draft pick (RW Rob Pearson) and another 1989 first-round draft pick (D Steve Bancroft)

June 16, 1989 – Maple Leafs trade a 1989 second-round draft pick (LW Kent Manderville) to the Flames for D Rob Ramage

June 29, 2989 – Maple Leafs trade a 1990 fifth-round draft pick (C Mark Ouimet) to the Capitals for RW Lou Franceschetti

Aug. 28, 1989 – Maple Leafs trade the rights to D Jiri Latal to the Flyers for a 1991 seventh-round draft pick (LW Andre Lomakin)

Sept. 8, 1989 – Maple Leafs trade a 1991 fifth-round draft pick (C Juha Ylonen) and a 1991 seventh-round draft pick (LW Andre Lomakin) to the Flyers for G Mark Laforest

Oct. 16, 1989 – Maple Leafs trade a 1991 first-round draft pick (D Scott Niedermayer) to the New Jersey Devils for D Tom Kurvers

Dec. 20, 1989 – Maple Leafs trade D Jack Capuano, C Paul Gagne, and RW Derek Laxdal to the Islanders for LW Mike Stevens and C Gilles Thibaudeau

Dec. 21, 1989 – Maple Leafs trade C Vladimir Ruzicka to the Oilers for a 1990 fourth-round draft pick (C Greg Walters)

1990 – Trading Domi, Olczyk, Acquiring Fenton, Foligno

June 16, 1990 – Maple Leafs trade a 1990 third-round draft pick (LW Al Kinisky) to the Flyers for C Kevin Maguire and a 1991 eighth-round draft pick (D Dmitri Mironov)

June 28, 1990 – Maple Leafs trade RW Tie Domi and G Mark Laforest for RW Greg Johnston

Aug. 20, 1990 – Maple Leafs trade D Ken Hammond to the Bruins for cash considerations

Nov. 9, 1990 – Maple Leafs trade D Steve Bancroft to the Bruins for LW Robert Cimetta

Nov. 9, 1990 – Maple Leafs trade C John McIntyre to the Kings for C Mike Krushelnyski

Nov. 10, 1990 – Maple Leafs trade C Eddie Olczyk and LW Mark Osborne to the Jets for D Dave Ellett and RW Paul Fenton

Nov. 17, 1990 – Maple Leafs trade LW Scott Pearson, a 1991 second-round draft pick (D Eric Lavigne), and a 1992 second-round draft pick (D Tuomos Gronman) to the Nordiques for RW Aaron Broten, RW Lucien DeBlois, and D Michel Petit

Dec. 17, 1990 – Maple Leafs trade D Brian Curran and RW Lou Franceschetti to the Sabres for C Mike Foligno and a 1991 eighth-round draft pick (RW Tomas Kucharcik)

1991 – Trading Iafrate, Damphousse, Acquiring Anderson, Fuhr

Jan. 12, 1991 – Maple Leafs trade D Tom Kurvers to the Canucks for C Brian Bradley

Jan. 16, 1991 – Maple Leafs trade D Al Iafrate to the Capitals for D Bob Rouse and C Peter Zezel

Jan. 22, 1991 – Maple Leafs trade D Brian Blad to the Canucks for LW Todd Hawkins

Jan. 24, 1991 – Maple Leafs trade RW Paul Fenton and D John Kordic to the Capitals for a 1991 fifth-round draft pick (C Alexei Kudashov)

Feb. 4, 1991 – Maple Leafs trade D Brad Marsh to the Red Wings for a 1991 eighth-round draft pick (LW Robb McIntyre)

March 5, 1991 – Maple Leafs trade G Allan Bester to the Red Wings for a 1991 sixth-round draft pick (C Alexander Kuzminski)

March 5, 1991 – Maple Leafs trade D Darren Veitch to the Blues for RW Keith Osborne

March 5, 1991 – Maple Leafs trade LW Bobby Reynolds to the Capitals for D Robert Mendel

July 29, 1991 – Maple Leafs trade a 1993 third-round draft pick (LW Vaclav Prospal) to the Flyers for the rights to RW Mike Bullard

Sept. 19, 1991 – Maple Leafs trade C Vincent Damphousse, G Peter Ing, D Luke Richardson, C Scott Thornton, and cash considerations to the Oilers for C Glenn Anderson, LW Craig Berube, and G Grant Fuhr [News]

Oct. 7, 1991 – Maple Leafs trade cash considerations to the Oilers for C Ken Linseman

Dec. 18, 1991 – Maple Leafs trade C Tom Fergus to the Canucks for cash considerations

Dec. 26, 1991 – Maple Leafs trade LW Mike Stevens to the Rangers for C Guy Larose

St. Louis Blues Grant Fuhr (Photo by Denis Brodeur/NHLI via Getty Images)

1992 – Trading Berube, Leeman, Acquiring Gilmour

Jan. 2, 1992 – Maple Leafs trade LW Craig Berube, D Alexander Godynyuk, D Gary Leeman, D Michel Petit, and G Jeff Reese to the Flames for C Doug Gilmour, D Jamie Macoun, C Kent Manderville, D Rick Nattress, and G Rick Wamsley

Feb. 27, 1992 – Maple Leafs trade future considerations to the Capitals for D Mark Ferner

March 10, 1992 – Maple Leafs trade LW Dave Hannan to the Sabres for a 1992 fifth-round draft pick (RW Chris DeRuiter)

March 10, 1992- Maple Leafs trade C Claude Loiselle and RW Daniel Marois to the Islanders for LW Ken Baumgartner and C Dave McLlwain

March 10, 1992 – Maple Leafs trade RW Lucien DeBlois to the Jets for LW Mark Osborne

June 2, 1992 – Maple Leafs trade LW Todd Gillingham to the Flames for cash considerations

June 5, 1992 – Maple Leafs trade future considerations to the Red Wings for D Brad Marsh

June 15, 1992 – Maple Leafs trade cash considerations to the San Jose Sharks for G Jarmo Myllys

June 20, 1992 – Maple Leafs trade a 1992 first-round draft pick (D Darius Kasparaitis) to the Islanders for a 1992 first-round draft pick (C Brandon Convery) and a 1992 second-round draft pick (G Jim Carey)

June 20, 1992 – Maple Leafs trade a 1992 second-round draft pick (G Jim Carey), a 1992 third-round draft pick (LW Stefan Ustorf), and a 1993 fourth-round draft pick (D John Jakopin) to the Capitals for a 1992 first-round draft pick (RW Grant Marshall) and a 1992 fourth-round draft pick (D Mark Raiter)

July 20, 1992 – Maple Leafs trade future considerations to the Ottawa Senators for D Brad Marsh

July 21, 1992 – Maple Leafs trade D Len Esau to the Nordiques for C Ken McRae

Aug. 20, 1992 – Maple Leafs trade a 1994 third-round draft pick (D Martin Belanger) to the Canadiens for D Sylvain Lefebvre

Nov. 24, 1992 – Maple Leafs trade a 1993 second-round draft pick (D Vlastimil Kroupa) to the Whalers for C John Cullen

1993 – Trading Fuhr, Foligno, Acquiring Andreychuk, Jonsson

Feb. 2, 1993 – Maple Leafs trade G Grant Fuhr and a 1995 fifth-round draft pick (D Kevin Popp) to the Sabres for LW Dave Andreychuk, G Daren Puppa, and a 1993 first-round draft pick (D Kenny Jonsson)

Feb. 25, 1993 – Maple Leafs trade a 1993 ninth-round draft pick (RW Pavol Demitra) to the Senators for D Brad Miller

July 30, 1993 – Maple Leafs trade C Dave Tomlinson to the Florida Panthers for cash considerations

Aug. 12, 1993 – Maple Leafs trade RW Kevin McClelland to the Jets for cash considerations

Aug. 25, 1993 – Maple Leafs trade future considerations to the Jets for D Daniel Jardemyr

Sept. 2, 1993 – Maple Leafs trade D Brad Miller and LW Jeff Perry to the Flames for LW Todd Gillingham and D Paul Holden

Nov. 5, 1993 – Maple Leafs trade C Mike Foligno to the Panthers for cash considerations

Dec. 7, 1993 – Maple Leafs trade cash considerations to the Panthers for D Greg Smyth

1994 – Trading Anderson, Clark, Acquiring Gartner, Sundin

Jan. 25, 1994 – Maple Leafs trade D Ted Crowley to the Whalers for RW Mark Greig and a 1995 sixth-round draft pick (G Doug Bonner)

Feb. 21, 1994 – Maple Leafs trade cash considerations to the Tampa Bay Lightning for G Pat Jablonski

March 18, 1994 – Maple Leafs trade a 1994 ninth-round draft pick (RW Matt Ball) to the Whalers for LW Ken Belanger

March 21, 1994 – Maple Leafs trade C Glenn Anderson, a 1994 fourth-round draft pick (D Alexander Korobolin), and the rights to D Scott Malone to the Rangers for RW Mike Gartner

June 28, 1994 – Maple Leafs trade LW Wendel Clark, D Sylvain Lefebvre, RW Landon Wilson, and a 1994 first-round draft pick (D Jeff Kealty) to the Nordiques for C Mats Sundin, D Garth Butcher, LW Todd Warriner, and a 1994 first-round draft pick (D Nolan Baumgartner) [Revisit]

June 28, 1994 – Maple Leafs trade RW Rob Pearson and a 1994 first-round draft pick (D Nolan Baumgartner) to the Capitals for C Mike Ridley and a 1994 first-round draft pick (G Eric Fichaud)

June 28, 1994 – Maple Leafs trade a 1995 second-round draft pick (D D.J Smith) to the Islanders for a 1994 third-round draft pick (LW Fredrik Modin)

July 11, 1994 – Maple Leafs trade C Yanic Perreault to the Kings for a 1996 fourth-round draft pick (C Mikael Simons)

September 28, 1994 – Maple Leafs trade C David Sacco to the Anaheim Ducks for C Terry Yake

Oct. 3, 1994 – Maple Leafs trade LW Eric Lacroix, D Chris Snell, and a 1996 fourth-round draft pick (C Eric Belanger) to the Kings for C Kelly Fairchild, C Guy Leveque, RW Shayne Toporowski, and RW Dixon Ward

1995 – Trading Berehowsky, Mironov, Acquiring Murphy, Momesso

Feb. 10, 1995 – Maple Leafs trade a 1995 fourth-round draft pick (G Sebastien Charpentier) to the Capitals for LW Warren Rychel

Feb. 17, 1995 – Maple Leafs trade LW Chris Govedaris to the Red Wings for D Gord Kruppke

March 13, 1995 – Maple Leafs trade cash considerations to the Lightning for RW Rich Sutter

April 6, 1995 – Maple Leafs trade a 1996 fourth-round draft pick (C Kim Staal) to the Canadiens for C Paul DiPietro

April 6, 1995 – Maple Leafs trade RW Nikolai Borschevsky to the Flames for a 1996 sixth-round draft pick (D Chris Bogas)

April 6, 1995 – Maple Leafs trade G Eric Fichaud to the Islanders for LW Benoit Hogue, a 1995 third-round draft pick (RW Ryan Pepperall), and a 1996 fifth-round draft pick (RW Brandon Sugden)

April 7, 1995 – Maple Leafs trade D Drake Berehowsky to the Penguins for D Grant Jennings

April 7, 1995 – Maple Leafs trade C Mike Eastwood and a 1995 third-round draft pick (LW Brad Isbister) to the Jets for RW Tie Domi

July 8, 1995 – Maple Leafs trade D Dmitri Mironov and a 1996 second-round draft pick (D Josh DeWolf) to the Penguins for D Larry Murphy

July 8, 1995 – Maple Leafs trade C Mike Ridley to the Canucks for LW Sergio Momesso

July 8, 1995 – Maple Leafs trade a 1996 fifth-round draft pick (G Per-Ragnar Bergkvist) to the Flyers for D Rob Zettler

Aug. 30, 1995 – Maple Leafs trade a 1996 first-round draft pick (C Dainius Zubrus), a 1996 fourth-round draft pick (C Mikael Simons), and a 1997 second-round draft pick (G Jean-Marc Pelletier) to the Flyers for D Dmitri Yushkevich and a 1996 second-round draft pick (G Francis Larivee)

Oct. 2, 1995 – Maple Leafs trade LW Warren Rychel to the Colorado Avalanche for cash considerations

Dec. 4, 1995 – Maple Leafs trade LW Kent Manderville to the Oilers for C Peter White and 1996 fourth-round draft pick (RW Jason Sessa)

1996 – Trading Luongo, Gartner, Acquiring Andreychuk, Clark

Jan. 23, 1996 – Maple Leafs trade LW Ken Belanger and G Damian Rhodes to the Islanders for G Don Beaupre and C Kirk Muller

Jan. 28, 1996 – Maple Leafs trade LW Benoit Hogue and LW Randy Wood to the Dallas Stars for C Dave Gagner and a 1996 sixth-round draft pick (D Dmitriy Yakushin)

Jan. 29, 1996 – Maple Leafs trade cash considerations to the Blackhawks for LW Mike Pomichter

Feb. 29, 1996 – Maple Leafs trade LW Bill Berg and LW Sergio Momesso to the Rangers for LW Nick Kypreos and RW Wayne Presley

March 13, 1996 – Maple Leafs trade a 1996 second-round draft pick (D Marek Posmyk) and a 1998 fourth-round draft pick (G Kristian Antila) to the Devils for LW Dave Andreychuk

March 13, 1996 – Maple Leafs trade LW Sean Haggerty, C Darby Hendrickson, D Kenny Jonsson, and a 1997 first-round draft pick (G Roberto Luongo) to the Islanders for LW Wendel Clark, D Mathieu Schneider, and D D.J Smith

March 20, 1996 – Maple Leafs trade LW Ken Baumgartner to the Ducks for a 1996 fourth-round draft pick (C Kim Staal)

June 14, 1996 – Maple Leafs trade D Todd Gill to the Sharks for C Jamie Baker and a 1996 fifth-round draft pick (C Peter Cava)

June 22, 1996 – Maple Leafs trade RW Mike Gartner to the Arizona Coyotes for a 1996 fourth-round draft pick (RW Vladimir Antipov)

June 22, 1996 – Maple Leafs trade C Dave Gagner to the Flames for a 1996 third-round draft pick (D Mike Lankshear)

Oct. 10, 1996 – Maple Leafs trade a 1998 fifth-round draft pick (C Jiri Dopita) to the Islanders for C Darby Hendrickson

Wendel Clark, Toronto Maple Leafs and Rick Wamsley, St. Louis Blues, April 1986. (Photo by Graig Abel)

1997 – Trading Muller, Chase. Acquiring Gustafsson

Jan. 31, 1997 – Maple Leafs trade a 1998 third-round draft pick (D Alex Henry) to the Lightning for D Craig Wolanin

Feb. 25, 1997 – Maple Leafs trade D Dave Ellett, C Doug Gilmour, and a 1999 third-round draft pick (D Andre Lakos) to the Devils for D Jason Smith, C Steve Sullivan, and the rights to C Alyn McCauley

March 18, 1997 – Maple Leafs trade a 1998 eighth-round draft pick (RW Jaroslav Svoboda) to the Whalers for RW Kelly Chase

March 18, 1997 – Maple Leafs trade D Larry Murphy to the Red Wings for future considerations

March 18, 1997 – Maple Leafs trade C Kirk Muller to the Panthers for RW Jason Podollan

June 12, 1997 – Maple Leafs trade D Mike Lankshear to the Panthers for D Per Gustafsson

Sept. 30, 1997 – Maple Leafs trade RW Kelly Chase to the Blues for future considerations

1998 – Trading Schnieder, Brown, Acquiring Cote, Antropov

Jan. 2, 1998 – Maple Leafs trade a 1999 fourth-round draft pick (RW Evgeny Pavlov) to the Carolina Hurricanes for D Jeff Brown

March 7, 1998 – Maple Leafs trade C Brandon Convery to the Canucks for C Lonny Bohonos

March 17, 1998 – Maple Leafs trade D Per Gustafsson to the Senators for a 1998 eighth-round draft pick (D Dwight Wolfe)

March 24, 1998 – Maple Leafs trade C Mike Kennedy to the Stars for a 1998 eighth-round draft pick (LW Mihail Travnicek)

March 24, 1998 – Maple Leafs trade D Jeff Brown to the Capitals for D Sylvain Cote

March 24, 1998 – Maple Leafs trade D Jamie Macoun to the Red Wings for a 1998 fourth-round draft pick (LW Alexei Ponikarovsky)

June 27, 1998 – Maple Leafs trade a 1998 first-round draft pick (C Mark Bell) and a 1998 fourth-round draft pick (D Matthias Trattnig) to the Blackhawks for a 1998 first-round draft pick (C Nik Antropov), a 1998 third-round draft pick (G Jamie Hodson), and a 1998 fifth-round draft pick (RW Morgan Warren)

July 2, 1998 – Maple Leafs trade D David Cooper to the Flames for RW Ladislav Kohn

Oct. 14, 1998 – Maple Leafs trade D Mathieu Schneider to the Rangers for D Alexander Karpovtsev and a 1999 fourth-round draft pick (LW Mirko Murovic)

1999 – Trading Potvin, King, Acquiring Perreault, Charron

Jan. 9, 1999 – Maple Leafs trade G Felix Potvin and a 1999 sixth-round draft pick (C Fedor Fedorov) to the Islanders for D Bryan Berard and a 1999 sixth-round draft pick (RW Jan Socher) [Revisit]

Feb. 16, 1999 – Maple Leafs trade C Darby Hendrickson to the Canucks for D Chris McAllister

Feb. 17, 1999 – Maple Leafs trade D Jeff Ware to the Panthers for RW David Nemirovsky

March 23, 1999 – Maple Leafs trade D Jason Smith to the Oilers for a 1999 fourth-round draft pick (D Jonathan Zion) and a 2000 second-round draft pick (C Kris Vernarsky)

March 23, 1999 – Maple Leafs trade RW Jason Podollan and a 1999 third-round draft pick (G Cory Campbell) to the Kings for C Yanic Perreault

July 15, 1999 – Maple Leafs trade RW Martin Prochazka to the Atlanta Thrashers for a 2001 sixth-round draft pick (D Maxim Kondratiev)

Aug. 5, 1999 – Maple Leafs trade G Jeff Reese and a 2000 ninth-round draft pick (LW Milan Kopecky) to the Lightning for a 2000 ninth-round draft pick (D Jean-Philippe Cote)

Aug. 17, 1999 – Maple Leafs trade LW Niklas Andersson to the Islanders for C Craig Charron

Oct. 1, 1999 – Maple Leafs trade LW Fredrik Modin to the Lightning for D Cory Cross and a 2001 seventh-round draft pick (C Ivan Kolozvary)

Oct. 8, 1999 – Maple Leafs trade D Sylvain Cote to the Blackhawks for a 2001 second-round draft pick (D Karel Pilar)

Oct. 20, 1999 – Maple Leafs trade LW Derek King to the Blues for D Tyler Harlton

Oct. 20, 1999 – Maple Leafs trade/send a 2000 second-round draft pick (LW Ivan Huml) to the Bruins for signing C Dmitri Khristich

Nov. 29, 1999 – Maple Leafs trade LW Todd Warriner to the Lightning for a 2000 third-round draft pick (G Mikael Tellqvist)

2000 – Trading Johnson, Charron, Acquiring Tucker, McCabe

Feb. 9, 2000 – Maple Leafs trade RW Mike Johnson, D Marek Posmyk, a 2000 fifth-round draft pick (RW Pavel Sedov), a 2000 sixth-round draft pick (D Aaron Gionet), and a 2001 fifth-round draft pick (G Terry Denike) to the Lightning for C Darcy Tucker, a 2000 fourth-round draft pick (C Miguel Delisle), and a 2001 fifth-round draft pick (C Kyle Wellwood) [Revisit]

Feb. 23, 2000 – Maple Leafs trade C Craig Charron to the Kings for C Donald MacLean

June 25, 2000 – Maple Leafs trade the rights to LW Jonathan Hedstrom to the Ducks for a 2000 sixth-round draft pick (LW Vadim Sozinov) and a 2000 seventh-round draft pick (D Markus Seikola)

Sept. 26, 2000 – Maple Leafs trade D Chris McAllister to the Flyers for the rights to D Regan Kelly

Oct. 2, 2000 – Maple Leafs trade D Alexander Karpovtsev and a 2001 fourth-round draft pick (D Vladimir Gusev) to the Blackhawks for D Bryan McCabe

Oct. 29, 2000 – Maple Leafs trade D Gerald Diduck to the Stars for future considerations

Dec. 11, 2000 – Maple Leafs trade LW Dmitri Khristich to the Capitals for a 2001 third-round draft pick (D Brendan Bell)

2001 – Trading Manson, Cammalleri, Acquiring Berg, Lumme

Feb. 20, 2001 – Maple Leafs trade RW Konstantin Kalmikov to the Lightning for D Maxim Galanov

March 13, 2001 – Maple Leafs trade C Adam Mair and a 2001 second-round draft pick (LW Mike Cammalleri) to the Kings for D Aki Berg

June 12, 2001 – Maple Leafs trade D Danil Markov to the Coyotes for C Travis Green, RW Craig Mills, and C Robert Reichel

June 22, 2001 – Maple Leafs trade LW Sergei Berezin to the Coyotes for RW Mikael Renberg

June 23, 2001 – Maple Leafs trade C Igor Korolev to the Blackhawks for a 2001 third-round draft pick (C Nicolas Corbeil)

Sept. 30, 2001 – Maple Leafs trade the rights to RW Shawn Thornton to the Blackhawks for D Marty Wilford

Nov. 21, 2001 – Maple Leafs trade D Dave Manson to the Stars for D Jyrki Lumme

2002 – Trading Domi, CuJo, Acquiring Barrasso, Svehla

March 1, 2002 – Maple Leafs trade D D.J Smith and D Marty Wilford to the Nashville Predators for D Marc Moro

March 15, 2002 – Maple Leafs trade a 2003 fourth-round draft pick (G Kevin Nastiuk) to the Hurricanes for G Tom Barrasso

May 13, 2002 – Maple Leafs trade the rights to C Kris Vernarsky to the Bruins for D Richard Jackman

June 22, 2002 – Maple Leafs trade a 2003 third-round draft pick (D Alexander Sulzer) to the Predators for a 2002 third-round draft pick (D Dominic D’Amour)

June 22, 2002 – Maple Leafs trade a 2002 third-round draft pick (C Matt Lombardi) and a 2002 fifth-round draft pick (RW Kristofer Persson) to the Flames for a 2002 third-round draft pick (G Todd Ford)

June 23, 2002 – Maple Leafs trade C Jeff Farkas to the Canucks for C Josh Holden

June 25, 2002 – Maple Leafs trade a 2003 eighth-round draft pick (LW Sergei Topol) to the Canucks for D Ryan Bonni

June 30, 2002 – Maple Leafs trade the rights to RW Tie Domi to the Predators for a 2003 eighth-round draft pick (C Shaun Landolt)

June 30, 2002 – Maple Leafs trade the rights to G Curtis Joseph to the Flames for a 2003 third-round draft pick (RW Danny Irmen)

July 18, 2002 – Maple Leafs trade D Dmitri Yushkevich to the Panthers for the rights to D Robert Svehla

Sept. 4, 2002 – Maple Leafs trade the rights to D Tomas Mojzis to the Canucks for RW Brad Leeb

Dec. 31, 2002 – Maple Leafs trade C Bob Wren to the Predators for RW Nathan Perrott

2003 – Trading Boyes, Picks, Acquiring Owen Nolan, Phil Housley

March 5, 2003 – Maple Leafs trade RW Brad Boyes, C Alyn McCauley, and a 2003 first-round draft pick (D Mark Stuart) to the Sharks for RW Owen Nolan

March 9, 2003 – Maple Leafs trade a 2004 second-round draft pick (D Kyle Wharton) to the Hurricanes for D Glen Wesley

March 11, 2003 – Maple Leafs trade a 2003 ninth-round draft pick (LW Chris Porter) and a 2004 fourth-round draft pick (LW Karel Hromas) to the Blackhawks for D Phil Housley

March 11, 2003 – Maple Leafs trade a 2003 sixth-round draft pick (D Mark Flood) to the Canadiens for C Doug Gilmour

May 29, 2003 – Maple Leafs trade future considerations to the Hurricanes for C Jeff Daw

May 29, 2003 – Maple Leafs trade D Allan Rourke to the Hurricanes for C Harold Druken

June 21, 2003 – Maple Leafs trade a 2003 third-round draft pick (RW Danny Irmen) to the Minnesota Wild for a 2003 third-round draft pick (LW Martin Sagat) and a 2003 fourth-round draft pick (G Konstantin Volkov)

2004 – Trading Jackman, Chucko, Acquiring Leetch, Francis

Feb. 11, 2004 – Maple Leafs trade D Richard Jackman to the Penguins for D Drake Berehowsky

March 3, 2004 – Maple Leafs trade C Jarkko Immonen, D Maxim Kondratiev, a 2004 first-round draft pick (RW Kris Chucko), and a 2005 second-round draft pick (D Michael Sauer) to the Rangers for D Brian Leetch and a 2004 fourth-round draft pick (RW Roman Kukumberg)

March 9, 2004 – Maple Leafs trade a 2005 fourth-round draft pick (RW Jared Boll) to the Hurricanes for C Ron Francis [Trade Tree]

2005 – Trading Perrott, Acquiring O’Neill, Komarov

July 30, 2005 – Maple Leafs trade a 2006 fourth-round draft pick (G Reto Berra) to the Hurricanes for C Jeff O’Neill

Aug. 24, 2005 – Maple Leafs trade future considerations to the Blues for C Johnny Pohl

Nov. 6, 2005 – Maple Leafs trade RW Nathan Perrott to the Stars for a 2006 sixth-round draft pick (C Leo Komarov)

2006 – Trading Rask, Acquiring Reimer, Raycroft, Stalberg

March 8, 2006 – Maple Leafs trade a 2006 fifth-round draft pick (LW Nick Sucharski) to the Columbus Blue Jackets for D Luke Richardson

March 8, 2006 – Maple Leafs trade D Ken Klee to the Devils for RW Alexander Suglobov

June 15, 2006 – Maple Leafs trade the rights to RW Petr Tenkrat to the Bruins for a 2006 seventh-round draft pick (D Chris Frank)

June 24, 2006 – Maple Leafs trade a 2006 third-round draft pick (C Tony Lagerstrom) to the Blackhawks for a 2006 fourth-round draft pick (G James Reimer) and another 2006 fourth-round draft pick (D Korbinian Holzer)

June 24, 2006 – Maple Leafs trade the rights to G Tuukka Rask to the Bruins for G Andrew Raycroft [Revisit]

June 24, 2006 – Maple Leafs trade a 2006 seventh-round draft pick (D Chris Frank) and another 2006 seventh-round draft pick (RW Benn Ferriero) to the Coyotes for a 2006 sixth-round draft pick (RW Viktor Stalberg)

Nov. 27, 2006 – Maple Leafs trade G Mikael Tellqvist to the Coyotes for LW Tyson Nash and a 2007 fourth-round draft pick (RW Matt Frattin)

Tuukka Rask, Boston Bruins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

2007 – Trading Josi & Eller Picks, Acquiring Toskala, Perreault

Feb. 27, 2007 – Maple Leafs trade D Brendan Bell and a 2008 second-round draft pick (D Roman Josi) to the Coyotes for C Yanic Perreault and a 2008 fifth-round draft pick (C Joel Champagne)

June 22, 2007 – Maple Leafs trade a 2007 first-round draft pick (C Lars Eller), a 2007 second-round draft pick (RW Aaron Palushaj), and a 2009 fourth-round draft pick (C Craig Smith) to the Sharks for C Mark Bell and G Vesa Toskala

2008 – Trading Gill, Belak, Acquiring Schenn, Hayes, Stempniak

Feb. 26, 2008 – Maple Leafs trade D Hal Gill to the Penguins for a 2008 second-round draft pick (RW Jimmy Hayes) and a 2009 fifth-round draft pick (C Andy Bathgate)

Feb. 26, 2008 – Maple Leafs trade D Wade Belak to the Panthers for a 2008 fifth-round draft pick (RW Jerome Flaake)

Feb. 26, 2008 – Maple Leafs trade C Chad Kilger to the Panthers for a 2008 third-round draft pick (RW James Livingston)

June 19, 2008 – Maple Leafs trade a 2008 third-round draft pick (RW James Livingston) to the Blues for RW Jamal Mayers

June 20, 2008 – Maple Leafs trade a 2008 first-round draft pick (C Colin Wilson), a 2008 third-round draft pick (D Shawn Lalonde), and a 2009 second-round draft pick (D Mat Clark) to the Islanders for a 2008 first-round draft pick (D Luke Schenn)

July 3, 2008 – Maple Leafs trade D Greg Pateryn and a 2010 second-round draft pick (RW Jared Knight) to the Canadiens for C Mikhail Grabovski

July 14, 2008 – Maple Leafs trade a 2009 fifth-round draft pick (C Andy Bathgate) to the Rangers for C Ryan Hollweg

Sept. 2, 2008 – Maple Leafs trade D Bryan McCabe and a 2010 fourth-round draft pick (G Sam Brittain) to the Panthers for D Mike Van Ryn

Nov. 24, 2008 – Maple Leafs trade D Carlo Colaiacovo and C Alexander Steen to the Blues for RW Lee Stempniak [Revisit]

2009 – Trading Antropov, Seguin, Hamilton, Acquiring Kessel, Kolzig

Jan. 7, 2009 – Maple Leafs trade a conditional 2010 sixth-round draft pick (not transferred) to the Ducks for LW Brad May

Jan. 21, 2009 – Maple Leafs trade LW Robbie Earl to the Wild for LW Ryan Hamilton

March 4, 2009 – Maple Leafs trade C Dominic Moore to the Sabres for a 2009 second-round draft pick (D Jesse Blackar)

March 4, 2009 – Maple Leafs trade C Nik Antropov to the Rangers for a 2009 second-round draft pick (RW Kenny Ryan)

March 4, 2009 – Maple Leafs trade D Richard Petiot to the Lightning for D Jamie Heward, G Olaf Kolzig, and D Andy Rogers

March 10, 2009 – Maple Leafs trade future considerations to the Lightning for LW Jay Rosehill

July 1, 2009 – Maple Leafs trade D Pavel Kubina and RW Tim Stapleton to the Thrashers for D Garnet Exelby and LW Colin Stuart

July 27, 2009 – Maple Leafs trade D Anton Stralman, LW Colin Stuart, and a 2012 seventh-round draft pick (C Matthew DeBlouw) to the Flames for C Wayne Primeau and a 2011 second-round draft pick (RW Brandon Saad)

Aug. 10, 2009 – Maple Leafs trade G Justin Pogge to the Ducks for a 2011 sixth-round draft pick (D Dennis Robertson)

Sept. 5, 2009 – Maple Leafs trade a 2011 second-round draft pick (RW Brandon Saad) and a 2011 third-round draft pick (D Michael Paliotta) to the Blackhawks for a 2010 second-round draft pick (RW Jared Knight)

Sept. 18, 2009 – Maple Leafs trade a 2010 first-round draft pick (C Tyler Seguin), a 2010 second-round draft pick (RW Jared Knight), and a 2011 first-round draft pick (D Dougie Hamilton) to the Bruins for RW Phil Kessel [Revisit]

Dec. 3, 2009 – Maple Leafs trade LW Jiri Tlusty to the Hurricanes for the rights to LW Philippe Paradis

2010 – Trade Blake, Acquiring Giguere, Phaneuf, Aulie

Jan. 31, 2010 – Maple Leafs trade C Jason Blake and G Vesa Toskala to the Ducks for G Jean-Sebastien Giguere

Jan. 31, 2010 – Maple Leafs trade LW Niklas Hagman, RW Jamal Mayers, C Matt Stajan, and D Ian White to the Flames for D Keith Aulie, D Dion Phaneuf, and RW Fredrik Sjostrom [Revisit]

March 2, 2010 – Maple Leafs trade LW Alexei Ponikarovsky to the Penguins for LW Luca Caputi and D Martin Skoula

March 3, 2010 – Maple Leafs trade a 2010 sixth-round draft pick (D Joe Rogalski) to the Penguins for D Chris Peluso

March 3, 2010 – Maple Leafs trade RW Lee Stempniak to the Coyotes for D Matt Jones, a 2010 fourth-round draft pick (G Philipp Grubauer), and a 2010 seventh-round draft pick (RW Kellen Jones)

March 3, 2010 – Maple Leafs trade D Martin Skoula to the Devils for a 2010 fifth-round draft pick (C Sam Carrick)

March 3, 2010 – Maple Leafs trade G Joey MacDonald to the Ducks for a 2011 seventh-round draft pick (D Max Everson)

June 26, 2010 – Maple Leafs trade a 2010 seventh-round draft pick (RW Kellen Jones) to the Oilers for a 2011 sixth-round draft pick (LW David Broll)

June 26, 2010 – Maple Leafs trade RW Jimmy Hayes to the Blackhawks for a 2010 second-round draft pick (LW Brad Ross)

June 26, 2010 – Maple Leafs trade a 2010 fourth-round draft pick (G Philipp Grubauer) to the Capitals for a 2010 fourth-round draft pick (D Petter Granberg) and a 2010 fifth-round draft pick (RW Daniel Brodin)

June 26, 2010 – Maple Leafs trade a 2010 fifth-round draft pick (RW Chris Wagner) to the Ducks for RW Mike Brown

June 26, 2010 – Maple Leafs trade a 2012 third-round draft pick (LW Jimmy Vesey) to the Kings for a 2010 third-round draft pick (RW Sondre Olden)

June 30, 2010 – Maple Leafs trade LW Chris DiDomenico, LW Philippe Paradis, and RW Viktor Stalberg to the Blackhawks for LW Billy Sweatt and RW Kris Versteeg

Aug. 27, 2010 – Maple Leafs trade RW Alex Berry and LW Stefano Giliati to the Lightning for D Matt Lashoff

2011 – Trading Beauchemin, Kaberle, Gibson, Acquiring Liles, Lupul

Jan. 13, 2011 – Maple Leafs trade C Mikhail Stefanovich to the Stars for LW Fabian Brunnstrom

Feb. 9, 2011 – Maple Leafs trade D Francois Beauchemin to the Ducks for D Jake Gardiner, C Joffrey Lupul, and a conditional 2013 fourth-round draft pick (G Fredrik Bergvik)

Feb. 14, 2011 – Maple Leafs trade RW Kris Versteeg to the Flyers for a 2011 first-round draft pick (D Stuart Percy) and a 2011 third-round draft pick (LW Josh Leivo)

Feb. 15, 2011 – Maple Leafs trade a conditional 2011 seventh-round draft pick (not transferred) to the Ducks for RW Aaron Voros

Feb. 18, 2011 – Maple Leafs trade D Tomas Kaberle to the Bruins for C Joe Colborne, a 2011 first-round draft pick (RW Rickard Rakell), and a 2012 second-round draft pick (C Mike Winther) [News]

Feb. 28, 2011 – Maple Leafs trade C John Mitchell to the Rangers for a 2012 seventh-round draft pick (D Viktor Loov)

June 24, 2011 – Maple Leafs trade a 2012 second-round draft pick (C Mike Winther) to the Avalanche for D John-Michael Liles

June 24, 2011 – Maple Leafs trade a 2011 first-round draft pick (RW Rickard Rakell) and a 2011 second-round draft pick (G John Gibson) to the Ducks for a 2011 first-round draft pick (RW Tyler Biggs)

June 25, 2011 – Maple Leafs trade a 2011 sixth-round draft pick (D Josh Manson) to the Ducks for a 2012 sixth-round draft pick (C Ryan Rupert)

July 3, 2011 – Maple Leafs trade D Brett Lebda, LW Robert Slaney, and a 2013 fourth-round draft pick (LW Zachary Pochiro) to the Predators for D Cody Franson and C Matthew Lombardi

Oct. 4, 2011 – Maple Leafs trade a 2012 fourth-round draft pick (LW Ben Thomson) to the Devils for C Dave Steckel

2012 – Trading Aulie, Gustavsson, Acquiring van Riemsdyk

Jan. 3, 2012 – Maple Leafs trade LW Luca Caputi to the Ducks for C Nicolas Deschamps

Feb. 27, 2012 – Maple Leafs trade D Keith Aulie to the Lightning for RW Carter Ashton

Feb. 27, 2012 – Maple Leafs trade RW Dale Mitchell to the Ducks for D Mark Fraser

June 22, 2012 – Maple Leafs trade G Jonas Gustavsson to the Jets for a conditional seventh-round draft pick (not transferred)

June 23, 2012 – Maple Leafs trade D Luke Schenn to the Flyers for LW James van Riemsdyk [Revisit]

2013 – Trading Scrivens, Lombardi, Acquiring Dermott, Bernier

Jan. 16, 2013 – Maple Leafs trade C Matt Lombardi to the Coyotes for a 2014 fourth-round draft pick (RW J.J. Piccinich)

March 4, 2013 – Maple Leafs trade RW Mike Brown to the Oilers for a 2014 fourth-round draft pick (RW Nick Magyar)

March 14, 2013 – Maple Leafs trade C Nicolas Deschamps to the Capitals for D Kevin Marshall

March 15, 2013 – Maple Leafs trade C Dave Steckel to the Ducks for RW Ryan Lasch and a 2014 seventh-round draft pick (RW Ondrej Kase)

April 3, 2013 – Maple Leafs trade a 2014 fourth-round draft pick (RW Nick Magyar) to the Avalanche for D Ryan O’Byrne

June 23, 2013 – Maple Leafs trade G Ben Scrivens, RW Matt Frattin, and a 2015 second-round draft pick (D Travis Dermott) to the Kings for G Jonathan Bernier [Analysis]

June 30, 2013 – Maple Leafs trade a 2013 second-round draft pick (D Carl Dahlstrom), a 2013 fourth-round draft pick (G Fredrik Bergvik), and a 2014 fourth-round draft pick (LW Fredrik Olofsson) to the Blackhawks for C Dave Bolland

Sept. 29, 2013 – Maple Leafs trade C Joe Colborne to the Flames for a 2014 fourth-round draft pick (G Ville Husso)

Nov. 16, 2013 – Maple Leafs trade D Jesse Blacker, a 2014 second-round draft pick (D Marcus Pettersson), and a 2014 seventh-round draft pick (RW Ondrej Kase) to the Ducks for C Peter Holland and RW Brad Staubitz

2014 – Trading Liles, Gunnarsson, Acquiring Frattin, Gleason

Jan. 1, 2014 – Maple Leafs trade D John-Michael Liles and D Dennis Robertson to the Hurricanes for D Tim Gleason

Jan. 22, 2014 – Maple Leafs trade C Andrew Crescenzi to the Kings for RW Brandon Kozun

Jan. 31, 2014 – Maple Leafs trade D Mark Fraser to the Oilers for LW Teemu Hartikainen and RW Cameron Abney

June 28, 2014 – Maple Leafs trade D Carl Gunnarsson and a 2014 fourth-round draft pick (G Ville Husso) to the Blues for D Roman Polak

July 1, 2014 – Maple Leafs trade RW Jerry D’Amigo and a conditional seventh-round draft pick (not transferred) to the Blue Jackets for RW Matt Frattin

2015 – Trading Kessel, Verhaeghe, Acquiring Babcock, Lamoriello, Hyman

Zach Hyman, former member of the Toronto Maple Leafs (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn)

2016 – Trading Phaneuf, Polak, Reimer, Acquiring Andersen, Rychel

Jan. 3, 2016 – Maple Leafs trade RW Richard Panik to the Blackhawks for RW Jeremy Morin [News]

Feb. 9, 2016 – Maple Leafs trade D Dion Phaneuf, RW Matt Frattin, C Ryan Rupert, RW Casey Bailey, and D Cody Donaghey to the Senators for C Colin Greening, LW Milan Michalek, D Jared Cowen, RW Tobias Lindberg, and a 2017 second-round draft pick (D Eemeli Rasanen) [Revisit]

Feb. 21, 2016 – Maple Leafs trade LW Shawn Matthias to the Avalanche for C Colin Smith and a 2016 fourth-round draft pick (D Keaton Middleton)

Feb. 22, 2016 – Maple Leafs trade D Roman Polak and C Nick Spaling to the Sharks for LW Raffi Torres, a 2017 second-round draft pick (LW Maxime Comtois), and a 2018 second-round draft pick (D Sean Durzi) [News]

Feb. 27, 2016 – Maple Leafs trade G James Reimer and RW Jeremy Morin to the Sharks for RW Ben Smith, G Alex Stalock, and a 2018 third-round draft pick (C Riley Stotts) [News]

Feb. 28, 2016 – Maple Leafs trade LW Daniel Winnik and a 2016 fifth-round draft pick (LW Beck Malenstyn) to the Capitals for C Brooks Laich, D Connor Carrick, and a 2016 second-round draft pick (D Carl Grundstrom) [News]

June 20, 2016 – Maple Leafs trade a 2016 first-round draft pick (C Sam Steel) and a 2017 second-round draft pick (LW Maxime Comtois) to the Ducks for G Frederik Andersen [Revisit]

June 25, 2016 – Maple Leafs trade D Scott Harrington and a conditional 2017 fifth-round draft pick (not transferred) to the Blue Jackets for LW Kerby Rychel [News]

July 8, 2016 – Maple Leafs trade G Jonathan Bernier to the Ducks for a conditional 2017 seventh-round draft pick (not transferred) [Revisit]

Dec. 9, 2016 – Maple Leafs trade C Peter Holland to the Coyotes for a conditional 2018 sixth-round draft pick (not transferred)

Related: Ottawa Senators Trade History

2017 – Trading Corrado, Enroth, Acquiring Boyle, Pickard

Jan. 11, 2017 – Maple Leafs trade G Jhonas Enroth to the Ducks for a 2018 seventh-round draft pick (G Zachary Bouthillier)

Feb. 18, 2017 – Maple Leafs trade D Viktor Loov to the Devils for C Sergei Kalinin

Feb. 27, 2017 – Maple Leafs trade C Byron Froese and a 2017 second-round draft pick (RW Alexander Volkov) to the Lightning for C Brian Boyle [Analysis]

March 1, 2017 – Maple Leafs trade D Frank Corrado to the Penguins for C Eric Fehr, D Steven Oleksy, and a 2017 fourth-round draft pick (LW Vladislav Kara) [News]

Oct. 6, 2017 – Maple Leafs trade RW Tobias Lindberg and a 2018 sixth-round draft pick (D Peter Diliberatore) to the Vegas Golden Knights for G Calvin Pickard [Analysis]

2018 – Trading Fehr, Martin, Acquiring Sandin, Plekanec, Abruzzese

Feb. 16, 2018 – Maple Leafs trade RW Nikita Soshnikov to the Blues for a 2019 fourth-round draft pick (C Nick Abruzzese) [News]

Feb. 20, 2018 – Maple Leafs trade C Eric Fehr to the Sharks for a 2020 seventh-round draft pick (D John Fusco)

Feb. 25, 2018 – Maple Leafs trade LW Kerby Rychel, D Rinat Valiev, and a 2018 second-round draft pick for C Tomas Plekanec and RW Kyle Baun [News]

June 8, 2018 – Maple Leafs trade LW Nolan Vesey to the Oilers for a conditional 2020 seventh-round draft pick (not transferred)

June 22, 2018 – Maple Leafs trade a 2018 first-round draft pick (LW Dominik Bokk) to the Blues for a 2018 first-round draft pick (D Rasmus Sandin) and a 2018 third-round draft pick (C Semyon Der-Arguchintsev)

June 23, 2018 – Maple Leafs trade a 2019 sixth-round draft pick (D Gustav Berglund) to the Sabres for a 2018 sixth-round draft pick (LW Pontus Holmberg)

July 3, 2018 – Maple Leafs trade LW Matt Martin to the Islanders for G Eamon McAdam [Revisit]

Oct. 1, 2018 – Maple Leafs trade D Connor Carrick to the Stars for a 2019 seventh-round draft pick (D Kalle Loponen)

Nov. 27, 2018 – Maple Leafs trade D Andrew Nielsen to the Flames for LW Morgan Klimchuk

Dec. 3, 2018 – Maple Leafs trade LW Josh Leivo to the Canucks for RW Michael Carcone [News]

Dec. 10, 2018 – Maple Leafs trade RW Adam Cracknell to the Ducks for D Steven Oleksy

Dec. 29, 2018 – Maple Leafs trade a 2020 fifth-round draft pick (C Dmitry Ovchinnikov) to the Panthers for G Michael Hutchinson

2019 – Trading Jarvis, Zaitsev, Kadri, Acquiring Muzzin, Barrie, Kerfoot

2020 – Trading Moore, Marchment, Acquiring Campbell, Hirvonen

2021 – Trading Barabanov, Picks, Acquiring Rittich, Foligno

Feb. 15, 2021 – Maple Leafs trade D David Warsofsky and LW Yegor Korshkov to the Hurricanes for LW Alex Galchenyuk

March 12, 2021 – Maple Leafs trade D Mikko Lehtonen to the Blue Jackets for G Veini Vehvilainen

April 9, 2021 – Maple Leafs trade a 2022 sixth-round draft pick (LW Joshua Davies) to the Blue Jackets for C Riley Nash [News]

April 11, 2021 – Maple Leafs trade a 2021 first-round draft pick (D Corson Ceulemans) and a 2022 fourth-round draft pick (G Dennis Hildeby) to the Blue Jackets and a 2021 fourth-round draft pick (C Ethan Cardwell) to the Sharks for LW Stefan Noesen and LW Nick Foligno [News]

April 11, 2021 – Maple Leafs trade a 2022 third-round draft pick (C Aidan Thompson) to the Flames for G David Rittich [News]

April 12, 2021 – Maple Leafs trade a 2022 fifth-round draft pick (RW Michael Callow) to the Ducks for D Ben Hutton

April 12, 2021 – Maple Leafs trade LW Alexander Barabanov to the Sharks for C Antti Suomela

July 17, 2021 – Maple Leafs trade C Filip Hallander and a 2023 seventh-round draft pick (LW Emil Jarventie) to the Penguins for LW Jared McCann [Analysis]

July 26, 2021 – Maple Leafs trade D J.D Greenway to the Bruins for future considerations

July 28, 2021 – Maple Leafs trade a conditional 2022 seventh-round draft pick (not transferred) to the Wild for D Brennan Menell

Nov. 16, 2021 – Maple Leafs trade future considerations to the Blues for LW Kyle Clifford

Dec. 9, 2021 – Maple Leafs trade RW Kurtis Gabriel to the Blackhawks for D Chad Krys

2022 – Trading Ritchie, Mrazek, Acquiring Murray, Lyubushkin, Giordano

2023 – Trading Sandin, Engvall, Acquiring O’Reilly, McCabe, Cowen

Easton Cowan, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

2024 – Trading Ovchinnikov, Picks, Acquiring Lyubushkin, Edmundson, Dewar