NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Canucks, Jets, Senators, Sabres

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, all signs point to William Nylander playing for the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 4. Meanwhile, what was said to Thatcher Demko after learning of his injury status for this year’s playoffs? Brendan Dillion suffered a serious injury to his hand, and the interviews for the next head coach of the Ottawa Senators are underway. Finally, are the Buffalo Sabres looking for help at center, after trading a center away at the NHL Trade Deadline?

William Nylander Likely to Play Game 4

Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe says the Leafs are “preparing for” William Nylander to play in Game 4. After missing the first three games but brushing off injury concerns when speaking with reporters on Friday, Nylander hinted he was ready to go. As a result, there will be a few line changes on the Leafs’ roster.

Sheldon Keefe, Head Coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

David Alter noted that Nick Robertson was a bit late getting to the ice for the optional skate because he was having a meeting about his line tonight with David Kampf and Ryan Reaves.

It also looks like TJ Brodie will slot in on the Leafs blue line. Bobby McMann (lower body) is progressing well and should skate “soon,” said Keefe.

Tocchet Had to Reassure an Emotional Thatcher Demko

Going out with a fluke injury, Thatcher Demko was understandably emotional when he learned that his injury situation was serious enough that he wasn’t returning at any point during the series with the Nashville Predators. It took a conversation with head coach Rick Tocchet to calm down Demko, who was in tears. Tocchet told the goaltender, “Your season isn’t over. We’re going to need you, because we’re still going to be playing when you’re ready again.”

The Canucks won Game 3 versus the Predators on the back of an incredible performance by Casey DeSmith.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reports that the best way to describe Demko’s injury is that it’s a unique one. The Canucks aren’t sure how long he’ll be away and they’re not sure. They are hopeful that it’s not as bad as they initially thought and don’t want to put any timeframe on it.

Brendan Dillon’s Status Unclear

During a scrum last night in the Winnipeg Jets versus Colorado Avalanche game, it appears Brendan Dillon’s hand was sliced open. The injury looked severe. Head coach Rick Bowness says Dillon was still being examined after suffering a serious cut to his hand. It’s not known yet how long he’ll be out of action.

Senators Have Started Interviewing Coaches

According to a report by Bruce Garrioch in the Ottawa Sun, Senators GM Steve Staios has been actively engaging with potential coaching candidates. Among the candidates under consideration are Dean Evason, the former head coach of the Minnesota Wild, and Craig Berube, who previously served as the head coach of the St. Louis Blues. Additionally, there are indications, although yet to be confirmed, that discussions have taken place with Todd McLellan, the former coach of the Los Angeles Kings.

Sabres Looking to Replace Casey Mittelstadt

At the trade deadline, the Sabres made a significant move by trading Casey Mittelstadt to the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for Bowen Byram. It was arguably the biggest one-for-one trade of the season. However, recent reports from David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period suggest that Buffalo is now in the market for additional assistance down the middle.

The team is reportedly seeking a dependable two-way third-line center for the upcoming season. In trading Mittelstadt, the hope was that Peyton Krebs would take a big step. He hasn’t done so. As a result, the Sabres are turning their attention to external options to bolster their center depth moving forward.