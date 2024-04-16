Toronto Maple Leafs Trade History

From the first player traded to the most recent deal, here is a collection of every trade in the history of the Toronto Maple Leafs. Below is every trade broken down by each separate year. You can scroll through the page, use your browser’s search function, or use the table below to jump to any desired year.
1921 – The First Trade
- Jan. 21, 1921 – Maple Leafs trade C Mickey Roach to the Hamilton Tigers for cash considerations
1927 – The NHL’s First 3-Team Trade, More Cash
- May 16, 1927 – Maple Leafs trade D Bill Brydge to the Detroit Cougars for D Art Duncan
- Oct. 26, 1927 – Maple Leafs trade cash considerations to the Ottawa Senators for D Ed Gorman
- Nov. 5, 1927 – Maple Leafs trade D Art Duncan to the Pittsburgh Pirates for cash considerations
- Dec. 1, 1927 – Maple Leafs trade D Bert McCaffrey to the Pirates for C Eddie Rodden
- Dec. 21, 1927 – Maple Leafs trade LW Eric Pettinger and cash considerations to the Boston Bruins for C Jim Herberts
1928 – Trading Patterson, Herberts, Keelings
- Feb. 8, 1928 – Maple Leafs trade RW George Patterson to the Montreal Canadiens for cash considerations
- April 8, 1928 – Maple Leafs trade C Jim Herberts to the Detroit Red Wings for D Jack Arbour and cash considerations
- April 16, 1928 – Maple Leafs trade LW Butch Keeling to the New York Rangers for RW Alex Gray
- June 20, 1928 – Maple Leafs trade C Eddie Rodden to the Bruins for cash considerations
- Oct. 1, 1928 – Maple Leafs trade RW Fred Elliott to the Montreal Maroons for RW George Horne
- Oct. 18, 1928 – Maple Leafs trade G John Ross Roach to the Rangers for G Lorne Chabot and cash considerations
1929 – Trading Owen, Carson, Acquiring Cotton, Plaxton
- Jan. 10, 1929 – Maple Leafs trade D George Owen to the Bruins for LW Eric Pettinger and LW Hugh Plaxton
- Jan. 25, 1929 – Maple Leafs trade C Bill Carson to the Bruins for cash considerations
- Feb. 12, 1929 – Maple Leafs trade C Gerry Lowrey and cash considerations to the Pirates for LW Harold “Baldy” Cotton
- Oct. 23, 1929 – Maple Leafs trade cash considerations to the Maroons for RW Cliff McBride
- Dec. 18, 1929 – Maple Leafs trade/loan Ben Grant to the New York Americans for cash considerations
1930 – Acquiring Frank Nighbor and King Clancy
- Jan. 31, 1930 – Maple Leafs trade LW Danny Cox and cash considerations to the Senators for C Frank Nighbor
- Oct. 10, 1930 – Maple Leafs trade LW Eric Pettinger, D Art Smith, and cash considerations to the Senators for D Francis “King” Clancy
1932 – Acquiring Miller
- Feb. 8, 1932 – Maple Leafs trade cash considerations to the Chicago Blackhawks for LW Earl Miller
1933 – Trading Chabot, Gracie, Acquiring Hainsworth, Kilrea
- Oct. 1, 1933 – Maple Leafs trade G Lorne Chabot to the Canadiens for G George Hainsworth
- Oct. 4, 1933 – Maple Leafs trade C Bob Gracie and cash considerations to the Senators for C Hector Kilrea
- Nov. 13, 1933 – Maple Leafs trade D Fred Robertson to the Red Wings for cash considerations
1934 – Trading Shill, Sands for Cash
- April 11, 1934 – Maple Leafs trade D Alex Levinsky to the Rangers for cash considerations
- May 12, 1934 – Maple Leafs trade/loan Jack Shill to the Bruins for cash considerations
- May 12, 1934 – Maple Leafs trade RW Charlie Sands to the Bruins for cash considerations
1935 – Trading Kilrea, Cotton, Acquiring Finnigan
- Feb. 13, 1935 – Maple Leafs trade cash considerations to the St. Louis Eagles for RW Frank Finnigan
- Sept. 29, 1935 – Maple Leafs trade C Hector Kilrea to the Red Wings for cash considerations
- Oct. 9, 1935 – Maple Leafs trade LW Harold “Baldy” Cotton to the Americans for cash considerations
1936 – Trading Hollett, Kelly, Acquiring Broda, Kendall
- Jan. 15, 1936 – Maple Leafs trade D Bill “Flash” Hollett to the Bruins for cash considerations
- May 6, 1936 – Maple Leafs trade cash considerations to the Red Wings for G Turk Broda
- May 7, 1936 – Maple Leafs trade C Andy Blair to the Blackhawks for cash considerations
- Dec. 29, 1936 – Maple Leafs trade RW Regis “Pep” Kelly to the Blackhawks for RW Bill Kendall
1937 – Trading Hap Day, Jackson, Shill
- Sept. 23, 1937 – Maple Leafs trade D Clarence “Hap” Day to the Americans for cash considerations
- Sept. 23, 1937 – Maple Leafs trade C Art Jackson to the Bruins for cash considerations
- Oct. 17, 1937 – Maple Leafs trade LW Jack Shill to the Americans for D Wally Stanowski
1938 – Trade Conacher, Acquiring Mann, Romnes
- Oct. 12, 1938 – Maple Leafs trade/loan RW Charlie Conacher to the Red Wings for cash considerations
- Nov. 3, 1938 – Maple Leafs trade cash considerations to the Maroons for RW Gus Marker
- Nov. 15, 1938 – Maple Leafs trade cash considerations to the Rangers for RW Norm Mann
- Dec. 8, 1938 – Maple Leafs trade C Bill Thoms to the Blackhawks for C Elwyn “Doc” Romnes
- Dec. 19, 1938 – Maple Leafs trade C Bill Thomson and cash considerations to the Red Wings for D Wilfred “Bucko” McDonald
1939 – Acquiring Sweeny Schriner
- May 18, 1939 – Maple Leafs trade C Murray Armstrong, LW Frank “Buzz” Boll, LW Harvey “Busher” Jackson, and LW Elwyn “Doc” Romnes to the Americans for LW David “Sweeny” Schriner
- Sept. 22, 1939 – Maple Leafs trade RW Charlie Conacher to the Americans for cash considerations
1940 – Trading Kelly, Chamberlain, Acquiring Eddolls
- May 10, 1940 – Maple Leafs trade RW Regis “Pep” Kelly to the Blackhawks for cash considerations
- May 10, 1940 – Maple Leafs trade C Erwin “Murph” Chamberlain to the Canadiens for cash considerations
- June 7, 1940 – Maple Leafs trade RW Joe Benoit to the Canadiens for D Frank Eddolls
1941 – Trading Heron, Knott, Acquiring Brydson, Carr
- Jan. 17, 1941 – Maple Leafs trade C Clarence Drouillard to the Americans for D Jack Howard and LW John “Peanuts” O’Flaherty
- Oct. 8, 1941 – Maple Leafs trade G Phil McAtee and LW John “Peanuts” O’Flaherty to the Americans for RW Viv Allen and RW Glen Brydson
- Oct. 30, 1941 – Maple Leafs trade/loan RW Gus Marker, C Red Heron, D William “Nick” Knott, and cash considerations to the Americans for RW Lorne Carr
1942 – Trading Church, Goldup, Acquiring Babe Pratt
- Feb. 2, 1942 – Maple Leafs trade D Jack Church to the Americans for cash considerations
- Oct. 4, 1942 – Maple Leafs trade RW Gordie Drillon to the Canadiens for cash considerations
- Nov. 27, 1942 – Maple Leafs trade D Dudley “Red” Garrett and LW Hank Goldup to the Rangers for D Walter “Babe” Pratt
1943 – Trading Eddolls, Acquiring Ted Kennedy
- Sept. 10, 1943 – Maple Leafs trade D Frank Eddolls to the Canadiens for C Ted Kennedy
- Nov. 1, 1943 – Maple Leafs trade D Wilfred “Bucko” McDonald to the Rangers for cash considerations
1944 – Acquiring Mahaffy, Jackson
- Nov. 24, 1944 – Maple Leafs trade cash considerations to the Canadiens for C John Mahaffy
- Dec. 24, 1944 – Maple Leafs trade D Bingo Chapman and cash considerations to the Bruins for C Art Jackson
1945 – Trading Reg Hamilton
- July 9, 1944 – Maple Leafs trade D Reg Hamilton to the Blackhawks for cash considerations
1946 – Trading Baldwin, Mahaffy, Acquiring Watson, Hiller
- Sept. 21, 1946 – Maple Leafs trade D Doug Baldwin and C Ray Powell to the Red Wings for LW Gerry Brown
- Sept. 21, 1946 – Maple Leafs trade C Billy Taylor Sr. to the Red Wings for LW Harry Watson
- Sept. 21, 1946 – Maple Leafs trade LW Gerry Brown and C John Mahaffy to the Canadiens for LW Wilbert “Dutch” Hiller and LW Vic Lynn
1947 – Trading Bodnar, Poile, Acquiring Bentley, Thomas
- Nov. 2, 1947 – Maple Leafs trade C Gus Bodnar, D Ernie Dickens, D Bob Goldham, RW Norman “Bud” Poile, and LW Gaye Stewart to the Blackhawks for C Max Bentley and C Cy Thomas
1948 – Trading Morris, Stanowski, Acquiring Gardner, Mathers
- April 26, 1948 – Maple Leafs trade D Elwin “Moe” Morris and D Wally Stanowski to the Rangers for C Cal Gardner, D Bill Juzda, RW Rene Trudell, and D Frank Mathers
1950 – Trading Ezinicki, Lynn, Acquiring Flaman, Maloney
- Nov. 16, 1950 – Maple Leafs trade C Bill Ezinicki and LW Vic Lynn to the Bruins for D Leo Boivan, D Fern Flaman, C Phil Maloney, and LW Ken Smith
1951 – Trading McCormack
- Sept. 23, 1951 – Maple Leafs trade C John McCormack to the Canadiens for cash considerations
1952 – Trading Klukay, MacKell, Acquiring Morrisson, Lumley
- Jan. 9, 1952 – Maple Leafs trade C Fleming MacKell to the Bruins for D Jim Morrisson
- Jan. 28, 1952 – Maple Leafs trade cash considerations to the Bruins for C Bill Ezenicki
- Sept. 11, 1952 – Maple Leafs trade C Cal Gardner, RW Ray Hannigan, D Gus Mortson, and C Al Robbins to the Blackhawks for G Harry Lumley
- Sept. 16, 1952 – Maple Leafs trade LW Joe Klukay to the Bruins for cash considerations
1953 – Trading Max Bentley
- Aug. 11, 1953 – Maple Leafs trade C Max Bentley to the Rangers for cash considerations
1954 – Trading Flaman, Boivin, Acquiring Price, Gariepy
- May 4, 1954 – Maple Leafs trade C George “Dust” Blair, RW Jack Leclair, and D Frank Sullivan to the Blackhawks for C Brian Cullen
- July 20, 1954 – Maple Leafs trade LW Danny Lewicki to the Rangers for cash considerations
- July 20, 1954 – Maple Leafs trade D Fern Flaman to the Bruins for C Dave Creighton
- Aug. 10, 1954 – Maple Leafs trade C Bob Hassard to the Blackhawks for cash considerations
- Sept. 23, 1954 – Maple Leafs trade G John Henderson to the Maple Leafs for D Ray Gariepy
- Oct. 4, 1954 – Maple Leafs trade LW Ray Timgren to the Blackhawks for D Jack Price
- Nov. 9, 1954 – Maple Leafs trade D Leo Boivin to the Bruins for LW Joe Klukay
- Nov. 16, 1954 – Maple Leafs trade C Dave Creighton to the Blackhawks for cash considerations
- Nov. 16, 1954 – Maple Leafs trade cash considerations to the Blackhawks for C Bob Hassard
1955 – Trading McCarthy, Ciesla, Acquiring Collins
- Aug. 29, 1955 – Maple Leafs trade LW Tom McCarthy to the Rangers for cash considerations
- September 1, 1955 – Maple Leafs trade C Hank Ciesla to the Blackhawks for C Gary Collins
1956 – Trading Lumley, Solinger, Gariepy for Cash
- May 21, 1956 – Maple Leafs trade G Harry Lumley and C Eric Nesterenko to the Blackhawks for cash considerations
- July 7, 1956 – Maple Leafs trade D Ray Gariepy, C Bob Hassard, C Willie Marshall, G Gilles Mayer, D Jack Price, and LW Bob Solinger to the Red Wings for cash considerations
1957 – Acquiring Masnick
- June 4, 1957 – Maple Leafs trade cash considerations to the Rangers for LW Pete Conacher
- Sept. 30, 1957 – Maple Leafs trade cash considerations to the Canadiens for C Paul Masnick
- Nov. 18, 1957 – Maple Leafs trade LW Pete Conacher to the Rangers for cash considerations
1958 – Trading Sloan, Marshall, Acquiring Stanley, Ehman
- June 6, 1958 – Maple Leafs trade C Tod Sloan to the Blackhawks for cash considerations
- Oct. 8, 1958 – Maple Leafs trade D Jim Morrison to the Bruins for D Allan Stanley
- Nov. 21, 1958 – Maple Leafs trade LW Boris Elik to the Bruins for LW Gord Redahl
- Dec. 23, 1958 – Maple Leafs trade/loan C Willie Marshall to the Red Wings for G Gerry Ehman
1959 – Trading Cullen, Price, Acquiring Wilson, Kennedy
- June 9, 1959 – Maple Leafs trade RW Barry Cullen to the Red Wings for D Frank Roggeveen and LW Johnny Wilson
- Oct. 3, 1959 – Maple Leafs trade D Noel Price to the Rangers for C Hank Ciesla and C Bill Kennedy
- Nov. 1, 1959 – Maple Leafs trade C Gary Collins to the Canadiens for cash considerations
1960 – Acquiring Red Kelly & Eddie Shack
- Feb. 10, 1960 – Maple Leafs trade D Marc Reaume to the Red Wings for C Red Kelly
- June 7, 1960 – Maple Leafs trade D Al MacNeil to the Canadiens for LW Stan Smrke
- June 7, 1960 – Maple Leafs trade cash considerations to the Canadiens for LW Guy Rousseau
- Nov. 7, 1960 – Maple Leafs trade LW Pat Hannigan and LW Johnny Wilson to the Rangers for LW Eddie Shack
1961 – Trading Chadwick, Rousseau, Acquiring Simmons, Corcoran
- Jan. 31, 1961 – Maple Leafs trade G Ed Chadwick to the Bruins for G Don Simmons
- June 1, 1961 – Maple Leafs trade LW Guy Rousseau to the Canadiens for C Norm Corcoran
1964 – Trading Nevin, Duff, Acquiring McKenney, Bathgate
- Feb. 22, 1964 – Maple Leafs trade RW Bob Nevin, LW Dick Duff, C Bill Collins, D Arnie Brown, and D Rod Seiling to the Rangers for C Don McKenney and RW Andy Bathgate
- June 25, 1964 – Maple Leafs trade C Lou Angotti and C Ed Lawson to the Rangers for RW Ed Ehrenverth and D Duane Rupp
- Aug. 1, 1964 – Maple Leafs trade cash considerations to the Bruins for C Tom McCarthy
1965 – Trading Harris, Stewart, Acquiring Pronovost, Stapleton
- May 20, 1965 – Maple Leafs trade RW Andy Bathgate, RW Billy Harris, and LW Gary Jarrett to the Red Wings for D Autry Erickson, LW Larry Jeffrey, C Eddie Joyal, RW Lowell MacDonald, and D Marcel Pronovost
- June 8, 1965 – Maple Leafs trade C Ron Stewart to the Bruins for RW Andy Hebenton, C Orland Kurtenbach, and D Pat Stapleton
1967 – Trading Kelly, Shack, Acquiring Block, Wetzel
- May 15, 1967 – Maple Leafs trade LW Eddie Shack to the Bruins for C Murray Oliver and cash considerations
- June 1, 1967 – Maple Leafs trade cash considerations to the Rangers for LW Pete Conacher
- June 6, 1967 – Maple Leafs trade G Ken Broderick, D Barry MacKenzie, and C Gary Dineen to the Minnesota North Stars for cash considerations
- June 8, 1967 – Maple Leafs trade C Red Kelly to the LA Kings for D Ken Block
- Sept. 1, 1967 – Maple Leafs trade G Al Millar to the Philadelphia Flyers for cash considerations
- Oct. 12, 1967 – Maple Leafs trade G Gerry Ehman to the California Golden Seals for LW Jean-Paul Parise and C Bryan Hextall Jr.
- Dec. 23, 1967 – Maple Leafs trade C Milan Marcetta and LW Jean-Paul Parise to the North Stars for RW Murray Hall, RW Duke Harris, D Don Johns, LW Len Lunde, LW Ted Taylor, and G Carl Wetzel
1968 – Trading Mahovlich, Acquiring Quinn, Barrie, Moore
- Jan. 13, 1968 – Maple Leafs trade C Bronco Horvath to the North Stars for cash considerations
- March 3, 1968 – Maple Leafs trade C Garry Unger, C Pete Stemkowski, LW Frank Mahovlich, and D Carl Brewer to the Red Wings for C Norm Ullman, RW Floyd Smith, LW Paul Henderson, and D Doug Barrie
- March 25, 1968 – Maple Leafs trade cash considerations to the St. Louis Blues for D Pat Quinn
- May 14, 1968 – Maple Leafs trade cash considerations to the Golden Seals for RW Terry Clancy
- May 23, 1968 – Maple Leafs trade RW Jim Pappin to the Blackhawks for D Pierre Pilote
- June 6, 1968 – Maple Leafs trade D Doug Barrie to the Red Wings for cash considerations
- Sept. 30, 1968 – Maple Leafs trade LW Gary Croteau, C Brian Murphy, and G Wayne Thomas to the Kings for C Louis Devault and C Grant Moore
1969 – Trading Meehan, Carleton, Acquiring Harrison, Kennedy
- March 2, 1969 – Maple Leafs trade RW Mike Byers, LW Gerry Meehan, and C Bill Sutherland to the Flyers for C Forbes Kennedy and LW Brit Selby
- May 30, 1969 – Maple Leafs trade C Forbes Kennedy to the Pittsburgh Penguins for cash considerations
- Dec. 10, 1969 – Maple Leafs trade C Wayne Carleton to the Bruins for C Jim Harrison
1970 – Trading Tim Horton, Acquiring Jacques Plante
- Feb. 1, 1970 – Maple Leafs trade LW Gary Marsh to the Kings for D Jacques Lemieux
- March 3, 1970 – Maple Leafs trade D Tim Horton to the Rangers for LW Denis Dupere
- May 18, 1970 – Maple Leafs trade cash considerations to the Blues for G Jacques Plante
- May 22, 1970 – Maple Leafs trade C Murray Oliver to the North Stars for D Terry O’Malley and C Brian Conacher
- Aug. 1, 1970 – Maple Leafs trade LW Andre Hinse to the Vancouver Canucks for LW Pat Hannigan and C Ted McCaskill
- Aug. 31, 1970 – Maple Leafs trade RW Floyd Smith and C Brent Imlach to the Buffalo Sabres for cash considerations
- Sept. 3, 1970 – Maple Leafs trade C Bob Pulford to the Kings for C Garry Monahan and C Brian Murphy
- Nov. 13, 1970 – Maple Leafs trade LW Brit Selby to the Blues for D Bob Baun
- Dec. 23, 1970 – Maple Leafs trade RW Terry Clancy to the Canadiens for cash considerations
1971 – Trading Gamble, Conacher, Acquiring Bernie Parent
- Jan. 31, 1971 – Maple Leafs trade G Bruce Gamble, C Mike Walton, and a 1971 first-round draft pick (RW Pierre Plante) to the Flyers for G Bernie Parent and a 1971 second-round draft pick (RW Rick Kehoe)
- Feb. 1, 1971 – Maple Leafs trade RW Norm Armstrong to the Kings for RW Don Westbrooke
- June 10, 1971 – Maple Leafs trade cash considerations to the Bruins for a 1971 seventh-round draft pick (D Steve Johnson)
- Aug. 20, 1971 – Maple Leafs trade C Brian Conacher to the Red Wings for cash considerations
- Aug. 20, 1971 – Maple Leafs trade cash considerations to the Canadiens for RW Terry Clancy
- Sept. 27, 1971 – Maple Leafs trade C Doug Brindley to the Canucks for LW Andre Hinse
1972 -Trading Dorey, Acquiring Jarry, Schofield
- Feb. 20, 1972 – Maple Leafs trade D Jim Dorey to the Rangers for RW Pierre Jarry
- June 8, 1972 – Maple Leafs trade cash considerations to the Bruins for a 1972 ninth-round draft pick (D Gary Schofield)
1973 – Trading Plante, Parent, Acquire Neely, Turnbull
- March 3, 1973 – Maple Leafs trade G Jacques Plante and a 1973 third-round draft pick (C Doug Gibson) to the Bruins for a 1973 first-round draft pick (D Ian Turnbull) and future considerations (G Eddie Johnston)
- May 15, 1973 – Maple Leafs trade a 1973 second-round draft pick (D Larry Goodenough) and the rights to G Bernie Parent to the Flyers for a 1973 first-round draft pick (D Bob Neely) and future considerations (D Willie Brossart)
- May 15, 1973 – Maple Leafs trade a 1973 eleventh-round draft pick (C Russ Weichnik) to the North Stars for cash considerations
- May 15, 1973 – Maple Leafs trade cash considerations to the New York Islanders for a 1973 tenth-round draft pick (D Lee Palmer) and a 1973 eleventh-round draft pick (LW Norm McLeod)
- May 29, 1973 – Maple Leafs trade RW Murray Heatley and D Larry McIntyre to the Canucks for G Dunc Wilson
- July 3, 1973 – Maple Leafs trade cash considerations to the Penguins for C Eddie Shack
- Oct. 17, 1973 – Maple Leafs trade RW Terry Clancy to the Red Wings for cash considerations
- Nov. 18, 1973 – Maple Leafs trade RW Pierre Jarry to the Red Wings for LW Tim Ecclestone
1974 – Trading Grisdale, Fortier, Acquiring Flett, Seiling
- May 27, 1974 – Maple Leafs trade G Eddie Johnston to the Blues for RW Gary Sabourin
- May 27, 1974 – Maple Leafs trade D Dave Fortier and LW Randy Osburn to the Flyers for RW Bill Flett
- Sept. 13, 1974 – Maple Leafs trade RW Rick Kehoe to the Penguins for LW Blaine Stoughton and a 1977 first-round draft pick (D Trevor Johansen)
- Oct. 16, 1974 – Maple Leafs trade D John Grisdale and C Garry Monahan to the Canucks for D Dave Dunn
- Nov. 2, 2974 – Maple Leafs trade D Willie Brossart and LW Tim Ecclestone to the Washington Capitals for D Rod Seiling
1975 – Trading Jarvis, Acquiring Holland, Barnes, Laine
- June 3, 1975 – Maple Leafs trade cash considerations to the Kansas City Scouts for a 1975 twelfth-round draft pick (D Bob Barnes)
- June 3, 1975 – Maple Leafs trade cash considerations to the Blackhawks for a 1975 tenth-round draft pick (RW Paul Crowley) and a 1975 eleventh-round draft pick (RW Jack Laine)
- June 3, 1975 – Maple Leafs trade cash considerations to the Blues for a 1975 twelfth-round draft pick (C Jim Montgomery)
- June 3, 1975 – Maple Leafs trade cash considerations to the Capitals for a 1975 twelfth-round draft pick (G Ken Holland)
- June 3, 1975 – Maple Leafs trade a 1975 fourth-round draft pick (C Rick Adduono) to the Bruins for a 1976 third-round draft pick (RW Gary McFadyen)
- June 20, 1975 – Maple Leafs trade RW Gary Sabourin to the Golden Seals for C Stan Weir
- June 26, 1975 – Maple Leafs trade C Doug Jarvis to the Canadiens for D Greg Hubick
- Sept. 1, 1975 – Maple Leafs trade cash considerations to the Kings for C Tom Cassidy
1976 – Trading Favell, Harrison, Acquiring Mackasey, Gladney
- Sept. 15, 1976 – Maple Leafs trade G Doug Favell to the Colorado Rockies for cash considerations
- Sept. 27, 1976 – Maple Leafs trade cash considerations to the Capitals for D Blair Mackasey
- Sept. 28, 1976 – Maple Leafs trade the rights to C Jim Harrison to the Blackhawks for a 1977 second-round draft pick (D Bob Gladney)
1977 – Trading Hammarstrom, Acquiring Pratt, Butler
- March 8, 1977 – Maple Leafs trade a 1977 third-round draft pick (RW Randy Pierce) to the Blackhawks for D Tracy Pratt
- Nov. 1, 1977 – Maple Leafs trade RW Inge Hammarstrom to the Blues for C Jerry Butler
1978 -Trading Carlyle, Thompson, Acquiring Maloney, Monahan
- Jan. 9, 1978 – Maple Leafs trade D Bob Neely to the Rockies for cash considerations
- Jan. 29, 1978 – Maple Leafs trade D Claire Alexander to the Canucks for cash considerations
- March 13, 1978 – Maple Leafs trade a 1978 first-round draft pick (RW Brent Peterson), a 1978 second-round draft pick (G Al Jensen), a 1980 first-round draft pick (RW Mike Blaisdell), and LW Errol Thompson to the Red Wings for LW Dan Maloney and a 1980 second-round draft pick (D Craig Muni)
- May 15, 1978 – Maple Leafs trade D Jim McKenny to the North Stars for cash considerations and future considerations (D Owen Lloyd)
- May 30, 1978 – Maple Leafs trade cash considerations to the Rockies for D Bob Neely
- June 13, 1978 – Maple Leafs trade D Randy Carlyle and C George Ferguson to the Penguins for D Dave Burrows and a 1978 sixth-round draft pick (D Mel Hewitt)
- June 14, 1978 – Maple Leafs trade a 1981 fourth-round draft pick (LW Terry Tait) to the North Stars for G Paul Harrison
- June 14, 1978 – Maple Leafs trade LW Scott Garland, D Brian Glennie, RW Kurt Walker, and a 1979 second-round draft pick (D Mark Hardy) to the Kings for D Dave Hutchison and LW Lorne Stamler
- June 15, 1978 – Maple Leafs trade a 1978 eleventh-round draft pick (LW Jean-Francois Boutin), a 1978 twelfth-round draft pick (LW Paul Stasiuk), a 1978 thirteenth-round draft pick (D Brian Crombeen), and a 1978 fourteenth-round draft pick (D Blair Wheeler) to the Blues for cash considerations
- Sept. 13, 1978 – Maple Leafs trade cash considerations to the Canucks for C Garry Monahan
- Oct. 5, 1978 – Maple Leafs trade a 1980 third-round draft pick (D Randy Velischek) to the North Stars for C Walt McKechnie
- Oct. 19, 1978 – Maple Leafs trade C Jack Valiquette to the Rockies for a 1981 second-round draft pick (C Gary Yaremchuk)
1979 – Trading Lanny McDonald and Joel Quenneville
- March 13, 1979 – Maple Leafs trade C Don Ashby and D Trevor Johansen to the Rockies for C Paul Gardner
- Aug. 22, 1979 – Maple Leafs trade a 1981 sixth-round draft pick (D Steve Smith) to the Edmonton Oilers for C Reg Thomas
- Dec. 13, 1979 – Maple Leafs trade C Reg Thomas to the Quebec Nordiques for D Dave Farrish and C Terry Martin
- Dec. 27, 1979 – Maple Leafs trade C Pat Boutette to the Hartford Whalers for RW Bob Stephenson
- Dec. 29, 1979 – Maple Leafs trade RW Lanny McDonald and D Joel Quenneville to the Rockies for C Pat Hickey and RW Wilf Paiement
1980 – Trading Palmateer, Tiger Williams, Acquiring Rutherford
- Jan. 10, 1980 – Maple Leafs trade D Dave Hutchison to the Blackhawks for D Pat Ribble
- Feb. 10, 1980 – Maple Leafs trade cash considerations to the Canucks for G Curt Ridley
- Feb. 16, 1980 – Maple Leafs trade D Pat Ribble to the Capitals for C Mike Kaszycki
- Feb. 18, 1980 – Maple Leafs trade C Jerry Butler and LW Tiger Williams to the Canucks for C Bill Derlago and RW Rick Vaive
- March 3, 1980 – Maple Leafs trade C Walt McKechnie to the Rockies for a 1980 third-round draft pick (D Fred Boimistruck)
- June 10, 1980 – Maple Leafs trade a 1980 second-round draft pick (C Kevin LaVallee) to the Calgary Flames for D Dave Shand and a 1980 third-round draft pick (LW Torrie Robertson)
- June 11, 1980 – Maple Leafs trade G Mike Palmateer and a 1980 third-round draft pick (LW Torrie Robertson) to the Capitals for C Tim Coulis, D Robert Picard, and a 1980 second-round draft pick (D Bob McGill)
- Nov. 18, 1980 – Maple Leafs trade D Dave Burrows and C Paul Gardner to the Penguins for C Kim Davis and LW Paul Marshall
- Dec. 2, 1980 – Maple Leafs trade D Richard Mulhern to the Winnipeg Jets for cash considerations
- Dec. 4, 1980 – Maple Leafs trade C Mark Kirton to the Red Wings for G Jim Rutherford
1981 – Trading Picard, Rutherford, Acquiring Ruzicka
- Jan. 30, 1981 – Maple Leafs trade a 1981 third-round draft pick (D Uli Hiemer) to the Rockies for C Rene Robert
- Feb. 18, 1981 – Maple Leafs trade cash considerations to the Blackhawks for LW Ron Sedlbauer
- March 10, 1981 – Maple Leafs trade a 1981 second-round draft pick (C Dave Donnelly) to the North Stars for RW Ron Zanussi and a 1981 third-round draft pick (C Ernie Godden)
- March 10, 1981 – Maple Leafs trade D Robert Picard to the Canadiens for G Michel Larocque
- March 10, 1981 – Maple Leafs trade G Jim Rutherford to the Kings for a 1981 fifth-round draft pick (C Barry Brigley)
- Aug. 10, 1981 – Maple Leafs trade D Bob Gladney and a 1983 sixth-round pick (LW Kevin Stevens) to the Kings for C Don Luce
- Sept. 11, 1981 – Maple Leafs trade G Paul Harrison to the Penguins for a 1982 fourth-round draft pick (C Vladimir Ruzicka)
- Oct. 16, 1981 – Maple Leafs trade C Pat Hickey to the Rangers for a 1982 fifth-round draft pick (LW Sylvain Charland)
- Nov. 11, 1981 – Maple Leafs trade D Ian Turnbull to the Kings for D John Gibson and RW Billy Harris
1982 – Trading Sittler, Acquiring Daoust, Gingras
- Jan. 20, 1982 – Maple Leafs trade C Darryl Sittler to the Flyers for C Rich Costello, a 1982 second-round draft pick (C Peter Ihnacak), and future considerations (C Ken Strong) [Revisit]
- Feb. 3, 1982 – Maple Leafs trade D Greg Hotham to the Penguins for a 1983 fifth-round draft pick (C Dan Hodgson) and a 1982 sixth-round draft pick (RW Craig Kales)
- March 8, 1982 – Maple Leafs trade a 1982 fourth-round draft pick (C Craig Coxe) and a 1983 fifth-round draft pick (RW Joe Kocur) to the Red Wings for D Jim Korn
- March 8, 1982 – Maple Leafs trade LW Laurie Boschman to the Oilers for LW Phil Drouillard and RW Walt Poddubny
- March 9, 1982 – Maple Leafs trade RW Wilf Paiement to the Nordiques for C Miroslav Frycer and a 1982 seventh-round draft pick (D Jeff Traino)
- Sept. 9, 1982 – Maple Leafs trade cash considerations to the Capitals for G Mike Palmateer
- Oct. 5, 1982 – Maple Leafs trade LW Paul Marshall to the Whalers for a 1983 tenth-round draft pick (C Greg Rolston)
- Oct. 19, 1982 – Maple Leafs trade a 1983 fourth-round draft pick (D Dave Korol) to the Kings for LW Greg Terrion
- Dec. 17, 1982 – Maple Leafs trade a 1984 third-round draft pick (C Ken Hodge Jr.) and a 1986 second-round draft pick (LW Benoit Brunet) to the Canadiens for C Dan Daoust and D Gaston Gingras
1983 – Trading Larocque, Logan, Acquiring St. Crois, McRae
- Jan. 10, 1983 – Maple Leafs trade D Dave Logan to the North Stars for cash considerations
- Jan. 10, 1983 – Maple Leafs trade G Michel Larocque to the Flyers for G Rick St. Croix
- Jan. 15, 1983 – Maple Leafs trade C Serge Boisvert to the Oilers for D Reid Bailey
- Jan. 23, 1983 – Maple Leafs trade RW Rod Willard to the Blackhawks for LW Dave Snopek
- Aug. 12, 1983 – Maple Leafs trade D Richard Turmel to the Nordiques for LW Basil McRae
- Aug. 15, 1983 – Maple Leafs trade RW Rocky Saganiuk and G Vincent Tremblay to the Penguins for LW Pat Graham and G Nick Ricci
- Oct. 6, 1983 – Maple Leafs trade D Dave Shand to the Capitals for D Lee Norwood
1984 – Trading Harris, Acquiring Root
- Feb. 15, 1984 – Maple Leafs trade RW Billy Harris to the Kings for cash considerations
- Aug. 17, 1984 – Maple Leafs trade a 1986 fourth-round draft pick (C Kent Hulst) to the Canadiens for D Bill Root
1985 – Trading Campedelli, Anderson, Acquiring Fergus
- Feb. 14, 1985 – Maple Leafs trade D Gaston Gingras to the Canadiens for LW Larry Landon
- May 29, 1985 – Maple Leafs trade a 1987 fourth-round draft pick (RW Tim Harris) to the Flames for G Don Edwards
- Aug. 21, 1985 – Maple Leafs trade LW John Anderson to the Nordiques for D Brad Maxwell
- Sept. 18, 1985 – Maple Leafs trade D Dominic Campedelli to the Canadiens for a 1986 second-round draft pick (D Darryl Shannon) and a 1986 fourth-round draft pick (C Kent Hulst)
- Oct. 7, 1985 – Maple Leafs trade RW Stewart Gavin to the Whalers for D Chris Kotsopoulos
- Oct. 11, 1985 – Maple Leafs trade C Bill Derlago to the Bruins for C Tom Fergus
1986 – Trading Benning, Poddubnt, Acquiring Esau, Allison
- Aug. 18, 1986 – Maple Leafs trade RW Walt Poddubny to the Rangers for RW Mike Allison
- Oct. 2, 1986 – Maple Leafs trade D Brad Maxwell to the Canucks for a 1988 fifth-round draft pick (D Len Esau)
- Oct. 3, 1986 – Maple Leafs trade D Jim Korn to the Flames for D Terry Johnson
- Dec. 2, 1986 – Maple Leafs trade D Jim Benning and C Dan Hodgson to the Canucks for D Rick Lanz
1987 – Trading Jackson, Vaive, Acquiring Olczyk, Secord, Semenko
- Feb. 4, 1987 – Maple Leafs trade a 1989 fifth-round draft pick (D Pat McLeod) to the Flyers for D Mike Stothers
- March 5, 1987 – Maple Leafs trade LW Jeff Jackson and a 1989 third-round draft pick (LW Rob Zamuner) to the Rangers for LW Mark Osborne
- Sept. 3, 1987 – Maple Leafs trade D Bob McGill, RW Steve Thomas, and RW Rick Vaive to the Blackhawks for C Eddie Olczyk and LW Al Secord
- Sept. 8, 1987 – Maple Leafs trade D Bill Root to the Whalers for LW Dave Semenko
- Sept. 17, 1987 – Maple Leafs trade a 1988 fifth-round draft pick (D Scott Matusovich) to the Flames for D Dale DeGray
- Dec. 14, 1987 – Maple Leafs trade RW Mike Allison to the Kings for C Sean McKenna
1988 – Trading Courtnall, Frycer, Acquiring Veitch, Curran
- March 8, 1988 – Maple Leafs trade a 1988 sixth-round draft pick (RW Pavel Gross) to the Islanders for D Brian Curran
- June 10, 1988 – Maple Leafs trade C Miroslav Frycer to the Red Wings for D Darren Veitch
- June 21, 1988 – Maple Leafs trade D Mike Stothers to the Flyers for D Bill Root
- Nov. 7, 1988 – Maple Leafs trade RW Russ Courtnall to the Canadiens for D John Kordic and a 1989 sixth-round draft pick (RW Mike Doers)
1989 – Trading Secord, Niedermayer, Acquiring Kurvers, Ramage
- Feb. 7, 1989 – Maple Leafs trade LW Al Secord to the Flyers for a 1989 fifth-round draft pick (D Keith Carney)
- Feb. 21, 1989 – Maple Leafs trade/loan LW Chris McRae to the Rangers for D Ken Hammond
- Feb. 25, 1989 – Maple Leafs trade the rights to C Pete DeBoer to the Canucks for LW Paul Lawless
- March 6, 1989 – Maple Leafs trade G Ken Wregget to the Flyers for a 1989 first-round draft pick (RW Rob Pearson) and another 1989 first-round draft pick (D Steve Bancroft)
- June 16, 1989 – Maple Leafs trade a 1989 second-round draft pick (LW Kent Manderville) to the Flames for D Rob Ramage
- June 29, 2989 – Maple Leafs trade a 1990 fifth-round draft pick (C Mark Ouimet) to the Capitals for RW Lou Franceschetti
- Aug. 28, 1989 – Maple Leafs trade the rights to D Jiri Latal to the Flyers for a 1991 seventh-round draft pick (LW Andre Lomakin)
- Sept. 8, 1989 – Maple Leafs trade a 1991 fifth-round draft pick (C Juha Ylonen) and a 1991 seventh-round draft pick (LW Andre Lomakin) to the Flyers for G Mark Laforest
- Oct. 16, 1989 – Maple Leafs trade a 1991 first-round draft pick (D Scott Niedermayer) to the New Jersey Devils for D Tom Kurvers
- Dec. 20, 1989 – Maple Leafs trade D Jack Capuano, C Paul Gagne, and RW Derek Laxdal to the Islanders for LW Mike Stevens and C Gilles Thibaudeau
- Dec. 21, 1989 – Maple Leafs trade C Vladimir Ruzicka to the Oilers for a 1990 fourth-round draft pick (C Greg Walters)
1990 – Trading Domi, Olczyk, Acquiring Fenton, Foligno
- June 16, 1990 – Maple Leafs trade a 1990 third-round draft pick (LW Al Kinisky) to the Flyers for C Kevin Maguire and a 1991 eighth-round draft pick (D Dmitri Mironov)
- June 28, 1990 – Maple Leafs trade RW Tie Domi and G Mark Laforest for RW Greg Johnston
- Aug. 20, 1990 – Maple Leafs trade D Ken Hammond to the Bruins for cash considerations
- Nov. 9, 1990 – Maple Leafs trade D Steve Bancroft to the Bruins for LW Robert Cimetta
- Nov. 9, 1990 – Maple Leafs trade C John McIntyre to the Kings for C Mike Krushelnyski
- Nov. 10, 1990 – Maple Leafs trade C Eddie Olczyk and LW Mark Osborne to the Jets for D Dave Ellett and RW Paul Fenton
- Nov. 17, 1990 – Maple Leafs trade LW Scott Pearson, a 1991 second-round draft pick (D Eric Lavigne), and a 1992 second-round draft pick (D Tuomos Gronman) to the Nordiques for RW Aaron Broten, RW Lucien DeBlois, and D Michel Petit
- Dec. 17, 1990 – Maple Leafs trade D Brian Curran and RW Lou Franceschetti to the Sabres for C Mike Foligno and a 1991 eighth-round draft pick (RW Tomas Kucharcik)
1991 – Trading Iafrate, Damphousse, Acquiring Anderson, Fuhr
- Jan. 12, 1991 – Maple Leafs trade D Tom Kurvers to the Canucks for C Brian Bradley
- Jan. 16, 1991 – Maple Leafs trade D Al Iafrate to the Capitals for D Bob Rouse and C Peter Zezel
- Jan. 22, 1991 – Maple Leafs trade D Brian Blad to the Canucks for LW Todd Hawkins
- Jan. 24, 1991 – Maple Leafs trade RW Paul Fenton and D John Kordic to the Capitals for a 1991 fifth-round draft pick (C Alexei Kudashov)
- Feb. 4, 1991 – Maple Leafs trade D Brad Marsh to the Red Wings for a 1991 eighth-round draft pick (LW Robb McIntyre)
- March 5, 1991 – Maple Leafs trade G Allan Bester to the Red Wings for a 1991 sixth-round draft pick (C Alexander Kuzminski)
- March 5, 1991 – Maple Leafs trade D Darren Veitch to the Blues for RW Keith Osborne
- March 5, 1991 – Maple Leafs trade LW Bobby Reynolds to the Capitals for D Robert Mendel
- July 29, 1991 – Maple Leafs trade a 1993 third-round draft pick (LW Vaclav Prospal) to the Flyers for the rights to RW Mike Bullard
- Sept. 19, 1991 – Maple Leafs trade C Vincent Damphousse, G Peter Ing, D Luke Richardson, C Scott Thornton, and cash considerations to the Oilers for C Glenn Anderson, LW Craig Berube, and G Grant Fuhr [News]
- Oct. 7, 1991 – Maple Leafs trade cash considerations to the Oilers for C Ken Linseman
- Dec. 18, 1991 – Maple Leafs trade C Tom Fergus to the Canucks for cash considerations
- Dec. 26, 1991 – Maple Leafs trade LW Mike Stevens to the Rangers for C Guy Larose
1992 – Trading Berube, Leeman, Acquiring Gilmour
- Jan. 2, 1992 – Maple Leafs trade LW Craig Berube, D Alexander Godynyuk, D Gary Leeman, D Michel Petit, and G Jeff Reese to the Flames for C Doug Gilmour, D Jamie Macoun, C Kent Manderville, D Rick Nattress, and G Rick Wamsley
- Feb. 27, 1992 – Maple Leafs trade future considerations to the Capitals for D Mark Ferner
- March 10, 1992 – Maple Leafs trade LW Dave Hannan to the Sabres for a 1992 fifth-round draft pick (RW Chris DeRuiter)
- March 10, 1992- Maple Leafs trade C Claude Loiselle and RW Daniel Marois to the Islanders for LW Ken Baumgartner and C Dave McLlwain
- March 10, 1992 – Maple Leafs trade RW Lucien DeBlois to the Jets for LW Mark Osborne
- June 2, 1992 – Maple Leafs trade LW Todd Gillingham to the Flames for cash considerations
- June 5, 1992 – Maple Leafs trade future considerations to the Red Wings for D Brad Marsh
- June 15, 1992 – Maple Leafs trade cash considerations to the San Jose Sharks for G Jarmo Myllys
- June 20, 1992 – Maple Leafs trade a 1992 first-round draft pick (D Darius Kasparaitis) to the Islanders for a 1992 first-round draft pick (C Brandon Convery) and a 1992 second-round draft pick (G Jim Carey)
- June 20, 1992 – Maple Leafs trade a 1992 second-round draft pick (G Jim Carey), a 1992 third-round draft pick (LW Stefan Ustorf), and a 1993 fourth-round draft pick (D John Jakopin) to the Capitals for a 1992 first-round draft pick (RW Grant Marshall) and a 1992 fourth-round draft pick (D Mark Raiter)
- July 20, 1992 – Maple Leafs trade future considerations to the Ottawa Senators for D Brad Marsh
- July 21, 1992 – Maple Leafs trade D Len Esau to the Nordiques for C Ken McRae
- Aug. 20, 1992 – Maple Leafs trade a 1994 third-round draft pick (D Martin Belanger) to the Canadiens for D Sylvain Lefebvre
- Nov. 24, 1992 – Maple Leafs trade a 1993 second-round draft pick (D Vlastimil Kroupa) to the Whalers for C John Cullen
1993 – Trading Fuhr, Foligno, Acquiring Andreychuk, Jonsson
- Feb. 2, 1993 – Maple Leafs trade G Grant Fuhr and a 1995 fifth-round draft pick (D Kevin Popp) to the Sabres for LW Dave Andreychuk, G Daren Puppa, and a 1993 first-round draft pick (D Kenny Jonsson)
- Feb. 25, 1993 – Maple Leafs trade a 1993 ninth-round draft pick (RW Pavol Demitra) to the Senators for D Brad Miller
- July 30, 1993 – Maple Leafs trade C Dave Tomlinson to the Florida Panthers for cash considerations
- Aug. 12, 1993 – Maple Leafs trade RW Kevin McClelland to the Jets for cash considerations
- Aug. 25, 1993 – Maple Leafs trade future considerations to the Jets for D Daniel Jardemyr
- Sept. 2, 1993 – Maple Leafs trade D Brad Miller and LW Jeff Perry to the Flames for LW Todd Gillingham and D Paul Holden
- Nov. 5, 1993 – Maple Leafs trade C Mike Foligno to the Panthers for cash considerations
- Dec. 7, 1993 – Maple Leafs trade cash considerations to the Panthers for D Greg Smyth
1994 – Trading Anderson, Clark, Acquiring Gartner, Sundin
- Jan. 25, 1994 – Maple Leafs trade D Ted Crowley to the Whalers for RW Mark Greig and a 1995 sixth-round draft pick (G Doug Bonner)
- Feb. 21, 1994 – Maple Leafs trade cash considerations to the Tampa Bay Lightning for G Pat Jablonski
- March 18, 1994 – Maple Leafs trade a 1994 ninth-round draft pick (RW Matt Ball) to the Whalers for LW Ken Belanger
- March 21, 1994 – Maple Leafs trade C Glenn Anderson, a 1994 fourth-round draft pick (D Alexander Korobolin), and the rights to D Scott Malone to the Rangers for RW Mike Gartner
- June 28, 1994 – Maple Leafs trade LW Wendel Clark, D Sylvain Lefebvre, RW Landon Wilson, and a 1994 first-round draft pick (D Jeff Kealty) to the Nordiques for C Mats Sundin, D Garth Butcher, LW Todd Warriner, and a 1994 first-round draft pick (D Nolan Baumgartner) [Revisit]
- June 28, 1994 – Maple Leafs trade RW Rob Pearson and a 1994 first-round draft pick (D Nolan Baumgartner) to the Capitals for C Mike Ridley and a 1994 first-round draft pick (G Eric Fichaud)
- June 28, 1994 – Maple Leafs trade a 1995 second-round draft pick (D D.J Smith) to the Islanders for a 1994 third-round draft pick (LW Fredrik Modin)
- July 11, 1994 – Maple Leafs trade C Yanic Perreault to the Kings for a 1996 fourth-round draft pick (C Mikael Simons)
- September 28, 1994 – Maple Leafs trade C David Sacco to the Anaheim Ducks for C Terry Yake
- Oct. 3, 1994 – Maple Leafs trade LW Eric Lacroix, D Chris Snell, and a 1996 fourth-round draft pick (C Eric Belanger) to the Kings for C Kelly Fairchild, C Guy Leveque, RW Shayne Toporowski, and RW Dixon Ward
1995 – Trading Berehowsky, Mironov, Acquiring Murphy, Momesso
- Feb. 10, 1995 – Maple Leafs trade a 1995 fourth-round draft pick (G Sebastien Charpentier) to the Capitals for LW Warren Rychel
- Feb. 17, 1995 – Maple Leafs trade LW Chris Govedaris to the Red Wings for D Gord Kruppke
- March 13, 1995 – Maple Leafs trade cash considerations to the Lightning for RW Rich Sutter
- April 6, 1995 – Maple Leafs trade a 1996 fourth-round draft pick (C Kim Staal) to the Canadiens for C Paul DiPietro
- April 6, 1995 – Maple Leafs trade RW Nikolai Borschevsky to the Flames for a 1996 sixth-round draft pick (D Chris Bogas)
- April 6, 1995 – Maple Leafs trade G Eric Fichaud to the Islanders for LW Benoit Hogue, a 1995 third-round draft pick (RW Ryan Pepperall), and a 1996 fifth-round draft pick (RW Brandon Sugden)
- April 7, 1995 – Maple Leafs trade D Drake Berehowsky to the Penguins for D Grant Jennings
- April 7, 1995 – Maple Leafs trade C Mike Eastwood and a 1995 third-round draft pick (LW Brad Isbister) to the Jets for RW Tie Domi
- July 8, 1995 – Maple Leafs trade D Dmitri Mironov and a 1996 second-round draft pick (D Josh DeWolf) to the Penguins for D Larry Murphy
- July 8, 1995 – Maple Leafs trade C Mike Ridley to the Canucks for LW Sergio Momesso
- July 8, 1995 – Maple Leafs trade a 1996 fifth-round draft pick (G Per-Ragnar Bergkvist) to the Flyers for D Rob Zettler
- Aug. 30, 1995 – Maple Leafs trade a 1996 first-round draft pick (C Dainius Zubrus), a 1996 fourth-round draft pick (C Mikael Simons), and a 1997 second-round draft pick (G Jean-Marc Pelletier) to the Flyers for D Dmitri Yushkevich and a 1996 second-round draft pick (G Francis Larivee)
- Oct. 2, 1995 – Maple Leafs trade LW Warren Rychel to the Colorado Avalanche for cash considerations
- Dec. 4, 1995 – Maple Leafs trade LW Kent Manderville to the Oilers for C Peter White and 1996 fourth-round draft pick (RW Jason Sessa)
1996 – Trading Luongo, Gartner, Acquiring Andreychuk, Clark
- Jan. 23, 1996 – Maple Leafs trade LW Ken Belanger and G Damian Rhodes to the Islanders for G Don Beaupre and C Kirk Muller
- Jan. 28, 1996 – Maple Leafs trade LW Benoit Hogue and LW Randy Wood to the Dallas Stars for C Dave Gagner and a 1996 sixth-round draft pick (D Dmitriy Yakushin)
- Jan. 29, 1996 – Maple Leafs trade cash considerations to the Blackhawks for LW Mike Pomichter
- Feb. 29, 1996 – Maple Leafs trade LW Bill Berg and LW Sergio Momesso to the Rangers for LW Nick Kypreos and RW Wayne Presley
- March 13, 1996 – Maple Leafs trade a 1996 second-round draft pick (D Marek Posmyk) and a 1998 fourth-round draft pick (G Kristian Antila) to the Devils for LW Dave Andreychuk
- March 13, 1996 – Maple Leafs trade LW Sean Haggerty, C Darby Hendrickson, D Kenny Jonsson, and a 1997 first-round draft pick (G Roberto Luongo) to the Islanders for LW Wendel Clark, D Mathieu Schneider, and D D.J Smith
- March 20, 1996 – Maple Leafs trade LW Ken Baumgartner to the Ducks for a 1996 fourth-round draft pick (C Kim Staal)
- June 14, 1996 – Maple Leafs trade D Todd Gill to the Sharks for C Jamie Baker and a 1996 fifth-round draft pick (C Peter Cava)
- June 22, 1996 – Maple Leafs trade RW Mike Gartner to the Arizona Coyotes for a 1996 fourth-round draft pick (RW Vladimir Antipov)
- June 22, 1996 – Maple Leafs trade C Dave Gagner to the Flames for a 1996 third-round draft pick (D Mike Lankshear)
- Oct. 10, 1996 – Maple Leafs trade a 1998 fifth-round draft pick (C Jiri Dopita) to the Islanders for C Darby Hendrickson
1997 – Trading Muller, Chase. Acquiring Gustafsson
- Jan. 31, 1997 – Maple Leafs trade a 1998 third-round draft pick (D Alex Henry) to the Lightning for D Craig Wolanin
- Feb. 25, 1997 – Maple Leafs trade D Dave Ellett, C Doug Gilmour, and a 1999 third-round draft pick (D Andre Lakos) to the Devils for D Jason Smith, C Steve Sullivan, and the rights to C Alyn McCauley
- March 18, 1997 – Maple Leafs trade a 1998 eighth-round draft pick (RW Jaroslav Svoboda) to the Whalers for RW Kelly Chase
- March 18, 1997 – Maple Leafs trade D Larry Murphy to the Red Wings for future considerations
- March 18, 1997 – Maple Leafs trade C Kirk Muller to the Panthers for RW Jason Podollan
- June 12, 1997 – Maple Leafs trade D Mike Lankshear to the Panthers for D Per Gustafsson
- Sept. 30, 1997 – Maple Leafs trade RW Kelly Chase to the Blues for future considerations
1998 – Trading Schnieder, Brown, Acquiring Cote, Antropov
- Jan. 2, 1998 – Maple Leafs trade a 1999 fourth-round draft pick (RW Evgeny Pavlov) to the Carolina Hurricanes for D Jeff Brown
- March 7, 1998 – Maple Leafs trade C Brandon Convery to the Canucks for C Lonny Bohonos
- March 17, 1998 – Maple Leafs trade D Per Gustafsson to the Senators for a 1998 eighth-round draft pick (D Dwight Wolfe)
- March 24, 1998 – Maple Leafs trade C Mike Kennedy to the Stars for a 1998 eighth-round draft pick (LW Mihail Travnicek)
- March 24, 1998 – Maple Leafs trade D Jeff Brown to the Capitals for D Sylvain Cote
- March 24, 1998 – Maple Leafs trade D Jamie Macoun to the Red Wings for a 1998 fourth-round draft pick (LW Alexei Ponikarovsky)
- June 27, 1998 – Maple Leafs trade a 1998 first-round draft pick (C Mark Bell) and a 1998 fourth-round draft pick (D Matthias Trattnig) to the Blackhawks for a 1998 first-round draft pick (C Nik Antropov), a 1998 third-round draft pick (G Jamie Hodson), and a 1998 fifth-round draft pick (RW Morgan Warren)
- July 2, 1998 – Maple Leafs trade D David Cooper to the Flames for RW Ladislav Kohn
- Oct. 14, 1998 – Maple Leafs trade D Mathieu Schneider to the Rangers for D Alexander Karpovtsev and a 1999 fourth-round draft pick (LW Mirko Murovic)
1999 – Trading Potvin, King, Acquiring Perreault, Charron
- Jan. 9, 1999 – Maple Leafs trade G Felix Potvin and a 1999 sixth-round draft pick (C Fedor Fedorov) to the Islanders for D Bryan Berard and a 1999 sixth-round draft pick (RW Jan Socher) [Revisit]
- Feb. 16, 1999 – Maple Leafs trade C Darby Hendrickson to the Canucks for D Chris McAllister
- Feb. 17, 1999 – Maple Leafs trade D Jeff Ware to the Panthers for RW David Nemirovsky
- March 23, 1999 – Maple Leafs trade D Jason Smith to the Oilers for a 1999 fourth-round draft pick (D Jonathan Zion) and a 2000 second-round draft pick (C Kris Vernarsky)
- March 23, 1999 – Maple Leafs trade RW Jason Podollan and a 1999 third-round draft pick (G Cory Campbell) to the Kings for C Yanic Perreault
- July 15, 1999 – Maple Leafs trade RW Martin Prochazka to the Atlanta Thrashers for a 2001 sixth-round draft pick (D Maxim Kondratiev)
- Aug. 5, 1999 – Maple Leafs trade G Jeff Reese and a 2000 ninth-round draft pick (LW Milan Kopecky) to the Lightning for a 2000 ninth-round draft pick (D Jean-Philippe Cote)
- Aug. 17, 1999 – Maple Leafs trade LW Niklas Andersson to the Islanders for C Craig Charron
- Oct. 1, 1999 – Maple Leafs trade LW Fredrik Modin to the Lightning for D Cory Cross and a 2001 seventh-round draft pick (C Ivan Kolozvary)
- Oct. 8, 1999 – Maple Leafs trade D Sylvain Cote to the Blackhawks for a 2001 second-round draft pick (D Karel Pilar)
- Oct. 20, 1999 – Maple Leafs trade LW Derek King to the Blues for D Tyler Harlton
- Oct. 20, 1999 – Maple Leafs trade/send a 2000 second-round draft pick (LW Ivan Huml) to the Bruins for signing C Dmitri Khristich
- Nov. 29, 1999 – Maple Leafs trade LW Todd Warriner to the Lightning for a 2000 third-round draft pick (G Mikael Tellqvist)
2000 – Trading Johnson, Charron, Acquiring Tucker, McCabe
- Feb. 9, 2000 – Maple Leafs trade RW Mike Johnson, D Marek Posmyk, a 2000 fifth-round draft pick (RW Pavel Sedov), a 2000 sixth-round draft pick (D Aaron Gionet), and a 2001 fifth-round draft pick (G Terry Denike) to the Lightning for C Darcy Tucker, a 2000 fourth-round draft pick (C Miguel Delisle), and a 2001 fifth-round draft pick (C Kyle Wellwood) [Revisit]
- Feb. 23, 2000 – Maple Leafs trade C Craig Charron to the Kings for C Donald MacLean
- June 25, 2000 – Maple Leafs trade the rights to LW Jonathan Hedstrom to the Ducks for a 2000 sixth-round draft pick (LW Vadim Sozinov) and a 2000 seventh-round draft pick (D Markus Seikola)
- Sept. 26, 2000 – Maple Leafs trade D Chris McAllister to the Flyers for the rights to D Regan Kelly
- Oct. 2, 2000 – Maple Leafs trade D Alexander Karpovtsev and a 2001 fourth-round draft pick (D Vladimir Gusev) to the Blackhawks for D Bryan McCabe
- Oct. 29, 2000 – Maple Leafs trade D Gerald Diduck to the Stars for future considerations
- Dec. 11, 2000 – Maple Leafs trade LW Dmitri Khristich to the Capitals for a 2001 third-round draft pick (D Brendan Bell)
2001 – Trading Manson, Cammalleri, Acquiring Berg, Lumme
- Feb. 20, 2001 – Maple Leafs trade RW Konstantin Kalmikov to the Lightning for D Maxim Galanov
- March 13, 2001 – Maple Leafs trade C Adam Mair and a 2001 second-round draft pick (LW Mike Cammalleri) to the Kings for D Aki Berg
- June 12, 2001 – Maple Leafs trade D Danil Markov to the Coyotes for C Travis Green, RW Craig Mills, and C Robert Reichel
- June 22, 2001 – Maple Leafs trade LW Sergei Berezin to the Coyotes for RW Mikael Renberg
- June 23, 2001 – Maple Leafs trade C Igor Korolev to the Blackhawks for a 2001 third-round draft pick (C Nicolas Corbeil)
- Sept. 30, 2001 – Maple Leafs trade the rights to RW Shawn Thornton to the Blackhawks for D Marty Wilford
- Nov. 21, 2001 – Maple Leafs trade D Dave Manson to the Stars for D Jyrki Lumme
2002 – Trading Domi, CuJo, Acquiring Barrasso, Svehla
- March 1, 2002 – Maple Leafs trade D D.J Smith and D Marty Wilford to the Nashville Predators for D Marc Moro
- March 15, 2002 – Maple Leafs trade a 2003 fourth-round draft pick (G Kevin Nastiuk) to the Hurricanes for G Tom Barrasso
- May 13, 2002 – Maple Leafs trade the rights to C Kris Vernarsky to the Bruins for D Richard Jackman
- June 22, 2002 – Maple Leafs trade a 2003 third-round draft pick (D Alexander Sulzer) to the Predators for a 2002 third-round draft pick (D Dominic D’Amour)
- June 22, 2002 – Maple Leafs trade a 2002 third-round draft pick (C Matt Lombardi) and a 2002 fifth-round draft pick (RW Kristofer Persson) to the Flames for a 2002 third-round draft pick (G Todd Ford)
- June 23, 2002 – Maple Leafs trade C Jeff Farkas to the Canucks for C Josh Holden
- June 25, 2002 – Maple Leafs trade a 2003 eighth-round draft pick (LW Sergei Topol) to the Canucks for D Ryan Bonni
- June 30, 2002 – Maple Leafs trade the rights to RW Tie Domi to the Predators for a 2003 eighth-round draft pick (C Shaun Landolt)
- June 30, 2002 – Maple Leafs trade the rights to G Curtis Joseph to the Flames for a 2003 third-round draft pick (RW Danny Irmen)
- July 18, 2002 – Maple Leafs trade D Dmitri Yushkevich to the Panthers for the rights to D Robert Svehla
- Sept. 4, 2002 – Maple Leafs trade the rights to D Tomas Mojzis to the Canucks for RW Brad Leeb
- Dec. 31, 2002 – Maple Leafs trade C Bob Wren to the Predators for RW Nathan Perrott
2003 – Trading Boyes, Picks, Acquiring Owen Nolan, Phil Housley
- March 5, 2003 – Maple Leafs trade RW Brad Boyes, C Alyn McCauley, and a 2003 first-round draft pick (D Mark Stuart) to the Sharks for RW Owen Nolan
- March 9, 2003 – Maple Leafs trade a 2004 second-round draft pick (D Kyle Wharton) to the Hurricanes for D Glen Wesley
- March 11, 2003 – Maple Leafs trade a 2003 ninth-round draft pick (LW Chris Porter) and a 2004 fourth-round draft pick (LW Karel Hromas) to the Blackhawks for D Phil Housley
- March 11, 2003 – Maple Leafs trade a 2003 sixth-round draft pick (D Mark Flood) to the Canadiens for C Doug Gilmour
- May 29, 2003 – Maple Leafs trade future considerations to the Hurricanes for C Jeff Daw
- May 29, 2003 – Maple Leafs trade D Allan Rourke to the Hurricanes for C Harold Druken
- June 21, 2003 – Maple Leafs trade a 2003 third-round draft pick (RW Danny Irmen) to the Minnesota Wild for a 2003 third-round draft pick (LW Martin Sagat) and a 2003 fourth-round draft pick (G Konstantin Volkov)
2004 – Trading Jackman, Chucko, Acquiring Leetch, Francis
- Feb. 11, 2004 – Maple Leafs trade D Richard Jackman to the Penguins for D Drake Berehowsky
- March 3, 2004 – Maple Leafs trade C Jarkko Immonen, D Maxim Kondratiev, a 2004 first-round draft pick (RW Kris Chucko), and a 2005 second-round draft pick (D Michael Sauer) to the Rangers for D Brian Leetch and a 2004 fourth-round draft pick (RW Roman Kukumberg)
- March 9, 2004 – Maple Leafs trade a 2005 fourth-round draft pick (RW Jared Boll) to the Hurricanes for C Ron Francis [Trade Tree]
2005 – Trading Perrott, Acquiring O’Neill, Komarov
- July 30, 2005 – Maple Leafs trade a 2006 fourth-round draft pick (G Reto Berra) to the Hurricanes for C Jeff O’Neill
- Aug. 24, 2005 – Maple Leafs trade future considerations to the Blues for C Johnny Pohl
- Nov. 6, 2005 – Maple Leafs trade RW Nathan Perrott to the Stars for a 2006 sixth-round draft pick (C Leo Komarov)
2006 – Trading Rask, Acquiring Reimer, Raycroft, Stalberg
- March 8, 2006 – Maple Leafs trade a 2006 fifth-round draft pick (LW Nick Sucharski) to the Columbus Blue Jackets for D Luke Richardson
- March 8, 2006 – Maple Leafs trade D Ken Klee to the Devils for RW Alexander Suglobov
- June 15, 2006 – Maple Leafs trade the rights to RW Petr Tenkrat to the Bruins for a 2006 seventh-round draft pick (D Chris Frank)
- June 24, 2006 – Maple Leafs trade a 2006 third-round draft pick (C Tony Lagerstrom) to the Blackhawks for a 2006 fourth-round draft pick (G James Reimer) and another 2006 fourth-round draft pick (D Korbinian Holzer)
- June 24, 2006 – Maple Leafs trade the rights to G Tuukka Rask to the Bruins for G Andrew Raycroft [Revisit]
- June 24, 2006 – Maple Leafs trade a 2006 seventh-round draft pick (D Chris Frank) and another 2006 seventh-round draft pick (RW Benn Ferriero) to the Coyotes for a 2006 sixth-round draft pick (RW Viktor Stalberg)
- Nov. 27, 2006 – Maple Leafs trade G Mikael Tellqvist to the Coyotes for LW Tyson Nash and a 2007 fourth-round draft pick (RW Matt Frattin)
2007 – Trading Josi & Eller Picks, Acquiring Toskala, Perreault
- Feb. 27, 2007 – Maple Leafs trade D Brendan Bell and a 2008 second-round draft pick (D Roman Josi) to the Coyotes for C Yanic Perreault and a 2008 fifth-round draft pick (C Joel Champagne)
- June 22, 2007 – Maple Leafs trade a 2007 first-round draft pick (C Lars Eller), a 2007 second-round draft pick (RW Aaron Palushaj), and a 2009 fourth-round draft pick (C Craig Smith) to the Sharks for C Mark Bell and G Vesa Toskala
2008 – Trading Gill, Belak, Acquiring Schenn, Hayes, Stempniak
- Feb. 26, 2008 – Maple Leafs trade D Hal Gill to the Penguins for a 2008 second-round draft pick (RW Jimmy Hayes) and a 2009 fifth-round draft pick (C Andy Bathgate)
- Feb. 26, 2008 – Maple Leafs trade D Wade Belak to the Panthers for a 2008 fifth-round draft pick (RW Jerome Flaake)
- Feb. 26, 2008 – Maple Leafs trade C Chad Kilger to the Panthers for a 2008 third-round draft pick (RW James Livingston)
- June 19, 2008 – Maple Leafs trade a 2008 third-round draft pick (RW James Livingston) to the Blues for RW Jamal Mayers
- June 20, 2008 – Maple Leafs trade a 2008 first-round draft pick (C Colin Wilson), a 2008 third-round draft pick (D Shawn Lalonde), and a 2009 second-round draft pick (D Mat Clark) to the Islanders for a 2008 first-round draft pick (D Luke Schenn)
- July 3, 2008 – Maple Leafs trade D Greg Pateryn and a 2010 second-round draft pick (RW Jared Knight) to the Canadiens for C Mikhail Grabovski
- July 14, 2008 – Maple Leafs trade a 2009 fifth-round draft pick (C Andy Bathgate) to the Rangers for C Ryan Hollweg
- Sept. 2, 2008 – Maple Leafs trade D Bryan McCabe and a 2010 fourth-round draft pick (G Sam Brittain) to the Panthers for D Mike Van Ryn
- Nov. 24, 2008 – Maple Leafs trade D Carlo Colaiacovo and C Alexander Steen to the Blues for RW Lee Stempniak [Revisit]
2009 – Trading Antropov, Seguin, Hamilton, Acquiring Kessel, Kolzig
- Jan. 7, 2009 – Maple Leafs trade a conditional 2010 sixth-round draft pick (not transferred) to the Ducks for LW Brad May
- Jan. 21, 2009 – Maple Leafs trade LW Robbie Earl to the Wild for LW Ryan Hamilton
- March 4, 2009 – Maple Leafs trade C Dominic Moore to the Sabres for a 2009 second-round draft pick (D Jesse Blackar)
- March 4, 2009 – Maple Leafs trade C Nik Antropov to the Rangers for a 2009 second-round draft pick (RW Kenny Ryan)
- March 4, 2009 – Maple Leafs trade D Richard Petiot to the Lightning for D Jamie Heward, G Olaf Kolzig, and D Andy Rogers
- March 10, 2009 – Maple Leafs trade future considerations to the Lightning for LW Jay Rosehill
- July 1, 2009 – Maple Leafs trade D Pavel Kubina and RW Tim Stapleton to the Thrashers for D Garnet Exelby and LW Colin Stuart
- July 27, 2009 – Maple Leafs trade D Anton Stralman, LW Colin Stuart, and a 2012 seventh-round draft pick (C Matthew DeBlouw) to the Flames for C Wayne Primeau and a 2011 second-round draft pick (RW Brandon Saad)
- Aug. 10, 2009 – Maple Leafs trade G Justin Pogge to the Ducks for a 2011 sixth-round draft pick (D Dennis Robertson)
- Sept. 5, 2009 – Maple Leafs trade a 2011 second-round draft pick (RW Brandon Saad) and a 2011 third-round draft pick (D Michael Paliotta) to the Blackhawks for a 2010 second-round draft pick (RW Jared Knight)
- Sept. 18, 2009 – Maple Leafs trade a 2010 first-round draft pick (C Tyler Seguin), a 2010 second-round draft pick (RW Jared Knight), and a 2011 first-round draft pick (D Dougie Hamilton) to the Bruins for RW Phil Kessel [Revisit]
- Dec. 3, 2009 – Maple Leafs trade LW Jiri Tlusty to the Hurricanes for the rights to LW Philippe Paradis
2010 – Trade Blake, Acquiring Giguere, Phaneuf, Aulie
- Jan. 31, 2010 – Maple Leafs trade C Jason Blake and G Vesa Toskala to the Ducks for G Jean-Sebastien Giguere
- Jan. 31, 2010 – Maple Leafs trade LW Niklas Hagman, RW Jamal Mayers, C Matt Stajan, and D Ian White to the Flames for D Keith Aulie, D Dion Phaneuf, and RW Fredrik Sjostrom [Revisit]
- March 2, 2010 – Maple Leafs trade LW Alexei Ponikarovsky to the Penguins for LW Luca Caputi and D Martin Skoula
- March 3, 2010 – Maple Leafs trade a 2010 sixth-round draft pick (D Joe Rogalski) to the Penguins for D Chris Peluso
- March 3, 2010 – Maple Leafs trade RW Lee Stempniak to the Coyotes for D Matt Jones, a 2010 fourth-round draft pick (G Philipp Grubauer), and a 2010 seventh-round draft pick (RW Kellen Jones)
- March 3, 2010 – Maple Leafs trade D Martin Skoula to the Devils for a 2010 fifth-round draft pick (C Sam Carrick)
- March 3, 2010 – Maple Leafs trade G Joey MacDonald to the Ducks for a 2011 seventh-round draft pick (D Max Everson)
- June 26, 2010 – Maple Leafs trade a 2010 seventh-round draft pick (RW Kellen Jones) to the Oilers for a 2011 sixth-round draft pick (LW David Broll)
- June 26, 2010 – Maple Leafs trade RW Jimmy Hayes to the Blackhawks for a 2010 second-round draft pick (LW Brad Ross)
- June 26, 2010 – Maple Leafs trade a 2010 fourth-round draft pick (G Philipp Grubauer) to the Capitals for a 2010 fourth-round draft pick (D Petter Granberg) and a 2010 fifth-round draft pick (RW Daniel Brodin)
- June 26, 2010 – Maple Leafs trade a 2010 fifth-round draft pick (RW Chris Wagner) to the Ducks for RW Mike Brown
- June 26, 2010 – Maple Leafs trade a 2012 third-round draft pick (LW Jimmy Vesey) to the Kings for a 2010 third-round draft pick (RW Sondre Olden)
- June 30, 2010 – Maple Leafs trade LW Chris DiDomenico, LW Philippe Paradis, and RW Viktor Stalberg to the Blackhawks for LW Billy Sweatt and RW Kris Versteeg
- Aug. 27, 2010 – Maple Leafs trade RW Alex Berry and LW Stefano Giliati to the Lightning for D Matt Lashoff
2011 – Trading Beauchemin, Kaberle, Gibson, Acquiring Liles, Lupul
- Jan. 13, 2011 – Maple Leafs trade C Mikhail Stefanovich to the Stars for LW Fabian Brunnstrom
- Feb. 9, 2011 – Maple Leafs trade D Francois Beauchemin to the Ducks for D Jake Gardiner, C Joffrey Lupul, and a conditional 2013 fourth-round draft pick (G Fredrik Bergvik)
- Feb. 14, 2011 – Maple Leafs trade RW Kris Versteeg to the Flyers for a 2011 first-round draft pick (D Stuart Percy) and a 2011 third-round draft pick (LW Josh Leivo)
- Feb. 15, 2011 – Maple Leafs trade a conditional 2011 seventh-round draft pick (not transferred) to the Ducks for RW Aaron Voros
- Feb. 18, 2011 – Maple Leafs trade D Tomas Kaberle to the Bruins for C Joe Colborne, a 2011 first-round draft pick (RW Rickard Rakell), and a 2012 second-round draft pick (C Mike Winther) [News]
- Feb. 28, 2011 – Maple Leafs trade C John Mitchell to the Rangers for a 2012 seventh-round draft pick (D Viktor Loov)
- June 24, 2011 – Maple Leafs trade a 2012 second-round draft pick (C Mike Winther) to the Avalanche for D John-Michael Liles
- June 24, 2011 – Maple Leafs trade a 2011 first-round draft pick (RW Rickard Rakell) and a 2011 second-round draft pick (G John Gibson) to the Ducks for a 2011 first-round draft pick (RW Tyler Biggs)
- June 25, 2011 – Maple Leafs trade a 2011 sixth-round draft pick (D Josh Manson) to the Ducks for a 2012 sixth-round draft pick (C Ryan Rupert)
- July 3, 2011 – Maple Leafs trade D Brett Lebda, LW Robert Slaney, and a 2013 fourth-round draft pick (LW Zachary Pochiro) to the Predators for D Cody Franson and C Matthew Lombardi
- Oct. 4, 2011 – Maple Leafs trade a 2012 fourth-round draft pick (LW Ben Thomson) to the Devils for C Dave Steckel
2012 – Trading Aulie, Gustavsson, Acquiring van Riemsdyk
- Jan. 3, 2012 – Maple Leafs trade LW Luca Caputi to the Ducks for C Nicolas Deschamps
- Feb. 27, 2012 – Maple Leafs trade D Keith Aulie to the Lightning for RW Carter Ashton
- Feb. 27, 2012 – Maple Leafs trade RW Dale Mitchell to the Ducks for D Mark Fraser
- June 22, 2012 – Maple Leafs trade G Jonas Gustavsson to the Jets for a conditional seventh-round draft pick (not transferred)
- June 23, 2012 – Maple Leafs trade D Luke Schenn to the Flyers for LW James van Riemsdyk [Revisit]
2013 – Trading Scrivens, Lombardi, Acquiring Dermott, Bernier
- Jan. 16, 2013 – Maple Leafs trade C Matt Lombardi to the Coyotes for a 2014 fourth-round draft pick (RW J.J. Piccinich)
- March 4, 2013 – Maple Leafs trade RW Mike Brown to the Oilers for a 2014 fourth-round draft pick (RW Nick Magyar)
- March 14, 2013 – Maple Leafs trade C Nicolas Deschamps to the Capitals for D Kevin Marshall
- March 15, 2013 – Maple Leafs trade C Dave Steckel to the Ducks for RW Ryan Lasch and a 2014 seventh-round draft pick (RW Ondrej Kase)
- April 3, 2013 – Maple Leafs trade a 2014 fourth-round draft pick (RW Nick Magyar) to the Avalanche for D Ryan O’Byrne
- June 23, 2013 – Maple Leafs trade G Ben Scrivens, RW Matt Frattin, and a 2015 second-round draft pick (D Travis Dermott) to the Kings for G Jonathan Bernier [Analysis]
- June 30, 2013 – Maple Leafs trade a 2013 second-round draft pick (D Carl Dahlstrom), a 2013 fourth-round draft pick (G Fredrik Bergvik), and a 2014 fourth-round draft pick (LW Fredrik Olofsson) to the Blackhawks for C Dave Bolland
- Sept. 29, 2013 – Maple Leafs trade C Joe Colborne to the Flames for a 2014 fourth-round draft pick (G Ville Husso)
- Nov. 16, 2013 – Maple Leafs trade D Jesse Blacker, a 2014 second-round draft pick (D Marcus Pettersson), and a 2014 seventh-round draft pick (RW Ondrej Kase) to the Ducks for C Peter Holland and RW Brad Staubitz
2014 – Trading Liles, Gunnarsson, Acquiring Frattin, Gleason
- Jan. 1, 2014 – Maple Leafs trade D John-Michael Liles and D Dennis Robertson to the Hurricanes for D Tim Gleason
- Jan. 22, 2014 – Maple Leafs trade C Andrew Crescenzi to the Kings for RW Brandon Kozun
- Jan. 31, 2014 – Maple Leafs trade D Mark Fraser to the Oilers for LW Teemu Hartikainen and RW Cameron Abney
- June 28, 2014 – Maple Leafs trade D Carl Gunnarsson and a 2014 fourth-round draft pick (G Ville Husso) to the Blues for D Roman Polak
- July 1, 2014 – Maple Leafs trade RW Jerry D’Amigo and a conditional seventh-round draft pick (not transferred) to the Blue Jackets for RW Matt Frattin
2015 – Trading Kessel, Verhaeghe, Acquiring Babcock, Lamoriello, Hyman
- Feb. 6, 2015 – Maple Leafs trade a conditional 2016 seventh-round draft pick (not transferred) to the Lightning for RW Carter Ashton and LW David Broll
- Feb. 15, 2015 – Maple Leafs trade D Cody Franson and C Mike Santorelli to the Predators for C Olli Jokinen, LW Brendan Leipsic, and a 2015 first-round draft pick (RW Travis Konecny) [Analysis]
- Feb. 25, 2015 – Maple Leafs trade LW Daniel Winnik to the Penguins for C Zach Sill, a 2015 fourth-round draft pick (D Christian Wolanin), and a 2016 second-round draft pick (RW Kasper Bjorkqvist) [News]
- Feb. 26, 2015 – Maple Leafs trade RW Spencer Abbott to the Blackhawks for D T.J. Brennan
- Feb. 26, 2015 – Maple Leafs trade RW David Clarkson to the Blue Jackets for RW Nathan Horton
- March 2, 2015 – Maple Leafs trade D Korbinian Holzer to the Ducks for D Eric Brewer and a 2016 fifth-round draft pick (LW Beck Malenstyn)
- March 2, 2015 – Maple Leafs trade C Olli Jokinen to the Blues for LW Joakim Lindstrom and a 2016 sixth-round draft pick (D Nicolas Mattinen)
- May 20, 2015 – Maple Leafs trade a 2017 third-round draft pick (RW Lane Zablocki) to the Red Wings for the rights to sign head coach Mike Babcock
- June 19, 2015 – Maple Leafs trade C Greg McKegg to the Panthers for LW Zach Hyman and a conditional 2017 seventh-round draft pick (not transferred) [Revisit]
- June 26, 2015 – Maple Leafs trade a 2015 first-round draft pick (RW Travis Konecny) to the Flyers for a 2015 first-round draft pick (D Gabriel Carlsson) and a 2015 second-round draft pick (RW Jeremy Bracco)
- June 26, 2015 – Maple Leafs trade a 2015 first-round draft pick (D Gabriel Carlsson) to the Blue Jackets for a 2015 second-round draft pick (D Travis Dermott) and a 2015 third-round draft pick (RW Martins Dzierkals)
- June 27, 2015 – Maple Leafs trade LW Brad Ross and a 2015 fourth-round draft pick (D Christian Wolanin) to the Oilers for D Martin Marincin [News]
- July 1, 2015 – Maple Leafs trade RW Phil Kessel, D Tim Erixon, RW Tyler Biggs, and a 2016 second-round draft pick (RW Kasper Bjorkqvist) to the Penguins for D Scott Harrington, C Nick Spaling, LW Kasperi Kapanen, a 2016 first-round draft pick (C Sam Steel), and a 2016 third-round draft pick (D J.D Greenway) [Revisit]
- July 12, 2015 – Maple Leafs trade LW Jamie Devane to the Predators for RW Taylor Beck
- July 23, 2015 – Maple Leafs trade a 2018 third-round draft pick (C Linus Karlsson) to the Devils for the rights to sign general manager Lou Lamoriello
- Sept. 17, 2015 – Maple Leafs trade LW Carter Verhaeghe, D Matt Finn, G Christopher Gibson, D Tom Nilsson, and RW Taylor Beck to the Islanders for RW Michael Grabner [Analysis]
2016 – Trading Phaneuf, Polak, Reimer, Acquiring Andersen, Rychel
- Jan. 3, 2016 – Maple Leafs trade RW Richard Panik to the Blackhawks for RW Jeremy Morin [News]
- Feb. 9, 2016 – Maple Leafs trade D Dion Phaneuf, RW Matt Frattin, C Ryan Rupert, RW Casey Bailey, and D Cody Donaghey to the Senators for C Colin Greening, LW Milan Michalek, D Jared Cowen, RW Tobias Lindberg, and a 2017 second-round draft pick (D Eemeli Rasanen) [Revisit]
- Feb. 21, 2016 – Maple Leafs trade LW Shawn Matthias to the Avalanche for C Colin Smith and a 2016 fourth-round draft pick (D Keaton Middleton)
- Feb. 22, 2016 – Maple Leafs trade D Roman Polak and C Nick Spaling to the Sharks for LW Raffi Torres, a 2017 second-round draft pick (LW Maxime Comtois), and a 2018 second-round draft pick (D Sean Durzi) [News]
- Feb. 27, 2016 – Maple Leafs trade G James Reimer and RW Jeremy Morin to the Sharks for RW Ben Smith, G Alex Stalock, and a 2018 third-round draft pick (C Riley Stotts) [News]
- Feb. 28, 2016 – Maple Leafs trade LW Daniel Winnik and a 2016 fifth-round draft pick (LW Beck Malenstyn) to the Capitals for C Brooks Laich, D Connor Carrick, and a 2016 second-round draft pick (D Carl Grundstrom) [News]
- June 20, 2016 – Maple Leafs trade a 2016 first-round draft pick (C Sam Steel) and a 2017 second-round draft pick (LW Maxime Comtois) to the Ducks for G Frederik Andersen [Revisit]
- June 25, 2016 – Maple Leafs trade D Scott Harrington and a conditional 2017 fifth-round draft pick (not transferred) to the Blue Jackets for LW Kerby Rychel [News]
- July 8, 2016 – Maple Leafs trade G Jonathan Bernier to the Ducks for a conditional 2017 seventh-round draft pick (not transferred) [Revisit]
- Dec. 9, 2016 – Maple Leafs trade C Peter Holland to the Coyotes for a conditional 2018 sixth-round draft pick (not transferred)
2017 – Trading Corrado, Enroth, Acquiring Boyle, Pickard
- Jan. 11, 2017 – Maple Leafs trade G Jhonas Enroth to the Ducks for a 2018 seventh-round draft pick (G Zachary Bouthillier)
- Feb. 18, 2017 – Maple Leafs trade D Viktor Loov to the Devils for C Sergei Kalinin
- Feb. 27, 2017 – Maple Leafs trade C Byron Froese and a 2017 second-round draft pick (RW Alexander Volkov) to the Lightning for C Brian Boyle [Analysis]
- March 1, 2017 – Maple Leafs trade D Frank Corrado to the Penguins for C Eric Fehr, D Steven Oleksy, and a 2017 fourth-round draft pick (LW Vladislav Kara) [News]
- Oct. 6, 2017 – Maple Leafs trade RW Tobias Lindberg and a 2018 sixth-round draft pick (D Peter Diliberatore) to the Vegas Golden Knights for G Calvin Pickard [Analysis]
2018 – Trading Fehr, Martin, Acquiring Sandin, Plekanec, Abruzzese
- Feb. 16, 2018 – Maple Leafs trade RW Nikita Soshnikov to the Blues for a 2019 fourth-round draft pick (C Nick Abruzzese) [News]
- Feb. 20, 2018 – Maple Leafs trade C Eric Fehr to the Sharks for a 2020 seventh-round draft pick (D John Fusco)
- Feb. 25, 2018 – Maple Leafs trade LW Kerby Rychel, D Rinat Valiev, and a 2018 second-round draft pick for C Tomas Plekanec and RW Kyle Baun [News]
- June 8, 2018 – Maple Leafs trade LW Nolan Vesey to the Oilers for a conditional 2020 seventh-round draft pick (not transferred)
- June 22, 2018 – Maple Leafs trade a 2018 first-round draft pick (LW Dominik Bokk) to the Blues for a 2018 first-round draft pick (D Rasmus Sandin) and a 2018 third-round draft pick (C Semyon Der-Arguchintsev)
- June 23, 2018 – Maple Leafs trade a 2019 sixth-round draft pick (D Gustav Berglund) to the Sabres for a 2018 sixth-round draft pick (LW Pontus Holmberg)
- July 3, 2018 – Maple Leafs trade LW Matt Martin to the Islanders for G Eamon McAdam [Revisit]
- Oct. 1, 2018 – Maple Leafs trade D Connor Carrick to the Stars for a 2019 seventh-round draft pick (D Kalle Loponen)
- Nov. 27, 2018 – Maple Leafs trade D Andrew Nielsen to the Flames for LW Morgan Klimchuk
- Dec. 3, 2018 – Maple Leafs trade LW Josh Leivo to the Canucks for RW Michael Carcone [News]
- Dec. 10, 2018 – Maple Leafs trade RW Adam Cracknell to the Ducks for D Steven Oleksy
- Dec. 29, 2018 – Maple Leafs trade a 2020 fifth-round draft pick (C Dmitry Ovchinnikov) to the Panthers for G Michael Hutchinson
2019 – Trading Jarvis, Zaitsev, Kadri, Acquiring Muzzin, Barrie, Kerfoot
- Jan. 11, 2019 – Maple Leafs trade LW Morgan Klimchuk to the Senators for C Gabriel Gagne
- Jan. 28, 2019 – Maple Leafs trade D Carl Grundstrom, D Sean Durzi, and a 2019 first-round draft pick (D Tobias Bjornfot) to the Kings for D Jake Muzzin [News]
- Feb. 24, 2019 – Maple Leafs trade future considerations to the Predators for RW Nicholas Baptiste
- Feb. 25, 2019 – Maple Leafs trade C Par Lindholm to the Jets for C Nic Petan [News]
- May 30, 2019 – Maple Leafs trade D Fedor Gordeev to the Wild for a 2020 seventh-round draft pick (LW Wyatt Schingoethe)
- June 22, 2018 – Maple Leafs trade C Patrick Marleau, a 2020 first-round draft pick (RW Seth Jarvis), and a 2020 seventh-round draft pick (RW Alexander Pashin) to the Hurricanes for a 2020 sixth-round draft pick (D Axel Rindell) [News]
- June 22, 2019 – Maple Leafs trade a 2019 seventh-round draft pick (G Vadim Zherenko) to the Blues for a 2020 seventh-round draft pick (G Devon Levi)
- July 1, 2019 – Maple Leafs trade RW Connor Brown, D Nikita Zaitsev, and RW Michael Carcone to the Senators for D Cody Ceci, D Ben Harpur, C Aaron Luchuk, and a 2020 third-round draft pick (RW Alex Laferriere) [News]
- July 1, 2019 – Maple Leafs trade C Nazem Kadri, D Calle Rosen, and a 2020 third-round draft pick (C Jean-Luc Foudy) to the Avalanche for D Tyson Barrie, C Alex Kerfoot, and a 2020 sixth-round draft pick (C Joe Miller) [News]
- July 12, 2019 – Maple Leafs trade C Dakota Joshua to the Blues for future considerations
- July 23, 2019 – Maple Leafs trade G Garret Sparks to the Golden Knights for RW David Clarkson and a 2020 fourth-round draft pick (D William Villeneuve)
- July 25, 2019 – Maple Leafs trade D Andreas Borgman to the Blues for D Jordan Schmaltz
2020 – Trading Moore, Marchment, Acquiring Campbell, Hirvonen
- Feb. 5, 2020 – Maple Leafs trade LW Trevor Moore, a 2020 third-round draft pick (RW Alex Laferriere), and a 2021 third-round draft pick (D Cameron Whynot) to the Kings for G Jack Campbell and LW Kyle Clifford
- Feb. 19, 2020 – Maple Leafs trade LW Mason Marchment to the Panthers for C Denis Malgin
- Feb. 19, 2020 – Maple Leafs trade C Aaron Luchuk to the Senators for RW Max Veronneau
- Feb. 22, 2020 – Maple Leafs trade D Ben Harpur to the Predators for RW Miikka Salomaki
- Feb. 24, 2020 – Maple Leafs trade G Michael Hutchinson to the Avalanche for D Calle Rosen
- Feb. 24, 2020 – Maple Leafs trade RW Martins Dzierkals and retain $2.5 million on Robin Lehner‘s contract to the Golden Knights for a 2020 fifth-round draft pick (D Kasper Puutio)
- Aug. 25, 2020 – Maple Leafs trade LW Pontus Aberg, LW Kasperi Kapanen, and D Jesper Lindgren to the Penguins for D David Warsofsky, C Evan Rodrigues, C Filip Hallander, and a 2020 first-round draft pick (LW Rodion Amirov)
- Oct. 7, 2020 – Maple Leafs trade a 2020 second-round draft pick (D Tyler Kleven) to the Senators for a 2022 second-round draft pick (C Roni Hirvonen) and a 2020 third-round draft pick (D Topi Niemela)
- Oct. 7, 2020 – Maple Leafs trade a 2020 fifth-round draft pick (D Kasper Puutio) and a 2020 seventh-round draft pick (G Devon Levi) to the Panthers for a 2020 fifth-round draft pick (C Dmitry Ovchinnikov)
- Oct. 7, 2020 – Maple Leafs trade a 2021 seventh-round draft pick (D Ty Gallagher) to the Bruins for a 2020 seventh-round draft pick (C Ryan Tverberg)
- Oct. 10, 2020 – Maple Leafs trade LW Andreas Johnsson to the Devils for LW Joey Anderson
2021 – Trading Barabanov, Picks, Acquiring Rittich, Foligno
- Feb. 15, 2021 – Maple Leafs trade D David Warsofsky and LW Yegor Korshkov to the Hurricanes for LW Alex Galchenyuk
- March 12, 2021 – Maple Leafs trade D Mikko Lehtonen to the Blue Jackets for G Veini Vehvilainen
- April 9, 2021 – Maple Leafs trade a 2022 sixth-round draft pick (LW Joshua Davies) to the Blue Jackets for C Riley Nash [News]
- April 11, 2021 – Maple Leafs trade a 2021 first-round draft pick (D Corson Ceulemans) and a 2022 fourth-round draft pick (G Dennis Hildeby) to the Blue Jackets and a 2021 fourth-round draft pick (C Ethan Cardwell) to the Sharks for LW Stefan Noesen and LW Nick Foligno [News]
- April 11, 2021 – Maple Leafs trade a 2022 third-round draft pick (C Aidan Thompson) to the Flames for G David Rittich [News]
- April 12, 2021 – Maple Leafs trade a 2022 fifth-round draft pick (RW Michael Callow) to the Ducks for D Ben Hutton
- April 12, 2021 – Maple Leafs trade LW Alexander Barabanov to the Sharks for C Antti Suomela
- July 17, 2021 – Maple Leafs trade C Filip Hallander and a 2023 seventh-round draft pick (LW Emil Jarventie) to the Penguins for LW Jared McCann [Analysis]
- July 26, 2021 – Maple Leafs trade D J.D Greenway to the Bruins for future considerations
- July 28, 2021 – Maple Leafs trade a conditional 2022 seventh-round draft pick (not transferred) to the Wild for D Brennan Menell
- Nov. 16, 2021 – Maple Leafs trade future considerations to the Blues for LW Kyle Clifford
- Dec. 9, 2021 – Maple Leafs trade RW Kurtis Gabriel to the Blackhawks for D Chad Krys
2022 – Trading Ritchie, Mrazek, Acquiring Murray, Lyubushkin, Giordano
- Feb. 19, 2022 – Maple Leafs trade LW Nick Ritchie and a 2025 second-round draft pick to the Coyotes for LW Ryan Dzingel and D Ilya Lyubushkin [News]
- Feb. 21, 2022 – Maple Leafs trade future considerations to the Coyotes for G Carter Hutton
- March 20, 2022 – Maple Leafs trade D Travis Dermott to the Canucks for a 2022 third-round draft pick (C Jordan Gustafson) [News]
- March 20, 2022 – Maple Leafs trade a 2022 second-round draft pick (G Niklas Kokko), a 2023 second-round draft pick (D Lukas Dragicevic), and a 2024 third-round draft pick to the Seattle Kraken for D Mark Giordano and RW Colin Blackwell [News]
- March 21, 2022 – Maple Leafs trade D Alex Biega to the Predators for future considerations
- March 23, 2022 – Maple Leafs trade D Brennan Menell to the Flyers for future considerations
- July 7, 2022 – Maple Leafs trade G Petr Mrazek and a 2022 first-round draft pick (D Sam Rinzel) to the Blackhawks for a 2022 second-round draft pick (C Fraser Minten) [News]
- July 8, 2022 – Maple Leafs trade a 2022 third-round draft pick (C Jordan Gustafson) to the Golden Knights for a 2022 third-round draft pick (RW Nick Moldenhauer) and a 2022 fifth-round draft pick (RW Nikita Grebyonkin)
- July 8, 2022 – Maple Leafs trade a 2023 fourth-round draft pick (G Juha Jatkola) to the Predators for a 2022 fourth-round draft pick (G Dennis Hildeby)
- July 11, 2022 – Maple Leafs trade future considerations to the Senators for G Matt Murray, a 2023 third-round draft pick (LW Juraj Pekarcik), and a 2024 seventh-round draft pick [News]
- Dec. 19, 2022 – Maple Leafs trade C Denis Malgin to the Avalanche for LW Dryden Hunt [News]
2023 – Trading Sandin, Engvall, Acquiring O’Reilly, McCabe, Cowen
- Feb. 17, 2023 – Maple Leafs trade C Adam Gaudette, C Mikhail Abramov, a 2023 first-round draft pick (C Otto Stenberg), a 2023 third-round draft pick (LW Juraj Pekarcik), and a 2024 second-round draft pick to the Blues and a 2025 fourth-round draft pick to the Wild for C Ryan O’Reilly, RW Josh Pillar, and C Noel Acciari [News]
- Feb. 27, 2023 – Maple Leafs trade LW Joey Anderson, LW Pavel Gogolev, a 2025 first-round draft pick and a 2026 second-round draft pick to the Blackhawks for D Jake McCabe, C Sam Lafferty, a 2024 fifth-round draft pick, and a 2025 fifth-round draft pick [News]
- Feb. 28, 2023 – Maple Leafs trade D Rasmus Sandin to the Capitals for D Erik Gustafsson and a 2023 first-round draft pick (RW Easton Cowen) [News]
- Feb. 28, 2023 – Maple Leafs trade LW Pierre Engvall to the Islanders for a 2024 third-round draft pick [News]
- Feb. 28, 2023 – Maple Leafs trade a 2023 third-round draft pick (D Sawyer Mynio) to the Canucks for D Luke Schenn [News]
- March 3, 2023 – Maple Leafs trade LW Dryden Hunt to the Flames for LW Radim Zohorna
- Oct. 8, 2023 – Maple Leafs trade C Sam Lafferty to the Canucks for a 2024 fifth-round draft pick [News]
2024 – Trading Ovchinnikov, Picks, Acquiring Lyubushkin, Edmundson, Dewar
- March 1, 2024 – Maple Leafs trade a 2025 third-round draft pick to the Ducks and a 2024 sixth-round draft pick to the Hurricanes for D Ilya Lyubushkin and LW Kirill Slepets [News]
- March 7, 2024 – Maple Leafs trade a 2024 third-round draft pick and a 2025 fifth-round draft pick to the Capitals for D Joel Edmundson [News]
- March 7, 2024 – Maple Leafs trade a 2026 sixth-round draft pick to the Hurricanes for D Cade Webber
- March 8. 2024 – Maple Leafs trade C Dmitry Ovchinnikov and a 2026 fourth-round draft pick to the Wild for C Connor Dewar [News]