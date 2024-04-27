Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Nylander, Lyubushkin & Brodie 

The Toronto Maple Leafs will try to even the score in their first-round series against the Boston Bruins in Game 4 tonight. After a frustrating loss in Game 3, the team is anxious to turn the tide and regain momentum on home ice.

Item 1: William Nylander Set to Return for Game 4 Against Bruins

William Nylander’s return could be a potential game-changer for the Maple Leafs. Today, the news is good that he’ll be able to make his playoff debut after missing the first three games. The report is that he’s been suffering from migraine issues. Riding Nylander’s offensive ability and additions to the power play, his return could provide a much-needed increase to Toronto’s special teams units. The power play and the penalty kill have struggled in the series so far.

While everyone knows Nylander’s offensive skills, he also adds quickness and offensive acumen to the penalty kill. He might be the reinforcements the team needs to tip the scales in their favor in this series. The 27-year-old winger had been sidelined for the first three games of the series, and his return comes at a crucial moment.

Morgan Rielly and William Nylander of the Toronto Maple Leafs celebrate an overtime goal during Game 3 of the First Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Tampa Bay Lightning (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

He’s always been the Maple Leafs player who shows up during the playoffs, seemingly unfazed by the pressure. He could be the game-changer the team needs if he can give the team some jump by injecting his career-high 98 points (40 goals, 58 assists) in 82 games into these postseason games.

Item 2: Can the Maple Leafs’ Power Play Turn the Tide?

The Maple Leafs’ struggles on special teams have been a primary issue in this series against the Bruins. They’ve failed to capitalize on the power play, going one for 11 in their chances. Given the team’s skill, that’s confusing and unthinkable.

Despite dominating even-strength play by putting up more shot attempts, shots on goal, and expected goals, the Maple Leafs still find themselves on equal scoring footing with the Bruins simply because of their poor special team efforts.

The Maple Leafs’ entire offense could get a shot in the arm, with Nylander returning to bolster the top power-play unit. Fans should see an improved performance and more scoring opportunities against the Bruins’ penalty kill.

Item 3: TJ Brodie Returning in a Defensive Adjustment

Defenseman T.J. Brodie will likely make his playoff debut for the Maple Leafs. He’s been a healthy scratch for the first three games with Mark Giordano. Brodie has to be itching to get some game action, and his defensive stability could provide a valuable presence on the blue line.

Item 4: Ilya Lyubushkin’s Status for Game 4 Uncertain After Missing Practice

Ilya Lyubushkin was absent from practice on Friday due to personal reasons. However, despite his absence, he remains a potential option for the Maple Leafs in tonight’s Game 4. He’s been away attending to the birth of his third child.

The 30-year-old defenseman has made an impact on his new team. After being obtained from the Anaheim Ducks on February 29, Lyubushkin has registered four assists, 64 hits, and 30 blocked shots in his 19 games with the Maple Leafs. If Lyubushkin cannot play on Saturday, Timothy Liljegren is expected to keep his spot in the lineup.

What Can the Maple Leafs Hope for in Tonight’s Game?

The Maple Leafs need three things to happen tonight to win. First, they’ve got to create a more advantageous balance on their special teams. Second, they need to ride the energy that the lender brings to the table. And finally, they need to mitigate the effect that Brad Marchand is having on their psyches.

If they can do these three things, they’ll have a good chance of winning this game and the series. They next go on the road, where they seem to prosper.