Anthony Beauvillier Is Blackhawks’ Wild Card for Rest of Season

When looking at players that could be wild cards for the Chicago Blackhawks with 25 games remaining, it’s tough to nail it down. Most of these players, like Taylor Raddysh and Ryan Donato, already showed what their season has been like, with some solid moments but mostly struggles, which makes it hard to believe a significant change in production is coming (although not impossible!).

Therefore, when looking at the roster, especially the upcoming free agents, it’s hard to expect some to make a statement, but there is one that could: Anthony Beauvillier. After missing over a month with a left wrist injury, he looks to make a do-over of a first impression for the remainder of the season.

Beauvillier’s Rollercoaster Blackhawks Start

The Blackhawks acquired Beauvillier on Nov. 28 from the Vancouver Canucks, and it was a desperation trade. The Blackhawks had just terminated Corey Perry’s contract, and they were missing three other forwards (Taylor Hall, Andreas Athanasiou, Cole Guttman) due to injury, so they needed a player ASAP. The Canucks were happy to give Beauvillier a fresh start after he received limited minutes on the fourth line of the best team in the NHL. So, it’s not like he was a player that the Hawks were targeting for years; it was more of a trade of necessity, but one they also knew could work in their favor, knowing that he was a former first-round draft pick with skill and ability that the other players on the team did not possess, being versatility, goal-scoring ability, and two-way play.

Beauvillier made his Blackhawks’ debut on Dec. 2 against the Winnipeg Jets and was placed on the first line with Connor Bedard and Philipp Kurashev. He had two shots on goal in over 16 minutes of ice time and won 50% of faceoffs, even though he was on the line as a left wing. Although they lost that game 3-1, he showed strong playmaking ability early in the lineup. He got his first goal four games into his Blackhawks’ tenure against the St. Louis Blues and looked like he could be a solid compliment to the top six as he showed a tool the team has been missing on that goal: net-front presence. He had six points in 15 games before injuring his wrist, and before then, he was shuffling between the second and third line.

Anthony Beauvillier, Chicago Blackhawks (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Because it was such a small sample size before he got injured, it’s hard to gauge the accurate temperature of his fit on the team. On one hand, he showed some good things. He has the third-best plus/minus on the team behind Jason Dickinson and Joey Anderson being a plus-3. His 54.3% faceoff percentage leads the team, winning 19 of 35 draws, and one of his six points came on the power play. On the other hand, the production wasn’t as prominent as he or the team would have liked. It reminds me of when Beauvillier was first acquired; I talked to my Canucks’ colleague, Matthew Zator, for a scouting report. He said, “When Beauvillier is playing with confidence, he can be a very good top-six forward. He has speed, can get in on the forecheck, and can create chances. Unfortunately, he goes on hot and cold streaks when it comes to scoring. When he goes cold, his value as a player goes down, but his two-way game is still valuable in the bottom-six and on the penalty kill.”

So far, that assessment has been accurate.

What Chicago Needs From Beauvillier

Beauvillier had his first two games back against the Carolina Hurricanes and Philadelphia Flyers on Feb. 19 and Feb. 21, and he was fired up, saying how he felt like he hadn’t played in forever and missed being around his teammates. Unfortunately, it wasn’t a beautiful “welcome back” moment as the team lost both games and were outscored 9-4. He was a minus-2 with zero shots on goal in over 15 minutes of ice time, playing on the second and third lines. Not ideal, but granted, the entire team struggled those two games.

Besides getting back in the top-six right away against Carolina, the Hawks also placed Beauvillier back on the power play, being on the second unit. What the Blackhawks need now is scoring; realistically, he is one of the players that can produce. Since Bedard returned, the team has scored eight goals in four games, with his first line with Kurashev and Nick Foligno contributing to four of the five-on-five goals. So, with Beauvillier back and with more responsibility, they need him to help balance the lines with production.

Beauvillier Can Challenge for a Blackhawks Future

It seemed like Beauvillier was the perfect “rental” candidate for the Blackhawks as they both needed each other, but will probably move on after the season ends. Technically, with all the team’s 16 free-agent forwards, it’s hard to narrow down who they could re-sign. Right now, Beauvillier was listed by Scott Powers of The Athletic as one that likely won’t get re-signed because his injury cost him a lot of games and “he probably doesn’t fit into the long-term plans in Chicago.” (from ‘With Petr Mrazek extended, what fate awaits the other pending free agent? – The Athletic – 01/05/2024).

Welcome back Anthony Beauvillier! pic.twitter.com/cPIXoHC01v — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) February 19, 2024

But things are always bound to change in the NHL. What’s to say he can’t make it a tough decision for the Blackhawks? It’s like how Andreas Athanasiou got re-signed to a two-year deal in July, albeit under different circumstances, as he was with the team for the entire 2022-23 season. The Hawks needed to get to the cap floor, and he had one of his strongest seasons in five years, but the point remains: he also got re-signed because they liked what they saw.

If Beauvillier can break out, he could make a good candidate for the short-term, as he is only 26 years old, and could be a fill-in as they try to shape the rest of the roster. Before his injury, Beauvillier talked about how he felt more comfortable with each passing day. Hopefully, that will translate for the rest of the season. If not, he will likely walk in free agency.

Beauvillier has it in him. He is a reliable defensive forward, which is already a plus on a defensively struggling team, and he can play anywhere while doing a bit of everything. Despite the early underwhelming results, it’s not fair to fully say his consistency issues are a trend in Chicago when he hasn’t played much, which is why now is so essential. He has an excellent opportunity to produce more frequently on the top lines and special teams.

Beauvillier has always been a wild card with being a player teams like to add but not knowing what to expect. He is now a wild card more than ever, being one of the team’s most skilled forwards. Can he play up to expectations? Absolutely. Will he? That remains to be seen, but one worth watching.