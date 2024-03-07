Nashville Predators Acquire Beauvillier From Blackhawks

The Nashville Predators have acquired forward Anthony Beauvillier from the Chicago Blackhawks for a fifth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.

Beauvillier to Nashville from Chicago in exchange for a 5th RD pick in '24 — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 7, 2024

Beauvillier Heads to Third Team This Season

Beauvillier, a 26-year-old left winger, began the season with the Vancouver Canucks, who acquired him in January, 2023. However, in late November, the Canucks traded him to the Blackhawks, who were in need of help up front at the time. Beauvillier, between the two clubs, has four goals and 10 assists for 14 points in 45 games. He had just returned to the Blackhawks lineup in mid-February after being out with a wrist injury since early January.

Anthony Beauvillier, Chicago Blackhawks (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

In 457-career games between the Blackhawks, Canucks, and New York Islanders — who drafted him 28th overall in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft — Beauvillier has recorded 115 goals and 128 assists for 243 points in 535-career games.

Predators’ general manager Barry Trotz was Beauvillier’s coach with the Islanders, making Beauvillier a known commodity.

Predators Gearing For Playoff Push After Hot Stretch

Entering this season, the Predators were considered a team going through not a full-scale rebuild, but a retool, after missing the playoffs in 2022-23. However, they have been on a heater, going 8-1-1 in their past 10 and just having an eight-game winning streak snapped by the Montreal Canadiens.

Beauvillier should fit nicely on the Predators’ middle six as they make a playoff push. They currently sit fourth place in the Central Division with 73 points, but are 10 points behind being in third. Their hope for the postseason lies in a wild-card berth and they currently own the second spot in the Western Conference, six points ahead of the St. Louis Blues.

The Predators have been hot lately and hold a Western Conference wild-card spot. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

If the Predators make the playoffs, Beauvillier could be a key contributor. He has 15 goals and 14 assists for 29 points in 49-career playoff games, including nine goals and five assists for 14 points during the Islanders’ run to the Eastern Conference Final in the 2020 bubble playoffs.

Blackhawks Continue to Flip Assets During Rebuild

Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson, who sent a conditional fifth-rounder to get Beauvillier back in November, has gotten a pick back. The Blackhawks are tied for last place in the NHL with 37 points and Davidson’s goal is to continue to amass draft capital for the ongoing rebuild.

The Blackhawks now have nine picks in the 2024 Draft in addition to nine picks in the 2025 Draft.