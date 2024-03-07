Maple Leafs Acquire Joel Edmundson From the Capitals

Similar to the deal for Ilya Lyubushkin that opened the trade deadline festivities on Feb. 29, the Toronto Maple Leafs acquired another veteran defenseman to add depth for the postseason. They acquired 6-foot-5, left-handed defender Joel Edmundson from the Washington Capitals on Thursday for a 2024 third-round draft pick (via the New York Islanders) and a 2025 fifth-round draft choice (via the Chicago Blackhawks). Half of Edmundson’s contract was retained by Washington, so he will cost $0.875 million against Toronto’s salary cap.

Edmundson is 30 and has just one season left on his contract. In 44 games this season, he has a goal, five assists and a minus-5 rating, averaging 16:26 of ice time. He might not have the best underlying numbers or be the best option available at the deadline, but the Maple Leafs wanted size, and that’s exactly what they got. As for the Capitals, they did a good job acquiring assets for a veteran they likely weren’t planning to bring back.

Maple Leafs Add Size, Vital Depth

Likely, the biggest reason for this addition is Edmundson’s size. In the playoffs, bigger defenses tend to win. Last season, the Vegas Golden Knights didn’t have a single defenseman under 6-foot-1. When the Tampa Bay Lightning won back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2020 and 2021, they didn’t have a defenseman under six feet. Many general managers (GMs) are willing to give up a little bit more to get size — Toronto GM Brad Treliving is not alone.

Of the Capitals’ 11 defensemen who’ve earned ice time at even strength this season, he ranks eighth with 2.41 expected goals for per 60, seventh with 2.78 expected goals against per 60, with his expected goals percentage sitting at 46.4 percent, which is also eighth. Despite being in a depth role, playing against theoretically easier competition than players higher in the lineup, his stats are a weakness.

Edmundson was a good option because of his heavy-hitting and shot-blocking abilities, but that hasn’t shown this season. While his hits per 60 of 4.22 ranked fourth among Washington defenders at even strength, his 3.21 blocks per 60 were 10th. But that hasn’t always been the case. When he was with the Montreal Canadiens in 2022-23, he had 149 blocks and 112 hits in just 61 games, as opposed to the 49 and 59 he has this season. Perhaps it is a system issue.

One of the most important things here is that the Maple Leafs are acquiring another body for their defense. Injuries happen, and it’s not easy to go on a deep playoff run with defenders who aren’t well-adjusted to either postseason hockey or the NHL in general. It’s important to have a few options once the playoffs come, and that’s the rationale here.

In the Dallas Stars’ run to the Western Conference Final last season, they played seven different defensemen in 10 or more playoff games. Instead of that seventh defender being an American Hockey League (AHL) player, Toronto is getting someone they know can handle a heavier workload.

Edmundson averaged 19:34 of ice time with the Canadiens in 2022-23 and played 23:23 minutes on average when they went to the Stanley Cup Final in 2021. He also won the Stanley Cup in 2019 with the St. Louis Blues, playing 22 games on 16:32 of average ice time. Whether he’s playing big or small minutes, he has been good for a Stanley Cup team.

Toronto might not be done adding to their defense, but they have more than enough depth now. Some new scenery could help Edmundson achieve better on-ice numbers and potentially establish a bigger role, if all goes well.

Capitals Acquire Needed Mid-Round Draft Picks

Washington’s side of this deal is pretty bland, but they did an excellent job with this one. From their standpoint, they got two draft picks for a depth defenseman who had bad numbers. They traded a seventh-round pick to the Canadiens last offseason to acquire him at 50 percent retention, so they made out very well with a third and fifth-round pick.

As it stands, the Capitals have four second-round picks over the next two seasons and now four in the third round as well. They aren’t the first-round picks that a team currently outside a playoff spot like them would want, but it’s certainly progress. If they draft well enough — which they did by selecting forward Andrew Cristall with the 40th-overall pick last season — a trade like this can be valuable for them.

The Capitals still have one retention spot left for this trade deadline, meaning they can act as the third-party “broker” for trades that need salary retention, or they can retain a player of their own to make the salary work for both sides. At worst, they’re looking at another mid- to late-round draft pick for their troubles if they weaponize that spot.

Both the Maple Leafs and Capitals got what they needed in this deal. Toronto’s success will depend on how far they go in the postseason, but from a foresight standpoint, they did alright. As for Washington, they got a nice haul. It might not move the needle for them, but if they draft well, it could be a trade they’re very happy they made.