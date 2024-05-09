Projected Lineups for the Rangers vs Hurricanes – Game 3

The New York Rangers take on the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena tonight for Game 3 of their second round series. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.
(1M) RANGERS at (2M) HURRICANES
Eastern Conference Second Round, Game 3
7 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC
New York leads best-of-7 series 2-0
Rangers projected lineup
Chris Kreider — Mika Zibanejad — Jack Roslovic
Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle — Alex Wennberg — Kaapo Kakko
Jimmy Vesey — Barclay Goodrow — Matt Rempe
Ryan Lindgren — Adam Fox
K’Andre Miller — Braden Schneider
Erik Gustafsson — Jacob Trouba
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Zac Jones, Chad Ruhwedel, Jonny Brodzinski, Louis Domingue, Adam Edstrom, Filip Chytil
Injured: Blake Wheeler (lower body)
Status Report
- The Rangers are expected to dress the same lineup they used in Games 1 and 2.
Hurricanes projected lineup
Jake Guentzel — Sebastian Aho — Andrei Svechnikov
Jordan Martinook — Jack Drury — Martin Necas
Teuvo Teravainen — Jordan Staal — Seth Jarvis
Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Evgeny Kuznetsov — Stefan Noesen
Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns
Brady Skjei — Tony DeAngelo
Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield
Pyotr Kochetkov
Frederik Andersen
Scratched: Maxime Comtois, Jackson Blake, Brendan Lemieux, Scott Morrow, Bradly Nadeau, Spencer Martin, Dylan Coghlan, Ryan Suzuki, Ronan Seeley
Injured: Jesper Fast (upper body), Brett Pesce (lower body)
Status report
- The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate Thursday.
- Kochetkov will start in his first appearance since he made 14 saves in a 4-2 win at the Chicago Blackhawks on April 14.
- Kuznetsov, a healthy scratch in Game 2, will return to the lineup.
