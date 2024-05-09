Projected Lineups for the Rangers vs Hurricanes – Game 3

The New York Rangers take on the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena tonight for Game 3 of their second round series. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

(1M) RANGERS at (2M) HURRICANES

Eastern Conference Second Round, Game 3

7 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC

New York leads best-of-7 series 2-0

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider — Mika Zibanejad — Jack Roslovic

Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle — Alex Wennberg — Kaapo Kakko

Jimmy Vesey — Barclay Goodrow — Matt Rempe

Ryan Lindgren — Adam Fox

K’Andre Miller — Braden Schneider

Erik Gustafsson — Jacob Trouba

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Zac Jones, Chad Ruhwedel, Jonny Brodzinski, Louis Domingue, Adam Edstrom, Filip Chytil

Injured: Blake Wheeler (lower body)

Status Report

The Rangers are expected to dress the same lineup they used in Games 1 and 2.

Hurricanes projected lineup

Jake Guentzel — Sebastian Aho — Andrei Svechnikov

Jordan Martinook — Jack Drury — Martin Necas

Teuvo Teravainen — Jordan Staal — Seth Jarvis

Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Evgeny Kuznetsov — Stefan Noesen

Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns

Brady Skjei — Tony DeAngelo

Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield

Pyotr Kochetkov

Frederik Andersen

Scratched: Maxime Comtois, Jackson Blake, Brendan Lemieux, Scott Morrow, Bradly Nadeau, Spencer Martin, Dylan Coghlan, Ryan Suzuki, Ronan Seeley

Injured: Jesper Fast (upper body), Brett Pesce (lower body)

Status report

The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate Thursday.

Kochetkov will start in his first appearance since he made 14 saves in a 4-2 win at the Chicago Blackhawks on April 14.

Kuznetsov, a healthy scratch in Game 2, will return to the lineup.

