NHL Rumors: Oilers, Canadiens, Maple Leafs, Penguins, Blues

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the action has already picked up and trades are steadily coming off the trade deadline board ahead of Friday’s trade deadline. Multiple names have moved, but there are still some big tickets left, including Jake Guentzel, Jordan Eberle, David Savard, Pavel Buchnevich, and Tyler Toffoli, among others.

Latest on David Savard Out of Montreal

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period writes, “There appears to be increased interest in #GoHabsGo RD David Savard, who has one more year left on his contract with a $3.5M cap hit.” Pagnotta adds, “Some around the situation believe there’s a chance he will be moved by the deadline. We’ll see, but talk seems to have picked up.”

David Savard, Montreal Canadiens (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

It was believed the Toronto Maple Leafs might have had interest but they acquired Joel Edmundson from the Washington Capitals on Thursday. Some wonder if the price was too high as the Canadiens have said they are not in a rush to move Savard.

Oilers Keeping Eye on Jordan Eberle, Want a Depth Defenseman

The Edmonton Oilers are looking for a depth defenseman after adding Adam Henrique and Sam Carrick on Wednesday. GM Ken Holland says he’s not sure if he’ll be able to make the deal, but he’s working the phones and noted “We’ll see what’s available.” The Oilers sent Dylan Holloway and Sam Gagner (who cleared waivers) down to Bakersfield of the AHL, giving them around $2.2 million cap space to make a move.

Interestingly, if the Oilers can make it work, it sounds like they are also not done giving up on the idea of acquiring a top-six winger. A Jordan Eberle reunion is still on their radar, even if unlikely. Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff notes:

Believe Oilers are one of the teams keeping an eye on Kraken and Jordan Eberle situation. Seattle and Eberle are working on an extension, but it sounds like term is the hang-up. If Seattle doesn’t have Eberle signed, he will be moved prior to Friday’s deadline.

Latest on Jake Guentzel

Jake Guentzel was out on the ice practicing for the Pittsburgh Penguins and there’s plenty of talk about where he might wind up. There is a wild rumor out there that the Vancouver Canucks have tried to make a move for Guentzel, willing to ship Elias Lindholm to Boston to make the money work. Elliotte Friedman has confirmed that the Canucks tried to make a move, but at the end of the day, the trade it was too tricky to make.

Jake Guentzel, Pittsburgh Penguins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Friedman believes that the Carolina Hurricanes are making a push now. The NHL insider notes, “At some point and time, you have to take the chance.” He said the New York Rangers and Colorado Avalanche also tried. The Golden Knights might not be out of the running completely either.

Emily Kaplan of ESPN writes, “The Jake Guentzel sweepstakes are stirring; two of the Penguins’ division rivals (Carolina and New York) have legitimate chances at landing the playoff-ready winger.”

Blues Willing to Get Creative on Buchnevich

One big name that didn’t get much talk on a busy Wednesday was Pavel Buchnevich. The price of acquiring him seemed to be high, which could be why teams that showed interest went in another direction. Seravalli reports, “Sources say GM Doug Armstrong has let interested teams know that he is willing to “get creative” and potentially retain as much as half on a player like Buchnevich, bumping him down to just $2.9 million next season – which is an incredible bargain for a point-per-game player.”

While several teams would love to add him, to give up the equivalent of two first-round picks seems like a big ask for buyers.

Is Toffoli Getting Traded or Signed by the Devils?

Per James Nichols, the New Jersey Devils want to sign Tyler Toffoli to an extension, but they are only willing to go three or four years on a deal. The player wants five or six. Nichols notes, “If both sides can’t come to an agreement at least on term, the team feels it they’ll need to deal him for assets.”

The Devils are not shopping Toffoli, but teams are asking.